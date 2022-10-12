Earthquake Insurance Cost: Everything You Need to Know

How much is earthquake insurance? Earthquake insurance policies generally cost homeowners around $2,000 annually, but may vary based on the unique characteristics of your home and the risk of seismic activity in your area.

Earthquakes can cause catastrophic destruction. The potential for widespread loss is greater than other natural disasters because they aren’t easily predicted. Earthquake insurance can help protect you financially. But how much does earthquake insurance cost?

Earthquake insurance rates can vary by city. Typically, you pay more the closer you live to a fault line.

If you think you aren’t at risk, you may want to think again. About 55 earthquakes occur every day around the globe, according to the National Earthquake Information Center. In the U.S., major ones make the news, while smaller quakes go unreported. But those unpublicized earthquakes can cause problems for homeowners and renters.

Keep reading to discover what earthquake insurance covers, how much you might pay in premiums and deductibles, and whether the cost is worth it.

And remember: one of the best ways to protect your home is with homeowners insurance. Check out Insurify ‘s easy-to-use insurance cost comparison tool. It helps you compare home insurance quotes and coverage options in minutes.