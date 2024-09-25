Factors influencing the price of a Great Dane

Several factors affect a Great Dane’s price, from the breeder’s reputation to the dog’s lineage, health, and location.

Where you purchase from

Purchasing your Great Dane from a certified, trustworthy breeder is generally a higher-priced option. Reputable breeders invest in health screenings, quality care, and proper lineage documentation to ensure the dog is healthy and well-bred. Show-quality dogs — those that meet the standard for the breed and are candidates for breeding and dog shows — are more expensive than pet-quality dogs.

Adopting a shelter or rescue dog is a much more affordable route. You may be able to adopt a Great Dane for somewhere between $75 and $300. But dogs from shelters have unknown health histories, so you may have more vet expenses later.

Great Danes may also be for sale at pet stores, but these pups usually come from puppy mills or backyard breeders rather than knowledgeable breeders.[2]

Coat color

Great Danes come in various coat colors and patterns, including fawn, brindle, mantle, merle, blue, black, white, and harlequin.[3] Rarer colors like blue and harlequin tend to be more expensive. Some breeders charge a premium for dogs with specific markings or patterns, while more common colors might be priced lower.

Age and gender

Puppies tend to be more expensive than adult dogs, as they’re in higher demand and have longer lifespans ahead of them. Female Great Danes may cost slightly more than males, especially if they come from a strong lineage for breeding purposes.