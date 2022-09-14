Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Charleston drivers pay an average of $253 per month for auto insurance — slightly higher than the South Carolina average of $215. The historic city, situated where the Cooper and Ashley rivers converge into Charleston Harbor, draws ample visitors each year, and the added traffic likely contributes to the city’s higher car insurance costs.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes to save on car insurance costs in Charleston.
Datos Breves
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Charleston.
Charleston drivers pay an average of $206 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $300 per month for full coverage.
South Carolina requires all drivers, including those in Charleston, to carry at least a minimum amount of liability insurance, plus uninsured motorist coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Charleston
Your specific financial situation and insurance needs will influence what company works best for you. The following table outlines the three cheapest options in Charleston, South Carolina, and who these companies work best for.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$83
$51
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$92
$56
Teen drivers
Auto-Owners
4.0
$89
$54
Classic-car owners
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
USAA offers some of the cheapest average auto rates in Charleston, but the company only sells insurance to active-duty, reserve, and retired military members and their families. The company provides liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage to its members.
You can save even more by bundling your policy with home or renters insurance. Plus, good drivers can take advantage of the USAA SafePilot program to save up to 30% on auto insurance.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Coverage only available to military members, veterans, and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo
One of the best-known auto insurance companies in the U.S., State Farm is an affordable option for Charleston drivers. The company offers more coverage options than most insurers, including roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, rental insurance, and underinsured motorist coverage.
The company has high customer claims satisfaction ratings and provides a seamless experience through its mobile app. State Farm is one of the best options for teen drivers; you can save up to 25% with a good student discount until you turn 25.
Ventajas
Above-average claims satisfaction J.D. Power score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo
Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states, including South Carolina. The company offers quality coverage for drivers with different vehicle types, such as classic cars. And if you’ve modified your car to accommodate a wheelchair lift, the company can provide coverage.
Ventajas
Provides specialized coverage for classic cars
Wide variety of insurance products, with the option to bundle
Contras
Must contact an agent to receive a quote
Below-average claims satisfaction J.D. Power score[1]
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Charleston
With so many different companies available, it’s challenging to know which offers the best rates and coverage for your situation.
Here’s how to get cheap car insurance in Charleston:
Choose a higher deductible. A deductible is the amount you’ll pay before your insurance coverage kicks in on a claim. In general, setting a higher deductible results in lower insurance premiums.
Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies will offer you a discount for bundling different insurance policies together. For example, you can save by bundling your homeowners or renters insurance with auto insurance.
Take advantage of discounts. Always inquire about what discounts your insurance company offers. For example, you may qualify for a low-mileage discount if you don’t spend much time on the road.
Compare car insurance rates. The best way to save on insurance is by shopping around among different insurers.[2] You can use an online comparison tool to compare rates from multiple insurance companies at once.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Charleston
Liability rates start at $60 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Charleston: USAA
If you purchase liability-only car insurance, your insurer will pay for damages to the other driver. Liability insurance covers the other driver’s medical injuries and vehicle damages but doesn’t cover you.[3]
Many people choose liability-only insurance to save money on car insurance. Charleston drivers pay a monthly average of $206 for liability-only policies.
The table below highlights the cheapest liability rates in Charleston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
60
Auto-Owners
63
State Farm
66
GEICO
70
Safeco
89
Nationwide
97
Allstate
102
State Auto
109
Travelers
110
Progressive
129
Midvale Home & Auto
131
Direct Auto
150
Liberty Mutual
162
Dairyland
193
The General
210
National General
223
AssuranceAmerica
239
Bristol West
244
GAINSCO
278
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Charleston: USAA
While liability coverage only protects the other driver, full-coverage insurance protects you as well. This policy typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage.
Full coverage is the best option for drivers who want the most protection possible — especially drivers with new or high-value vehicles. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender or leasing company will require you to carry full-coverage car insurance. In Charleston, full-coverage car insurance averages $300 per month.
Below, you'll find the cheapest full-coverage policies in Charleston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
97
Auto-Owners
104
State Farm
107
GEICO
115
Nationwide
148
Safeco
155
Allstate
166
Travelers
166
State Auto
191
Progressive
203
Midvale Home & Auto
212
Direct Auto
232
AssuranceAmerica
281
Liberty Mutual
293
National General
315
The General
354
Bristol West
406
Dairyland
411
GAINSCO
481
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Equal to the minimum amounts of liability coverage (25/50/25)
If you want more than liability coverage, you should consider purchasing the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision insurance covers your vehicle damages, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance provides vehicle protection in the event of non-collision incidents, including damage from vandalism, theft, severe weather, and more.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you have an accident with someone who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your medical expenses and vehicle damage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
“Typically, a driver who incurs a speeding ticket or is involved in an at-fault accident will face a surcharge on their insurance premium for a minimum of three years,” explains Mark Friedlander, director of communications at the Insurance Information Institute.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Charleston
Monthly rates start at $76 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Speeding is a form of reckless driving that can lead to accidents, so if you receive a speeding ticket, your premiums will likely increase. A speeding ticket can stay on your record for three years or more.[5]
For Charleston-based drivers, the average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket is $452 per month for full coverage and $310 for liability only. If you’ve received a speeding ticket, here are the cheapest insurers to choose from in Charleston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
60
79
Auto-Owners
63
86
State Farm
66
86
GEICO
70
93
Safeco
89
128
Nationwide
97
130
Allstate
102
135
Travelers
110
148
Progressive
129
178
Direct Auto
150
205
Liberty Mutual
162
231
Dairyland
193
264
The General
210
288
National General
223
297
AssuranceAmerica
239
337
Bristol West
244
329
GAINSCO
278
360
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
At-fault accidents will cause your insurance premiums to increase even more than receiving a speeding ticket. When you’re involved in an accident, you have to file a claim, which makes you more expensive to insure. Drivers with an at-fault accident on their Charleston driving record pay average car insurance costs of $454 per month for full coverage and $312 for liability only.
