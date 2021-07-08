How to Find Cheap Condo Insurance Coverage

Insuring a condo can be more complicated than insuring a home, but you can handle it. The first thing to do is to understand what kind of master insurance policy your condo has. This will help you compare policies that actually cover what needs to be covered.

There are three kinds of agreements that might apply to your condo.

A bare-walls agreement means individual unit owners are responsible for insuring everything from the drywall or wall studs inward. That means you’re responsible for the walls, sinks, cabinets, and so on. You also have to insure any renovations or improvements you make to the condo.

A single entity plan means the master policy covers almost everything in your complex, including your unit and the fixtures inside. You’re responsible for insuring your own personal possessions, plus any upgrades you make.

All-inclusive agreements are similar to single entity plans except that the master policy also covers the improvements or upgrades you make. It’s the most comprehensive coverage unit owners can have.

Check with your condo association to see which type of arrangement applies to your community. If it’s a bare-walls agreement, you need documentation that explains everything you’re responsible for insuring. These documents should define what counts as common property and what counts as your unit. If the condo association can’t answer the question, ask their insurance carrier.

After you know what you’re responsible for insuring, you need to figure out the replacement cost of everything you’re expected to insure. This can be tough with condos because the value of the condo is partially based on the common features, like pools or other amenities. It also depends on factors that are out of your control, like the typical construction costs in your area, what materials were used to build your condo, and the value of your personal possessions. Talk to an insurance agent if you’re struggling—they can make recommendations based on other claims in the area. After all, a claim in New York may have a cost that’s vastly different from a claim in another state—construction costs and material costs can vary a lot based on location.

You’ll also want to determine how much coverage you’ll need in other areas, like liability and dwelling coverage (assuming the master policy isn’t all-in). Decide whether you want additional coverage, such as flood, earthquake, or sewer backup coverage, based on your risks for those things. Once you know what you need, you’ll be better positioned to negotiate insurance costs with competing providers. Remember to ask about discounts!