Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the biggest factors that affects your car insurance rates. An at-fault accident can cause your insurance rates to go up, as will other infractions like speeding tickets and driving under the influence.[2]

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each infraction affects your rates differently.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you receive a citation for speeding, it can show up on your driving record and, depending on your insurer, could increase your rates. Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $216 per month for coverage with a speeding ticket.

Here are some of the average monthly quotes from insurers in Richmond when you have a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 44 58 State Farm 46 58 GEICO 61 78 USAA 61 78 Mercury 62 91 Chubb 67 87 Clearcover 70 96 Erie 70 98 Safeco 77 107 Nationwide 79 102 Allstate 96 122 Progressive 96 128 Elephant 98 126 Direct Auto 100 132 Liberty Mutual 104 143 National General 112 144 GAINSCO 118 147 AssuranceAmerica 119 162 Dairyland 123 163 Travelers 127 165 CSAA 149 197 Bristol West 159 207 The General 179 238 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Accidents can be dangerous, scary, and costly. In addition to having to repair your car after an accident, your insurance rates will likely go up. An accident can also stay on your driving record for three to five years, creating risk for insurers, which is why they may quote you a higher price.

Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $221 per month for coverage after an at-fault accident. Here are some monthly quotes from insurers in Richmond when you have an at-fault accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 44 60 State Farm 46 61 GEICO 61 82 USAA 61 82 Mercury 62 95 Chubb 67 90 Clearcover 70 111 Erie 70 101 Safeco 77 112 Nationwide 79 107 Allstate 96 128 Progressive 96 133 Elephant 98 133 Direct Auto 100 138 Liberty Mutual 104 149 National General 112 153 GAINSCO 118 155 AssuranceAmerica 119 166 Dairyland 123 168 Travelers 127 172 CSAA 149 211 Bristol West 159 213 The General 179 248 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that stays on your driving record for several years in Virginia. Having a DUI doesn’t look good to insurers, and they may raise your rates significantly or drop you altogether.

Richmond drivers pay an overall average of $251 per month for coverage with a DUI conviction on their records. Here are some of the rates Richmond insurers are offering for drivers with a DUI.