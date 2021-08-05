Checklist for Moving into a New Home

Safety Is Your #1 Priority
Sure, we all want a house that looks great, but the most important thing to consider when buying a new home is making sure that it’s safe to live in. When viewing a property, take the extra time to make sure that it has all the necessary appliances to ensure you can live with peace of mind.
When doing a walkthrough, check in every room for safety appliances and what exit strategies are possible in the case of an emergency. Even if you don’t live in an area that’s particularly prone to natural disasters, like floods, tornadoes, or earthquakes, every property is at risk of fire or collapse.
Safety appliances and features to check for:
Carbon monoxide detectors: Every home that has a fuel-burning appliance, like a gas-powered oven, stove, or fireplace, should have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. This is especially important because carbon monoxide has no smell or taste but is a poisonous gas that can kill you. Since it’s essentially undetectable by humans, be sure that your home has a detector. Breathing it can cause sickness and potentially death if you’re unknowingly breathing it at high levels.
Smoke detector: Every new home should have a smoke detector, regardless of whether it has a fuel-burning appliance. Fires can happen by accident or can be caused by someone else not living on the property, accidentally or not. While there are many ways to build a home that is less prone to fire, like using fire-resistant materials, accidents still happen and you need to be prepared. Be sure to ask that there is an alarm in addition to the detector—you want to be sure you will be alerted if smoke is detected.
Fire extinguisher: Similarly, this tool is needed in every home to prevent small accidents, like knocking over a candle in the living room, and big ones, like an oil spill from cooking in the kitchen.
Circuit breaker: Even if you’re not an expert electrician, be sure to check the circuit breaker or ask your real estate agent to show you where it is. This metal box, usually mounted to the wall, is a new home safety essential, especially in older houses. It regulates electricity flow and makes sure that overloaded circuits do not result in fires.
A Structurally Sound Building
The first thing most people usually notice when scoping out a new house is its physical appearance and nice amenities. But cosmetic issues and outdated appliances can typically be addressed in home improvements or as an easy DIY fix. It’s more important to make sure that the building has good bones and there are no structural issues that will cause problems in the long run.
If you don’t know what to look for or have little experience with distinguishing a minor renovation from a major red flag, you can also ask a chartered surveyor to investigate the property before making an offer.
Standard structural features to check for:
Mold or dampness: Does the building smell damp? Can you see dark spots or watermarks on the walls and/or ceilings? Is the plaster starting to flake off? Pay extra attention to the ceiling and around the boards by the floor, and do not be fooled by rooms that have just been repainted to cover any damp. Be sure to ask your landlord about the age of the building and when plumbing was last updated.
Cracks on the wall: Some thin, hairline cracks are ok, but big cracks across walls are points of major concern. Places to look especially close are if an extension was added to the house, walls that connect from the exterior to the terrace, and around windows. Be sure to catch any major issues early on so that you can alert your real estate agent and potentially ask the previous owner to renovate prior to your moving in.
Solid basic structural amenities: There are key pieces that make up a solid house. When considering moving to a new address, be sure that the building has:
Well-insulated and sealed windows: Check that wooden window frames are not rotten and that there is no draft when windows are shut.
A sturdy front door with a lock: Consider asking a locksmith to change the lock before you make a change of address so that the previous owner does not still have access to the property.
A recently inspected roof: Some newer roofs only last around 20 years, depending on the materials used. Be sure to ask about the age of the roof and what material it was sealed with because replacing roofs can be very costly.
Up-to-date electric outlets: Faulty wiring and old outlets can be a serious fire hazard, and rewiring your new home can be an expensive fix. Check if the fuse board needs to be replaced, too.
Solid plumbing: Ask your real estate agent if the pipes are free of lead, which is common in older homes. If you live in a colder area, also ask if the pipes are insulated. Plumbing controls more than water pressure. It also regulates the heating via radiators, the boiler, and the hot-water tank. It is important to check the water taps, but you should also ask about the age of the hot-water tank to see if it needs to be updated.