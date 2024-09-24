5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
The average price of a Chihuahua puppy is $2,550, according to reputable breeder marketplace Good Dog. But prices can range from $800 to $7,000 depending on your location, the breeder’s reputation, and the dog’s coat color, age, and bloodline. Adopting a Chihuahua from a shelter or rescue typically costs between $50 and $300.
The Chihuahua is the most popular dog breed in 21 states, according to U.S. News & World Report.[1] Despite the demand for Chihuahuas, the country is overpopulated with the breed, and Chihuahuas are the second most euthanized breed behind pit bulls. Though some prospective pet owners may prefer buying from a breeder, animal shelters have plenty of Chihuahuas seeking loving homes.
Country of origin: Unknown, but most likely Mexico
Adult weight: Up to 6 pounds
Adult height: 5–8 inches
Coat colors: Combinations of black, tan, blue, chocolate, cream, fawn, white, and red
Personality traits: Loyal, affectionate, charming, sassy
Life expectancy: 14–16 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Chihuahua cost?
The average price of a Chihuahua puppy on the Good Dog marketplace is $2,550, with prices currently ranging from $700 to more than $3,000. A Chihuahua from a rescue or shelter typically costs a few hundred dollars or less. Prices depend on your location and the breeder you choose, along with the puppy’s coat colors, bloodline, and age.
Purchasing a Chihuahua is an investment in 14–16 years of affection and play. These small dogs are great for city apartments, but they may not be suited for families with young children. Pet parents should also be aware that Chihuahuas have big personalities. They’re prone to barking and tend to be protective and sassy, so they require training to minimize undesirable behaviors.[2]
Costs of owning a Chihuahua
The lifetime cost of owning a Chihuahua ranges from $12,500 to $18,600, not including unexpected vet bills or costs such as dog walking, boarding, and obedience classes. Here’s a breakdown of the annual costs you might pay.[3] [4] [5]
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Routine veterinary care
|Food and supplies
|Grooming
|Pet insurance
|Optional costs
Vaccinations and vet visits
In addition to the preventative care costs listed above, your Chihuahua may require dental cleaning, which costs an average of $707. To spay or neuter a Chihuahua puppy, you’ll pay between $160 and $220, on average. Some pet insurance companies offer wellness plans that provide savings on routine care, and local animal shelters sometimes offer discounted vaccines.
Chihuahuas are prone to certain health conditions, including heart disease, eye disease, patellar luxation, and idiopathic epilepsy. Veterinary care to manage a chronic condition can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars annually. A pet insurance policy can help with those costs while also paying for emergency vet bills to treat accidents and illnesses that arise during your pup’s life.
Food and supplies
A Chihuahua won’t eat as much as a Great Dane, but food still costs about $240–$360 annually. Fresh food costs significantly more than high-quality dry kibble. Toys may cost between $50 and $90 per year, depending on whether your Chihuahua is a gentle or aggressive chewer. If you require poop bags, they’re inexpensive, costing about $13 for a box of 270.
You may also need certain startup supplies in your first year of Chihuahua ownership, like a leash, collar, crate, and bed, which may need replacement if they get worn out. Prices for these items depend on the brand you purchase.
Grooming and maintenance
Chihuahuas don’t shed heavily and require minimal grooming. An at-home regimen is sufficient and affordable, costing between $15 and $100 per year. Smooth-coat Chihuahuas are especially easy to care for, requiring only occasional brushing and bathing, while long-haired Chihuahuas need at least weekly brushing.
You’ll also need to trim your Chihuahua’s nails regularly, and you may need to have your dog’s anal glands expressed. If you choose to visit a professional groomer, you’ll pay somewhere between $200 and $300 per year.
Pet insurance
If you choose to buy pet insurance, you’ll pay a monthly premium for coverage, but a comprehensive policy can save you thousands of dollars if your pet needs treatment for an accident or illness. Accident and illness policies cost an average of about $676 per year for dogs, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[6]
Chihuahuas are relatively inexpensive to insure, though: Figo estimates a monthly premium of $20–$30, while Embrace estimates a monthly premium of $19–$43. You can save money on pet insurance by comparing quotes to find the best deal and buying a policy when your dog is young.
