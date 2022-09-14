Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with a history of driving incidents can expect to pay more for car insurance than someone with a clean record. Driving incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUIs), and other moving violations.

“Typically, a driver who incurs a speeding ticket or is involved in an at-fault accident will face a surcharge on their insurance premium for a minimum of three years,” explains Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding is a form of reckless driving that can lead to accidents, so if you receive a speeding ticket, your premiums will likely increase. A speeding ticket can stay on your record for three years or more.[5]

For Charleston-based drivers, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $452 per month for full coverage and $310 for liability only. If you’ve received a speeding ticket, here are the cheapest insurers to choose from in Charleston.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

At-fault accidents will cause your insurance premiums to increase even more than receiving a speeding ticket. When you’re involved in an accident, you have to file a claim, which makes you more expensive to insure. Drivers with an at-fault accident on their Charleston driving record pay average car insurance costs of $454 per month for full coverage and $312 for liability only.

If you’re involved in multiple accidents, your insurance company can decide not to renew your policy.[6] Here are the cheapest insurers for an at-fault accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

If you’re caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in South Carolina, you’ll face fines and penalties. For example, you could receive a $400 fine and possible imprisonment for your first offense in South Carolina. Plus, you may have your driver’s license suspended for up to six months.[7]

A DUI is the most serious moving violation a driver could incur. “In South Carolina, a DUI stays on your motor vehicle record for 10 years,” says Friedlander. “That means you could be facing substantial costs for car insurance throughout that period.”

Charleston drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $514 per month for full coverage and $353 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance options after a DUI in Charleston.