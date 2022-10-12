Alabama Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

How do I get flood insurance in Alabama? Your flood insurance options include the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private insurance agents.

Floods can happen anywhere—and Alabama is no exception. In fact, three of the 10 costliest hurricanes in U.S. history have affected Alabama, including Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Rita, and Hurricane Ivan. All three resulted in flooding. Hurricane Ivan resulted in $1.6 billion in total flood insurance losses paid for by the federal government ’s National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ) across the affected states. And Hurricane Katrina dealt the affected states a staggering $16 billion in flood insurance claims paid for by the NFIP.

Alabama receives about 56 inches of rainfall every year, which creates a high risk of riverine and flash flooding. Coastal counties, like Mobile and Baldwin, are susceptible to storm surge from tropical storms and hurricanes. But despite this, less than a third of Alabama residents have flood insurance in place.

Why buy flood insurance? Because your homeowners insurance policy won’t payout if you have flood damage. Standard homeowners insurance specifically excludes damage from flooding. To cover that, you’ll need to purchase flood insurance. Just imagine a few inches of floodwater in your home and how much it would cost to rip out the walls and flooring and replace your belongings. You can avoid this if you buy flood insurance. From Huntsville to Mobile and everywhere in between, flood insurance is a smart bet to protect you against flood losses.

