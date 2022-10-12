Nebraska Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Nebraska
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Nebraska is $2119 per year and $177 per month. Nebraska homeowners insurance rates are $721 per year more then the national average and about 52% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Nebraska the 6th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Nebraska is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Nebraska in minutes.
|Nebraska Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$177
|Average Annual Premium
|$2119
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|6th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Nebraska
For homeowners in Nebraska, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Nebraska. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Nebraska.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$2,083
|Travelers
|$2,143
|Nationwide
|$2,260
|Allstate
|$3,056
|Metropolitan
|$3,827
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Nebraska
The competitive housing market in 2021 makes Nebraska cities like Omaha and Bellevue hot markets. The state is seeing houses sold in a record time of 20 days or less. Have you recently bought a home? Or are you looking for more affordable home insurance? You may already know that buying a home is a significant financial investment. As all investments come with risks, so does homeownership. Risks involved with any property include crime, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. If you're new to Nebraska, you will soon find out that natural disasters like snow, severe storms, and tornadoes are common. These natural disasters cause massive property damage, and the frequency of claims then leads to higher homeowners insurance rates.
You need to make sure you're prepared for the covered loss and the unexpected. There are different coverage levels available, which depend on the type of property you own. Other factors, like location, play a large part, too. If you live in Papillion or Grand Island, your homeowners insurance rates will be different. The cost of homeowners insurance shouldn't wear you down, though. Finding cheap home insurance rates and protecting your property starts with finding the right dwelling coverage. You'll want a discounted rate to go along with that.
You can get discounts with most insurance carriers by bundling home and auto insurance products. Bundle multiple insurance policies like auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance. You could see significant savings. It's essential to speak with your insurance provider to see what other products can be added to your home insurance policy to save more.
Continue reading as you learn the best ways to save on Nebraska homeowners insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Nebraska Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
As of 2021 the average home insurance premium in Nebraska costs $3,195 annually, and the median home value is $178,938.
Nebraska home insurance coverage is costly on top of all your other living expenses. How do you give your family everything they need while paying for these vital home costs? There is an answer. You can compare average rates and the best home insurance companies in Nebraska.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Nebraska by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Nebraska Cities
Several factors go into figuring Nebraska homeowners insurance rates. Your coverage option needs will differ. Property type, insurance carriers, and the risks in your area will change your insurance rates, too.
Much like property costs, home insurance rates vary in price from city to city. There are ZIP code–specific variables to take into account. The volume of claims filed in your area, crime rates, home costs, and extreme weather frequency will determine the price you pay. Even your neighborhood may change how low or high your annual premiums cost you.
Rates in Nebraska can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Nebraska for home insurance.
|City
|Median Home Price The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Kearney
|$224,297
|Lincoln
|$197,791
|Omaha
|$196,202
|Alliance
|$101,773
|Schuyler
|$126,473
|South Sioux City
|$144,318
What does home insurance cover in Nebraska?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Nebraska city level guides, check out these below.
Weather Events and Nebraska Home Insurance Costs
Nebraska has had many historical weather events, including blizzards, tornadoes, and flooding. Natural disasters and the risk of living in tornado alley increase the number of Nebraska homeowners insurance claims, which raises home insurance rates, making the state more expensive to insure your home in. Here are some examples of natural disasters that contribute to higher Nebraska homeowners insurance rates:
Historic Blizzards in Nebraska
Nebraska has a long history of deadly winter blizzards. But the blizzard of 1949 was considered one of the worst ever to hit the state. The blizzard brought 24 inches of snow to areas of Nebraska and chilling temperatures. Families were forced to burn furniture to stay warm. The National Guard saved over 4 million cattle and was able to rescue 200,000 stranded residents. Sadly, 76 lives were lost in this brutal blizzard.
Nebraska Homeowners Living in Tornado Alley
In 1976, Omaha experienced one of the worst tornadoes in Nebraska history. Ten miles of the tornado's path decimated and damaged hundreds of properties. The tornado caused three deaths in Omaha. And in 1980, the Night of the Twisters in Grand Island injured thousands of residents. Five people were killed. These extreme weather events are bound to happen more often. As summers grow hotter and winters get colder, the risk is higher.
Living in tornado alley presents the risk of disastrous tornadoes. You're probably wondering if your homeowners policy will cover such natural disasters. Most Nebraska homeowners insurance policies include repairs and the rebuilding of your home. Damage from fire, hurricanes, lightning, hail storms, and windstorms is covered. Flooding is also common for residents of Nebraska. However, a standard policy does not include flood insurance. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program. It's essential to speak with your local insurance agent to make sure you have the proper coverage. In special cases, additional insurance may be recommended.
Nebraska Homeowners Insurance and Farm Bureau
Heavy rain and hot summers create periods of flooding and drought alike. If you own a farm or ranch, there is help available through the Nebraska Farm Bureau. It helps to become a member. The Farm Bureau acts as an advocate for families in need of a response to periods of flooding and drought. It helps families achieve a better quality of life and their agricultural products and livestock to prosper. Nebraska home insurance is available through Farm Bureau Financial Services. Speak with a local agent to see if Nebraska homeowners insurance through the Farm Bureau is right for you.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Nebraska
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Nebraska.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Nebraska
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$3,056
|Farmers
|$1,916
|Metropolitan
|$3,827
|Travelers
|$1,972
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Nebraska
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|$2,781
|Nationwide
|$1,808
|Farm Bureau Mutual
|$5,294
|Allstate
|$2,781
Nebraska homeowners can save big on homeowners insurance.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Nebraska
When it comes to living in the Cornhusker State, residents like you are hard workers. You want to protect your family from the unknown and have a prosperous future. And when it comes to finding the cheapest Nebraska homeowners insurance, you do not need to compromise safety. Find cheap coverage options from top homeowners insurance companies in Nebraska.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Nebraska. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Crime and natural disasters are contributors to higher-than-average costs on home insurance. While Nebraska's crime rate is relatively low, natural disasters, such as tornadoes and blizzards, are more common. These natural disasters cause homeowners to file more home insurance claims, resulting in higher rates.
Financial strength is one factor for finding the best home insurance in Nebraska. Agencies such as A.M. Best rate the availability of money for every insurance company. They offer ratings for top insurance companies, such as Allstate, American Family, and Liberty Mutual. If rated high in financial strength, these companies are likely to be your best homeowners insurance finds.
No, flood insurance is not included in Nebraska homeowners insurance. Check with your local agent about additional flood insurance. Insurance may be available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In times of need, FEMA can be your greatest resource.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required