Cheapest Auto Insurance in Richmond, Virginia (2024)

The cheapest car insurance company in Richmond is Auto-Owners, with rates as low as $44 per month

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $153 per month, which is higher than the state average of $131 per month. Rates may be higher because of Richmond’s location near the coast and status as Virginia’s capital.

But your rates may vary depending on your age, driving history, and other factors. And you can compare quotes to find affordable coverage in the city. Here’s what you need to know before shopping for car insurance.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $114 per month for liability coverage and $192 for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in Richmond, with rates starting at $75 per month.

  • Starting in 2025, Virginia’s minimum-liability coverage requirements will increase considerably.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Richmond

Narrowing down the best auto insurance company for you will depend heavily on your personal preferences and what’s important to you. The quotes you receive will be affected by your age, driving history, level of coverage, and more.

Here’s an in-depth look at some of the cheapest insurance options based on different situations and needs such as liability-only coverage, an accident on record, and young drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Liability coverage
GEICO4.2$91$53Drivers with a speeding ticket
State Farm4.5$68$40Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo

Auto-Owners Insurance has some of the lowest rates for liability-only auto insurance in Richmond. Auto-Owners also offers gap coverage and roadside assistance and multiple discounts for multiple policies, getting a quote in advance, and making on-time payments for 36 months.

Ventajas

  • Several discounts

  • Gap coverage and roadside assistance available

Contras

  • Quotes not available online

  • Accident forgiveness not included with basic policy

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo

GEICO offers personalized auto coverage based on your needs. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, your rates may go up, but GEICO allows you to get a quote online and utilize discounts to save, especially after completing an approved defensive driving course or bundling your insurance policies.

Ventajas

  • High customer ratings

  • Several discount options, including savings for completing an approved defensive driving course

Contras

  • Gap coverage for rideshare insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

State Farm has some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in Richmond and offers several ways for teens to save on their premiums. Students who report good grades can save up to 25% on their premiums, and drivers younger than 25 can also enroll in the Steer Clear driver safety program to receive a discount.

Ventajas

  • Variety of coverage options, including emergency roadside assistance and rental car coverage

  • Several discounts for young drivers

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Richmond

Finding the cheapest car insurance in Richmond depends on factors including your age, ZIP code, driving history, and desired level of coverage. While some of these factors are outside of your control, you can still do a few specific things to lower your insurance costs, including:

  • Avoid violations. Practice safe driving habits so you can avoid violations like speeding tickets and other infractions. In doing so, you’ll maintain a clean driving record.

  • Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies can use your credit score to determine the likelihood that you’ll file a claim, so it’s important to maintain a good credit score to keep your rates lower.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurers offer several discounts, from bundling coverage and multi-policy discounts to having a vehicle with certain anti-theft protection or driving safely. Be sure to ask about which discounts you may qualify for.

  • Shop around and compare quotes. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best price.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Richmond: Auto-Owners

If you’re at fault for an accident, liability-only car insurance covers damage to the other person’s vehicle and their medical expenses. In Richmond, drivers pay an average of $114 per month for liability coverage.

If you drive an older car or a car that’s already been paid off, liability-only car insurance may be an option for you. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Richmond.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners44
State Farm46
GEICO61
USAA61
Mercury62
Chubb67
Clearcover70
Erie70
Safeco77
Nationwide79
State Auto81
Midvale Home & Auto86
Allstate96
Progressive96
Elephant98
Direct Auto100
Liberty Mutual104
National General112
GAINSCO118
AssuranceAmerica119
Dairyland123
Travelers127
CSAA149
Bristol West159
The General179
Keep in Mind

Insurance professionals generally recommend buying more than your state’s minimum required amount of liability insurance. Higher liability coverage limits provide better financial protection in case of an accident.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Richmond: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, but it also includes collision insurance to cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses after an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for non-accident damage to your car. If you have a car loan or lease, your leasing company and lender likely already require you to carry full-coverage insurance.

Full-coverage insurance may be a good option for you if you can’t afford to pay for vehicle repairs out of pocket. In Richmond, drivers pay an average of $192 per month for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Richmond.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners75
State Farm76
GEICO103
USAA103
Chubb112
Erie117
Clearcover118
Nationwide127
Mercury131
Safeco135
Midvale Home & Auto138
Allstate160
Travelers160
State Auto161
Elephant172
Direct Auto175
AssuranceAmerica180
Liberty Mutual182
Progressive183
National General220
CSAA232
GAINSCO273
Bristol West311
Dairyland313
The General321
Estimate your Richmond car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Most states require drivers to have minimum or liability-only insurance. In Virginia, drivers must meet certain minimum-coverage limits or risk driver’s license suspension and a $500 fee.

Virginia is also increasing its minimum requirements on Jan. 1, 2025, to $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability. Here are the current car insurance requirements that Virginia drivers must have:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

These are just minimum requirements. You might consider adding these coverages to their policies for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs after non-collision incidents, such as severe weather damaging your car, theft, vandalism, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for car repairs after you hit a stationary object or another car, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/203f9679f5/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_038-money.svg

    Gap coverage

    Also called guaranteed asset protection, gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance helps cover the costs of towing, labor, and other services if your car breaks down.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the biggest factors that affects your car insurance rates. An at-fault accident can cause your insurance rates to go up, as will other infractions like speeding tickets and driving under the influence.[2]

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each infraction affects your rates differently.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you receive a citation for speeding, it can show up on your driving record and, depending on your insurer, could increase your rates. Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $216 per month for coverage with a speeding ticket.

