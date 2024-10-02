8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Belgian Malinois are the 33rd most popular dog breed in the U.S. according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), and it’s easy to understand why.[1] Thanks to movies like Dog, with Channing Tatum, people got to see how loving and loyal these dogs can be. They also got to see how destructive and high-strung the breed can be. But with the right active and experienced family, they can really shine.
A Belgian Malinois typically costs between $500 and $9,000, depending on whether you’re adopting an older unregistered dog from a shelter or purchasing a show-quality puppy with full papers and breeding rights from a reputable breeder.[2]
Costs will continue beyond the initial purchase price, but you may be able to cover some of these expenses with pet insurance. Here’s what else you need to know about owning, and affording, a Belgian Malinois.
Country of origin: Belgium
Adult weight: 40–60 pounds (female) and 60–80 pounds (male)
Adult height: 22–24 inches (female) and 24–26 inches (male)
Coat colors: Fawn and mahogany
Personality traits: Highly trainable, loyal, protective, extremely active, becomes destructive if bored
Life expectancy: 14–16 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Belgian Malinois cost?
Although it’d be handy to have a single average cost for a Belgian Malinois, no such number exists. Rather, Belgian Malinois prices vary tremendously, and this only highlights the true versatility of the breed.
Adopting an older dog from a rescue without any papers typically costs around $500, for example. But dog breeders typically charge much more.
Even rescues tend to be very selective and look for experienced dog owners since so many owners surrender their Malinois.
If you’re purchasing a purebred dog from a breeder, your cost generally depends on your intention. Prospective owners looking solely for a pet will pay at least $1,000 for a new Belgian Malinois puppy. If you’re hoping to show and breed the dog, you’ll pay much higher initial costs, often up to $9,000 or more for a dog from a high-quality lineage.[3]
Costs of owning a Belgian Malinois
To care for a Belgian Malinois properly (and avoid losing all your furniture to a bored house pet), you’ll need to pay several different types of expenses. You can plan for some of these in advance, but for others, it depends on the dog and what your shared future holds.
The table below provides insight into some of the costs you might pay.
Expense
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccination and vet visits
|$542
|Food and supplies
|$150–$300
|Grooming and maintenance
|Nominal cost of grooming tools
|Pet insurance
|$204–$670
Vaccination and vet visits
When it comes to routine vet expenses, like vaccinations, preventative medications, and regular exams, Belgian Malinois generally don’t have any special requirements compared to other large dog breeds. Here are some typical routine veterinary care expenses you’ll pay each year:
Vaccinations: $115
Annual exams: $242
Spaying/neutering: $300 (one-time cost)
Preventative medication: $185 for flea, tick, and heartworm preventative
Food and supplies
It’s a good idea to feed your pup a high-quality diet rather than bargain-bin kibble because it’ll help it stay healthy longer. If you plan on doing any canine sports with your dog or if it’ll be a working dog on a farm, you may need to increase your food budget to support its higher caloric requirements.
A healthy diet of quality food typically costs between $150 and $300 per year and can run much higher than that if you plan on feeding your dog canned food.
Grooming and maintenance
You don’t necessarily need to budget for regular grooming appointments for a Belgian Malinois like you would a shih tzu. Their waterproof coats are durable and short, although they do shed twice a year. You can groom your dog yourself by investing in a quality medium-bristle brush to handle routine brushing and a slicker brush for when it’s shedding.
All dogs have nails that need regular trimming, so it’s worth investing in a good pair of nail trimmers and training your dog (and yourself) to be comfortable with the task.
Your Belgian Malinois might not need much in the way of grooming, but one thing you should plan to spend more on is proper training and exercise. This is important for any dog, but especially a Belgian Malinois, which has above-average mental and physical needs. It’s what makes them such great military dogs and police dogs, after all.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance isn’t necessary if you plan to self-insure by paying out of pocket for any vet bills your dog might incur. Many pet owners prefer purchasing pet insurance though, since it adds extra peace of mind that the coverage will handle most accidents, emergencies, and illnesses. Some plans even help you cover routine veterinary care.
