Updated December 13, 2024
Table of contents
Small dogs are among the most popular dog breeds in America. In fact, the French bulldog surpassed the larger Labrador retriever as the No. 1 most popular dog breed in 2023, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).[1]
Smaller dogs are a great addition to many families, especially those with a smaller home where it’d be tough for larger breeds to be happy. Many smaller breeds are affordable and affectionate companions with an easy disposition that blends in well with busy family life. Let’s take a look at some of these breeds that can put a smile on anyone’s face.
Top 10 small dog breeds
It’s no surprise there are so many small breed dogs, given how much heart these little dogs have. But it can be hard to choose the right small dog. Should you get a chihuahua, a miniature pinscher, a papillon, a bichon frise, or a pug?
Luckily, you can turn to the AKC to find out the most popular small dog breeds based on the number of registered purebred dogs in 2023.
Beagle
Average weight: Less than 20 pounds
Average height: Less than 13 inches
Life expectancy: 10–15 years
Beagles come in two sizes, one of which is small. Although they can be loud, their happy-go-lucky temperament and durability also make them fantastic companions for young children who can match their high energy levels. Their big, round eyes and lovable nature can charm anyone’s heart.
Cavalier King Charles spaniel
Average weight: 13–18 pounds
Average height: 12–13 inches
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
The cavalier is among the smallest of the spaniels, and dog breeders recreated the Cavalier King Charles spaniel breed in the 1920s based on descriptions of small spaniels favored by 17th-century English aristocrats. Their sweet, easygoing nature and affectionate charm make them great companions for children and adults alike.
Dachshund
Average weight: Less than 11 pounds for miniature, 16–32 pounds for standard
Average height: 5–6 inches for miniature, 8–9 inches for standard
Life expectancy: Up to 16 years
Dachshunds come in two sizes, both small: standard and miniature. Their short legs served them well when they were first bred as German badger-hunting dogs — something that also led to their feisty nature and big-dog personality. Doxies are also available with three different hair types: smooth, wiry, or long coat.
French bulldog
Average weight: Less than 28 pounds
Average height: 11–13 inches
Life expectancy: 10–12 years
Frenchies are No. 1 for a reason: They’re some of the goofiest and most affectionate dogs you’ll ever meet. Originally from England but brought to France in the 1800s, they quickly built favor with the locals and have been gaining fans ever since. These quiet dogs don’t require much exercise or grooming, but they’re prone to many health problems.
Miniature schnauzer
Average weight: 11–20 pounds
Average height: 12–14 inches
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
A smaller version of the larger standard schnauzer, these small pooches command attention wherever they go. They were originally bred to catch rats on German farms, which contributes to their scrappy and playful personalities today. They do have rather high grooming requirements, with most owners opting to take them in every eight weeks for regular trims.
Pembroke Welsh corgi
Average weight: Up to 30 pounds
Average height: 10–12 inches
Life expectancy: 12–13 years
Corgis are on the large side for a “small” dog breed, but their short legs allow them to win any limbo contests. They were first bred as portable herding dogs, but today, they’ve made their way into the hearts and homes of countless families. Corgis have a reputation for being loyal and lively pups that aren’t very high-maintenance, making them perfect for city life.
Pomeranian
Average weight: 3–7 pounds
Average height: 6–7 inches
Life expectancy: 12–16 years
If you thought Pomeranians looked like small sled dogs, you’d be on the right track. These dogs are miniature versions of Arctic sled dogs, bred hundreds of years ago in Europe. Fun fact: Queen Victoria popularized this breed after becoming smitten with them and developing a breeding program. These peppy dogs can make fashionable statements in any home.
Shih Tzu
Average weight: 9–16 pounds
Average height: 9–10.5 inches
Life expectancy: 10–18 years
Shih Tzus were originally bred to be lap dogs in Imperial China, but they also excel at watching Netflix with you in modern-day apartments. These dogs are good with children but can sometimes be difficult to train. Their long, straight hair requires a lot of upkeep, but — just like with people — they can look fantastic as a result.
Toy poodle
Average weight: 4–6 pounds
Average height: Less than 10 inches
Life expectancy: 10–18 years
One of the quintessential toy dog breeds, poodles are one of the most intelligent dogs and make great companions. Standard poodles were first bred as German duck-hunting dogs nearly four centuries ago. People loved them so much that they bred them down to fit city life better — first to the miniature poodle, and then to the toy poodle you know and love today.
