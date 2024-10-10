8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Shih Tzus are one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S., ranking 20th according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).[1] The cost of a Shih Tzu ranges widely — from $200 to $2,400 — depending on whether you buy a show dog from champion lines or adopt a mixed breed from an animal shelter.[2] And your costs don’t stop there. Once you purchase your dog, you’ll have ongoing food, care, and pet insurance to think about.
These little dogs have been popular family companions in Asia for centuries, where they’ve affectionately been referred to as “little lions.” Here, you can learn more about adoption costs and ongoing care for these wonderfully fluffy dogs.
Country of origin: Tibet
Adult weight: 9–16 pounds
Adult height: 9–10.5 inches
Coat colors: Black, black and white, brindle, brindle and white, gold, gold and white, red and white, silver and white, blue, blue and white, liver, liver and white, silver, red, black gold and silver, black white and silver, white, silver gold and white, and black gold and white
Personality traits: Good with people and other dogs, very trainable, adaptable to new environments and routines
Life expectancy: 10–18 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Shih Tzu cost?
The price of a Shih Tzu typically ranges from $200 to $2,400, but it can be more in some cases. Shih Tzu puppies cost more than adults because of high demand. It may also be harder to find an adult Shih Tzu in a shelter, for example, since Shih Tzus have small litter sizes. Most mothers only give birth to one to four puppies at a time.
The cost of a Shih Tzu puppy can also be higher because, like other small dogs with large-sized heads, they may need surgical help during birth.
On the other hand, adopting a Shih Tzu in need of a good home from a shelter or breed-specific rescue can be an affordable and beneficial way to find your family pet. You’ll get to see your dog’s final adult coat color and personality, and you can decide whether it’s the right fit for you.
Costs of owning a Shih Tzu
The purchase price of your new pup isn’t the only expense to think about. Like all dogs, Shih Tzus come with many ongoing costs, too. It’s a good idea to review your budget and make sure you can afford these additional costs before bringing a new dog into your household.
The table below offers you a brief look at some of the costs you can expect.
Area of Care
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccination and vet visits
|$423
|Food and supplies
|$160–$360
|Grooming and maintenance
|$35–$720
|Pet insurance
|$120–$672
Vaccination and vet visits
Regular veterinary care for most dogs typically costs $423 per year, according to the AKC.[3] This includes things like annual check-ups, routine vaccinations, and preventative care treatments. Breeders and veterinarians recommend spaying or neutering your pup if you won’t be breeding it. This typically costs about $160 but can vary widely across the country.
Even healthy dogs can surprise you with unplanned veterinary costs, and it’s wise to keep this in mind. Shih Tzus are prone to many joint and eye problems. Imperial and teacup Shih Tzus, in particular, may be more prone to these types of health issues.[4]
Food and supplies
You won’t have to worry about spending as much on dog food because of the Shih Tzu’s small size. Most Shih Tzus only eat about a cup of food per day, costing an average of $160–$360 per year.
Feeding your Shih Tzu a high-quality diet is one of the best ways to maintain your dog’s general health.
Grooming and maintenance
One area where you should plan on spending more time and money is your Shih Tzu’s grooming needs. Shih Tzu parents frequently spend $700 per year or more on grooming alone.
Dog lovers adore Shih Tzus for their gorgeous coats, but that requires daily brushing and hairstyling to keep the coat out of your dog’s eyes. You can also pay a groomer to specially clip your dog for a shorter coat.
You’ll also need to plan for regular baths to keep its coat from tangling and matting.
Pet insurance
If you’re worried about being able to afford a large veterinary bill for your Shih Tzu, it’s wise to consider paying for pet insurance. These plans reimburse a certain percentage of your veterinary costs if your pet has a covered illness or accident, so you don’t have to make any tough decisions about your family pet. Some plans even cover routine wellness care.
The price range for pet insurance varies widely depending on various factors like your pet’s age and location, but it typically costs between $10 and $56 per month.
Factors influencing the price of a Shih Tzu
It’s hard to put a price on your future best friend, but here are some things to consider if you’re thinking about adding a Shih Tzu to your family.
