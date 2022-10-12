Home Renovation Insurance: Best Homeowners Insurance During Remodeling

Your existing home insurance may not protect you if you’re starting a renovation project.

Home improvements that increase the value of your property can also affect how much insurance you need and how much it will cost. Review your existing policy today and make sure it covers everything you need. Not all policies include home renovation insurance.

