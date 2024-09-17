8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
A bichon frise puppy from an accredited breeder costs between $1,000 and $3,500.[1] But you can spend less if you adopt a bichon from a shelter or rescue an older dog.
Bichons are one of the more expensive purebred dogs to purchase and care for. You’ll have to pay for monthly grooming appointments, regular ear cleaning, and dental care. The 44th-most popular breed in America according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the bichon frise is a relatively common breed pick.[2] Owners enjoy the bichon’s playful, energetic, and curious nature.
Here’s what you need to know about bichon frise costs and care information.
Country of origin: Canary Islands
Adult weight: 12–18 pounds
Adult height: 9.5–11.5 inches
Coat colors: White
Personality traits: Playful, curious, energetic
Life expectancy: 14–15 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a bichon frise cost?
Buying a bichon frise puppy from an accredited breeder can cost up to $3,500, but you can spend much less — around $300–$600 — if you rescue one. Older dogs also cost less to purchase than puppies. You’ll also pay less if you buy from a non-accredited breeder, though many experts advise against this because non-accredited breeders often don’t adhere to the same animal welfare principles.
Bichon frises are energetic, curious, and trainable. The breed doesn’t typically fear strangers, and its hypoallergenic coat makes it an excellent pick for owners who have allergic reactions to certain dogs.
As a small dog breed, bichon frises have a long life expectancy of 14–15 years. Bichons are active but can get their energy out with regular walks, time with toys, and access to a backyard, which is why they’re excellent city dogs.
Costs of owning a bichon frise
Owning and caring for any pet costs money, but some specific expenses come with having a bichon frise. Here’s how much owners spend on their bichon frise annually for essentials like vet care, food, pet insurance, and more.
Type of Expense
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vet visits
|$480–$3,000
|Food
|$450
|Grooming
|$300–$1,200
|Pet insurance
|$676
Vaccination and vet visits
Bichon frises usually have minimal health problems. Compared to other purebred dogs, bichons only have a few breed-specific health concerns. Primary health issues include tooth decay and ear infections, but you can avoid those issues with regular cleanings.
Because of the breed’s good health, the cost of veterinary care is usually similar to the nationwide average of $722 per year, which includes surgical procedures and routine veterinary care.[3]
Bichon puppy owners should also prepare for one-time additional expenses like spaying or neutering, which costs between $50 and $600. Puppies also require a series of vaccines, which usually cost between $200 and $300.
Food and supplies
Dog owners spend an average of $354 per year for food and another $100 for treats. Depending on your preferences, you could spend much more or less.
Bichon frises don’t require a specific diet. You can feed your dog any high-quality food for its age group. For example, puppies usually do best with food made specifically for puppies. Later in life, senior dogs need different nutrients and benefit from food made for older animals.
When you bring your dog home, you’ll need to have some basic items, like a crate, dog bed, leash, dog collar, brush, water and food bowls, toys, and more. These initial costs for essential supplies typically add up to around $200.
Grooming and maintenance
Dog owners in the U.S. pay an average of $37 per year on grooming and maintenance, but bichon frise owners usually spend much more. The bichon frise’s coat requires regular grooming to remove mats, and the AKC recommends professional grooming every four to six weeks.
Professional grooming costs between $25 and $100, depending on your location and groomer. If you groom your bichon once a month, you’ll spend anywhere from $300 to $1,200 per year.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance can help pay for unexpected vet visits, emergency care, accidents, and routine checkups. It’s an optional monthly expense that costs an average of $56 per month, or about $676 per year.[4]
The benefit of pet insurance is that it can help prevent large and unexpected vet expenses. But like other types of insurance, you must pay for it every month, regardless of whether you use it.
Even with pet insurance, you must pay your deductible when you file a claim. Most pet insurance plans have deductibles between $250 and $500.
Factors influencing the price of a bichon frise
Various factors, like your dog’s age and where you buy from, affect the bichon frise price you pay. Here’s what to consider as you create a budget for purchasing a bichon frise.
Where you purchase from
The cost of a bichon frise puppy from an accredited breeder is as high as $3,000 or $3,500. The AKC has a breeder registration process, including a Breeder of Merit Program for breeders who meet health and safety standards. If you plan to compete in shows or register your dog with the AKC, buying from an AKC-accredited breeder usually makes sense.
Non-accredited breeders usually have lower prices, but you might have less information about your puppy’s health and history. And purchasing from a breeder that values animal welfare and living conditions is important.
Adopting a bichon frise from a breed-specific rescue or local animal shelter is typically the cheapest option. Most shelters charge an adoption fee between $50 and $600, depending on the dog’s age.
Coat color
Bichon frises typically have a fluffy white coat, but some also have shades of apricot, buff, and cream. You might be able to pay less for a bichon frise with a higher percentage of shading since it disqualifies the dog from competing in shows.
Age and gender
Puppies cost more than older dogs, regardless of the breed. Even though the initial costs for puppies are higher, you’ll typically face fewer health-related expenses during the first half of your dog’s life. Older dogs are the reverse: They’re cheaper to purchase, but caring for them is more expensive.
Most dog breeders charge the same amount for male and female dogs. Some breeders might charge more for a female dog since she can eventually breed, but that’s not always true.
Common health issues in bichons
Bichon frises generally have minimal health conditions, which is rare for designer dogs. But a few breed-specific issues might occur. These are some potential health concerns to consider:
Gum infections: Bichons are prone to gum infections, which can be painful and expensive to treat. Regular brushing and proper care can help avoid decay.
Early tooth loss: Your bichon might experience early tooth loss, especially if you don’t pay for regular teeth cleaning.
Ear infections: A bichon frise’s ears need regular cleaning to avoid ear infections, as the breed is prone to ear issues.
The AKC also recommends that bichon frise breeders screen for allergies, bladder infections, luxating patella, and eye diseases.
Comparing costs: Bichon frise vs. other breeds
Purebred bichon frise puppies from an accredited breeder cost around $3,000. Here’s how the price of a bichon frise compares to similar dog breeds, including those with higher prices.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Bichon frise
|$3,000
|Maltese
|$3,000
|Toy poodle
|$3,500
|Havanese
|$3,000
|Shih Tzu
|$2,000
Bichon frise FAQs
It’s a good idea to consider what goes into bichon frise ownership before bringing one home, especially if it’s your first dog. The following information can answer your remaining questions and help you make an informed decision before buying your new bichon frise.
What is the average price of a bichon frise?
The average price of a bichon frise puppy from an accredited breeder is $3,000. You can spend less if you buy from a non-accredited breeder, adopt from a rescue organization, or purchase an older dog.
Are bichons good pets?
Yes. Bichons are excellent companions and wonderful family pets. Owners love the breed’s intelligence and playfulness. Because of their small size, bichons are great at traveling. Bichon frise dogs are an affectionate breed that’s adaptable and curious. They typically enjoy attention and aren’t scared of meeting new people.
Do bichons bark a lot?
No. Bichons don’t bark a lot, especially compared to other small dogs. The bichon frise breed has an average level of barking, according to the AKC.
What do breeders include in the sale price of a Bichon Frise puppy?
When you buy a bichon frise puppy from an AKC-accredited breeder, you get registration paperwork and purebred certification. You might not get the paperwork if you buy from a non-accredited breeder. Some breeders may also have already provided the puppy with its initial vaccinations.
