Cost of Owning a Pomeranian (2024): Purchase, Vet Bills, and More

Pomeranians cost more to purchase than many other popular dogs.

Updated September 19, 2024

A beloved toy dog breed, Pomeranians rank No. 22 out of 221 breeds on the American Kennel Club (AKC) Breed Popularity Ranking.[1]

Pomeranians typically have an expensive purchase price, ranging between $600 and $6,000, depending on the type, age, and selection of breeder. If you purchase rather than adopt from a shelter, preservation breeders dedicated to improving the breed charge more than some other breeders, but pet stores typically charge the most for Pomeranians. Some types, like teacup Poms, have higher starting costs of $2,000 or more.

Here’s what you need to know about the costs associated with owning a Pomeranian, including vet care, pet insurance, and more.

Pomeranian Facts

Country of origin: Pomerania (now part of Poland and Germany)

Adult weight: 3–7 pounds

Adult height: 6–7 inches

Coat colors: Cream, tan, white, orange, red, black, chocolate, blue, beaver, black and tan, chocolate and tan, tri-color, sable, merle, brindle, lavender, and more

Personality traits: Alert, intelligent, active, affectionate, inquisitive

Life expectancy: 12–16 years

Source: American Kennel Club

How much does a Pomeranian cost?

Pomeranians are one of the costlier breeds, with the typical price of a Pom ranging between $600 and $6,000.

Poms can thrive in cities, rural areas, and suburban areas, as their smaller size allows them the flexibility of having indoor and outdoor exercise. They’re affectionate and intelligent companions that can quickly master tricks. Potential owners are often willing to pay a premium for the breed’s playful nature.

Costs of owning a Pomeranian

The costs of owning a Pomeranian go beyond the purchase price. You’ll need to purchase initial supplies for your dog, including a collar, leash, food and water bowls, toys, a bed, a crate, and a brush. These one-time costs can add up to nearly $200 or more.

Here are some additional annual expenses you can expect as a potential owner, based on monthly approximations from Dogster.[2]

Expense
Approximate Annual Cost
Healthcare$2,000–$6,200
Food$75–$180
Grooming and maintenance$1,200–$4,800

Vaccination and vet visits

The first year of owning a Pomeranian is often the most expensive in terms of veterinary care, as you’ll face up-front expenses, such as the costs of spaying or neutering your dog and obtaining puppy vaccinations. It’s a good idea for prospective owners to prepare for these one-time expenses in advance.

Depending on where you live, your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) may provide spay and neuter services for around $200 for males and $220 for females, which can be a lower-cost option than a private veterinarian.[3]

Pomeranians are generally a healthy breed with regular exercise but can be more prone to certain health concerns, including the following:

  • Allergies

  • Breathing issues

  • Coat loss

  • Collapsing windpipes

  • Cryptorchidism

  • Dental issues due to small mouth size

  • Entropion

  • Eye problems

  • Patellar luxation

  • Patent ductus arteriosus

Treating some of these issues can be very expensive, with patellar luxation treatment typically priced between $1,500 and $3,000 per knee.[4]

Food and supplies

Food is an ongoing cost, but Pomeranians are a smaller breed with minimal consumption needs. High-quality dog food will typically cost around $6–$15 monthly for these tiny dogs.

Supplies are most expensive during the first year of pet ownership because you need to purchase your dog a crate, bed, leash, collar, brush, food bowls, toys, and more, which can collectively cost at least $200.

Grooming and maintenance

Pomeranians need regular grooming because the breed has a thick double coat and is prone to coat loss issues. DIY grooming can keep costs down, although you’ll still need supplies to manage your Pom’s fluffy coat. If you pay for professional grooming and your dog needs multiple monthly sessions, you’ll pay as much as $100–$400 monthly.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance can help reduce the costs of caring for your Pomeranian and make costs more predictable. If you purchase accident and illness pet insurance, you’ll pay a set premium to cover your pet’s illnesses and injuries. You’ll typically still have to pay for regular vet visits for preventative care out of pocket, unless you have wellness coverage.

