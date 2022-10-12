Ohio Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Home Insurance Rates in Ohio Cities

So how much is homeowners insurance in Ohio? The short answer is, it depends. Like property costs, the cost of a home insurance policy will vary from city to city. Pricing is determined on ZIP code–specific variables such as the number of claims filed nearby, crime rates, property costs, and risk variables like natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on annual premiums.

Rates in Ohio are relatively low compared to the national average, but your insurance cost will depend on which town you live in.

Here are the most and least expensive Ohio ZIP codes in which to insure a home.

If you live in one of Ohio’s three Cs, your average homeowners insurance cost will be pretty close to the average cost of homeowners insurance in Ohio overall. These numbers still differ depending on the ZIP code, but for homeowners insurance in Columbus, Cleveland, or Cincinnati, premiums are still far cheaper than averages across the nation.

Akron and Dayton are great cities for cheap homeowners insurance in Ohio, while homeowners insurance in Toledo is more costly. These prices, paired with the living expenses related to city life, can add up quickly. Insurance agents often recommend bundling your homeowners policy and auto insurance policy to get the most savings and the best home insurance coverage.

The easiest way to get the cheapest homeowners insurance in Ohio with an insurance company that cares about customer satisfaction is to compare quotes using Insurify. You can see side-by-side prices for large corporations like Nationwide and local companies like the Cincinnati Insurance Company to find the best homeowners insurance policy for you.