Yorkshire terrier
Average weight: Up to 7 pounds
Average height: 7–8 inches
Life expectancy: 11–15 years
Yorkies are the lap dogs of high society, but don’t let their silky coats fool you. These spunky dogs were first bred to hunt rats among working-class folks in English factories, and it’s that spirit wrapped up into a tiny toy dog package that still charms people today. Those luxurious coats require a lot of care, but owners are well rewarded for their troubles.
Common health issues in small dogs
Many of the best companions come in a small package, but that doesn’t always mean their health issues will be equally tiny. Because of their size, small breeds may be more prone to certain conditions than large breeds, such as:
Obesity: Pet owners may have good intentions, but it can be hard to accurately estimate how much food a small dog actually needs, especially when you factor treats into the mix.
Patellar luxation: Many popular small breeds, like Boston terriers and Malteses, are prone to this painful condition where their kneecap slides out of place. It can also lead to other orthopedic problems, all of which can be expensive to treat.[2]
Periodontal disease: Even the smallest breeds have the same number of teeth as a large dog, but they’re packed into a smaller area, where it’s easier for bacteria to cause decay. It’s not uncommon for small dogs to lose half their teeth as they age.[3]
Mitral valve disease: About 10% of dogs — mostly small breeds — develop this condition that causes a key valve in the heart to weaken and eventually stop functioning, leading to congestive heart failure.[4] It’s treatable, but it’s very expensive in later phases.
Brachycephalic syndrome: Many of the most popular small dog breeds have short noses. This makes them cute but also causes many serious medical issues, including breathing difficulties, skin problems, dental issues, eye problems, and more.[5]
Pet insurance can help you pay for these costs if your small pup needs help, but it’s important to keep your dog’s unique needs in mind. Pet insurance companies often place limits on dental and orthopedic problems, for example, which are important considerations for small dogs.
Benefits of having a small dog
It’s clear that dog ownership has many advantages. But when it comes to choosing a dog, you might want one on the smaller side of the spectrum for many reasons, including:
Cheaper to feed
The smallest breeds may only need a half cup of food or less per day, compared to a dog like a Great Dane, which may require 10 cups of food — 20 times more.
Easier to handle
Small dogs are more portable and easier to deal with if they get out of line, but you’ll still need to invest plenty of time in training them.
Easier to exercise
Small dogs still need daily walks and exercise, but even a high-energy breed like a Jack Russell terrier will be easier to handle than a Belgian Malinois.
Longer life expectancy
Smaller dogs generally live to an older age than larger breeds, giving you a long time to enjoy your pet’s company.[6]
Easier to own in a rental
Many landlords set size limits on pets you can own in an apartment or other rental home, which exclude larger breeds.
How to choose the right small breed for you
The only trait that all small dogs share is their size — beyond that, each one can be very different. Here are some factors to consider if you’re looking for the perfect breed for your family:
Kids: Older children may be fine with any dog, but experts recommend caution when mixing younger children with certain toy breeds due to their fragile natures and feisty temperaments.
Grooming: Dogs with long hair, like Biewer terriers and cocker spaniels, may need regular grooming. Others, like border terriers, have rugged coat types that require little extra care.
Exercise needs: Some dog breeds, like toy fox terriers, need a lot of exercise, while others, like Pekingese, are happy to live their lives as lap dogs.
Personality: Certain small dog breeds have a reputation for having big personalities. Miniature pinschers project a lot of fun and flair, for example, while Italian greyhounds can be stubborn.
Small dog breeds FAQs
Matching the right breed to your lifestyle is essential when trying to find a great family dog. Mixed-breed dogs in shelters and pounds are also great options, but it often helps to have a breed in mind when you start looking.
What is the best small dog breed to own?
French bulldogs were the most popular dog breed in 2023, according to the American Kennel Club, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best small dog breed for your situation. The best small dog for you will depend on your preferences and lifestyle.
What is the most well-behaved small dog breed?
Bichon frises are a good choice if you’re looking for a well-mannered breed that makes for great family pets. But as with any other breed, bichon frises still need regular training to develop good manners; otherwise, they may not always behave well.
What is the bestselling small dog?
French bulldogs topped the list for the highest number of new purebred dog registrations in 2023, according to the AKC. Frenchies are affectionate dogs that make great companions in small apartments, although they’re prone to many expensive and painful health conditions due to the shape of their heads.
What is the cleanest small dog breed?
Many people rate the American hairless terrier and Xoloitzcuintli as the cleanest dogs simply because they don’t have much — if any — hair. This also makes them a great hypoallergenic dog breed.[7]
What’s the most low-maintenance small dog?
All dogs require owners to spend some time and money for them to be healthy and happy companion dogs. But some breeds — like chihuahuas, dachshunds, Boston terriers, pugs, and French bulldogs — require less regular grooming and extensive exercise than other pups.