Here are some of the average monthly quotes from insurers in Richmond when you have a speeding ticket on your record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners4458
State Farm4658
GEICO6178
USAA6178
Mercury6291
Chubb6787
Clearcover7096
Erie7098
Safeco77107
Nationwide79102
Allstate96122
Progressive96128
Elephant98126
Direct Auto100132
Liberty Mutual104143
National General112144
GAINSCO118147
AssuranceAmerica119162
Dairyland123163
Travelers127165
CSAA149197
Bristol West159207
The General179238
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Accidents can be dangerous, scary, and costly. In addition to having to repair your car after an accident, your insurance rates will likely go up. An accident can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, creating risk for insurers, which is why they may quote you a higher price.

Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $221 per month for coverage after an at-fault accident. Here are some monthly quotes from insurers in Richmond when you have an at-fault accident on your record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4460
State Farm4661
GEICO6182
USAA6182
Mercury6295
Chubb6790
Clearcover70111
Erie70101
Safeco77112
Nationwide79107
Allstate96128
Progressive96133
Elephant98133
Direct Auto100138
Liberty Mutual104149
National General112153
GAINSCO118155
AssuranceAmerica119166
Dairyland123168
Travelers127172
CSAA149211
Bristol West159213
The General179248
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that stays on your driving record for several years in Virginia. Having a DUI doesn’t look good to insurers, and they may raise your rates significantly or drop you altogether.

Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $251 per month for coverage with a DUI conviction on their records. Here are some of the rates Richmond insurers are offering for drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4470
State Farm4673
GEICO6197
USAA6197
Mercury62102
Chubb67107
Clearcover70112
Erie70102
Safeco77123
Nationwide79126
Allstate96153
Progressive96153
Elephant98156
Direct Auto100160
Liberty Mutual104166
National General112179
GAINSCO118188
AssuranceAmerica119190
Dairyland123196
Travelers127203
CSAA149238
Bristol West159254
The General179286
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Generally, seniors have the cheapest car insurance rates of any age group. But rates typically rise for senior drivers around age 70 because insurers see this group as a higher risk to insure.[2]This is, in part, due to slower reflexes but also to the increased risk of costly medical claims in the event of an accident.[3]

But if you’re a senior driver, you can still find cheap insurance rates if you keep a clean driving record and take advantage of discounts. Senior drivers in Richmond pay an overall average of $107 per month for car insurance.

Here are some of the best monthly insurance quotes for seniors in Richmond.

Insurance CompanyFull Coverage Liability Only
State Farm5433
Auto-Owners5532
Chubb7545
GEICO7545
USAA7645
Erie8249
Nationwide8855
Mercury9947
Clearcover10261
Safeco10761
Travelers11692
Allstate11972
Progressive12164
AssuranceAmerica12381
Direct Auto12571
Elephant12571
Liberty Mutual13879
CSAA165106
National General16584
GAINSCO20890
Bristol West231118
Dairyland23492
The General243135
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Young drivers and teens also pay higher insurance rates than the general population. This is because insurers find that drivers younger than 25 get into more accidents and have less experience on the road.[4] Richmond teen drivers pay an overall average of $271 per month for car insurance.

Some insurers offer discounts for young drivers who earn good grades or who complete a driver safety program. Young drivers may also save by staying on their parents’ insurance.

Here are the cheapest insurers for teen drivers in Richmond.

Insurance CompanyFull Coverage Liability Only
Auto-Owners12573
State Farm13079
GEICO16296
USAA170101
Chubb207124
Clearcover211125
Erie213128
Nationwide217135
Mercury240114
Safeco241137
Allstate281169
Elephant284162
Travelers288229
Liberty Mutual307175
Direct Auto319182
Progressive328172
AssuranceAmerica345228
CSAA390250
National General417213
GAINSCO488211
Dairyland507199
The General513286
Bristol West517264
Richmond car insurance quotes by credit tier

Virginia is one of many states that allow insurers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating insurance rates. An excellent credit score is considered anything above 720, and the higher your credit, the better chances you’ll have a lower insurance rate.

But it’s important to note that a lower credit score doesn’t always guarantee you’ll have higher insurance rates. It all depends on the insurer and how it weighs other factors like your age, driving history, and location.

Here are the average monthly quotes for Richmond based on your credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Richmond?

The overall average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $153 per month, which is a little higher than the average cost for the state of Virginia of $131 per month. Insurance in Richmond is much higher than in other large Virginia cities like Arlington and Alexandria.

Drivers in larger cities with more traffic may pay higher car insurance rates, especially if there are more accidents or higher vehicle repair costs.

More cities in Virginia

Here’s how average monthly car insurance quotes differ in other Virginia cities compared to Richmond.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Alexandria$177$106
Arlington$175$90
Charlottesville$133$75
Chesapeake$166$103
Lynchburg$150$84
Norfolk$188$113
Roanoke$151$87
Virginia Beach$170$100
Woodbridge$188$115
Richmond car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information about securing the best car insurance rates in Richmond? Consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Richmond?

    The average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $114 per month for liability coverage and $192 for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Richmond?

    Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and GEICO are the top insurers in Richmond. Each has a high IQ Score, and Auto-Owners and GEICO offer several discounts. State Farm’s customer service is continually ranked among the industry’s best.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Richmond?

    Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest liability auto insurance companies in Richmond. These insurers have rates as low as $44, $46, and $61 per month, respectively.

  • What’s the Virginia minimum car insurance coverage?

    Drivers in Virginia must maintain coverage that amounts to at least $30,000 for injury or death of one person and $60,000 for injury or death of two or more. They must also maintain property damage coverage of $20,000. But on Jan. 1, 2025, these numbers will climb to $50,000, $100,000, and $25,000, respectively.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. IIHS. "Older drivers."
  4. IIHS. "Teenagers."

