Cheapest Auto Insurance in Aiken, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Aiken, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $39 per month.

Featured in

media logo

25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Aiken pay an overall average of $167 per month for car insurance. This is cheaper than South Carolina’s average of $215 but more expensive than the national average of $158 per month.

Insurers consider numerous factors when setting your premium, including the local crime rate. Aiken has a higher property crime rate than most South Carolina cities, with roughly 37 property crimes per 1,000 residents.[1] 

In addition to crime, insurers consider the frequency of severe weather, and while Aiken isn’t on the coast, South Carolina is no stranger to major storms. You should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Aiken drivers.

  • Aiken drivers pay $203 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $132 for liability-only coverage, on average. 

  • South Carolina is an at-fault state, so a driver who causes an accident is liable for damages.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Aiken

When it comes to finding cheap car insurance in Aiken, your risk factors, vehicle, and budget all affect which insurer is right for you. Premiums can vary dramatically between insurance companies, and finding the right fit for you and your vehicle can be time-consuming.

Finding the cheapest car insurance in Aiken can be even harder if you have an incident on your record or are putting a teen behind the wheel. The table below highlights some of the best insurers for certain drivers. You’ll want to do your own research and compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
USAA4.5$83$51Active military, veterans, and their families
State Farm4.5$92$56Teen drivers
Nationwide4.3$127$82Drivers with bad credit
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

USAA is typically the best option for military members and their families, as it offers affordable rates and excellent service. While there isn’t a military base in Aiken, the state of South Carolina has eight military bases.[2] USAA regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members

Contras

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Customer service not available 24/7

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

A teen driver is involved in a crash every 1.3 hours, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, which is just one reason why teens are so expensive to insure.[3] State Farm is the best insurer for teens in Aiken, with affordable rates and various ways for teen drivers to save, such as the Steer Clear program.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

  • Various available discounts and coverages

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with bad credit: Nationwide

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

A bad credit history will almost always result in more expensive car insurance. Insurers factor credit scores into a credit-based insurance score and use it to determine premiums. If your credit is less than stellar, Nationwide is one of the cheapest insurers in Aiken.

Ventajas

  • Wide variety of insurance products and coverages

  • Offers usage-based car insurance

Contras

  • Not available in all states

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast

Read our Nationwide review
Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Aiken

Insurers collect a variety of information when setting a rate. They’ll consider both your personal and vehicle’s risk factors. In addition, your policy choices will also affect your premium, as will the insurer’s cost of doing business.

Here are a few tips for finding cheap car insurance Aiken:

  • Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records typically pay the cheapest premiums. Drive defensively, and avoid speeding.

  • Apply for discounts. Auto insurance companies usually offer a plethora of discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. If you bundle your car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance, you could save a good amount on coverage.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Be sure you can afford to pay it out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Compare quotes. Shop around and compare premiums from at least three car insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Aiken: USAA

Liability car insurance covers the other driver’s injuries and property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. It’s important to understand that liability won’t pay to repair your own vehicle or cover any medical bills related to injuries you may have received in the accident. If you’re only carrying liability coverage, you’ll need to cover repairs to your vehicle out of pocket.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Aiken is USAA, with an average cost of $39 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in the Aiken area. Premiums will vary depending on your personal and vehicle rating factors, so be sure to shop your coverage with a variety of insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA39
Auto-Owners42
State Farm43
GEICO46
Safeco59
Nationwide64
Allstate67
State Auto72
Travelers73
Progressive85
Midvale Home & Auto87
Direct Auto99
Liberty Mutual107
Dairyland128
The General138
National General147
AssuranceAmerica158
Bristol West161
GAINSCO183
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Aiken: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance provides liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive protection. Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, while comprehensive will pay for damage caused by fire, flood, vandalism, and more.

