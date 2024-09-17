Costs of owning a bichon frise

Owning and caring for any pet costs money, but some specific expenses come with having a bichon frise. Here’s how much owners spend on their bichon frise annually for essentials like vet care, food, pet insurance, and more.

Type of Expense ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vet visits $480–$3,000 Food $450 Grooming $300–$1,200 Pet insurance $676

Vaccination and vet visits

Bichon frises usually have minimal health problems. Compared to other purebred dogs, bichons only have a few breed-specific health concerns. Primary health issues include tooth decay and ear infections, but you can avoid those issues with regular cleanings.

Because of the breed’s good health, the cost of veterinary care is usually similar to the nationwide average of $722 per year, which includes surgical procedures and routine veterinary care.[3]

Bichon puppy owners should also prepare for one-time additional expenses like spaying or neutering, which costs between $50 and $600. Puppies also require a series of vaccines, which usually cost between $200 and $300.

Food and supplies

Dog owners spend an average of $354 per year for food and another $100 for treats. Depending on your preferences, you could spend much more or less.

Bichon frises don’t require a specific diet. You can feed your dog any high-quality food for its age group. For example, puppies usually do best with food made specifically for puppies. Later in life, senior dogs need different nutrients and benefit from food made for older animals.

When you bring your dog home, you’ll need to have some basic items, like a crate, dog bed, leash, dog collar, brush, water and food bowls, toys, and more. These initial costs for essential supplies typically add up to around $200.

Grooming and maintenance

Dog owners in the U.S. pay an average of $37 per year on grooming and maintenance, but bichon frise owners usually spend much more. The bichon frise’s coat requires regular grooming to remove mats, and the AKC recommends professional grooming every four to six weeks.

Professional grooming costs between $25 and $100, depending on your location and groomer. If you groom your bichon once a month, you’ll spend anywhere from $300 to $1,200 per year.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance can help pay for unexpected vet visits, emergency care, accidents, and routine checkups. It’s an optional monthly expense that costs an average of $56 per month, or about $676 per year.[4]

The benefit of pet insurance is that it can help prevent large and unexpected vet expenses. But like other types of insurance, you must pay for it every month, regardless of whether you use it.

Even with pet insurance, you must pay your deductible when you file a claim. Most pet insurance plans have deductibles between $250 and $500.