Costs of owning a Pomeranian

The costs of owning a Pomeranian go beyond the purchase price. You’ll need to purchase initial supplies for your dog, including a collar, leash, food and water bowls, toys, a bed, a crate, and a brush. These one-time costs can add up to nearly $200 or more.

Here are some additional annual expenses you can expect as a potential owner, based on monthly approximations from Dogster.[2]

Expense ▲ ▼ Approximate Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Healthcare $2,000–$6,200 Food $75–$180 Grooming and maintenance $1,200–$4,800

Vaccination and vet visits

The first year of owning a Pomeranian is often the most expensive in terms of veterinary care, as you’ll face up-front expenses, such as the costs of spaying or neutering your dog and obtaining puppy vaccinations. It’s a good idea for prospective owners to prepare for these one-time expenses in advance.

Depending on where you live, your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) may provide spay and neuter services for around $200 for males and $220 for females, which can be a lower-cost option than a private veterinarian.[3]

Pomeranians are generally a healthy breed with regular exercise but can be more prone to certain health concerns, including the following:

Allergies

Breathing issues

Coat loss

Collapsing windpipes

Cryptorchidism

Dental issues due to small mouth size

Entropion

Eye problems

Patellar luxation

Patent ductus arteriosus

Treating some of these issues can be very expensive, with patellar luxation treatment typically priced between $1,500 and $3,000 per knee.[4]

Food and supplies

Food is an ongoing cost, but Pomeranians are a smaller breed with minimal consumption needs. High-quality dog food will typically cost around $6–$15 monthly for these tiny dogs.

Supplies are most expensive during the first year of pet ownership because you need to purchase your dog a crate, bed, leash, collar, brush, food bowls, toys, and more, which can collectively cost at least $200.

Grooming and maintenance

Pomeranians need regular grooming because the breed has a thick double coat and is prone to coat loss issues. DIY grooming can keep costs down, although you’ll still need supplies to manage your Pom’s fluffy coat. If you pay for professional grooming and your dog needs multiple monthly sessions, you’ll pay as much as $100–$400 monthly.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance can help reduce the costs of caring for your Pomeranian and make costs more predictable. If you purchase accident and illness pet insurance, you’ll pay a set premium to cover your pet’s illnesses and injuries. You’ll typically still have to pay for regular vet visits for preventative care out of pocket, unless you have wellness coverage.

The average cost of an accident and illness policy for dog owners in the U.S. is about $56 per month, or around $675 annually.[5]

It’s more affordable to purchase pet insurance when your dog is younger. You also want to buy coverage before your Pom develops anything that could be considered a pre-existing condition, as even health problems like a minor knee injury could mean your coverage will exclude treatment for patellar luxation.