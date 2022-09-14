Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Huntsville drivers with a clean record tend to pay less for insurance than drivers with incidents on their driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) can all negatively affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies tend to think of drivers with a checkered past as a higher risk to insure, which leads to higher premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for drivers with a speeding ticket. How much your rates will increase depends on how fast you’re going and how many speeding tickets you already have on your record.[3]

Huntsville drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $333 per month for full coverage and $151 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 36 45 GEICO 39 50 Hugo 49 69 Mile Auto 49 70 Allstate 50 64 USAA 64 82 Safeco 74 103 Nationwide 84 109 Mercury 87 129 Progressive 90 120 Dairyland 96 127 Clearcover 98 136 Chubb 108 141 National General 112 145 Liberty Mutual 115 159 Elephant 117 151 Commonwealth Casualty 121 151 Direct Auto 123 163 21st Century 125 167 The General 136 181 GAINSCO 138 173 Bristol West 151 197 AssuranceAmerica 168 230 Infinity 175 231 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Cleaning up after an at-fault accident is often complicated and expensive. Beyond the initial costs, an at-fault accident usually leads to higher insurance premiums because it indicates you may be a risky driver.[3]

In Huntsville, drivers with at-fault accidents pay averages of $353 per month for full coverage and $160 for liability only. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 36 49 GEICO 39 54 Hugo 49 67 Mile Auto 49 75 Allstate 50 69 USAA 64 88 Safeco 74 110 Nationwide 84 116 Mercury 87 136 Progressive 90 128 Dairyland 96 134 Clearcover 98 159 Chubb 108 149 National General 112 156 Liberty Mutual 115 169 Elephant 117 162 Commonwealth Casualty 121 167 Direct Auto 123 174 21st Century 125 177 The General 136 193 GAINSCO 138 186 Bristol West 151 207 AssuranceAmerica 168 240 Infinity 175 230 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence (DUI) was a contributing factor in a significant number of fatal crashes in Texas in 2021.[4] The high stakes of this risky behavior often lead insurance companies to charge higher rates for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after a DUI.

The average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Huntsville is $400 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only — significantly higher than the averages for a driver with a clean record. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.