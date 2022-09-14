Cheapest Auto Insurance in Richmond, Virginia (2024)
The cheapest car insurance company in Richmond is Auto-Owners, with rates as low as $44 per month
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $153 per month, which is higher than the state average of $131 per month. Rates may be higher because of Richmond’s location near the coast and status as Virginia’s capital.
But your rates may vary depending on your age, driving history, and other factors. And you can compare quotes to find affordable coverage in the city. Here’s what you need to know before shopping for car insurance.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $114 per month for liability coverage and $192 for full coverage.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest full-coverage insurer in Richmond, with rates starting at $75 per month.
Starting in 2025, Virginia’s minimum-liability coverage requirements will increase considerably.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Richmond
Narrowing down the best auto insurance company for you will depend heavily on your personal preferences and what’s important to you. The quotes you receive will be affected by your age, driving history, level of coverage, and more.
Here’s an in-depth look at some of the cheapest insurance options based on different situations and needs such as liability-only coverage, an accident on record, and young drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$66
$39
Liability coverage
GEICO
4.2
$91
$53
Drivers with a speeding ticket
State Farm
4.5
$68
$40
Teen drivers
4.0
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo
Auto-Owners Insurance has some of the lowest rates for liability-only auto insurance in Richmond. Auto-Owners also offers gap coverage and roadside assistance and multiple discounts for multiple policies, getting a quote in advance, and making on-time payments for 36 months.
Ventajas
Several discounts
Gap coverage and roadside assistance available
Contras
Quotes not available online
Accident forgiveness not included with basic policy
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: GEICO
4.2
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo
GEICO offers personalized auto coverage based on your needs. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, your rates may go up, but GEICO allows you to get a quote online and utilize discounts to save, especially after completing an approved defensive driving course or bundling your insurance policies.
Ventajas
High customer ratings
Several discount options, including savings for completing an approved defensive driving course
Contras
Gap coverage for rideshare insurance not available
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.5
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
State Farm has some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in Richmond and offers several ways for teens to save on their premiums. Students who report good grades can save up to 25% on their premiums, and drivers younger than 25 can also enroll in the Steer Clear driver safety program to receive a discount.
Ventajas
Variety of coverage options, including emergency roadside assistance and rental car coverage
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Richmond
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Richmond depends on factors including your age, ZIP code, driving history, and desired level of coverage. While some of these factors are outside of your control, you can still do a few specific things to lower your insurance costs, including:
Avoid violations. Practice safe driving habits so you can avoid violations like speeding tickets and other infractions. In doing so, you’ll maintain a clean driving record.
Improve your credit score. Car insurance companies can use your credit score to determine the likelihood that you’ll file a claim, so it’s important to maintain a good credit score to keep your rates lower.
Ask about discounts. Insurers offer several discounts, from bundling coverage and multi-policy discounts to having a vehicle with certain anti-theft protection or driving safely. Be sure to ask about which discounts you may qualify for.
Shop around and compare quotes. Shop around and compare quotes from at least three different insurers to make sure you’re getting the best price.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Richmond: Auto-Owners
If you’re at fault for an accident, liability-only car insurance covers damage to the other person’s vehicle and their medical expenses. In Richmond, drivers pay an average of $114 per month for liability coverage.
If you drive an older car or a car that’s already been paid off, liability-only car insurance may be an option for you. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Richmond.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
44
State Farm
46
GEICO
61
USAA
61
Mercury
62
Chubb
67
Clearcover
70
Erie
70
Safeco
77
Nationwide
79
State Auto
81
Midvale Home & Auto
86
Allstate
96
Progressive
96
Elephant
98
Direct Auto
100
Liberty Mutual
104
National General
112
GAINSCO
118
AssuranceAmerica
119
Dairyland
123
Travelers
127
CSAA
149
Bristol West
159
The General
179
Keep in Mind
Insurance professionals generally recommend buying more than your state’s minimum required amount of liability insurance. Higher liability coverage limits provide better financial protection in case of an accident.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Richmond: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability, but it also includes collision insurance to cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses after an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for non-accident damage to your car. If you have a car loan or lease, your leasing company and lender likely already require you to carry full-coverage insurance.
