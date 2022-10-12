How Much Dwelling Insurance Do I Need?

Calculating Your Dwelling Limit

An insurance limit is the largest amount of money your insurer will pay you for any damage your home or personal belongings sustain. That’s why it’s so important to make sure your policy has the right amount of coverage to replace your entire home and all of your belongings in case of a total loss.

Your home’s replacement cost is likely to be different than the amount you paid for your home or even its current market value. So when considering your dwelling coverage limit, you should base your estimates on your home’s square footage and construction costs in your area.

A simple way to calculate this is to multiply local rebuilding costs by your home’s size in square feet.

Making sure your limits are high enough is only the first step in ensuring proper home protection. If you ever need to file an insurance claim, your insurer will either reimburse your home’s actual cash value or replacement cost value.

Actual cash value policies take your property’s depreciation into account, so your insurer will pay you less for your older possessions than for your newer ones. Replacement cost coverage ensures that you’ll be reimbursed for the entire cost of repairing or replacing your damaged home, minus your deductible.

No matter your dwelling coverage limit, be sure to know what type of policy you have so you can anticipate which repair costs you should file a claim for and which you’ll need to pay out of pocket.