Costs of owning a Shih Tzu

The purchase price of your new pup isn’t the only expense to think about. Like all dogs, Shih Tzus come with many ongoing costs, too. It’s a good idea to review your budget and make sure you can afford these additional costs before bringing a new dog into your household.

The table below offers you a brief look at some of the costs you can expect.

Area of Care ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vaccination and vet visits $423 Food and supplies $160–$360 Grooming and maintenance $35–$720 Pet insurance $120–$672

Vaccination and vet visits

Regular veterinary care for most dogs typically costs $423 per year, according to the AKC.[3] This includes things like annual check-ups, routine vaccinations, and preventative care treatments. Breeders and veterinarians recommend spaying or neutering your pup if you won’t be breeding it. This typically costs about $160 but can vary widely across the country.

Even healthy dogs can surprise you with unplanned veterinary costs, and it’s wise to keep this in mind. Shih Tzus are prone to many joint and eye problems. Imperial and teacup Shih Tzus, in particular, may be more prone to these types of health issues.[4]

Food and supplies

You won’t have to worry about spending as much on dog food because of the Shih Tzu’s small size. Most Shih Tzus only eat about a cup of food per day, costing an average of $160 – $360 per year.

Feeding your Shih Tzu a high-quality diet is one of the best ways to maintain your dog’s general health.

Grooming and maintenance

One area where you should plan on spending more time and money is your Shih Tzu’s grooming needs. Shih Tzu parents frequently spend $700 per year or more on grooming alone.

Dog lovers adore Shih Tzus for their gorgeous coats, but that requires daily brushing and hairstyling to keep the coat out of your dog’s eyes. You can also pay a groomer to specially clip your dog for a shorter coat.

You’ll also need to plan for regular baths to keep its coat from tangling and matting.

Pet insurance

If you’re worried about being able to afford a large veterinary bill for your Shih Tzu, it’s wise to consider paying for pet insurance. These plans reimburse a certain percentage of your veterinary costs if your pet has a covered illness or accident, so you don’t have to make any tough decisions about your family pet. Some plans even cover routine wellness care.

The price range for pet insurance varies widely depending on various factors like your pet’s age and location, but it typically costs between $10 and $56 per month.