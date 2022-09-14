Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding the cheapest car insurance after an incident can be challenging. Common incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. Even one incident on your driving record could cause your insurer to increase your premiums or even refuse to continue your coverage.

Having one or more incidents on your record doesn’t necessarily mean you’re stuck paying more than you can afford. Plenty of insurers still offer rates for drivers with blemishes on their driving history. Here’s how you can find the cheapest car insurance after an incident in Cleveland.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Even a single speeding ticket can increase your car insurance premiums. Insurers take this infraction seriously because of how dangerous excess speed can be. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 28% of Ohio traffic deaths in 2020 were speeding-related.[4]

The average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket in Cleveland is $282 for full coverage and $127 for liability only. If you have a citation for driving over the speed limit, you’ll find the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland from these companies:

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 48 62 Hugo 50 72 Auto-Owners 57 77 Erie 57 82 Safeco 57 81 GEICO 62 81 USAA 63 83 Clearcover 66 93 American Family 70 93 Elephant 72 95 Nationwide 72 95 Progressive 80 109 Commonwealth Casualty 87 111 Liberty Mutual 91 128 The General 94 128 National General 97 128 Dairyland 101 137 GAINSCO 102 131 Allstate 107 140 Direct Auto 108 146 CSAA 114 155 Travelers 116 155 Farmers 119 156 Bristol West 159 213

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record will often cause your insurer to raise your rates since the underwriters may now consider you to be a higher risk. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.

On average, Cleveland drivers pay $208 for car insurance after an accident. The following insurers have the cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Cleveland:

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 48 65 Hugo 50 69 Auto-Owners 57 79 Erie 57 84 Safeco 57 85 GEICO 62 85 USAA 63 86 Clearcover 66 107 American Family 70 96 Elephant 72 100 Nationwide 72 99 Progressive 80 114 Commonwealth Casualty 87 120 Liberty Mutual 91 134 The General 94 133 National General 97 135 Dairyland 101 141 GAINSCO 102 137 Allstate 107 146 Direct Auto 108 153 CSAA 114 165 Travelers 116 161 Farmers 119 163 Bristol West 159 218

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Receiving a citation for DUI (which in Ohio is called “operating a vehicle under the influence” or OVI) will result in a fine and six points on your Ohio driver’s license.[5] In some cases, Cleveland drivers with a DUI will also see increased insurance premiums or even a loss of coverage.

Cleveland drivers with clean records pay an overall average of $138 per month for car insurance. Drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $235. This doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck after a DUI. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Cleveland: