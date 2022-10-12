Noblr Home Insurance Review: Is it the right choice for you?

Components of a Noblr Home Insurance Policy

Once you purchase a policy, your declarations page, or “dec page,” provides a quick overview of what your policy includes.

Homeowners insurance from Noblr has many coverages you might expect from a standard policy.

Dwelling Coverage

Your dwelling is the physical structure of your home. It can cover installed fixtures and permanently attached appliances but does not include your personal belongings or property the house sits on.

Other Structures

You may have a fence, detached garage, gazebo, or shed on your property. These types of items fall under the other structures component of your policy.

If a tree falls on your fence or detached garage, Noblr ’s other structures coverage may help pay for repairs.

Personal Possessions

Your belongings aren’t covered with dwelling coverage. Instead, the personal possessions section of your policy is what protects the contents of your home. It’s a standard feature of most home insurance policies and protects your items from damage or needed repairs.

Loss of Use

Damage and destruction sometimes mean you temporarily can’t live in your home. Loss of use protects you and your family if you aren’t able to stay in your home. Noblr ’s coverage can reimburse you for extra money you spend for accommodations, food, and other living expenses.

Personal Liability

Personal liability coverage can protect you financially. Claims could consist of medical bills, legal fees, and more if a guest injures themselves in your home or on your property. It also can include accidental damage you cause someone else.

Medical Payment

For small medical claims, medical payment coverage can cover bills from a guest injury on your property. Standard policy limits are generally $1,000 to $5,000. It may not sound like much, but it can help prevent minor physical injuries from escalating into a lawsuit.

Additional Coverages Included in Your Noblr Policy

Noblr wants to make sure you’re protected as a homeowner. That’s why policyholders can count on these extra coverages: