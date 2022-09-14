>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Huntsville, Texas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $36 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Huntsville drivers pay $170 per month for car insurance, a little bit less than the overall Texas average of $184 per month. The Rocket City’s relatively small population of about 47,000 and low auto theft rate may partly contribute to its affordable car insurance. But if you want to lower your rates even more, you have ways to do so. Here’s what you need to know about comparing car insurance quotes in Huntsville, Texas.

Datos Breves

  • Huntsville teens pay an average of $290 per month for car insurance.

  • Liability-only coverage costs an average of $106 in Huntsville, while full coverage averages $234 per month.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville

Car insurance companies look at several factors to determine your premium, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, and vehicle type. Insurers may offer different rates for the same coverage, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance companies before buying a policy.

You can jump-start your search by checking out some of the top insurance companies offering cheap rates in Huntsville, Texas. The rates in the table below are averages for all of Texas.

State Farm4.5$64$38Cheap rates
USAA4.5$114$68Veterans
GEICO4.2$69$42Discounts
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm offers Huntsville drivers some of the cheapest rates. When combined with plenty of discount opportunities and affordable coverage, this insurer is a good choice for drivers on a budget. A high customer satisfaction rating makes State Farm an even more attractive option.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Relatively low average rates

Contras

  • No gap insurance options

  • Not the cheapest for every driver

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

USAA offers a range of financial products to military members, veterans, and their families. In addition to auto insurance, you can find home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and banking services. With a high customer satisfaction rating and AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), USAA is an excellent choice if you qualify for coverage.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Safe drivers can save up to 30% through the SafePilot program

Contras

  • Only available to veterans, military members, and their families

  • Customer support unavailable on Sunday

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

GEICO is one of the largest insurers in the country, offering a wide range of coverages. It has affordable rates, a variety of discounts, and an accident forgiveness program. It also has an excellent financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • No rideshare insurance

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville

Huntsville drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance. But that doesn’t mean you have to overpay for this unavoidable expense. Here’s a look at some strategies for locking in the best rates:

  • Look for discounts. Always look for discount options before finalizing your policy. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts, so you likely qualify for one or two.

  • Shop around. Every insurer looks at your situation differently, providing varying rates. Comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best rate.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually leads to lower premiums. This might be a good option if you have the money to pay for a higher deductible out of pocket.

  • Bundle your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer a discount for purchasing multiple insurance policies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntsville: State Farm

You must have liability car insurance to drive legally in Texas.[1] With this minimum coverage, your insurance company will help you pay for another party’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs after an at-fault accident.

As the most bare-bones option, it’s usually the cheapest type of insurance. Huntsville drivers pay an average monthly rate of $106 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best quotes for liability coverage in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
GEICO39
Hugo49
Mile Auto49
Allstate50
USAA64
Safeco74
Nationwide84
Mercury87
Midvale Home & Auto90
Progressive90
Dairyland96
Clearcover98
Chubb108
National General112
Liberty Mutual115
Elephant117
Commonwealth Casualty121
Direct Auto123
21st Century125
The General136
GAINSCO138
Bristol West151
State Auto162
AssuranceAmerica168
Infinity175
Foremost200
Hallmark211
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntsville: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance adds comprehensive and collision coverages to your policy, along with your minimum liability insurance. If you collide with another car or object, collision coverage will help you repair or replace your vehicle. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision events, like weather, theft, and vandalism.

If you have an auto loan, the lender may require you to carry this type of insurance. But the robust coverage might be a good option for you, even if you’ve already paid off your vehicle. Vehicle damages can add up very quickly, leaving your pocket hurting.

On average, full coverage costs Huntsville drivers $2,804 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
GEICO65
Allstate83
Mile Auto98
USAA105
Clearcover129
Hugo133
Mercury138
Travelers148
Nationwide151
Progressive159
Midvale Home & Auto160
Safeco160
Chubb179
Elephant191
21st Century207
AssuranceAmerica218
Liberty Mutual237
Direct Auto242
Dairyland243
National General247
Infinity267
The General274
Bristol West285
State Auto297
GAINSCO298
Commonwealth Casualty310
Foremost401
Hallmark418
Estimate your Huntsville car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Texas

The Lone Star State requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of insurance to legally operate a vehicle.[1] In this at-fault state, you’ll need insurance that at least meets the following requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

In Texas, all insurers must include a minimum of $2,500 in personal injury protection per person per accident in all auto policies.[2] This coverage helps with your medical expenses if you’re injured in an accident, as well as a percentage of lost wages and other associated costs. If you want to refuse this coverage, you must do so by writing to your insurer.[1]

Liability-only coverage is a bare minimum option. If you want more financial protection, consider the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle after a collision with a vehicle or another object, like a tree or telephone pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after damage from a non-collision incident, like severe weather or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages if you get into an accident with a driver without enough insurance.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Huntsville drivers with a clean record tend to pay less for insurance than drivers with incidents on their driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) can all negatively affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies tend to think of drivers with a checkered past as a higher risk to insure, which leads to higher premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for drivers with a speeding ticket. How much your rates will increase depends on how fast you’re going and how many speeding tickets you already have on your record.[3]

