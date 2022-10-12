Vivint Home Security Reviews: Official Review

Vivint’s Cameras

Vivint offers a wide range of cameras to keep you protected from the security threats that come with homeownership:

Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro

You never know what could be out there lurking in your yard. That’s why Vivint’s powerful outdoor camera is fit with lurker detection to intelligently identify threats as they emerge. The camera’s wide-angle lens, HD resolution, and infrared LED night vision ensure no threat goes unseen (and it’s intelligent enough to not mistake a passing car or pet for an intruder). Best of all, its Smart Sentry feature actually prevents crimes by using lights and alert sounds to let lurkers know they’ve been spotted.

Vivint Ping Camera

The great outdoors isn’t the only area you’re keeping an eye on. The Vivint Ping Camera is Vivint’s versatile indoor camera, helping you gain a crystal-clear view of the goings-on in your home. Want to keep an eye on suspicious activity? Or check in on the pets? Or make sure the kids are actually working on their homework? The ping camera can help you do all of that, and its two-way talk feature helps you actually communicate with the individuals you’re viewing. This indoor camera is also fitted with motion detection so that when anyone moves into its field of view, it’ll pick up a 20-second clip of their activity, which you can then easily view in the Smart Hub.

Doorbell Camera

Are you trying to get to the bottom of The Case of the Missing Amazon Package? You aren’t alone. Porch theft is a real problem for countless households—but you won’t have to worry once you have the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro by your front door. This tiny camera that goes right below your doorbell is built with advanced optics, a wide-angle lens, and intelligence to detect any porch pirates. Then Smart Sentry activates an LED light and speaker to let thieves know they’ve been caught in the act.

Vivint Smart Drive

Recording security threats is only one piece of the puzzle. Being able to play back your recordings and assess these threats is the key to comprehensive home security. Smart Drive is a low-cost video storage solution where you can review your footage. You can browse up to a month’s worth of footage minute by minute, placing event markers along the footage timeline to flag those important moments that you might want to review more closely. Best of all, this video content integrates with your Vivint smart home app so that you can watch it whenever and wherever.