Most dog owners paid a monthly price of $56 for pet insurance in 2023 for plans covering accidents and illnesses. Alternatively, owners who opted for an accident-only plan typically paid just $17 per month.[4]
Factors influencing the price of a Belgian Malinois
Buying a Belgian Malinois can be relatively affordable or incredibly expensive, depending on whether you’re looking for a family companion, a show dog, or a protection dog. Here’s what affects the overall cost.
Where you purchase your pet
Getting your Belgian Malinois from a shelter or a breed-specific rescue is likely your cheapest option if you’re just looking for a companion for your active lifestyle. You’ll get the added benefit of giving a loving home to a homeless pet, and if you adopt an adult dog, you’ll know its full personality in advance while skipping the destructive puppy phase. A typical rescue Malinois costs $500.
If you’re hoping to buy a Belgian Malinois as a show dog or to get a dog from a line that’s known for its personal protection or sporting abilities, then it’s a good idea to seek out a reputable breeder. You’ll pay several thousand dollars in this case, but it’s money well spent to ensure you get a dog in good health — especially if you plan to breed it.
Age and gender
In general, puppies cost more than adult dogs because they’re more in demand. That may hold true with Belgian Malinois adopted from shelters and rescues.
But because of this breed’s unique functions, the opposite is often true with breeders, who typically put a lot of work into socializing and training older puppies and adults before they’re ready for you to buy. That’s especially true if you’re purchasing a fully trained service animal or personal protection dog, for example. These dogs can cost as much as $200,000 in some cases.
Common Belgian Malinois health issues
Belgian Malinois are generally free of many potential health issues that can affect other dogs. But they can be prone to certain health concerns common to other large dogs, such as hip dysplasia and progressive retinal atrophy.[5] This is especially true if the breeder doesn’t take proper care to screen for health problems before they breed a litter of puppies.
Comparing costs: Belgian Malinois vs. other breeds
The price range for a Belgian Malinois is similar to other dog breeds. Remember, you can easily find examples of dogs with lower prices and higher prices depending on where you look, the dog’s age, and whether it comes from law enforcement lines.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Belgian Malinois
|$500–$9,000
|German shepherd
|$2,000–$4,500
|Labrador retriever
|$300–$2,500
|Anatolian shepherd dog
|$800–$1,500
|Belgian Tervuren
|$300–$2,500
Belgian Malinois FAQs
Because Belgian Malinois are such a high-energy breed, it’s worth taking a second look to make sure you’re ready for the challenge. These answers to commonly asked questions can help you determine if a Belgian Malinois is right for you.
What is the average price of a Belgian Malinois?
You’ll pay anywhere from $500 to $9,000 for a Belgian Malinois. Shelters and rescues tend to charge less, while reputable breeders charge more for show-quality dogs or trained working dogs.
Is a Belgian Malinois a good pet?
Yes, a Belgian Malinois can make a great pet — if you have a very active lifestyle where a dog can tag along. Belgian Malinois are very loyal and loving but require extensive daily exercise and mental work beyond just a standard daily walk. Many breed advocates recommend them for experienced dog owners familiar with working-type breeds.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Belgian Malinois puppy from a breeder?
A reputable breeder should provide a written sales contract outlining things like any health guarantees, spay/neuter requirements, information about the dog, etc. You should also receive a copy of its registration papers, health certifications, and other records from the puppy’s veterinarian, and a small supply of the food it’s been eating so you can adjust it to its new diet.
Is a Belgian Malinois a guard dog?
Yes, Belgian Malinois are intelligent dogs, and you can train them as guard dogs. In fact, they excel in this field so much that they’re top competitors in the sport of Schutzhund, which develops their protection characteristics. One key caveat is that they do require training; otherwise, they won’t serve as good guard dogs.
