Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Updated September 19, 2024
A beloved toy dog breed, Pomeranians rank No. 22 out of 221 breeds on the American Kennel Club (AKC) Breed Popularity Ranking.[1]
Pomeranians typically have an expensive purchase price, ranging between $600 and $6,000, depending on the type, age, and selection of breeder. If you purchase rather than adopt from a shelter, preservation breeders dedicated to improving the breed charge more than some other breeders, but pet stores typically charge the most for Pomeranians. Some types, like teacup Poms, have higher starting costs of $2,000 or more.
Here’s what you need to know about the costs associated with owning a Pomeranian, including vet care, pet insurance, and more.
Country of origin: Pomerania (now part of Poland and Germany)
Adult weight: 3–7 pounds
Adult height: 6–7 inches
Coat colors: Cream, tan, white, orange, red, black, chocolate, blue, beaver, black and tan, chocolate and tan, tri-color, sable, merle, brindle, lavender, and more
Personality traits: Alert, intelligent, active, affectionate, inquisitive
Life expectancy: 12–16 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Pomeranian cost?
Pomeranians are one of the costlier breeds, with the typical price of a Pom ranging between $600 and $6,000.
Poms can thrive in cities, rural areas, and suburban areas, as their smaller size allows them the flexibility of having indoor and outdoor exercise. They’re affectionate and intelligent companions that can quickly master tricks. Potential owners are often willing to pay a premium for the breed’s playful nature.
Costs of owning a Pomeranian
The costs of owning a Pomeranian go beyond the purchase price. You’ll need to purchase initial supplies for your dog, including a collar, leash, food and water bowls, toys, a bed, a crate, and a brush. These one-time costs can add up to nearly $200 or more.
Here are some additional annual expenses you can expect as a potential owner, based on monthly approximations from Dogster.[2]
Expense
▲▼
Approximate Annual Cost
▲▼
|Healthcare
|$2,000–$6,200
|Food
|$75–$180
|Grooming and maintenance
|$1,200–$4,800
Vaccination and vet visits
The first year of owning a Pomeranian is often the most expensive in terms of veterinary care, as you’ll face up-front expenses, such as the costs of spaying or neutering your dog and obtaining puppy vaccinations. It’s a good idea for prospective owners to prepare for these one-time expenses in advance.
Depending on where you live, your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) may provide spay and neuter services for around $200 for males and $220 for females, which can be a lower-cost option than a private veterinarian.[3]
Pomeranians are generally a healthy breed with regular exercise but can be more prone to certain health concerns, including the following:
Allergies
Breathing issues
Coat loss
Collapsing windpipes
Cryptorchidism
Dental issues due to small mouth size
Entropion
Eye problems
Patellar luxation
Patent ductus arteriosus
Treating some of these issues can be very expensive, with patellar luxation treatment typically priced between $1,500 and $3,000 per knee.[4]
Food and supplies
Food is an ongoing cost, but Pomeranians are a smaller breed with minimal consumption needs. High-quality dog food will typically cost around $6–$15 monthly for these tiny dogs.
Supplies are most expensive during the first year of pet ownership because you need to purchase your dog a crate, bed, leash, collar, brush, food bowls, toys, and more, which can collectively cost at least $200.
Grooming and maintenance
Pomeranians need regular grooming because the breed has a thick double coat and is prone to coat loss issues. DIY grooming can keep costs down, although you’ll still need supplies to manage your Pom’s fluffy coat. If you pay for professional grooming and your dog needs multiple monthly sessions, you’ll pay as much as $100–$400 monthly.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance can help reduce the costs of caring for your Pomeranian and make costs more predictable. If you purchase accident and illness pet insurance, you’ll pay a set premium to cover your pet’s illnesses and injuries. You’ll typically still have to pay for regular vet visits for preventative care out of pocket, unless you have wellness coverage.
