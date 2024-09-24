Costs of owning a Chihuahua

The lifetime cost of owning a Chihuahua ranges from $12,500 to $18,600, not including unexpected vet bills or costs such as dog walking, boarding, and obedience classes. Here’s a breakdown of the annual costs you might pay.[3] [4] [5]

Vaccinations and vet visits

In addition to the preventative care costs listed above, your Chihuahua may require dental cleaning, which costs an average of $707. To spay or neuter a Chihuahua puppy, you’ll pay between $160 and $220, on average. Some pet insurance companies offer wellness plans that provide savings on routine care, and local animal shelters sometimes offer discounted vaccines.

Chihuahuas are prone to certain health conditions, including heart disease, eye disease, patellar luxation, and idiopathic epilepsy. Veterinary care to manage a chronic condition can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars annually. A pet insurance policy can help with those costs while also paying for emergency vet bills to treat accidents and illnesses that arise during your pup’s life.

Food and supplies

A Chihuahua won’t eat as much as a Great Dane, but food still costs about $240–$360 annually. Fresh food costs significantly more than high-quality dry kibble. Toys may cost between $50 and $90 per year, depending on whether your Chihuahua is a gentle or aggressive chewer. If you require poop bags, they’re inexpensive, costing about $13 for a box of 270.

You may also need certain startup supplies in your first year of Chihuahua ownership, like a leash, collar, crate, and bed, which may need replacement if they get worn out. Prices for these items depend on the brand you purchase.

Grooming and maintenance

Chihuahuas don’t shed heavily and require minimal grooming. An at-home regimen is sufficient and affordable, costing between $15 and $100 per year. Smooth-coat Chihuahuas are especially easy to care for, requiring only occasional brushing and bathing, while long-haired Chihuahuas need at least weekly brushing.

You’ll also need to trim your Chihuahua’s nails regularly, and you may need to have your dog’s anal glands expressed. If you choose to visit a professional groomer, you’ll pay somewhere between $200 and $300 per year.

Pet insurance

If you choose to buy pet insurance, you’ll pay a monthly premium for coverage, but a comprehensive policy can save you thousands of dollars if your pet needs treatment for an accident or illness. Accident and illness policies cost an average of about $676 per year for dogs, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[6]

Chihuahuas are relatively inexpensive to insure, though: Figo estimates a monthly premium of $20–$30, while Embrace estimates a monthly premium of $19–$43. You can save money on pet insurance by comparing quotes to find the best deal and buying a policy when your dog is young.

You can also reduce your premiums by choosing a high deductible or a low reimbursement rate. If you have an older dog with health conditions, an accident-only policy may be a better fit. These policies are more affordable, costing an average of $17 per month. Many pet insurance companies also offer a wellness plan as an add-on, which provides savings on preventive care.