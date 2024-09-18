8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
Buying a Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy from an accredited breeder costs around $2,500. If you adopt or buy from a non-accredited breeder, the initial cost is less — about $300 to $500.
Buying a Cavalier King Charles spaniel is expensive, but owning the breed is pretty affordable. Spaniels don’t need special grooming and are only prone to some health issues, like ear infections and eye conditions.
This breed is popular for its kind and loving nature and even temperament around children and other animals. Cavalier King Charles spaniels are the 14th-most popular breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).[1]
Learn more about the costs of buying and owning a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.
Country of origin: England
Adult weight: 13–18 pounds
Adult height: 12–13 inches
Coat colors: Blenheim, black, tan, white, ruby
Personality traits: Affectionate, gentle, friendly
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Cavalier King Charles spaniel cost?
Cavalier King Charles spaniels cost around $2,500 from an accredited breeder. You can spend less — usually $300 to $500 — if you adopt your dog or buy from a non-accredited breeder. The dog’s age also affects the cost since puppies cost more than older dogs.
The breed is friendly, gentle, and great with children, making it a solid pick for families. Cavalier King Charles spaniels are adaptable. The dogs enjoy regular exercise and can maintain an active lifestyle but are equally happy at home with less activity.
Most owners enjoy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel’s size as a toy breed. But unlike most toy breeds, they have the athleticism of much bigger dogs. As a small dog, the life expectancy for the breed is longer than that of big dogs. Most spaniels live 12–15 years.
Costs of owning a Cavalier King Charles spaniel
As a pet parent, it’s important to prepare for the cost of ownership. Here’s how much you might spend each year when you have a Cavalier King Charles spaniel.[2] [3]
Type of Expense
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccination and vet visits
|$722
|Food and supplies
|$354
|Grooming and maintenance
|$37
|Pet insurance
|$672
Vaccination and vet visits
The Cavalier King Charles spaniel has a few specific health conditions you need to consider. Owners should look for eye conditions like cataracts, hip dysplasia, ear infections, and heart disease.
Because Cavaliers don’t suffer from a long list of breed-specific health problems, veterinary care costs about the same as the national average — $722 per year, including routine vet visits and surgical procedures.
Dog owners can also expect one-time health expenses, like spaying or neutering. This procedure costs between $50 and $600, depending on the clinic and your location. You’ll also spend about $200–$300 for a series of puppy vaccines.
Food and supplies
Dog food and supplies cost about $354 per year, or $30 per month. But you can spend much more or less depending on the type of food you decide to use.
Cavalier King Charles spaniels can eat any high-quality dog food. The breed doesn’t need prescription food or a special diet. But because the breed is more likely to become overweight, owners might have to be mindful about how much food their dog eats.
Grooming and maintenance
Dog owners with a Cavalier King Charles spaniel spend about $37 per year on grooming. The breed’s coat doesn’t need professional grooming but requires frequent brushing and occasional baths to keep it tangle-free. Most owners handle grooming at home with dog hair brushes and nail trimmers.
It’s also important to check your dog’s ears weekly, as this breed is prone to ear infections.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance is an optional monthly expense that helps pay for emergency vet visits, accidents, surgeries, and routine care. The average cost of pet insurance is $56 per month for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[4]
Pet insurance can lower the cost of veterinary bills and make it easier to budget for unexpected vet costs. But it’s an up-front expense to add to your monthly budget.
Some pet owners choose to have pet insurance and a pet emergency fund that covers the policy’s deductible. The deductible is the amount you must pay when you file a claim — usually between $250 and $500, depending on your insurance policy.
Factors influencing the price of a Cavalier King Charles spaniel
The price of a Cavalier King Charles spaniel depends on where you purchase the dog from and its age. Coat color can also affect the cost — rarer or more sought-after colors will be more expensive.
Where you purchase from
Cavalier King Charles spaniels are most expensive when you buy from an accredited breeder. Most reputable breeders register with the American Kennel Club, which indicates that the puppies for sale are purebred.
The AKC also has a Breeder of Merit Program for breeders who meet strict health and safety standards. If you want to compete in shows or register your dog with the AKC, you must buy from an accredited breeder.[5]
Purebred dogs are cheaper if you buy from a non-accredited breeder or adopt. You can adopt from an agency specializing in the breed or wait for one to appear at your local shelter. Adopting from a local shelter is usually the cheapest option, but you might have to wait a while to find one.
Coat color
Cavalier King Charles spaniels have four different coat colors: blenheim, black and tan, black and white, and ruby. Rarer or more sought-after coat colors could affect the cost of the puppy. The black and tan coat color is the rarest, so a puppy with that coat might cost more.
Age and gender
Puppies cost more than older dogs. Puppies usually cost more up front but are cheaper to care for during the first half of their lives. Older dogs might have more health issues and a shorter life span, which makes caring for them more expensive.
Some breeders charge more for female dogs since they can eventually breed puppies, but that’s not always true. You might be able to find a Cavalier King Charles breeder that charges the same for male and female dogs.
Common health issues in Cavalier King Charles spaniels
Cavalier King Charles spaniels have fewer breed-specific health concerns than most purebred dogs. But the breed still has a few specific health issues to consider:
Eye conditions: The breed suffers from certain eye conditions, such as retinal problems and cataracts, which can affect the dog’s vision.
Hip dysplasia: This condition occurs when the hip joints don’t fit together correctly, and it usually requires surgery to fix.
Ear infections: Cavalier King Charles spaniels can get middle ear infections, which veterinarians usually treat with antibiotics.
Heart disease: The breed can have heart problems — especially mitral valve disease, which is usually age-related.
Neurological conditions: The breed can also have syringomyelia, a neurological condition that develops in the spinal cord and affects the brain.
Comparing costs: Cavalier King Charles spaniel vs. other breeds
Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppies cost an average of $2,500. Here’s how the price compares to similar breeds.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Cavalier King Charles spaniel
|$2,500
|Cocker spaniel
|$3,000
|English toy spaniel
|$2,500
|English springer spaniel
|$2,500
|Pug
|$1,500
Cavalier King Charles spaniel FAQs
Cavalier King Charles spaniels are known as excellent family pets. Here’s what to consider before you buy one.
What is the average price of a Cavalier King Charles spaniel?
The average cost of a Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy from a reputable breeder is $2,500. You can spend less if you buy from a non-accredited breeder or adopt from a local shelter. Older dogs also cost less than puppies.
What color Cavalier King Charles spaniel is most expensive?
Most Cavalier King Charles breeders charge the same regardless of coat color. But the black and tan coat is less common, so a puppy with that coat might cost more.[6]
Are Cavalier King Charles spaniels good pets?
Yes. Cavalier King Charles spaniels are good pets with calm temperaments. The breed is friendly, gentle, and athletic, making the dogs popular for families.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy from a breeder?
Most AKC-accredited breeders provide paperwork that proves your puppy’s pedigree, which allows you to register your dog. Depending on the puppy’s age, some breeders also include genetic testing and vaccines.
