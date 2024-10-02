Costs of owning a Belgian Malinois

To care for a Belgian Malinois properly (and avoid losing all your furniture to a bored house pet), you’ll need to pay several different types of expenses. You can plan for some of these in advance, but for others, it depends on the dog and what your shared future holds.

The table below provides insight into some of the costs you might pay.

Expense ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vaccination and vet visits $542 Food and supplies $150–$300 Grooming and maintenance Nominal cost of grooming tools Pet insurance $204–$670

Vaccination and vet visits

When it comes to routine vet expenses, like vaccinations, preventative medications, and regular exams, Belgian Malinois generally don’t have any special requirements compared to other large dog breeds. Here are some typical routine veterinary care expenses you’ll pay each year:

Vaccinations: $115

Annual exams: $242

Spaying/neutering : $300 (one-time cost)

Preventative medication: $185 for flea, tick, and heartworm preventative

Food and supplies

It’s a good idea to feed your pup a high-quality diet rather than bargain-bin kibble because it’ll help it stay healthy longer. If you plan on doing any canine sports with your dog or if it’ll be a working dog on a farm, you may need to increase your food budget to support its higher caloric requirements.

A healthy diet of quality food typically costs between $150 and $300 per year and can run much higher than that if you plan on feeding your dog canned food.

Grooming and maintenance

You don’t necessarily need to budget for regular grooming appointments for a Belgian Malinois like you would a shih tzu. Their waterproof coats are durable and short, although they do shed twice a year. You can groom your dog yourself by investing in a quality medium-bristle brush to handle routine brushing and a slicker brush for when it’s shedding.

All dogs have nails that need regular trimming, so it’s worth investing in a good pair of nail trimmers and training your dog (and yourself) to be comfortable with the task.

Your Belgian Malinois might not need much in the way of grooming, but one thing you should plan to spend more on is proper training and exercise. This is important for any dog, but especially a Belgian Malinois, which has above-average mental and physical needs. It’s what makes them such great military dogs and police dogs, after all.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance isn’t necessary if you plan to self-insure by paying out of pocket for any vet bills your dog might incur. Many pet owners prefer purchasing pet insurance though, since it adds extra peace of mind that the coverage will handle most accidents, emergencies, and illnesses. Some plans even help you cover routine veterinary care.

Most dog owners paid a monthly price of $56 for pet insurance in 2023 for plans covering accidents and illnesses. Alternatively, owners who opted for an accident-only plan typically paid just $17 per month.[4]