Costs of owning a Cavalier King Charles spaniel

As a pet parent, it’s important to prepare for the cost of ownership. Here’s how much you might spend each year when you have a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.[2] [3]

Type of Expense ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vaccination and vet visits $722 Food and supplies $354 Grooming and maintenance $37 Pet insurance $672

Vaccination and vet visits

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel has a few specific health conditions you need to consider. Owners should look for eye conditions like cataracts, hip dysplasia, ear infections, and heart disease.

Because Cavaliers don’t suffer from a long list of breed-specific health problems, veterinary care costs about the same as the national average — $722 per year, including routine vet visits and surgical procedures.

Dog owners can also expect one-time health expenses, like spaying or neutering. This procedure costs between $50 and $600, depending on the clinic and your location. You’ll also spend about $200–$300 for a series of puppy vaccines.

Food and supplies

Dog food and supplies cost about $354 per year, or $30 per month. But you can spend much more or less depending on the type of food you decide to use.

Cavalier King Charles spaniels can eat any high-quality dog food. The breed doesn’t need prescription food or a special diet. But because the breed is more likely to become overweight, owners might have to be mindful about how much food their dog eats.

Grooming and maintenance

Dog owners with a Cavalier King Charles spaniel spend about $37 per year on grooming. The breed’s coat doesn’t need professional grooming but requires frequent brushing and occasional baths to keep it tangle-free. Most owners handle grooming at home with dog hair brushes and nail trimmers.

It’s also important to check your dog’s ears weekly, as this breed is prone to ear infections.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance is an optional monthly expense that helps pay for emergency vet visits, accidents, surgeries, and routine care. The average cost of pet insurance is $56 per month for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[4]

Pet insurance can lower the cost of veterinary bills and make it easier to budget for unexpected vet costs. But it’s an up-front expense to add to your monthly budget.