You can also reduce your premiums by choosing a high deductible or a low reimbursement rate. If you have an older dog with health conditions, an accident-only policy may be a better fit. These policies are more affordable, costing an average of $17 per month. Many pet insurance companies also offer a wellness plan as an add-on, which provides savings on preventive care.
Factors influencing the price of a Chihuahua
A Chihuahua’s love may be priceless, but buying and caring for a Chihuahua can be pricey. The total cost varies depending on the factors below.
Where you purchase from
A registered AKC purebred Chihuahua puppy from a reputable breeder may cost up to $7,000, especially if the dog’s coat color is rare or the dog comes from a champion bloodline. While some breeders offer Chihuahuas for less than $1,000, you may get what you pay for. Reputable breeders include health screenings and may even provide initial training, which costs more.[7]
On the other hand, adoption fees for Chihuahuas from local shelters and rescues are only about $50�–$300, depending on the dog and your location. Choosing this option could save a life while significantly reducing the initial purchase cost.
Coat color
Shelters don’t typically charge more for rare coat colors, but dog breeders may. Pure white is the rarest Chihuahua coat color, so a pure white puppy may cost more than average. Merle, blue, and chocolate blue are also uncommon.[8]
The American Kennel Club lists the following color combinations as breed standard colors:
Black
Black and tan
Blue and tan
Chocolate
Chocolate and tan
Cream
Fawn
Fawn and white
Red
Age and size
The age and size of the dog you choose will also affect the price. Some breeders sell tiny dogs, known as teacup Chihuahua puppies, at a higher price. Breeders, shelters, and rescue organizations typically sell adult and senior dogs at a lower cost, while puppies cost the most.
Common health issues in Chihuahuas
While Chihuahuas don’t face as many breed-specific health problems as some other purebred dogs, they have a higher risk of developing the following health issues:
Bladder or kidney stones
Eye diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and dry eye
Heart problems, such as patent ductus arteriosus and mitral valve disease
Hemophilia
Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)
Idiopathic epilepsy, or seizures
Liver problems
Patellar luxation (loose kneecaps)
Skin allergies
Spinal cord injuries
If you get a Chihuahua from a dog breeder, you may want to ask whether the dam and sire have a Canine Health Information Center (CHIC) number. The Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA) only issues CHIC numbers to Chihuahuas whose breeders have completed the following health tests:[9]
The OFA eye test for ophthalmic disease
A cardiac test (for dogs at least 1 year of age)
A patella test
Other Chihuahua care tips
It’s also important to take your furry friend to routine checkups and address any health concerns as soon as they arise. Other care tips include:
Brush your Chihuahua’s teeth at least twice per week.
Clean your dog’s ears weekly.
Dress your chi in a sweater during cold weather.
Go for daily walks.
Provide a high-quality diet.
Brush your chi’s coat regularly.
Provide plenty of love.
Comparing costs: Chihuahuas vs. other breeds
The cost of a Chihuahua is similar to other common small dog breeds. Dogs that are tougher to find in shelters, like French bulldogs, cost more.
If the price of a Chihuahua puppy from a breeder would strain your budget, visit your local animal shelter, where you may find many Chihuahuas to choose from. Adopted Chihuahuas provide just as much love.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Chihuahua
|$2,550
|Yorkshire terrier
|$2,400
|Pomeranian
|$2,600
|Shih tzu
|$1,800
|French bulldog
|$4,250
Chihuahua FAQs
If you still have questions, check out the additional information below so you can make an informed decision about whether to welcome a Chihuahua into your home.
What is the average price of a Chihuahua?
The average price of a Chihuahua puppy from a responsible breeder is $2,550, but prices can range from $700 to more than $3,000, according to the Good Dog marketplace. Adopting a Chihuahua from an animal shelter or rescue costs between $50 and $300.
Are Chihuahuas good pets?
Yes. Chihuahuas are affectionate, energetic, and playful. Due to their small size, they can thrive in a small space like an apartment, and they’re not big shedders or droolers. While they’re too small for roughhousing with children, they can get along well with older children who know how to be gentle. But barking may be a concern, and proper training is necessary.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Chihuahua puppy from a breeder?
What’s included varies by breeder, but a reputable breeder charging an average price for a Chihuahua puppy may include vaccinations and deworming, an initial vet check, early socialization and potty training, a puppy starter kit with toys and treats, and a lifetime of support. Some breeders may even offer discounts for insurance and other essentials.
