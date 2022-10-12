Durham, NC Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Durham, NC Homeowners Insurance

Durham is North Carolina ’s fourth-largest city with a population of 282,737. But for a decently small city, there’s great entertainment and arts, restaurants, and easy access to sports games. It’s a city that is hip without being pretentious. Durham was once prominent in the tobacco and textile industries. Nowadays, Durham is strong in technology and medical research. Duke University Health System is the top employer in the area. Durham is a city with distinguished professionals. But it’s said that residents love their famous friendly rivalry with the neighboring city of Chapel Hill. In college sports, Durham residents cheer on the Duke University Blue Devils. And the Chapel Hill residents cheer on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Nothing gets too out of hand, though, as it’s all fun and games for Bull City residents.

You’ll love the fun-loving nature of being a Durham resident. But there’s still the responsibility of homeownership. Property damage also happens when you live in a humid subtropical climate. Durham gets several inches of snowfall in the winter and the occasional ice storm with cold temperatures. In the summer, Durham receives abundant precipitation and hot, humid, 80°F to 100°F days. The rapid changes in weather damage homes all around the area. Thankfully, there’s homeowners insurance in Durham, North Carolina.

Insurify lets you compare the best coverage options from the b est home insurance companies in your area. Try out our comparison tool now and see how much you can save!