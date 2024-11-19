Best Pet Insurance in Maine (2024)

8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey
Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.
Featured in
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in
Updated December 12, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Maine pet parents pay relatively average pet insurance rates that are on par with the rest of the country: $37 per month for a cat and $69 per month for a dog. Nationwide, people pay an average of $37 and $71 per month, according to Insurify data.
If expensive emergency care or ongoing conditions put a strain on your budget when you take your pet to the vet, a pet insurance plan can help. Here’s a look at the best insurers in the state so you can learn more about your pet insurance options in Maine.
Several pet insurance companies don’t offer coverage in Maine.
Researchers expect many tickborne diseases and other illnesses to increase in Maine.[1]
Your rates may vary depending on your specific location in Maine, the number of pets you have, their age, and more.
Best pet insurance companies in Maine
Coverage details and costs vary widely among insurers based on different factors like your ZIP code, your pet’s breed, and age. Here, you can compare the best pet insurance companies in Maine from a number of excellent choices.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Pumpkin
|$31
|$14
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000–unlimited
|80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$24
|$16
|$50–$2,000, in $50 increments
|$2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$27
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
Pumpkin: Best for easy claim process
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
Pumpkin gives you more flexibility to plan your costs in advance even after you’ve purchased coverage. You’ll find a “Get an Estimate” option within your online account with which you can submit your vet’s proposed treatment plan in order to see what costs it’ll cover. You can also choose from two reimbursement options with its main plan: paper check or direct deposit.
Multi-pet discount of 10% per each additional pet
Covers pre-existing conditions if cured for six months
Option to get coverage estimates before paying for procedures
No mobile app
No accident-only coverage
Limited choice of reimbursement rates
Pets Best: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident only, essential, plus, elite, wellness
Even the best pet insurance companies often funnel you into a narrow set of coverage options. Pets Best gives you more flexibility than its competitors to dial in on the exact coverage you need without paying a penny more than you have to. That’s especially important as your pet ages because you can change your policy to meet the needs of your budget and your senior pet.
Lowest rate for dogs in Maine
Broad range of plan options and costs
Covers younger pets as young as 7 weeks old
No exceptions for pre-existing conditions
$2 payment processing fee for all payments except on annual plans
Less-than-stellar customer ratings on Yelp and with the Better Business Bureau
Figo: Best for money-back guarantee
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, exam fees
Most pet insurers don’t flag pre-existing conditions until after you file a claim — a common (and understandable) source of disappointment. But Figo offers a full medical records review for all new customers within the first 30 days. It’ll tell you what it considers a pre-existing condition so you know up front, and you can decide whether to keep your policy or get your money back.
Lowest rate for cats in Maine
Free 24/7 live vet advice line
Full records review and money-back guarantee within 30 days
Must submit full vet records from prior 12 months with first claim
Longer 30-day waiting period for orthopedic illnesses (versus 14 days for others)
Pre-existing conditions not covered unless they’re curable and your pet has been symptom-free for one year
For each quote, we used a Maine address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
We also researched each company’s full range of options for coverages, deductibles, reimbursement rates, discounts, waiting periods, customer reviews, and more.
Cost of pet insurance in Maine
The good news is that pet insurance coverage in Maine is affordable, costing about the same as the national average. Maine residents typically pay $37 per month for cat insurance and $69 per month for dog insurance, according to Insurify data.
Nationwide, pet parents pay $37 and $71, respectively, for the same coverage.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Maine
Pet insurance is one of the best ways you can keep your pets healthy even when they incur big vet bills, and that’s true wherever you live. But pet insurance might be especially important for residents of the Pine Tree State for the following reasons:
Rabies: More cases of rabies cropped up in wild Maine animals in the first half of 2023 than in all of 2022 combined.[2]
Ticks: Cases of tick-borne diseases, like Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, may increase by up to 100% in 2024.
Avian influenza: Pets may be susceptible to a dangerous avian influenza virus first detected in the state in 2022.[3]
Maine pet regulations and laws
Maine law governs pets in many ways, but some of the most relevant laws for pet parents living in the state include:
Off-leash dogs: Dogs must be under control at all times when outside unless they’re used for hunting. In some local areas, this means you’ll need to keep them on a leash.[4]
Rabies vaccination: Cats and dogs older than 3 months must be up to date on their rabies vaccination.
