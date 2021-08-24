Ohio Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Is flood insurance required in Ohio? Depending on where you live, your mortgage lender may require you to buy flood insurance.

Ohio isn’t a coastal area, but that doesn’t mean it’s not susceptible to flooding. Ohio floods have led to 10 federally declared disasters over the years, yet fewer than 1 percent of the households in the state are covered by flood insurance. This is shortsighted. The increased rainfall that the state has seen over the past two decades has led to water damage and flooding in people’s homes, destroying their property and causing structural damage and mold growth. In 2012 alone, Ohioans filed 1,543 flood insurance claims totaling $29.6 million, or an average of $19,207 per claim.

The main reason people in Ohio don’t usually buy flood insurance is that they don’t live in a high-risk flood zone. But your property can flood no matter where it is— flood zones are simply areas where there is more risk.

Another common reason is that people believe their homeowners insurance will pay out after a flood incident. It won’t. A standard homeowners policy specifically excludes flood damage, so your personal property won’t be covered if it floods. You need special flood insurance coverage for that. Flood insurance covers damages caused when normally dry land floods from overflowing waters, quick accumulation or runoff of surface waters, and mudslides or mudflows that are caused by flooding. It’s designed to get you back on your feet faster with less stress and less money out of pocket.

