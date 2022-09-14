>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lancaster, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $60 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Lancaster, South Carolina, offers charm and a dash of history to its residents. Called the “Red Rose City,” its proximity to the larger city of Charlotte could affect its car insurance rates.

Lancaster drivers pay an overall average of $252 per month for car insurance — more than the statewide average of $215 per month and the nationwide monthly average of $158.

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable coverage in Lancaster.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster.

  • For Lancaster residents, the yearly average cost for car insurance is $3,030.

  • On average, Lancaster drivers pay $320 per month for full coverage, higher than the national average of $213.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster

In Lancaster, you can choose from a wide range of insurance companies to meet your coverage requirements. Whether it’s state-mandated liability insurance, full coverage, or optional coverages, you’ll be able to find what you need.

Cost differences can be notable between insurance companies, and your driving history and insurance needs also affect your rates. Below are the top three most affordable options for car insurance in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$92$56Discounts
USAA4.5$83$51Military members
Auto-Owners4.0$89$54Cheap rates
Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

4.5
842
$65/mo
$106/mo

State Farm is a large insurer offering low liability-only and full-coverage rates in Lancaster. The company offers a variety of discounts, including good student and safe driving options.

Ventajas

  • Many bundling options

  • Personalized service via insurance agents 

  • Provides insurance for many different cars and drivers

Contras

  • Poor customer Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings

  • Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

4.5
880
$60/mo
$97/mo

USAA has the most affordable liability coverage in Lancaster and offers a variety of discounts. But only military members, veterans, and their families qualify for coverage. 

Ventajas

  • Low rates for both liability and full coverage

  • Multiple discounts 

  • Easy-to-use mobile app 

Contras

  • Only available to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Poor customer BBB ratings

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

4.0
837
$63/mo
$104/mo

Auto-Owners has the second-most affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Lancaster, behind only USAA, which is only available to military members and their families.

Ventajas

  • Three different teen discounts

  • Roadside assistance available

  • Gap coverage available

Contras

  • Poor customer ratings on BBB website

  • Low rating on Trustpilot

  • Not available in every state

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster

Shopping around for coverage is one of the best ways to get cheap car insurance. Lancaster drivers have plenty of companies to choose from, all with varying coverage options and discounts.

Consider the following ways to find the best policy that meets your needs and helps your budget:

  • Apply for discounts. While many insurance companies offer discounts, some may offer more than others or ones tailored to you, such as a home and auto insurance bundle. Compare how much you could reduce your costs and review eligibility requirements, ask questions, and take notes.

  • Bundle. Some companies offer major savings when you bundle auto insurance with homeowners insurance or life insurance policies.

  • Drive safely. Take extra care to drive safely, as a clean record is the best way to keep your rates low. Even one infraction can cause your rates to increase. Consider taking a defensive driving course, as your insurer may offer better rates to drivers who complete one.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lancaster: USAA

Car insurance protections vary based on the type of coverage you purchase. The most basic form of auto insurance coverage most states require is liability coverage. It provides the minimum required to drive and has limited benefits.

Liability insurance covers just that — your liability in events like car accidents. Generally, you’ll have coverage for property damage and bodily injury. It’s important to note that this pays only for damages for the other driver.[1]

On average, liability-only coverage costs $185 per month for Lancaster-based drivers. Below are some of the best insurers for liability-only coverage in Lancaster.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA60
Auto-Owners63
State Farm65
GEICO70
Safeco89
Nationwide97
Allstate102
State Auto109
Travelers110
Progressive128
Midvale Home & Auto131
Direct Auto149
Liberty Mutual161
Dairyland193
The General209
National General222
AssuranceAmerica238
Bristol West243
GAINSCO277
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster: USAA

Liability insurance covers the basics but can leave you vulnerable and exposed if there’s an incident. That’s where full-coverage car insurance can fill the gaps and provide more thorough protection.

Full coverage is an umbrella term that typically includes the necessary liability coverage, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers any repairs to your vehicle, whether it’s damaged in an accident or because of an errant rock hitting your windshield.[1] It’s a great option for Lancaster drivers who want to protect their finances fully.

Lancaster drivers pay a monthly average of $320 for full-coverage policies. Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance options in Lancaster.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA97
Auto-Owners104
State Farm106
GEICO114
Nationwide147
Safeco154
Allstate166
Travelers166
State Auto190
Progressive202
Midvale Home & Auto211
Direct Auto231
AssuranceAmerica280
Liberty Mutual292
National General314
The General352
Bristol West405
Dairyland410
GAINSCO480
Estimate your Lancaster car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

South Carolina law requires drivers to meet certain car insurance requirements mandated by the state. These include bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage, with the minimum limits stated below. South Carolina has a “tort system,” which means drivers are considered at fault or not.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverageSame as above, 25/50/25 with $200 deductible

These are just the basic coverage types you need to drive in Lancaster. Additional coverage options offer more thorough benefits and services, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your vehicle is damaged due to a car accident or there’s a total loss, collision insurance will reimburse the costs to repair it after you pay your deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car is damaged from other types of incidents — like weather, fire, vandalism, or theft — comprehensive coverage pays for repairs, minus your deductible.[1]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

As safely as you might drive, incidents can still happen. These incidents might include getting a speeding ticket, getting into an at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI).