Full-coverage insurance may be a good option for you if you can’t afford to pay for vehicle repairs out of pocket. In Richmond, drivers pay an average of $192 per month for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Richmond.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
75
State Farm
76
GEICO
103
USAA
103
Chubb
112
Erie
117
Clearcover
118
Nationwide
127
Mercury
131
Safeco
135
Midvale Home & Auto
138
Allstate
160
Travelers
160
State Auto
161
Elephant
172
Direct Auto
175
AssuranceAmerica
180
Liberty Mutual
182
Progressive
183
National General
220
CSAA
232
GAINSCO
273
Bristol West
311
Dairyland
313
The General
321
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Most states require drivers to have minimum or liability-only insurance. In Virginia, drivers must meet certain minimum-coverage limits or risk driver’s license suspension and a $500 fee.
Virginia is also increasing its minimum requirements on Jan. 1, 2025, to $50,000/$100,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage liability. Here are the current car insurance requirements that Virginia drivers must have:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
These are just minimum requirements. You might consider adding these coverages to their policies for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs after non-collision incidents, such as severe weather damaging your car, theft, vandalism, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for car repairs after you hit a stationary object or another car, regardless of fault.
Gap coverage
Also called guaranteed asset protection, gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Roadside assistance coverage
Roadside assistance helps cover the costs of towing, labor, and other services if your car breaks down.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each infraction affects your rates differently.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you receive a citation for speeding, it can show up on your driving record and, depending on your insurer, could increase your rates. Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $216 per month for coverage with a speeding ticket.
Here are some of the average monthly quotes from insurers in Richmond when you have a speeding ticket on your record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
44
58
State Farm
46
58
GEICO
61
78
USAA
61
78
Mercury
62
91
Chubb
67
87
Clearcover
70
96
Erie
70
98
Safeco
77
107
Nationwide
79
102
Allstate
96
122
Progressive
96
128
Elephant
98
126
Direct Auto
100
132
Liberty Mutual
104
143
National General
112
144
GAINSCO
118
147
AssuranceAmerica
119
162
Dairyland
123
163
Travelers
127
165
CSAA
149
197
Bristol West
159
207
The General
179
238
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Accidents can be dangerous, scary, and costly. In addition to having to repair your car after an accident, your insurance rates will likely go up. An accident can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, creating risk for insurers, which is why they may quote you a higher price.
Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $221 per month for coverage after an at-fault accident. Here are some monthly quotes from insurers in Richmond when you have an at-fault accident on your record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
44
60
State Farm
46
61
GEICO
61
82
USAA
61
82
Mercury
62
95
Chubb
67
90
Clearcover
70
111
Erie
70
101
Safeco
77
112
Nationwide
79
107
Allstate
96
128
Progressive
96
133
Elephant
98
133
Direct Auto
100
138
Liberty Mutual
104
149
National General
112
153
GAINSCO
118
155
AssuranceAmerica
119
166
Dairyland
123
168
Travelers
127
172
CSAA
149
211
Bristol West
159
213
The General
179
248
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence is a serious offense that stays on your driving record for several years in Virginia. Having a DUI doesn’t look good to insurers, and they may raise your rates significantly or drop you altogether.
Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $251 per month for coverage with a DUI conviction on their records. Here are some of the rates Richmond insurers are offering for drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
44
70
State Farm
46
73
GEICO
61
97
USAA
61
97
Mercury
62
102
Chubb
67
107
Clearcover
70
112
Erie
70
102
Safeco
77
123
Nationwide
79
126
Allstate
96
153
Progressive
96
153
Elephant
98
156
Direct Auto
100
160
Liberty Mutual
104
166
National General
112
179
GAINSCO
118
188
AssuranceAmerica
119
190
Dairyland
123
196
Travelers
127
203
CSAA
149
238
Bristol West
159
254
The General
179
286
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Generally, seniors have the cheapest car insurance rates of any age group. But rates typically rise for senior drivers around age 70 because insurers see this group as a higher risk to insure.[2]This is, in part, due to slower reflexes but also to the increased risk of costly medical claims in the event of an accident.[3]
But if you’re a senior driver, you can still find cheap insurance rates if you keep a clean driving record and take advantage of discounts. Senior drivers in Richmond pay an overall average of $107 per month for car insurance.
Here are some of the best monthly insurance quotes for seniors in Richmond.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
54
33
Auto-Owners
55
32
Chubb
75
45
GEICO
75
45
USAA
76
45
Erie
82
49
Nationwide
88
55
Mercury
99
47
Clearcover
102
61
Safeco
107
61
Travelers
116
92
Allstate
119
72
Progressive
121
64
AssuranceAmerica
123
81
Direct Auto
125
71
Elephant
125
71
Liberty Mutual
138
79
CSAA
165
106
National General
165
84
GAINSCO
208
90
Bristol West
231
118
Dairyland
234
92
The General
243
135
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Young drivers and teens also pay higher insurance rates than the general population. This is because insurers find that drivers younger than 25 get into more accidents and have less experience on the road.[4] Richmond teen drivers pay an overall average of $271 per month for car insurance.
Some insurers offer discounts for young drivers who earn good grades or who complete a driver safety program. Young drivers may also save by staying on their parents’ insurance.
Here are the cheapest insurers for teen drivers in Richmond.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
125
73
State Farm
130
79
GEICO
162
96
USAA
170
101
Chubb
207
124
Clearcover
211
125
Erie
213
128
Nationwide
217
135
Mercury
240
114
Safeco
241
137
Allstate
281
169
Elephant
284
162
Travelers
288
229
Liberty Mutual
307
175
Direct Auto
319
182
Progressive
328
172
AssuranceAmerica
345
228
CSAA
390
250
National General
417
213
GAINSCO
488
211
Dairyland
507
199
The General
513
286
Bristol West
517
264
Richmond car insurance quotes by credit tier
Virginia is one of many states that allow insurers to use your credit history as a factor when calculating insurance rates. An excellent credit score is considered anything above 720, and the higher your credit, the better chances you’ll have a lower insurance rate.
But it’s important to note that a lower credit score doesn’t always guarantee you’ll have higher insurance rates. It all depends on the insurer and how it weighs other factors like your age, driving history, and location.
Here are the average monthly quotes for Richmond based on your credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Richmond?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $153 per month, which is a little higher than the average cost for the state of Virginia of $131 per month. Insurance in Richmond is much higher than in other large Virginia cities like Arlington and Alexandria.
Drivers in larger cities with more traffic may pay higher car insurance rates, especially if there are more accidents or higher vehicle repair costs.
More cities in Virginia
Here’s how average monthly car insurance quotes differ in other Virginia cities compared to Richmond.
Richmond car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information about securing the best car insurance rates in Richmond? Consult the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Richmond?
The average cost of car insurance in Richmond is $114 per month for liability coverage and $192 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Richmond?
Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and GEICO are the top insurers in Richmond. Each has a high IQ Score, and Auto-Owners and GEICO offer several discounts. State Farm’s customer service is continually ranked among the industry’s best.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Richmond?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest liability auto insurance companies in Richmond. These insurers have rates as low as $44, $46, and $61 per month, respectively.
What’s the Virginia minimum car insurance coverage?
Drivers in Virginia must maintain coverage that amounts to at least $30,000 for injury or death of one person and $60,000 for injury or death of two or more. They must also maintain property damage coverage of $20,000. But on Jan. 1, 2025, these numbers will climb to $50,000, $100,000, and $25,000, respectively.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.