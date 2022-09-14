Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with a spottier driving history may worry that it’s not possible to find cheap car insurance with an incident on their record. But whether you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or even a DUI on your driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable rates for your auto insurance.

Car insurance companies regard drivers with moving violations as riskier to insure, which means such drivers often pay higher premiums. But some insurance companies offer car insurance products geared toward drivers with an incident. Here’s how to find the best rates in High Point after an incident.

Shop for Car Insurance in High Point, NC Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The link between speeding and accidents — and especially fatal accidents — can partially explain why even a single citation for speeding can lead to higher auto insurance rates.

High Point drivers with a speeding ticket pay $92 per month for liability coverage and $146 per month for full coverage, on average.

The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in High Point.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 39 56 Nationwide 39 52 GEICO 44 58 Liberty Mutual 44 62 Safeco 48 69 Direct Auto 49 67 Travelers 49 66 Dairyland 50 68 Allstate 52 69 Progressive 54 74 National General 64 85 State Farm 64 83 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Accidents happen, but being found at fault in an accident can lead to higher car insurance rates. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.

Liability insurance for Greensboro drivers with an accident costs an average of $97 per month.

Several insurers offer cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in High Point. If you’re struggling to find affordable coverage after an at-fault accident, consider one of these insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 39 59 Nationwide 39 55 GEICO 44 62 Liberty Mutual 44 66 Safeco 48 74 Direct Auto 49 71 Travelers 49 70 Dairyland 50 72 Allstate 52 73 Progressive 54 79 National General 64 92 State Farm 64 89 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Drivers with a DUI conviction may have a tough time finding affordable car insurance. DUIs are one of the most dangerous moving violations a driver can commit. A driver with a DUI may face hefty fines, points on their driver’s license, suspension of driving privileges, and rate increases for car insurance — if the driver’s insurer doesn’t drop them altogether.

Greenboro drivers with a DUI pay an average of $111 per month for minimum coverage. That cost jumps to $176 per month for full coverage.

That doesn’t mean finding insurance you can afford after a DUI is impossible. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in High Point.