If you’re involved in multiple accidents, your insurance company can decide not to renew your policy.[6] Here are the cheapest insurers for an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
60
82
Auto-Owners
63
88
State Farm
66
90
GEICO
70
96
Safeco
89
133
Nationwide
97
134
Allstate
102
140
Travelers
110
153
Progressive
129
184
Direct Auto
150
213
Liberty Mutual
162
238
Dairyland
193
271
The General
210
298
National General
223
312
AssuranceAmerica
239
342
Bristol West
244
335
GAINSCO
278
375
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
If you’re caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in South Carolina, you’ll face fines and penalties. For example, you could receive a $400 fine and possible imprisonment for your first offense in South Carolina. Plus, you may have your driver’s license suspended for up to six months.[7]
A DUI is the most serious moving violation a driver could incur. “In South Carolina, a DUI stays on your motor vehicle record for 10 years,” says Friedlander. “That means you could be facing substantial costs for car insurance throughout that period.”
Charleston drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $514 per month for full coverage and $353 for liability only. Here are the cheapest car insurance options after a DUI in Charleston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
60
98
Auto-Owners
63
103
State Farm
66
108
GEICO
70
114
Safeco
89
145
Nationwide
97
158
Allstate
102
166
Travelers
110
180
Progressive
129
211
Direct Auto
150
245
Liberty Mutual
162
264
Dairyland
193
315
The General
210
343
National General
223
364
AssuranceAmerica
239
390
Bristol West
244
398
GAINSCO
278
454
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
In Charleston, seniors pay lower rates, on average, for auto insurance than some younger drivers. Rates begin decreasing around age 35, but they start to increase again around age 70.
The average rate for full coverage for Charleston seniors is $233 per month, and liability-only policies average $160 per month. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for Charleston seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
75
47
Auto-Owners
80
48
State Farm
80
50
GEICO
89
54
Nationwide
108
71
Travelers
127
84
Safeco
128
74
Allstate
130
80
Progressive
142
90
Direct Auto
174
112
AssuranceAmerica
203
172
Liberty Mutual
233
129
National General
248
175
The General
281
167
Bristol West
317
190
Dairyland
323
152
GAINSCO
384
222
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teen drivers pay the highest rates for auto insurance due to their inexperience. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers older than 20.[8]
Teenage drivers can save money on car insurance in a few ways. For example, you can get a discount for maintaining good grades, and staying on your parents’ car insurance will earn you lower rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
163
101
Auto-Owners
176
106
GEICO
184
112
State Farm
186
115
Nationwide
257
168
Safeco
281
161
Allstate
296
182
Travelers
303
201
Progressive
369
235
Direct Auto
429
277
Liberty Mutual
501
277
AssuranceAmerica
547
465
The General
575
341
National General
606
429
Dairyland
677
318
Bristol West
685
412
GAINSCO
873
504
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Charleston car insurance quotes by credit tier
Your credit history can either help or hurt your insurance premiums in Charleston because South Carolina law allows insurers to consider credit histories when evaluating your auto insurance application. Statistically, people with excellent or good credit scores are less likely to file an insurance claim. In contrast, a poor credit score indicates you’re more likely to file a claim.[9]
Here’s what you can expect to pay on average for full coverage in Charleston based on your credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Charleston?
Car insurance in Charleston is slightly higher than the state average. The overall average for Charleston residents is $253 per month, while the state’s overall average is $215. Car insurance rates can vary by city in South Carolina depending on that city’s rate of vandalism, theft, and accidents. Rates even vary by ZIP code.
Drivers in cities with higher rates of severe weather and insurance fraud tend to pay more for car insurance as well.
More cities in South Carolina
Here’s how Charleston rates compare to some other South Carolina cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Charleston car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about finding car insurance in Charleston, the following information should help you navigate the process.
How much is car insurance in Charleston?
The average cost of car insurance in Charleston is $253 per month. Drivers pay $60 per month for liability coverage and $97 per month for full coverage. Your rates ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, marital status, age, location, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Charleston?
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm provide the cheapest auto coverage in Charleston. Their monthly liability rates start at $60, $63, and $66, respectively. Shopping around for coverage from different auto insurance companies is one of the best ways to find savings.
What are the best car insurance companies in Charleston?
Based on IQ Scores, the best car insurance companies in Charleston are State Farm (4.5), USAA (4.5), and Auto-Owners (4.0). State Farm has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), solid claims satisfaction, and affordable coverage.
Is car insurance expensive in Charleston?
At $253 per month, car insurance in Charleston is more expensive than the national average. Across the country, drivers pay $158 per month. Specifically, U.S. drivers pay $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability coverage. Drivers in nearby North Carolina pay much cheaper rates, at $82 per month.
How much car insurance do you need in South Carolina?
The minimum liability insurance in South Carolina includes $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Car owners also need to purchase uninsured motorist coverage with coverage levels equal to liability coverage requirements.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Sources
J.D. Power. "Insurers Struggle to Manage Expectations in Auto Claims Process as Repair Times Increase, J.D. Power Finds."