Dangerous or nuisance pets: If someone reports your pet to animal control, you could face fines, penalties, and court orders depending on the severity of the situation.
Low-income spay and neuter program: If your household income is less than 133% (or 150% in some years) of the federal poverty level, you only have to pay a reduced fee to have your pet spayed or neutered by a participating veterinarian.
Types of pet insurance coverage
It’s important to know that pet health insurance works very differently from human health insurance. For starters, you’ll generally have to pay all vet bills out of pocket first, and then file for reimbursement with your pet insurance company.
Most insurers offer the following different types of coverage options.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans offer comprehensive coverage against many health issues, including:
Cancer treatments
Hip dysplasia
Injuries
Other chronic conditions
Urinary tract infections
These policies typically come with the highest pet insurance costs because the coverage is so extensive. But they still have some coverage gaps, including:
Breeding-related medical care
Pre-existing conditions
Routine veterinary care
It’s a good idea to review your policy documents carefully, with an eye on any policy exclusions that might apply based on your pet’s breed. Some dog breeds are more prone to expensive diseases, for example, and you’ll want to keep a close eye on any specific waiting periods or requirements for these diseases.
Accident-only plan
Many pet owners opt to save money by choosing an accident-only policy that only covers certain costs related to emergencies rather than illnesses. This could cover injuries from accidents such as:
Ate something they weren’t supposed to
Attacked by a loose dog
Hit by a car
It’s important to read the fine print for your policy for an accident-only plan, too. Look for exclusions that may apply. In general, accident-only plans also don’t cover routine care costs.
Wellness plan
Pet insurance policies are designed to help with emergency vet care, not preventative health costs. You’ll need to pay those costs on your own unless you opt to pay extra for a wellness plan.
A wellness plan could help reimburse you for regular expenses such as:
Dental cleaning
Exam fees
Parasite tests
Periodic blood work
Routine vaccinations
Spaying or neutering
It’s a good idea to ask your vet for a list of all recommended yearly preventative charges and compare that to the annual cost of wellness coverage to make the best financial decision.
How to find the best pet insurance in Maine
Pet insurance is one of the most important investments pet owners will make. You want to make sure you get the best pet insurance possible, but you also don’t want to overspend.
Here are some tips to help you navigate that tricky line:
1. Consider your needs
Look at your emergency savings to see how much you can afford to pay out of pocket. You should also consider any pre-existing conditions that aren’t covered.
2. Compare quotes
Check your rate and policy options with at least three different companies that offer free pet insurance quotes. Read reviews and comb through the fine print that could trip up your claims.
3. Choose the best coverage option
Choose the best plan with a price you’re comfortable paying. Get familiar with the online portal, mobile app, or other tools you might need to use in the future to file a claim.
4. Keep your policy details handy
Many pet owners forget the details of their policy by the time they’re ready to file a claim, and with so much fine print, it’s easy for your insurer to surprise you by denying your claim. Save a copy on your computer you can reference at a moment’s notice.
Maine pet insurance FAQs
You’re busy, and pet insurance can be complex. To help, here are answers to some of the most commonly asked pet insurance questions in Maine.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Maine?
No. Maine pet parents pay average pet insurance costs on par with the rest of the country as a whole.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Maine?
The average monthly premium in Maine is $37 for cat insurance and $69 for dog insurance, compared to $37 and $71 nationwide, respectively.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Maine?
It depends on the company offering the insurance policy. Most pet insurance policies don’t cover pre-existing conditions in Maine or any other state, but some of the top pet insurance companies will cover these conditions under unique circumstances.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
An accident and illness plan with unlimited coverage offers the best level of pet insurance coverage, but these policies can be rather expensive. A good general idea is to choose a policy offering the highest coverage amount for the out-of-pocket cost that you’re able to pay if you need to file a claim.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
Pet insurance is generally available as three separate insurance products: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness. Each option covers various types of medical treatments.
Sources
- Pets and Parasites. "2024 Pet Parasite Forecasts."
- Maine Department of Health and Human Services. "Maine CDC Warns of Increase in Rabid Animal Cases."
- Bangor Daily News. "Maine pets are in danger of becoming the next victims of avian flu."
- Maine Legislature. "What is Maine's Law on Dogs."
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in