Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Huntsville drivers pay $170 per month for car insurance, a little bit less than the overall Texas average of $184 per month. The Rocket City’s relatively small population of about 47,000 and low auto theft rate may partly contribute to its affordable car insurance. But if you want to lower your rates even more, you have ways to do so. Here’s what you need to know about comparing car insurance quotes in Huntsville, Texas.
Datos Breves
Huntsville teens pay an average of $290 per month for car insurance.
Liability-only coverage costs an average of $106 in Huntsville, while full coverage averages $234 per month.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Huntsville
Car insurance companies look at several factors to determine your premium, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, and vehicle type. Insurers may offer different rates for the same coverage, so it’s crucial to compare car insurance companies before buying a policy.
You can jump-start your search by checking out some of the top insurance companies offering cheap rates in Huntsville, Texas. The rates in the table below are averages for all of Texas.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$114
$68
Veterans
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo
State Farm offers Huntsville drivers some of the cheapest rates. When combined with plenty of discount opportunities and affordable coverage, this insurer is a good choice for drivers on a budget. A high customer satisfaction rating makes State Farm an even more attractive option.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$105/mo
USAA offers a range of financial products to military members, veterans, and their families. In addition to auto insurance, you can find home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and banking services. With a high customer satisfaction rating and AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), USAA is an excellent choice if you qualify for coverage.
Ventajas
Highly rated mobile app
Safe drivers can save up to 30% through the SafePilot program
Contras
Only available to veterans, military members, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo
GEICO is one of the largest insurers in the country, offering a wide range of coverages. It has affordable rates, a variety of discounts, and an accident forgiveness program. It also has an excellent financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) from AM Best.
Ventajas
Many available discounts
Offers accident forgiveness
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville
Huntsville drivers must carry a minimum amount of insurance. But that doesn’t mean you have to overpay for this unavoidable expense. Here’s a look at some strategies for locking in the best rates:
Look for discounts. Always look for discount options before finalizing your policy. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts, so you likely qualify for one or two.
Shop around. Every insurer looks at your situation differently, providing varying rates. Comparing quotes from different companies can help you find the best rate.
Raise your deductible. A higher deductible usually leads to lower premiums. This might be a good option if you have the money to pay for a higher deductible out of pocket.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Huntsville: State Farm
You must have liability car insurance to drive legally in Texas.[1] With this minimum coverage, your insurance company will help you pay for another party’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs after an at-fault accident.
As the most bare-bones option, it’s usually the cheapest type of insurance. Huntsville drivers pay an average monthly rate of $106 for liability-only car insurance. Here are some of the best quotes for liability coverage in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
36
GEICO
39
Hugo
49
Mile Auto
49
Allstate
50
USAA
64
Safeco
74
Nationwide
84
Mercury
87
Midvale Home & Auto
90
Progressive
90
Dairyland
96
Clearcover
98
Chubb
108
National General
112
Liberty Mutual
115
Elephant
117
Commonwealth Casualty
121
Direct Auto
123
21st Century
125
The General
136
GAINSCO
138
Bristol West
151
State Auto
162
AssuranceAmerica
168
Infinity
175
Foremost
200
Hallmark
211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Huntsville: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance adds comprehensive and collision coverages to your policy, along with your minimum liability insurance. If you collide with another car or object, collision coverage will help you repair or replace your vehicle. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision events, like weather, theft, and vandalism.
If you have an auto loan, the lender may require you to carry this type of insurance. But the robust coverage might be a good option for you, even if you’ve already paid off your vehicle. Vehicle damages can add up very quickly, leaving your pocket hurting.
On average, full coverage costs Huntsville drivers $2,804 per year. Below are some of the cheapest options for full-coverage auto insurance in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
59
GEICO
65
Allstate
83
Mile Auto
98
USAA
105
Clearcover
129
Hugo
133
Mercury
138
Travelers
148
Nationwide
151
Progressive
159
Midvale Home & Auto
160
Safeco
160
Chubb
179
Elephant
191
21st Century
207
AssuranceAmerica
218
Liberty Mutual
237
Direct Auto
242
Dairyland
243
National General
247
Infinity
267
The General
274
Bristol West
285
State Auto
297
GAINSCO
298
Commonwealth Casualty
310
Foremost
401
Hallmark
418
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
The Lone Star State requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of insurance to legally operate a vehicle.[1] In this at-fault state, you’ll need insurance that at least meets the following requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
In Texas, all insurers must include a minimum of $2,500 in personal injury protection per person per accident in all auto policies.[2] This coverage helps with your medical expenses if you’re injured in an accident, as well as a percentage of lost wages and other associated costs. If you want to refuse this coverage, you must do so by writing to your insurer.[1]
Liability-only coverage is a bare minimum option. If you want more financial protection, consider the following coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for repairs to your vehicle after a collision with a vehicle or another object, like a tree or telephone pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after damage from a non-collision incident, like severe weather or vandalism.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Huntsville drivers with a clean record tend to pay less for insurance than drivers with incidents on their driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) can all negatively affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies tend to think of drivers with a checkered past as a higher risk to insure, which leads to higher premiums.
