Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Lancaster, South Carolina, offers charm and a dash of history to its residents. Called the “Red Rose City,” its proximity to the larger city of Charlotte could affect its car insurance rates.
Lancaster drivers pay an overall average of $252 per month for car insurance — more than the statewide average of $215 per month and the nationwide monthly average of $158.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in Lancaster.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster.
For Lancaster residents, the yearly average cost for car insurance is $3,030.
On average, Lancaster drivers pay $320 per month for full coverage, higher than the national average of $213.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster
In Lancaster, you can choose from a wide range of insurance companies to meet your coverage requirements. Whether it’s state-mandated liability insurance, full coverage, or optional coverages, you’ll be able to find what you need.
Cost differences can be notable between insurance companies, and your driving history and insurance needs also affect your rates. Below are the top three most affordable options for car insurance in Lancaster, South Carolina.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$92
$56
Discounts
USAA
4.5
$83
$51
Military members
Auto-Owners
4.0
$89
$54
Cheap rates
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo
State Farm is a large insurer offering low liability-only and full-coverage rates in Lancaster. The company offers a variety of discounts, including good student and safe driving options.
Ventajas
Many bundling options
Personalized service via insurance agents
Provides insurance for many different cars and drivers
Contras
Poor customer Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings
Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
USAA has the most affordable liability coverage in Lancaster and offers a variety of discounts. But only military members, veterans, and their families qualify for coverage.
Ventajas
Low rates for both liability and full coverage
Multiple discounts
Easy-to-use mobile app
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo
Auto-Owners has the second-most affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Lancaster, behind only USAA, which is only available to military members and their families.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster
Shopping around for coverage is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance. Lancaster drivers have plenty of companies to choose from, all with varying coverage options and discounts.
Consider the following ways to find the best policy that meets your needs and helps your budget:
Apply for discounts. While many insurance companies offer discounts, some may offer more than others or ones tailored to you, such as a home and auto insurance bundle. Compare how much you could reduce your costs and review eligibility requirements, ask questions, and take notes.
Drive safely. Take extra care to drive safely, as a clean record is the best way to keep your rates low. Even one infraction can cause your rates to increase. Consider taking a defensive driving course, as your insurer may offer better rates to drivers who complete one.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lancaster
Liability rates start at $60 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lancaster: USAA
Car insurance protections vary based on the type of coverage you purchase. The most basic form of auto insurance coverage most states require is liability coverage. It provides the minimum required to drive and has limited benefits.
Liability insurance covers just that — your liability in events like car accidents. Generally, you’ll have coverage for property damage and bodily injury. It’s important to note that this pays only for damages for the other driver.[1]
On average, liability-only coverage costs $185 per month for Lancaster-based drivers. Below are some of the best insurers for liability-only coverage in Lancaster.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
60
Auto-Owners
63
State Farm
65
GEICO
70
Safeco
89
Nationwide
97
Allstate
102
State Auto
109
Travelers
110
Progressive
128
Midvale Home & Auto
131
Direct Auto
149
Liberty Mutual
161
Dairyland
193
The General
209
National General
222
AssuranceAmerica
238
Bristol West
243
GAINSCO
277
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster: USAA
Liability insurance covers the basics but can leave you vulnerable and exposed if there’s an incident. That’s where full-coverage car insurance can fill the gaps and provide more thorough protection.
Full coverage is an umbrella term that typically includes the necessary liability coverage, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers any repairs to your vehicle, whether it’s damaged in an accident or because of an errant rock hitting your windshield.[1] It’s a great option for Lancaster drivers who want to protect their finances fully.
Lancaster drivers pay a monthly average of $320 for full-coverage policies. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Lancaster.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
97
Auto-Owners
104
State Farm
106
GEICO
114
Nationwide
147
Safeco
154
Allstate
166
Travelers
166
State Auto
190
Progressive
202
Midvale Home & Auto
211
Direct Auto
231
AssuranceAmerica
280
Liberty Mutual
292
National General
314
The General
352
Bristol West
405
Dairyland
410
GAINSCO
480
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in South Carolina
South Carolina law requires drivers to meet certain car insurance requirements mandated by the state. These include bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage, with the minimum limits stated below. South Carolina has a “tort system,” which means drivers are considered at fault or not.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage
Same as above, 25/50/25 with $200 deductible
These are just the basic coverage types you need to drive in Lancaster. Additional coverage options offer more thorough benefits and services, including:
Collision coverage
If your vehicle is damaged due to a car accident or there’s a total loss, collision insurance will reimburse the costs to repair it after you pay your deductible.
Comprehensive coverage
If your car is damaged from other types of incidents — like weather, fire,vandalism, or theft — comprehensive coverage pays for repairs, minus your deductible.[1]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like these on your driving record typically lead to higher rates since your insurer will consider you a higher risk. But you can still find affordable coverage with an incident on your driving record through some insurers in Lancaster.
Shop for Car Insurance in Lancaster, SC
Monthly rates start at $76 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Getting a speeding ticket isn’t just inconvenient — it can lead to fines and higher premiums. Generally, how much extra you’ll pay is based on your speed and the difference in how fast you were going compared to the stated limit.