Incidents like these on your driving record typically lead to higher rates since your insurer will consider you a higher risk. But you can still find affordable coverage with an incident on your driving record through some insurers in Lancaster.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Getting a speeding ticket isn’t just inconvenient — it can lead to fines and higher premiums. Generally, how much extra you’ll pay is based on your speed and the difference in how fast you were going compared to the stated limit.

Lancaster drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $279 per month for liability-only coverage and $482 for full coverage. Below are some affordable options for car insurance if you have a speeding ticket on your driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA6079
Auto-Owners6386
State Farm6585
GEICO7093
Safeco89128
Nationwide97130
Allstate102135
Travelers110148
Progressive128176
Direct Auto149203
Liberty Mutual161229
Dairyland193264
The General209287
National General222296
AssuranceAmerica238336
Bristol West243328
GAINSCO277359
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

It takes just a second of distracted driving, speeding, or a lapse in judgment to cause an accident. And even after only one accident, your rates will likely increase, as insurers will consider you high risk.

In Lancaster, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents is $280 for liability insurance and $484 for full coverage. If you’ve been in a car accident in Lancaster and want to shop around for rates, the following insurers offer the best coverage.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA6082
Auto-Owners6388
State Farm6588
GEICO7096
Safeco89133
Nationwide97134
Allstate102140
Travelers110153
Progressive128182
Direct Auto149211
Liberty Mutual161237
Dairyland193271
The General209297
National General222310
AssuranceAmerica238340
Bristol West243334
GAINSCO277374
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Getting a DUI conviction in South Carolina can lead to fines, potential jail time, a suspended license, and increased insurance rates. If it’s your first time driving under the influence, you could be charged $400 and spend a minimum of 48 hours in jail. On top of that, your license will be revoked for six months.[3]

For additional offenses, the consequences are more severe. When you can drive again, you may want to find more affordable coverage, especially if there have been policy changes.

For Lancaster drivers with a DUI, the average monthly quote for liability-only coverage is $317, and full coverage is $548. Below are the cheapest car insurance options if you have a DUI in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA6098
Auto-Owners63103
State Farm65106
GEICO70114
Safeco89145
Nationwide97158
Allstate102166
Travelers110180
Progressive128209
Direct Auto149243
Liberty Mutual161263
Dairyland193315
The General209341
National General222362
AssuranceAmerica238388
Bristol West243397
GAINSCO277452
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Drivers tend to pay less for car insurance as they age, especially if they have clean records. But other considerations may affect your driving. Medical conditions, vision problems, or coordination issues can put some seniors at higher risk of getting into an accident.

In general, insurers start increasing rates for seniors around age 70. Lancaster seniors pay an average of $144 per month for liability-only car insurance coverage. To find the most competitive car insurance for seniors, review the insurance companies and rates below.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA7547
Auto-Owners8048
State Farm8049
GEICO8854
Nationwide10771
Safeco12774
Travelers12784
Allstate13080
Progressive14190
Direct Auto173112
AssuranceAmerica202172
Liberty Mutual233128
National General247175
The General280166
Bristol West316189
Dairyland322152
GAINSCO384221
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Young drivers pay the most for car insurance policies, as they lack experience. They’re just starting to learn the ins and outs of driving and maneuvering a vehicle, so they pose a much higher risk than older drivers.

Teens can lower insurance rates by looking for companies that provide a good student discount or staying on their parents’ policy. While teen drivers pay an overall average of $252 per month for coverage, the table below features some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lancaster for teen drivers.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA163101
Auto-Owners176106
GEICO182112
State Farm184113
Nationwide255168
Safeco279161
Allstate296182
Travelers303201
Progressive367233
Direct Auto427275
Liberty Mutual500275
AssuranceAmerica545463
The General572339
National General604427
Dairyland675318
Bristol West683410
GAINSCO871503
Lancaster car insurance quotes by credit tier

When an insurance company assesses risk, it considers many factors, including your credit history. Drivers with higher credit scores typically pay less and get the best rates. On the other hand, drivers with poor credit often pay more for coverage. Insurance companies associate lower credit profiles with higher levels of risk, leading to increased rates.[4]

While some states have banned using credit histories when determining insurance premiums, South Carolina law permits insurance companies to do so.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Lancaster?

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Lancaster is $320 per month, much higher than the national average of $213 and the state average of $267.

Location-based factors, such as population density and crime, affect whether rates are more or less expensive.

More cities in South Carolina

Explore the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers in other South Carolina cities below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Greenville$215$166
Lexington$223$161
Myrtle Beach $190$147
North Charleston$329$227
Rock Hill$294$193
Summerville$314$210
Lancaster car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about auto insurance in Lancaster.

  • How much is car insurance in Lancaster?

    Car insurance in Lancaster costs $252 per month, on average. Drivers in the city pay $320 per month for full-coverage insurance and $185 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Lancaster, with monthly liability rates as low as $60. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $63 and $65.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lancaster?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lancaster. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Lancaster auto insurers include State Farm and USAA.

  • Do you need personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in South Carolina?

    No. Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance isn’t required in South Carolina.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  2. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  3. South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "SC Laws Relative to Impaired Driving."
  4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