Find Car Insurance in Huntsville, TX
Rates start at $44 for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for drivers with a speeding ticket. How much your rates will increase depends on how fast you’re going and how many speeding tickets you already have on your record.[3]
Huntsville drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $333 per month for full coverage and $151 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
36
45
GEICO
39
50
Hugo
49
69
Mile Auto
49
70
Allstate
50
64
USAA
64
82
Safeco
74
103
Nationwide
84
109
Mercury
87
129
Progressive
90
120
Dairyland
96
127
Clearcover
98
136
Chubb
108
141
National General
112
145
Liberty Mutual
115
159
Elephant
117
151
Commonwealth Casualty
121
151
Direct Auto
123
163
21st Century
125
167
The General
136
181
GAINSCO
138
173
Bristol West
151
197
AssuranceAmerica
168
230
Infinity
175
231
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Cleaning up after an at-fault accident is often complicated and expensive. Beyond the initial costs, an at-fault accident usually leads to higher insurance premiums because it indicates you may be a risky driver.[3]
In Huntsville, drivers with at-fault accidents pay averages of $353 per month for full coverage and $160 for liability only. Below are some of the lowest monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
36
49
GEICO
39
54
Hugo
49
67
Mile Auto
49
75
Allstate
50
69
USAA
64
88
Safeco
74
110
Nationwide
84
116
Mercury
87
136
Progressive
90
128
Dairyland
96
134
Clearcover
98
159
Chubb
108
149
National General
112
156
Liberty Mutual
115
169
Elephant
117
162
Commonwealth Casualty
121
167
Direct Auto
123
174
21st Century
125
177
The General
136
193
GAINSCO
138
186
Bristol West
151
207
AssuranceAmerica
168
240
Infinity
175
230
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence (DUI) was a contributing factor in a significant number of fatal crashes in Texas in 2021.[4] The high stakes of this risky behavior often lead insurance companies to charge higher rates for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage after a DUI.
The average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Huntsville is $400 per month for full coverage and $181 for liability only — significantly higher than the averages for a driver with a clean record. Here are some of the lowest car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
36
59
GEICO
39
64
Hugo
49
74
Mile Auto
49
83
Allstate
50
82
USAA
64
104
Safeco
74
121
Nationwide
84
137
Mercury
87
146
Progressive
90
147
Dairyland
96
157
Clearcover
98
160
Chubb
108
176
National General
112
183
Liberty Mutual
115
187
Elephant
117
191
Commonwealth Casualty
121
177
Direct Auto
123
201
21st Century
125
204
The General
136
222
GAINSCO
138
225
Bristol West
151
246
AssuranceAmerica
168
274
Infinity
175
285
Foremost
200
326
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Senior drivers in Huntsville often start to see their car insurance costs rise around age 70. Insurers see senior drivers as riskier than most other age groups and charge them higher rates to make up for the increased risk.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Huntsville is $167 per month for full coverage and $76 for liability only. Below are the average monthly car insurance quotes for seniors in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
26
42
GEICO
29
48
Mile Auto
35
70
Allstate
38
62
USAA
48
78
Nationwide
59
106
Safeco
59
127
Progressive
60
106
Mercury
66
105
Dairyland
72
183
Chubb
73
121
National General
85
186
Clearcover
86
113
Elephant
86
140
21st Century
88
145
Direct Auto
88
174
Liberty Mutual
88
181
Commonwealth Casualty
89
228
The General
104
209
GAINSCO
106
229
Bristol West
113
213
AssuranceAmerica
116
150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers’ lack of experience behind the wheel tends to translate into higher car insurance premiums. But teen drivers can still find savings by shopping around, seeking good student discounts, driving a safe vehicle, and sticking with their parents’ insurance policy.[5]
On average, teen drivers in Huntsville pay $399 per month for full coverage and $181 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the average insurance quotes for teens in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
60
100
State Farm
60
99
Allstate
86
143
Hugo
87
236
Mile Auto
93
186
USAA
104
170
Safeco
130
280
Nationwide
141
253
Dairyland
153
386
Mercury
157
248
Progressive
159
280
Clearcover
172
226
Elephant
190
310
Liberty Mutual
190
392
Chubb
196
325
21st Century
205
339
Commonwealth Casualty
208
532
National General
209
461
The General
213
429
Direct Auto
220
433
GAINSCO
242
524
Bristol West
246
464
Infinity
288
440
AssuranceAmerica
317
412
Foremost
350
703
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Huntsville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas allows insurance companies to consider your credit history to determine premiums.[6] Auto insurance companies have determined that drivers with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim, so these drivers often pay lower rates. In contrast, drivers with poor credit tend to pay more for car insurance.
Explore average car insurance costs by credit score below:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Huntsville?
The overall average price of car insurance in Huntsville is $170, slightly less than the state average of $184. However, it’s a bit more expensive than the national average of $158.
Rates vary from city to city within the Lone Star State. For example, Houston drivers pay much more than drivers in Huntsville, with an average monthly quote of $242. But El Paso drivers often pay less. It’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
More cities in Texas
Drivers face different car insurance rates based on a range of factors, including location. Drivers generally pay more for insurance in urban areas with more traffic and higher crime rates. In contrast, drivers in rural areas with less congestion tend to pay less.
Compare the average quotes for other cities in Texas below:
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Huntsville car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Huntsville.
How much is car insurance in Huntsville, Texas?
Car insurance in Huntsville costs $170 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $234 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $106 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Huntsville?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Huntsville, with liability rates averaging $36 per month. You can also find low rates with GEICO and Hugo, which have liability-only rates of $39 and $49 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Huntsville?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Huntsville, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Huntsville choices include USAA and GEICO.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Texas?
All drivers in Texas must carry car insurance. You must have at least $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance.
How much is car insurance per month in Texas?
The overall average cost of car insurance per month in Texas is $184. Drivers pay $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 for full coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.