Condo Earthquake Insurance: 8 Questions You Need to Ask

Does condo insurance cover earthquake damage? Most standard condo home insurance policies don’t cover earthquake damage to your condo unit or personal belongings.

If you don’t live on the West Coast, do you need condo earthquake insurance? The answer isn’t as straightforward as you might have hoped.

Seismic activity isn’t a concern just for Californians. Even though the state experiences 90 percent of the country’s earthquakes, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ), they can happen anywhere in the U.S.

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), millions of people across 42 states are at risk for earthquake damage.

Finding the right condo insurance coverage is all about asking the right questions. We put together this guide to help you shop for the best protection. Here are the top questions (and answers!) you need to ask if you’re thinking about buying condo earthquake insurance.