Checklist for Moving into a New Home

Moving into a new home and unsure what to look for to make sure your property is up to standard? Use this checklist as a reference to ensure your new place passes inspection.

There may be a lot on your mind when looking for a new house. While there are obvious qualities one might check for, like newer appliances, nice amenities, and the like, there are other features to keep in mind that might be less visible. Many of us might prioritize the cleanliness and physical appearance of the kitchen, bathroom, and living room but could end up overlooking something like the importance of smoke detectors or a home security system.

While virtual showings are becoming more common, we always suggest an in-person viewing. This is the most accurate way to ensure that you’re crossing off must-haves on your new home checklist. It is easy to be fooled by photos taken by professionals or rooms that have been staged by expert real estate agents and interior designers.

The moving process can be daunting, but Insurify is here to help you figure out what you need to think about when considering new home essentials. Keep on reading for our new house checklist, which is especially helpful for first-time homeowners looking to compare home insurance options.