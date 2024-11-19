Best Pet Insurance in Maine (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Maine

Coverage details and costs vary widely among insurers based on different factors like your ZIP code, your pet’s breed, and age. Here, you can compare the best pet insurance companies in Maine from a number of excellent choices.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pumpkin $31 $14 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000–unlimited 80%, 90% Pets Best $24 $16 $50–$2,000, in $50 increments $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $27 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%

Pumpkin: Best for easy claim process

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31

Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

Pumpkin gives you more flexibility to plan your costs in advance even after you’ve purchased coverage. You’ll find a “Get an Estimate” option within your online account with which you can submit your vet’s proposed treatment plan in order to see what costs it’ll cover. You can also choose from two reimbursement options with its main plan: paper check or direct deposit.

Pros Multi-pet discount of 10% per each additional pet

Covers pre-existing conditions if cured for six months

Option to get coverage estimates before paying for procedures Cons No mobile app

No accident-only coverage

Limited choice of reimbursement rates

Pets Best: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident only, essential, plus, elite, wellness

Even the best pet insurance companies often funnel you into a narrow set of coverage options. Pets Best gives you more flexibility than its competitors to dial in on the exact coverage you need without paying a penny more than you have to. That’s especially important as your pet ages because you can change your policy to meet the needs of your budget and your senior pet.

Pros Lowest rate for dogs in Maine

Broad range of plan options and costs

Covers younger pets as young as 7 weeks old Cons No exceptions for pre-existing conditions

$2 payment processing fee for all payments except on annual plans

Less-than-stellar customer ratings on Yelp and with the Better Business Bureau

Figo: Best for money-back guarantee

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, exam fees

Most pet insurers don’t flag pre-existing conditions until after you file a claim — a common (and understandable) source of disappointment. But Figo offers a full medical records review for all new customers within the first 30 days. It’ll tell you what it considers a pre-existing condition so you know up front, and you can decide whether to keep your policy or get your money back.

Pros Lowest rate for cats in Maine

Free 24/7 live vet advice line

Full records review and money-back guarantee within 30 days Cons Must submit full vet records from prior 12 months with first claim

Longer 30-day waiting period for orthopedic illnesses (versus 14 days for others)

Pre-existing conditions not covered unless they’re curable and your pet has been symptom-free for one year