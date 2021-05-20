Average Hazard Insurance Cost: How Much Does Hazard Insurance Cost?

How much does hazard insurance cost? Hazard insurance is coverage for your home that protects against fire, theft, and other perils. Not all policies offer the same protections. The cost of hazard insurance varies and can depend on your home, its location, and the coverage you choose.

As a homeowner, you want to make sure to protect your investment. One key factor in safeguarding your property is having the right insurance. You have several types to choose from, and each can protect you in different ways.

Consider hazard insurance. Hazard insurance is a part of your homeowners policy. It protects your home against “hazards” like fire, hail, lightening, theft, vandalism, and fallen trees. The cost of hazard insurance can vary based on coverage limits, protections, and factors specific to your home and location.

Here’s what you need to know about hazard insurance, how much it costs, and how to get the coverage you need.