Guide to Mortgage Hazard Insurance: What is Hazard Insurance on a Mortgage?

What is hazard insurance? Hazard insurance is the part of your homeowners insurance policy that provides coverage for the structure of your home.

The time has come. Your tenure as a renter is over, and you’re about to take on the role of homeowner. But you have a moment of panic and think that your dream of having a place that’s all yours is about to end when your contact at your mortgage lenders asks you if you have hazard insurance. This might be on the phone days before closing or at the closing table.

You have to keep your jaw from dropping. Maybe you look at your partner or your realtor with a quizzical look. Why didn’t anyone tell you about this requirement? Well actually, they did, and you’re most likely all set.

Huh? Keep reading to learn precisely what hazard insurance is, what it covers (and doesn’t), and how to save money on your hazard insurance.

