What is an insurance rider?

An insurance rider is an optional add-on that can change the coverage of a standard insurance policy. You may use a rider to add benefits or modify the terms of your home insurance. It can allow you to address any issues you might have or customize your coverage for an additional cost.[2] An insurance rider can apply to a variety of insurance products in addition to home insurance, such as renters insurance, car insurance, and life insurance.

How do insurance policy riders work?

An insurance policy rider amends an existing insurance contract and changes its original terms. Depending on the insurance company and policy, you can purchase one before coverage begins, mid-term, or at policy renewal. Once you do, you can expect your premiums to increase as a result of the additional coverage.[2]

If you invest in a rider on top of your standard home insurance coverage, you can increase your homeowners coverage limits, expand coverage for your property, or extend protection to cover extra perils that your original policy excludes. You may benefit from a home insurance rider if you have many high-value items or would simply like some additional peace of mind.[2]

