Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

As safely as you might drive, incidents can still happen. These incidents might include getting a speeding ticket, getting into an at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI).

Incidents like these on your driving record typically lead to higher rates since your insurer will consider you a higher risk. But you can still find affordable coverage with an incident on your driving record through some insurers in Lancaster.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Getting a speeding ticket isn’t just inconvenient — it can lead to fines and higher premiums. Generally, how much extra you’ll pay is based on your speed and the difference in how fast you were going compared to the stated limit.

Lancaster drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $279 per month for liability-only coverage and $482 for full coverage. Below are some affordable options for car insurance if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 60 79 Auto-Owners 63 86 State Farm 65 85 GEICO 70 93 Safeco 89 128 Nationwide 97 130 Allstate 102 135 Travelers 110 148 Progressive 128 176 Direct Auto 149 203 Liberty Mutual 161 229 Dairyland 193 264 The General 209 287 National General 222 296 AssuranceAmerica 238 336 Bristol West 243 328 GAINSCO 277 359 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

It takes just a second of distracted driving, speeding, or a lapse in judgment to cause an accident. And even after only one accident, your rates will likely increase, as insurers will consider you high risk.

In Lancaster, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents is $280 for liability insurance and $484 for full coverage. If you’ve been in a car accident in Lancaster and want to shop around for rates, the following insurers offer the best coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 60 82 Auto-Owners 63 88 State Farm 65 88 GEICO 70 96 Safeco 89 133 Nationwide 97 134 Allstate 102 140 Travelers 110 153 Progressive 128 182 Direct Auto 149 211 Liberty Mutual 161 237 Dairyland 193 271 The General 209 297 National General 222 310 AssuranceAmerica 238 340 Bristol West 243 334 GAINSCO 277 374 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Getting a DUI conviction in South Carolina can lead to fines, potential jail time, a suspended license, and increased insurance rates. If it’s your first time driving under the influence, you could be charged $400 and spend a minimum of 48 hours in jail. On top of that, your license will be revoked for six months.[3]

For additional offenses, the consequences are more severe. When you can drive again, you may want to find more affordable coverage, especially if there have been policy changes.

For Lancaster drivers with a DUI, the average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $317, and full coverage is $548. Below are the cheapest car insurance options if you have a DUI in Lancaster, South Carolina.