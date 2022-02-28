Columbus, OH Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Columbus, OH Homeowners Insurance
Columbus is situated on a relatively flat plain in central Ohio. The Scioto River cuts through the city, and nearby homeowners can enjoy a string of parks with interactive fountains and trails on both sides of the river.
If you enjoy experiencing four distinct seasons, from the warm days of summer to crisp snowfall in the winter, you’ll love Columbus. Called “The Biggest Small Town in America,” it’s an excellent place to purchase a home.
But with homeownership comes the need for insurance. Columbus has floods, tornadoes, and other severe weather events. For homeowners, finding the best and cheapest homeowners insurance is critical to protecting their homes from damage.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Columbus
For homeowners in Columbus, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Columbus. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Columbus.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|American Family
|$941
|Westfield
|$1,122
|Allstate
|$1,198
|USAA
|$1,204
|Nationwide
|$1,315
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Columbus
The Columbus housing market is competitive. The median sale price of homes has gone up nearly 15 percent year over year for the past three years, and some homes can sell for 5 percent over the listing price.
All of that can add up to a significant investment. As a homeowner, protecting your investment from risk is likely high on your list of priorities. And that’s why you need home insurance.
Homeowners insurance is a great first line of defense against risk. Ohio doesn’t require home insurance by law, but having it will provide financial liability protection for your property and belongings from natural disasters, vandalism, and theft.
Depending on your unique needs, home insurance companies can offer different coverage levels to match your property type, location, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Columbus home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Columbus by Company
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Columbus area costs $2,242 annually, and the median home value is $225,835.
That’s a big chunk of change, considering the area has a cost of living that’s 10 percent below the national average.
You want great coverage, but you also need to find a policy that fits your budget. Finding cheap home insurance quotes can help. Let’s take a look at the average cost of homeowners insurance in Columbus from places like Allstate, State Farm, and Nationwide.
|Average Home Cost in Columbus
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Columbus
|$225,835
|$2,242
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Columbus by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Columbus for Home Insurance
How much you pay for your home in Columbus can vary from one neighborhood to the next. But home insurance varies in price from city to city, too.
Insurance quotes have ZIP code–specific pricing based on variables in the area, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, property costs, and risks such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Columbus can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Columbus
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Columbus Home Insurance and Tornadoes
Ohio sits on the eastern border of Tornado Alley, a region of the U.S. with an excessively high frequency of tornadoes. It’s no surprise that one of the most damaging natural hazards in Columbus is tornadoes. While many occur in the southwestern part of the state near Cincinnati and Dayton, Columbus has seen its fair share of cyclones.
Fortunately, Ohio homeowners insurance policies generally cover wind-related damage, such as fallen trees or missing shingles. However, heavy rain and flooding can accompany tornadoes—and homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood-related damage.
Flood Insurance in Columbus
Flooding is another common hazard in Columbus. Tornadoes, heavy rain, and rapidly melting snow and ice can lead to flood damage. The trouble is those home insurance policies don’t cover flood-related damage.
You must get additional coverage in a separate policy to protect your home against potential loss from flooding. While it was once only available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), private insurance companies can now offer flood insurance policies. Check with your insurance agent if you’re in a flood-prone area.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Columbus
Finding the best home insurance in Columbus is possible. The right coverage depends on your unique needs, so shopping around and getting multiple insurance quotes is a smart move. It can save time and money to use a comparison shopping site to review Columbus home insurance rates side by side
Frequently Asked Questions
Bundling your home and auto insurance can qualify you for a multi-policy discount. For many homeowners, the discount lowers home insurance rates. Many of the best homeowners insurance companies have bundling discounts. Comparing the average rate of purchasing separate policies to the bundled price helps ensure you’re getting the lowest rates.
When you’re looking for a great policy, the last thing you want is the hassle of dealing with home insurance companies. The best home insurance can depend on your home’s neighborhood, square footage, features, and more. Review homeowners coverage options and choose a deductible that works for you when shopping for home insurance. You can take advantage of home insurance comparison sites to make it easier to shop around.
If you’re a renter, a standard home insurance policy won’t cover your personal belongings inside or outside the home. The homeowner generally has standard coverage to protect the structure of the house. But it’s up to you to purchase renters insurance to protect your possessions.
