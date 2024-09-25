8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Table of contents
Great Dane puppies can cost anywhere from $600 to $3,000, depending on the breeder and lineage.[1] But this initial cost is just the beginning of owning this popular dog breed. Owning a Great Dane comes with ongoing expenses, like food, medical care, and training needs, that are high due to their size. The dog’s age, health, and quality of care also influence the overall cost.
Given these costs, it’s crucial to carefully consider the financial commitment involved in owning this gentle giant.
Country of origin: Germany
Adult weight: 110–175 pounds
Adult height: 28–32 inches
Coat colors: Various colors and patterns
Personality traits: Affectionate, playful, protective
Life expectancy: 7–10 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Great Dane cost?
The average cost of purchasing a Great Dane from a breeder ranges from $600 to $3,000. The price reflects the dog’s lineage, health screenings, and overall care.
Great Danes are known for their affectionate and gentle nature, so they’re popular with families. But these dogs can grow to an impressive size and strength — standing up to 32 inches tall at the shoulder and weighing up to 175 pounds — so it’s crucial to get professional training and give them daily exercise and plenty of space to thrive.
Costs of owning a Great Dane
Owning a Great Dane involves many recurring costs beyond the initial purchase. Let’s break down what you might pay throughout the year for your new pet, from healthcare to daily needs.[1]
Category
▲▼
Estimated Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccinations and vet visits
|$720–$2,400
|Food and supplies
|$900–$2,400
|Grooming and maintenance
|$420
|Pet insurance
|$480–$1,800
Vaccinations and vet visits
Great Danes are prone to some health problems, and due to their size, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and other treatments usually cost more.
Food and supplies
Great Danes eat between 2,500 and 3,500 calories daily, depending on their weight, age, and activity level. High-quality food is pricey, but it ensures your pet gets the vital nutrients it needs to stay healthy.
Grooming and maintenance
Great Danes have short, low-maintenance coats you can care for at home with regular brushing and baths a few times per year.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance can help cover costs if your Great Dane has ongoing health problems or a medical emergency.
Factors influencing the price of a Great Dane
Several factors affect a Great Dane’s price, from the breeder’s reputation to the dog’s lineage, health, and location.
Where you purchase from
Purchasing your Great Dane from a certified, trustworthy breeder is generally a higher-priced option. Reputable breeders invest in health screenings, quality care, and proper lineage documentation to ensure the dog is healthy and well-bred. Show-quality dogs — those that meet the standard for the breed and are candidates for breeding and dog shows — are more expensive than pet-quality dogs.
Adopting a shelter or rescue dog is a much more affordable route. You may be able to adopt a Great Dane for somewhere between $75 and $300. But dogs from shelters have unknown health histories, so you may have more vet expenses later.
Great Danes may also be for sale at pet stores, but these pups usually come from puppy mills or backyard breeders rather than knowledgeable breeders.[2]
Coat color
Great Danes come in various coat colors and patterns, including fawn, brindle, mantle, merle, blue, black, white, and harlequin.[3] Rarer colors like blue and harlequin tend to be more expensive. Some breeders charge a premium for dogs with specific markings or patterns, while more common colors might be priced lower.
Age and gender
Puppies tend to be more expensive than adult dogs, as they’re in higher demand and have longer lifespans ahead of them. Female Great Danes may cost slightly more than males, especially if they come from a strong lineage for breeding purposes.
Common health issues in Great Danes
Great Danes are prone to several health issues due to their large size and genetics. Look out for the following common concerns:
Hip dysplasia: This genetic condition occurs when the hip joint doesn’t form properly, leading to arthritis and mobility issues. It’s common in large breeds like Great Danes.[4]
Gastric dilation-volvulus (bloat): Bloat is the No. 1 killer of Great Danes. In this life-threatening condition, the stomach fills with gas and twists, requiring immediate medical attention. Some Great Dane owners get preventative surgery to avoid some of the more serious aspects of this condition.
Dilated cardiomyopathy: This heart condition causes the heart muscles to weaken, affecting the dog’s ability to pump blood efficiently. Regular vet checkups can help monitor and manage this risk.
Hypothyroidism: This condition, in which the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones, leads to weight gain, lethargy, and skin problems. It’s treatable with medication.[5]
Osteosarcoma (bone cancer): Great Danes have a higher risk of developing bone cancer, which can cause lameness and requires aggressive treatment.
Comparing costs: Great Dane vs. other breeds
Great Danes are known for their size and gentle personality, but similar breeds can have different price points. Below, you can see the average cost of a Great Dane compared to other large dog breeds.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Great Dane
|$600–$3,000
|English mastiff
|$850–$1,700
|Saint Bernard
|$500–$1,500
|Newfoundland
|$600–$3,000
|Tibetan mastiff
|$2,000–$6,000
Great Dane FAQs
Here’s some additional information about buying and owning a Great Dane so you can decide whether this is the right dog breed for your family.
What is the average price of a Great Dane?
The price range of a Great Dane is typically $600–$3,000 when purchased from a breeder. Prices depend on the dog’s lineage, its health, and the breeder’s reputation.
What color Great Dane is the most expensive?
Harlequin and blue Great Danes cost more due to their rarity and higher demand. Breeders may charge a premium for dogs with these coat colors compared to more common options, like fawn or black.
Are Great Danes good pets?
Yes. Great Danes are known as “gentle giants” for their affectionate nature and loyalty. Despite their large size, they’re known for being calm and great with families, making them excellent pets as long as you can accommodate the size and care needs of these large dogs.
What is the lifespan of a Great Dane?
The average lifespan of a Great Dane is 7–10 years. Shorter lifespans are common among large dog breeds, but regular veterinary care can help maintain their health as they age.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Great Dane puppy from a breeder?
The price usually includes health screenings, initial vaccinations, and sometimes microchipping when you purchase a dog from responsible breeders. Breeders may also provide pedigree papers and initial training or socialization to ensure the puppy’s well-being.