The average cost of an accident and illness policy for dog owners in the U.S. is about $56 per month, or around $675 annually.[5]
It’s more affordable to purchase pet insurance when your dog is younger. You also want to buy coverage before your Pom develops anything that could be considered a pre-existing condition, as even health problems like a minor knee injury could mean your coverage will exclude treatment for patellar luxation.
Factors influencing the price of a Pomeranian
Various factors affect the price you’ll pay to purchase a Pomeranian.
Where you purchase from
You’ll pay much more if you purchase from a trusted breeder, like AKC-registered preservation breeders, but it’s worth it to buy from an organization that values animal welfare. Your dog should have fewer health issues, so paying the higher Pomeranian price up front when buying from a reputable breeder may save you money down the line.
The least expensive way to purchase a Pomeranian is to find a dog in a shelter. But because Poms are popular, rescue organizations scoop many up from shelters and can charge adoption fees of several hundred dollars.
Coat color
Pomeranians have a thick double coat and come in more than two dozen colors. Dogs with rare coats of blue, lavender, wolf sable, and brindle often cost slightly more.
Age and gender
Female Pomeranians often sell for more than male Poms, and puppies tend to be costlier than older dogs. Many older dogs come from rescue organizations — or breeders sell them after retirement — so adult dogs don’t command as much of a premium price. But you may face additional costs associated with health issues that are more common in older pets.
Common health issues in Pomeranians
Common health issues in Pomeranians include:
Luxating patellas: This condition involves the dog’s kneecaps slipping out of place.
Pomeranian black skin disease: The skin disease occurs when Pomeranians lose their coats and dark skin pigmentation develops within the bald areas.
Patent ductus arteriosus: This heart condition occurs when the ductus arteriosus (an opening between blood vessels in the heart) doesn’t close properly after birth, resulting in oxygenated blood flowing backward into the lungs.
Entropion: This is a common mispositioning of the eyelid that occurs when the eyelid margin becomes inverted or turns inward.
These and other common medical issues, such as dental decay and allergies, can require ongoing veterinary care throughout your Pom’s life. Pay attention to a breeder’s reputation to ensure you find a reputable breeder focused on reducing the risk of health conditions — even if this means your initial purchase price is higher.
Comparing costs: Pomeranian vs. other breeds
It’s common for small dogs to have a high price. Small and fluffy dogs, like Pomeranian puppies, tend to be in demand due to their visual appeal and their ability to live anywhere. Below, you can compare the average costs of purchasing a few similar breeds to the Pomeranian.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost Range
▲▼
|Pomeranian
|$600–$6,000
|Japanese spitz
|$1,000–$2,500
|Papillon
|$500–$1,900
|Samoyed
|$1,500–$3,000
|American Eskimo dog
|$1,200–$3,000
Pomeranian FAQs
The following additional details can answer your remaining questions and help you make an informed decision when purchasing a Pomeranian.
What is the average price of a Pomeranian?
The average price ranges between $600 and $6,000, with teacup Pomeranians and Poms with rare colors commanding a higher price. You can also expect to pay more if you purchase from reputable Pomeranian breeders or buy dogs at a pet store. Don’t forget to account for ongoing expenses, including vet bills and grooming costs, which can add up for these teddy bear pups.
What color Pomeranian is the most expensive?
Blue, lavender, wolf sable, and brindle Pomeranians often cost more because these are rarer colors.
Are Pomeranians good pets?
Pomeranians can be excellent pets. They’re in high demand because of their small size. They are friendly and affectionate. Plus, because they’re little dogs, they can thrive in all environments, from an apartment in New York City to a farm with plenty of room to work off their energy.
What do breeders include in the price when purchasing a Pomeranian puppy?
When you purchase a Pomeranian from a reputable breeder, the dog you receive will normally have had a first series of puppy vaccinations. You’ll be responsible for spaying or neutering and continuing with the vaccine schedule. Some breeders offer a health guarantee as well.