Lancaster drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $279 per month for liability-only coverage and $482 for full coverage. Below are some affordable options for car insurance if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
60
79
Auto-Owners
63
86
State Farm
65
85
GEICO
70
93
Safeco
89
128
Nationwide
97
130
Allstate
102
135
Travelers
110
148
Progressive
128
176
Direct Auto
149
203
Liberty Mutual
161
229
Dairyland
193
264
The General
209
287
National General
222
296
AssuranceAmerica
238
336
Bristol West
243
328
GAINSCO
277
359
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
It takes just a second of distracted driving, speeding, or a lapse in judgment to cause an accident. And even after only one accident, your rates will likely increase, as insurers will consider you high risk.
In Lancaster, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents is $280 for liability insurance and $484 for full coverage. If you’ve been in a car accident in Lancaster and want to shop around for rates, the following insurers offer the best coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
60
82
Auto-Owners
63
88
State Farm
65
88
GEICO
70
96
Safeco
89
133
Nationwide
97
134
Allstate
102
140
Travelers
110
153
Progressive
128
182
Direct Auto
149
211
Liberty Mutual
161
237
Dairyland
193
271
The General
209
297
National General
222
310
AssuranceAmerica
238
340
Bristol West
243
334
GAINSCO
277
374
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Getting a DUI conviction in South Carolina can lead to fines, potential jail time, a suspended license, and increased insurance rates. If it’s your first time driving under the influence, you could be charged $400 and spend a minimum of 48 hours in jail. On top of that, your license will be revoked for six months.[3]
For additional offenses, the consequences are more severe. When you can drive again, you may want to find more affordable coverage, especially if there have been policy changes.
For Lancaster drivers with a DUI, the average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $317, and full coverage is $548. Below are the cheapest car insurance options if you have a DUI in Lancaster, South Carolina.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
60
98
Auto-Owners
63
103
State Farm
65
106
GEICO
70
114
Safeco
89
145
Nationwide
97
158
Allstate
102
166
Travelers
110
180
Progressive
128
209
Direct Auto
149
243
Liberty Mutual
161
263
Dairyland
193
315
The General
209
341
National General
222
362
AssuranceAmerica
238
388
Bristol West
243
397
GAINSCO
277
452
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Drivers tend to pay less for car insurance as they age, especially if they have clean records. But other considerations may affect your driving. Medical conditions, vision problems, or coordination issues can put some seniors at higher risk of getting into an accident.
In general, insurers start increasing rates for seniors around age 70. Lancaster seniors pay an average of $144 per month for liability-only car insurance coverage. To find the most competitive car insurance for seniors, review the insurance companies and rates below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
75
47
Auto-Owners
80
48
State Farm
80
49
GEICO
88
54
Nationwide
107
71
Safeco
127
74
Travelers
127
84
Allstate
130
80
Progressive
141
90
Direct Auto
173
112
AssuranceAmerica
202
172
Liberty Mutual
233
128
National General
247
175
The General
280
166
Bristol West
316
189
Dairyland
322
152
GAINSCO
384
221
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Young drivers pay the most for car insurance policies, as they lack experience. They’re just starting to learn the ins and outs of driving and maneuvering a vehicle, so they pose a much higher risk than older drivers.
Teens can lower insurance rates by looking for companies that provide a good student discount or staying on their parents’ policy. While teen drivers pay an overall average of $252 per month for coverage, the table below features some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster for teen drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
163
101
Auto-Owners
176
106
GEICO
182
112
State Farm
184
113
Nationwide
255
168
Safeco
279
161
Allstate
296
182
Travelers
303
201
Progressive
367
233
Direct Auto
427
275
Liberty Mutual
500
275
AssuranceAmerica
545
463
The General
572
339
National General
604
427
Dairyland
675
318
Bristol West
683
410
GAINSCO
871
503
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lancaster car insurance quotes by credit tier
When an insurance company assesses risk, it considers many factors, including your credit history. Drivers with higher credit scores typically pay less and get the best rates. On the other hand, drivers with poor credit often pay more for coverage. Insurance companies associate lower credit profiles with higher levels of risk, leading to increased rates.[4]
While some states have banned using credit histories when determining insurance premiums, South Carolina law permits insurance companies to do so.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lancaster?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster is $320 per month, much higher than the national average of $213 and the state average of $267.
Location-based factors, such as population density and crime, affect whether rates are more or less expensive.
More cities in South Carolina
Explore the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers in other South Carolina cities below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lancaster car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about auto insurance in Lancaster.
How much is car insurance in Lancaster?
Car insurance in Lancaster costs $252 per month, on average. Drivers in the city pay $320 per month for full-coverage insurance and $185 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster?
USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster, with monthly liability rates as low as $60. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $63 and $65.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lancaster?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lancaster. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Lancaster auto insurers include State Farm and USAA.
Do you need personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in South Carolina?
No. Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance isn’t required in South Carolina.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.