Huntsville drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $333 per month for full coverage and $151 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3645
GEICO3950
Hugo4969
Mile Auto4970
Allstate5064
USAA6482
Safeco74103
Nationwide84109
Mercury87129
Progressive90120
Dairyland96127
Clearcover98136
Chubb108141
National General112145
Liberty Mutual115159
Elephant117151
Commonwealth Casualty121151
Direct Auto123163
21st Century125167
The General136181
GAINSCO138173
Bristol West151197
AssuranceAmerica168230
Infinity175231
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Cleaning up after an at-fault accident is often complicated and expensive. Beyond the initial costs, an at-fault accident usually leads to higher insurance premiums because it indicates you may be a risky driver.[3]

In Huntsville, drivers with at-fault accidents pay averages of $353 per month for full coverage and $160 for liability only. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3649
GEICO3954
Hugo4967
Mile Auto4975
Allstate5069
USAA6488
Safeco74110
Nationwide84116
Mercury87136
Progressive90128
Dairyland96134
Clearcover98159
Chubb108149
National General112156
Liberty Mutual115169
Elephant117162
Commonwealth Casualty121167
Direct Auto123174
21st Century125177
The General136193
GAINSCO138186
Bristol West151207
AssuranceAmerica168240
Infinity175230
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence (DUI) was a contributing factor in a significant number of fatal crashes in Texas in 2021.[4] The high stakes of this risky behavior often lead insurance companies to charge higher rates for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after a DUI.

The average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Huntsville is $400 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only — significantly higher than the averages for a driver with a clean record. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3659
GEICO3964
Hugo4974
Mile Auto4983
Allstate5082
USAA64104
Safeco74121
Nationwide84137
Mercury87146
Progressive90147
Dairyland96157
Clearcover98160
Chubb108176
National General112183
Liberty Mutual115187
Elephant117191
Commonwealth Casualty121177
Direct Auto123201
21st Century125204
The General136222
GAINSCO138225
Bristol West151246
AssuranceAmerica168274
Infinity175285
Foremost200326
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Senior drivers in Huntsville often start to see their car insurance costs rise around age 70. Insurers see senior drivers as riskier than most other age groups and charge them higher rates to make up for the increased risk.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Huntsville is $167 per month for full coverage and $76 for liability only. Below are the average monthly car insurance quotes for seniors in the city.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2642
GEICO2948
Mile Auto3570
Allstate3862
USAA4878
Nationwide59106
Safeco59127
Progressive60106
Mercury66105
Dairyland72183
Chubb73121
National General85186
Clearcover86113
Elephant86140
21st Century88145
Direct Auto88174
Liberty Mutual88181
Commonwealth Casualty89228
The General104209
GAINSCO106229
Bristol West113213
AssuranceAmerica116150
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teen drivers’ lack of experience behind the wheel tends to translate into higher car insurance premiums. But teen drivers can still find savings by shopping around, seeking good student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and sticking with their parents’ insurance policy.[5]

On average, teen drivers in Huntsville pay $399 per month for full coverage and $181 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the average insurance quotes for teens in the city.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO60100
State Farm6099
Allstate86143
Hugo87236
Mile Auto93186
USAA104170
Safeco130280
Nationwide141253
Dairyland153386
Mercury157248
Progressive159280
Clearcover172226
Elephant190310
Liberty Mutual190392
Chubb196325
21st Century205339
Commonwealth Casualty208532
National General209461
The General213429
Direct Auto220433
GAINSCO242524
Bristol West246464
Infinity288440
AssuranceAmerica317412
Foremost350703
Huntsville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas allows insurance companies to consider your credit history to determine premiums.[6] Auto insurance companies have determined that drivers with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim, so these drivers often pay lower rates. In contrast, drivers with poor credit tend to pay more for car insurance.

Explore average car insurance costs by credit score below:

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Huntsville?

The overall average price of car insurance in Huntsville is $170, slightly less than the state average of $184. However, it’s a bit more expensive than the national average of $158.

Rates vary from city to city within the Lone Star State. For example, Houston drivers pay much more than drivers in Huntsville, with an average monthly quote of $242. But El Paso drivers often pay less. It’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

More cities in Texas

Drivers face different car insurance rates based on a range of factors, including location. Drivers generally pay more for insurance in urban areas with more traffic and higher crime rates. In contrast, drivers in rural areas with less congestion tend to pay less.

Compare the average quotes for other cities in Texas below:

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Arlington$125$247
Austin$129$235
Dallas$138$279
El Paso$92$220
Fort Worth$123$242
Houston$170$315
Irving$134$271
Plano$123$244
San Antonio$125$244
Huntsville car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Huntsville.

  • How much is car insurance in Huntsville, Texas?

    Car insurance in Huntsville costs $170 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $234 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $106 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Huntsville?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville, with liability rates averaging $36 per month. You can also find low rates with GEICO and Hugo, which have liability-only rates of $39 and $49 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Huntsville?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Huntsville, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Huntsville choices include USAA and GEICO.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Texas?

    All drivers in Texas must carry car insurance. You must have at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Texas?

    The overall average cost of car insurance per month in Texas is $184. Drivers pay $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full coverage.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Guide."
  2. Texas Office of Public Insurance Council. "Understanding PIP vs Med-Pay."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crash Contributing Factors."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance for teen drivers."
  6. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."