If you want to fully repair your car after an accident, you should carry full-coverage car insurance. If you have a loan or lease on the vehicle, your lender will require full coverage to protect its investment in your vehicle.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Aiken is USAA, with an average cost of $64 per month. The table provides details on some other affordable insurers and their average monthly quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA64
Auto-Owners69
State Farm70
GEICO76
Nationwide97
Safeco102
Allstate110
Travelers110
State Auto126
Progressive134
Midvale Home & Auto140
Direct Auto153
AssuranceAmerica186
Liberty Mutual193
National General208
The General233
Bristol West268
Dairyland271
GAINSCO318
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Aiken car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

South Carolina, like most other states, is an at-fault state, which means that the person responsible for a car accident needs to pay for other people’s injuries and property damage that results from the accident.

South Carolina legally requires all drivers to carry liability coverage. Liability coverage is broken into two categories: bodily injury and property damage. Bodily injury (BI) covers medical and legal bills for other drivers you injure with your vehicle, while property damage (PD) will pay for damaged or destroyed property.

The table below lists South Carolina’s minimum car insurance requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While these are the required limits, they may not be sufficient in a serious accident. You’d have to cover any expenses that exceed your coverage limits out of pocket.

Some additional coverages to consider carrying to protect your wallet include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage caused by a collision with another car or an object like a telephone pole or fence.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damages, like theft, vandalism, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for immediate medical care after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for accident-related damages caused by drivers with zero or insufficient insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the difference between your loan balance and insurance settlement if your insurer totals your vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies consider your driving record when setting your premium. You’ll likely pay a higher rate if you have any incidents on your record. Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving, and other moving violations.

How much your rate will climb with an incident on your driving record will vary depending on the type of incident, as well as other personal factors. Multiple incidents in a short time will result in a dramatic premium increase. Serious violations such as a DUI or reckless driving will result in a large premium increase, while a minor speeding ticket may only lead to a slight bump.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
USAA39525464
Auto-Owners42575869
State Farm43565870
GEICO46616375
Safeco59858896
Nationwide648689104
Allstate678992109
Travelers7398102119
Progressive85117121139
Direct Auto99135140162
Liberty Mutual107152157175
Dairyland128175180209
The General138190196225
National General147196206240
AssuranceAmerica158223226258
Bristol West161217221263
GAINSCO183237247299
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

One rating factor that insurers consider is your age. It can have a major effect on your premium. In most cases, premiums will be sky-high for newly minted drivers, stabilize in middle age, and climb again as you hit your golden years.

Young drivers pay more for car insurance than any other group. Adding a teen to your policy can often double the cost of your premium. They pay so much for coverage because they’re inexperienced on the road and tend to take more risks, leading to plenty of at-fault accidents.

The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens ages 16 to 19 than among any other age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).[4] Teen drivers in this age group have a fatal crash rate almost three times as high as drivers 20 and older per mile driven.[5]

Car insurance rates stabilize in your 30s (assuming a clean record) but will start climbing again around age 70 because statistics show that senior drivers tend to be involved in more accidents. Older drivers don’t suffer from a lack of experience but typically have slower reactions, medical issues, and injure more easily, making them a greater risk to insure.

Check out the table below to find average monthly rates for various age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$402
20s$270
30s$204
40s$188
50s$168
60s$164
70s$174
Aiken car insurance quotes by credit tier

While you might not think your credit history has anything to do with your car insurance, your insurer would disagree. Most states (South Carolina included) allow insurers to consider your credit information when setting a premium.

Insurers consider your credit as part of a larger credit-based insurance score to determine your premium. Drivers with lower credit scores almost always pay more for car insurance than drivers with excellent or good credit. Improving your credit score can lead to massive savings.

The chart below shows how poor credit can result in a more expensive car insurance policy, and vice versa.

Rates by Credit Tier

Aiken car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Aiken.

  • How much is car insurance in Aiken?

    The average cost of car insurance in Aiken is $167 per month. Aiken drivers pay $132 per month for liability coverage and $203 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Aiken?

    USAA has the cheapest liability car insurance in Aiken, at $39 per month. Auto-Owners is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $42. The third-cheapest insurer, State Farm, has a liability-only rate of $43 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your insurance needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Aiken?

    USAA is the best car insurance company in Aiken, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include State Farm and Nationwide.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