Where you purchase your dog
Reputable breeders charge higher prices for Shih Tzus, but you’ll generally have the best chance of getting the exact dog you want. Many dogs even come with health guarantees to protect the breeder’s reputation and maintain breed standards. Unless you plan on showing your Shih Tzu, you may be able to get a special sale price on a pet-quality dog from a breeder.
You’ll also find lots of adoptable Shih Tzus in animal shelters and Shih Tzu rescues around the country. Many are adults, but you can find adoptable Shih Tzu puppies, too. It’s often tough to know the background of these dogs or what their future healthcare needs will be, though.
Adopting an older dog means you can skip the chaotic puppy phase, get a dog of known temperament, and save a life all at once.
Coat color
Shih Tzus come in a remarkable amount of colors. The AKC, for example, allows for more than a dozen different color options when registering a new Shih Tzu puppy. Most, in some form, feature white fur with patches in various shades of brown and black.
If you’ll be buying a Shih Tzu as a pet, many breeders recommend choosing a dog with dark markings on its face in order to hide tear stains, which are generally harmless but often unsightly. These marks are meticulously removed in show dogs, which pet parents may not have the time and effort to do.
Age and gender
Shih Tzus are long-living dogs that take a longer time to mature. In fact, the American Shih Tzu Club (ASTC) recommends breeders keep puppies for at least 12 weeks before selling them, rather than the typical eight to 10 weeks with other breeds.[5] In addition, Shih Tzus are generally more adaptable compared to other dog breeds.
Males and females often behave similarly. But because males don’t go through as many hormonal changes as females (especially if they’re not spayed), it may be easier to maintain their coats, according to the ASTC.
Common health issues in Shih Tzus
Shih Tzus are usually very healthy, but like all purebred dogs, they can be at higher risk for certain health conditions. Here are a few that veterinarians and breeders have noted over the years:
Cataracts: The lenses in a dog’s eye can get progressively cloudier, just like in humans, eventually impeding its vision enough to render it blind.
Hip dysplasia: Improperly shaped ball-and-socket hip joints can eventually cause a dog to go lame. Hip dysplasia is more common in large breeds, but Shih Tzus can develop this condition as well, particularly if they’re poorly bred.
Patellar luxation: This joint malformation causes a dog’s kneecap to become dislocated. It’s more common in smaller-breed dogs and can cause a lot of pain and lameness.
Progressive retinal atrophy: This genetic condition causes the cells in a dog’s retina to slowly die away so they can no longer process visual information, leading to blindness.
Comparing costs: Shih Tzu vs. other breeds
The breed of dog you choose matters less when it comes to its purchase price than other factors, like where you get it from. Adopting a dog of any breed will generally cost less than buying one from a breeder, for example. If all you want is a small, family-friendly dog with a fashionable coat, consider whether one of the other breeds below might be a good fit.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Shih Tzu
|$200–$2,400
|Bichon frise
|$300–$3,500
|Toy poodle
|$100–$5,000
|Lhasa Apso
|$75–$2,000
|Havanese
|$150–$2,500
Shih Tzu FAQs
Shih Tzus make great family dogs if you’re prepared to deal with the costs and time involved in maintaining their lovely coats. Here are some quick answers to questions if you’re short on time in between brush strokes.
What is the average price of a Shih Tzu?
The average cost of a Shih Tzu ranges from $200 if you adopt an adult dog to $2,400 or more if you purchase a puppy from a reputable breeder.
What color Shih Tzu is the most expensive?
Some of the most expensive dogs are those with rare coat colors, such as Shih Tzus with an all-black, blue, or liver coat.
Are Shih Tzus good pets?
Yes. Shih Tzus make great pets. In fact, ancient records show Shih Tzus living as family members for more than 1,000 years.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Shih Tzu puppy from a breeder?
Well-bred puppies from Shih Tzu breeders should come with American Kennel Club registration paperwork, vet records and any parental health tests, and a signed contract outlining things like your puppy’s return policy and initial cost.
Is a Shih Tzu a low-maintenance dog?
Shih Tzus don’t need much exercise, but they do have high maintenance requirements when it comes to their luxurious coats. A Shih Tzu’s coat needs daily care and regular bathing and grooming in order to make sure it’s healthy and happy and doesn’t develop painful mats and other health conditions.
