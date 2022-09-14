Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The Rock ’n’ Roll Capital of the World has a relatively high average insurance rate of $138 per month, partly thanks to its population density. Cleveland drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage rates from Mile Auto at $71, and the cheapest liability-only coverage from Mile Auto at $47.
But you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy. The best option for your needs will depend on your age, marital status, driving history, coverage needs, and various other factors.
Datos Breves
Ohio is an at-fault state with a 51% modified comparative fault rule, which may limit your ability to sue for damages following an accident.
Cleveland ties with Cincinnati for the third-highest insurance costs among eight major cities in the Buckeye State.
A DUI citation in Ohio carries an automatic penalty of six points on your license.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cleveland
Finding the best rate for car insurance in Cleveland will depend on several factors since every insurer uses different criteria to determine car insurance rates. An insurer may include things like your gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and credit score to calculate your rates. And the weight of each of these factors often varies from one insurer to the next.
Cleveland drivers should start comparison shopping with State Farm, Auto-Owners, and Erie. Each one of these companies offers distinct benefits to their customers while also charging a lower average monthly rate than the Cleveland average of $138 per month.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$71
$39
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$83
$45
Optional coverages
Erie
4.4
$82
$45
Customer satisfaction
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$48/mo
Full Coverage
$88/mo
Founded more than 100 years ago, State Farm is one of the largest auto insurance companies in the U.S. by market share. It offers affordable rates and a variety of discounts and coverages.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings for the insurance-shopping process
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$57/mo
Full Coverage
$104/mo
Since its founding in 1916, Auto-Owners has offered affordable policies and generous discounts to its customers.
Ventajas
Plenty of discounts for customers
Offers at-fault accident forgiveness
Contras
No online quotes available on the Auto-Owners site — must work with an agent
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$57/mo
Full Coverage
$103/mo
Erie has excellent customer service, as showcased by J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which ranks the insurer among the best for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region.
Ventajas
Allows you to lock in your premium with Erie Rate Lock
Accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles available
Contras
Several complaints about Erie on the Better Business Bureau website
Usage-based insurance premiums not available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland
Insurers use a number of factors to determine your premium, including your driving history, age, marital status, credit score, and ZIP code. Drivers will have to shop around and compare quotes to find the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland since the underwriting process varies from one company to the next.
You can pursue several other strategies to help reduce premiums:
Drive safely. The most effective way to keep your insurance costs low is to maintain a clean driving record. Taking a defensive driving course may help you learn important skills if you need help.
Adjust your coverage. Don’t carry more coverage than you need. Considerincreasing your deductible, dropping collision or comprehensive coverage, or decreasing your liability amounts.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cleveland: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance pays to repair or replace the other party’s damaged vehicle and associated medical costs. If you damage your car in an accident, your liability-only coverage won’t pay to repair or replace it.
The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Cleveland is $86. The following companies have the cheapest liability-only car insurance in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cleveland: Mile Auto
On average, Cleveland drivers pay $190 for full coverage.
Full-coverage car insurance is good for drivers who need more protection since it includes collision and comprehensive coverages. Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident you caused. Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after something other than an accident damages your car, such as severe weather, theft, vandalism, or flooding.
If you have a leased vehicle, your lender will probably require you to carry full-coverage insurance. The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cleveland:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
Ohio is an at-fault state for auto insurance. Under this kind of insurance rule, the driver who caused the accident must pay for the other party’s damages, usually through their insurer.
In addition, Ohio’s 51% modified comparative fault rule means that someone who is more than 50% responsible for causing an accident can’t sue any other party for damages.[1]
All Ohio drivers are legally required to carry minimum liability insurance in the following amounts for bodily injury and property damage liability coverage:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
These are relatively low coverage minimums. If you want more protection, consider increasing your liability limits and carrying the following optional coverages:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
The Ohio government estimates that as many as 15% of drivers in the Buckeye State have no auto insurance.[3] Many others only carry the legal minimum, which may not be enough coverage if they cause an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will protect you if you get into an accident with a driver without sufficient insurance.
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged due to something other than an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Finding the cheapest car insurance after an incident can be challenging. Common incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. Even one incident on your driving record could cause your insurer to increase your premiums or even refuse to continue your coverage.
Having one or more incidents on your record doesn’t necessarily mean you’re stuck paying more than you can afford. Plenty of insurers still offer rates for drivers with blemishes on their driving history. Here’s how you can find the cheapest car insurance after an incident in Cleveland.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
The average cost of car insurance with a speeding ticket in Cleveland is $282 for full coverage and $127 for liability only. If you have a citation for driving over the speed limit, you’ll find the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland from these companies:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Having an at-fault accidenton your driving record will often cause your insurer to raise your rates since the underwriters may now consider you to be a higher risk. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.
On average, Cleveland drivers pay $208 for car insurance after an accident. The following insurers have the cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Cleveland:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Receiving a citation for DUI (which in Ohio is called “operating a vehicle under the influence” or OVI) will result in a fine and six points on your Ohio driver’s license.[5] In some cases, Cleveland drivers with a DUI will also see increased insurance premiums or even a loss of coverage.
Cleveland drivers with clean records pay an overall average of $138 per month for car insurance. Drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $235. This doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck after a DUI. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Cleveland:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Insurance premiums are generally highest for the youngest drivers, although these rates usually decrease around age 35. Safe drivers can usually expect their rates to remain low for some time, but they tend to go up again around age 70 since senior drivers often see their reflexes and response times slowing, in addition to other declines that affect their driving skills.
In Cleveland, senior drivers pay an overall average of $85 per month for car insurance. Older drivers may want to check out these insurers, as they have the cheapest car insurance for seniors in Cleveland.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenage drivers lack experience behind the wheel and tend to take bigger risks than older drivers, making them more likely to file claims. Insurers understand this and charge their highest rates to teen drivers to account for that risk.
Here are some ways teens and their parents can help keep their premiums affordable:
Stay on their parents’ insurance policy. Though teen drivers can get their own insurance policy, staying on a parent or guardian’s policy will be far less expensive.
Here’s how much of a difference your credit tier may make on your auto insurance quotes in Cleveland:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Cleveland?
Cleveland drivers pay similar rates for car insurance than the national average. The average cost of a liability-only policy in Cleveland is $83 per month, while full-coverage costs an average of $177 per month. For comparison, the national average cost is $106 per month for liability-only coverage and $172 per month for full coverage.
Insurance costs can vary quite a bit from one state to another, from one city to the next, and even within a city. That’s because insurance companies use factors like geographic location, population density, crime statistics, weather, and demographics to determine premium prices.
For example, Cleveland often experiences lake-effect snow during the winter months, making it more likely that drivers will have to deal with the risks of significant snow and ice storms.[7]
More cities in Ohio
See how rates in Cleveland compare to some other Ohio cities in the table below.
Cleveland car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Cleveland.
How much is car insurance in Cleveland?
Car insurance in Cleveland costs $138 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $190 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $86 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Cleveland, with monthly liability rates as low as $47. State Farm and Hugo also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $48 and $50.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Cleveland?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Cleveland. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Cleveland insurers include Auto-Owners and Erie.
How much is car insurance per month in Ohio?
The overall average cost of car insurance per month in Ohio is $112. Drivers pay $70 monthly for liability coverage and $154 monthly for full coverage, on average.
Is Ohio a no-fault state?
No. Ohio is an at-fault state for car insurance. This means that the driver responsible for the accident must turn to their own insurance company to pay for damages and injuries.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
