Atlanta, GA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Atlanta, GA Homeowners Insurance
Atlanta, Georgia, is a city known for its rich and diverse culture. It is the capital city of the Peach State and is known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement in America. Atlanta has so much to offer its residents: world-famous cuisine, including barbeque, soul food, and Cajun restaurants; historic sites and museums; and five professional sports teams. It is home to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest passenger airport.
Whether you are a lifelong Atlantan or have recently moved here, Atlanta is a wonderful place to live. The city is a business hub and home to many Fortune 500, 100, and 1,000 companies. The cost of living is also relatively low at 2 percent lower than the national average.
Residents of Atlanta enjoy living in a city full of diversity and unique cultural heritage, but they also know the importance of being prepared should the unexpected occur. Flooding, hail, tornadoes, and other weather-related events occur frequently in the capital city, causing extensive damage to homes and property.
The best way to protect your home and property is through homeowners insurance. Insurify makes it easy to compare home insurance quotes and find the cheapest home insurance in Atlanta, Georgia t oday!
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Atlanta
For homeowners in Atlanta, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Atlanta. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Atlanta.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Farmers
|$949
|Nationwide
|$1,510
|Allstate
|$1,539
|USAA
|$1,792
|Alfa
|$1,923
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Atlanta
Atlanta and its surrounding areas ( Marietta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Norcross, etc.) are experiencing a recovery in the real estate market with a healthy balance of buyers and sellers, making it easier to find a new home in the greater Atlanta area.
Buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
Atlanta property owners can protect their homes and personal belongings through homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
If you live in Atlanta or one of its surrounding areas, keep reading for a full guide on Atlanta home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Atlanta by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Atlanta is higher than in some other areas of the country. Georgia is the 19th most expensive U.S. state for homeowners insurance.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Atlanta area costs $2,673 annually, and the median home value is $296,590.
Atlanta citizens can find ways to save through bundling home and auto insurance and by using Insurify to find the best homeowners insurance companies.
|Average Home Cost in Atlanta
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Atlanta
|$296,590
|$2,673
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Atlanta by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Atlanta for Home Insurance
Atlantans enjoy the hustle and bustle of city life but are also aware that some areas have higher crime rates than others. The good news is that overall, statistics show the crime rate for the greater Atlanta area has gone down in recent years.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Atlanta can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Atlanta
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Purchasing Flood Insurance in Atlanta
No matter where you live—flood zone or not—flooding can occur. Even a heavy thunderstorm can see creeks and other waterways overflow their boundaries. As floodwaters enter local neighborhoods, they can cause devastating flood damage to homes and properties. In 2009, catastrophic flooding affected the Atlanta area after a prolonged rainfall event of multiple days. Accumulated rainfall totals for September 15–22, 2009, were over 21 inches, resulting in 10 deaths and over $500 million in property damage. After such an epic flooding event, Atlantans know the importance of purchasing flood insurance to protect their homes and property.
While protection against flood damage to your home is essential, it is not covered by standard homeowners insurance. Flood insurance is only available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) administered by the federal government. Many insurance agents are also authorized to sell flood insurance by the NFIP, so it is not difficult to find an authorized agent who can sell you a flood insurance policy.
Atlanta Home Insurance for Expensive Personal Items
Your Atlanta home insurance policy comes with a certain amount of protection for your personal belongings that are lost, stolen, or damaged. The amount of coverage you have depends on the specifics of your policy. The coverage amount for contents can vary anywhere from 10 to 20 percent of the amount of insurance you have on your home.
If you do not have any very expensive items, such as jewelry, furs, antiques, or coin collections, 10 to 20 percent of your policy’s dwelling value may be enough for you. However, if you do have expensive personal items, you may not have enough insurance with only your homeowners policy to replace these items in the event of a loss. This is where a personal property endorsement or floater can be added to your homeowners policy to provide you additional coverage. The great thing about scheduling valuable personal items on your homeowners policy is that your item is covered for its appraised value without depreciation or a deductible if you do have a loss. That means peace of mind for you!
The best way to make sure you are covered with the most comprehensive and affordable home insurance policy is by using Insurify to get a free quote and compare coverage options. Ready to get started? It only takes a few minutes!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia, is a wonderful place to call home, but living there doesn’t come without its risks. There are natural disasters, crimes, and other types of risks that pose a threat to your home and property. You can make sure your family’s home and property are protected with the best and cheapest home insurance coverage available.
Use Insurify to compare free quotes for home insurance premiums for your property in Georgia.
Frequently Asked Questions
You may have heard a lot about actual cash value and replacement cost homeowners coverage options but never really understood what it all means. Here is a simplified version for you. Actual cash value homeowners coverage means your insurance company pays you for the market value of your home or property. This is the amount it would be sold for, the replacement cost of the property minus any depreciation. Replacement cost coverage means that your homeowners insurance company pays you for the cost to rebuild your home and replace your personal property to the level it was before the claim happened and replace your personal property with brand new items. Which should you purchase? It depends on what you need. Do you have enough money to make up the difference between the cost to rebuild your home and belongings and the actual cash value if you have a loss? If so, you can go with the actual cash value option. It costs less than replacement cost coverage. On the other hand, if you are worried about coming up with the extra money to build a new home and replace your contents after a loss, choose replacement cost coverage. For a little extra premium, you can get peace of mind in knowing your home can be fully restored to the state you were in before the damage occurred.
The answer is yes; there are items that your homeowners policy does not cover. These are commonly referred to as policy exclusions. Your policy exclusions are going to depend on the type of homeowners policy you have. There are several types of policies, from coverage for only the structure of your home (HO-1) to the most comprehensive homeowners policy (HO-5), which covers your home and belongings with open perils coverage, liability protection, and property damage protection, meaning everything is covered unless it is specifically excluded. Somewhere in the middle of the two lies the HO-3 policy, considered standard homeowners coverage. The standard HO-3 policy covers everything except for what is specifically excluded. It contains exclusions for ordinance or law (demolition/construction required to bring your house to current code); earth movement (earthquakes, sinkholes, shockwaves, mu flow, etc.); power failure; neglect (damage caused because of your failure to take proper precautions); nuclear hazard; intentional loss (you did something on purpose that resulted in a loss); governmental action (damaged caused by a government seizure, confiscation, or destruction of property); and loss to property (damage caused by bad repair work, faulty construction, or faulty zoning). All homeowners policies exclude flood coverage because it must be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If in doubt of your policy exclusions, ask your insurance agent to review your Georgia homeowners insurance policy and go over its exclusions with you in detail.
