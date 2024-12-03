Top 10 small dog breeds

It’s no surprise there are so many small breed dogs, given how much heart these little dogs have. But it can be hard to choose the right small dog. Should you get a chihuahua, a miniature pinscher, a papillon, a bichon frise, or a pug?

Luckily, you can turn to the AKC to find out the most popular small dog breeds based on the number of registered purebred dogs in 2023.

Beagle

Average weight: Less than 20 pounds

Average height: Less than 13 inches

Life expectancy: 10–15 years

Beagles come in two sizes, one of which is small. Although they can be loud, their happy-go-lucky temperament and durability also make them fantastic companions for young children who can match their high energy levels. Their big, round eyes and lovable nature can charm anyone’s heart.

Cavalier King Charles spaniel

Average weight: 13–18 pounds

Average height: 12–13 inches

Life expectancy: 12–15 years

The cavalier is among the smallest of the spaniels, and dog breeders recreated the Cavalier King Charles spaniel breed in the 1920s based on descriptions of small spaniels favored by 17th-century English aristocrats. Their sweet, easygoing nature and affectionate charm make them great companions for children and adults alike.

Dachshund

Average weight: Less than 11 pounds for miniature, 16–32 pounds for standard

Average height: 5–6 inches for miniature, 8–9 inches for standard

Life expectancy: Up to 16 years

Dachshunds come in two sizes, both small: standard and miniature. Their short legs served them well when they were first bred as German badger-hunting dogs — something that also led to their feisty nature and big-dog personality. Doxies are also available with three different hair types: smooth, wiry, or long coat.

French bulldog

Average weight: Less than 28 pounds

Average height: 11–13 inches

Life expectancy: 10–12 years

Frenchies are No. 1 for a reason: They’re some of the goofiest and most affectionate dogs you’ll ever meet. Originally from England but brought to France in the 1800s, they quickly built favor with the locals and have been gaining fans ever since. These quiet dogs don’t require much exercise or grooming, but they’re prone to many health problems.

Miniature schnauzer

Average weight: 11–20 pounds

Average height: 12–14 inches

Life expectancy: 12–15 years

A smaller version of the larger standard schnauzer, these small pooches command attention wherever they go. They were originally bred to catch rats on German farms, which contributes to their scrappy and playful personalities today. They do have rather high grooming requirements, with most owners opting to take them in every eight weeks for regular trims.

Pembroke Welsh corgi

Average weight: Up to 30 pounds

Average height: 10–12 inches

Life expectancy: 12–13 years

Corgis are on the large side for a “small” dog breed, but their short legs allow them to win any limbo contests. They were first bred as portable herding dogs, but today, they’ve made their way into the hearts and homes of countless families. Corgis have a reputation for being loyal and lively pups that aren’t very high-maintenance, making them perfect for city life.

Pomeranian

Average weight: 3–7 pounds

Average height: 6–7 inches

Life expectancy: 12–16 years

If you thought Pomeranians looked like small sled dogs, you’d be on the right track. These dogs are miniature versions of Arctic sled dogs, bred hundreds of years ago in Europe. Fun fact: Queen Victoria popularized this breed after becoming smitten with them and developing a breeding program. These peppy dogs can make fashionable statements in any home.

Shih Tzu

Average weight: 9–16 pounds

Average height: 9–10.5 inches

Life expectancy: 10–18 years

Shih Tzus were originally bred to be lap dogs in Imperial China, but they also excel at watching Netflix with you in modern-day apartments. These dogs are good with children but can sometimes be difficult to train. Their long, straight hair requires a lot of upkeep, but — just like with people — they can look fantastic as a result.

Toy poodle

Average weight: 4–6 pounds

Average height: Less than 10 inches

Life expectancy: 10–18 years

One of the quintessential toy dog breeds, poodles are one of the most intelligent dogs and make great companions. Standard poodles were first bred as German duck-hunting dogs nearly four centuries ago. People loved them so much that they bred them down to fit city life better — first to the miniature poodle, and then to the toy poodle you know and love today.

Yorkshire terrier

Average weight: Up to 7 pounds

Average height: 7–8 inches

Life expectancy: 11–15 years

Yorkies are the lap dogs of high society, but don’t let their silky coats fool you. These spunky dogs were first bred to hunt rats among working-class folks in English factories, and it’s that spirit wrapped up into a tiny toy dog package that still charms people today. Those luxurious coats require a lot of care, but owners are well rewarded for their troubles.