The average cost of an accident and illness policy for dog owners in the U.S. is about $56 per month, or around $675 annually.[5]

It’s more affordable to purchase pet insurance when your dog is younger. You also want to buy coverage before your Pom develops anything that could be considered a pre-existing condition, as even health problems like a minor knee injury could mean your coverage will exclude treatment for patellar luxation.

Factors influencing the price of a Pomeranian

Various factors affect the price you’ll pay to purchase a Pomeranian.

Where you purchase from

You’ll pay much more if you purchase from a trusted breeder, like AKC-registered preservation breeders, but it’s worth it to buy from an organization that values animal welfare. Your dog should have fewer health issues, so paying the higher Pomeranian price up front when buying from a reputable breeder may save you money down the line.

The least expensive way to purchase a Pomeranian is to find a dog in a shelter. But because Poms are popular, rescue organizations scoop many up from shelters and can charge adoption fees of several hundred dollars.

Coat color

Pomeranians have a thick double coat and come in more than two dozen colors. Dogs with rare coats of blue, lavender, wolf sable, and brindle often cost slightly more.

Age and gender

Female Pomeranians often sell for more than male Poms, and puppies tend to be costlier than older dogs. Many older dogs come from rescue organizations — or breeders sell them after retirement — so adult dogs don’t command as much of a premium price. But you may face additional costs associated with health issues that are more common in older pets.

Common health issues in Pomeranians

Common health issues in Pomeranians include:

  • Luxating patellas: This condition involves the dog’s kneecaps slipping out of place.

  • Pomeranian black skin disease: The skin disease occurs when Pomeranians lose their coats and dark skin pigmentation develops within the bald areas.

  • Patent ductus arteriosus: This heart condition occurs when the ductus arteriosus (an opening between blood vessels in the heart) doesn’t close properly after birth, resulting in oxygenated blood flowing backward into the lungs.

  • Entropion: This is a common mispositioning of the eyelid that occurs when the eyelid margin becomes inverted or turns inward.

Good to Know

These and other common medical issues, such as dental decay and allergies, can require ongoing veterinary care throughout your Pom’s life. Pay attention to a breeder’s reputation to ensure you find a reputable breeder focused on reducing the risk of health conditions — even if this means your initial purchase price is higher.

Comparing costs: Pomeranian vs. other breeds

It’s common for small dogs to have a high price. Small and fluffy dogs, like Pomeranian puppies, tend to be in demand due to their visual appeal and their ability to live anywhere. Below, you can compare the average costs of purchasing a few similar breeds to the Pomeranian.

Dog Breed
Average Cost Range
Pomeranian$600–$6,000
Japanese spitz$1,000–$2,500
Papillon$500–$1,900
Samoyed$1,500–$3,000
American Eskimo dog$1,200–$3,000

Pomeranian FAQs

The following additional details can answer your remaining questions and help you make an informed decision when purchasing a Pomeranian.

  • What is the average price of a Pomeranian?

    The average price ranges between $600 and $6,000, with teacup Pomeranians and Poms with rare colors commanding a higher price. You can also expect to pay more if you purchase from reputable Pomeranian breeders or buy dogs at a pet store. Don’t forget to account for ongoing expenses, including vet bills and grooming costs, which can add up for these teddy bear pups.

  • What color Pomeranian is the most expensive?

    Blue, lavender, wolf sable, and brindle Pomeranians often cost more because these are rarer colors.

  • Are Pomeranians good pets?

    Pomeranians can be excellent pets. They’re in high demand because of their small size. They are friendly and affectionate. Plus, because they’re little dogs, they can thrive in all environments, from an apartment in New York City to a farm with plenty of room to work off their energy.

  • What do breeders include in the price when purchasing a Pomeranian puppy?

    When you purchase a Pomeranian from a reputable breeder, the dog you receive will normally have had a first series of puppy vaccinations. You’ll be responsible for spaying or neutering and continuing with the vaccine schedule. Some breeders offer a health guarantee as well.

