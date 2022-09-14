Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance in High Point is only $79 per month, similar to the statewide average of $82 per month and much lower than the national monthly average of $158.
This may be due to the city’s significant distance from the ocean and its elevation — it’s one of the highest cities in North Carolina. Cities closer to the water face a higher risk of flooding and typically have higher average car insurance rates.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in High Point, North Carolina.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in High Point.
Liability insurance in High Point costs an average of $61 per month, and full coverage costs $97 per month.
High Point’s auto insurance costs are among the lowest of the seven largest cities in the state.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in High Point
The best car insurance companies in High Point, North Carolina, won’t be the same for every driver. Since the cost of auto insurance coverage depends on factors unique to each driver — such as age, gender, marital status, home location, and driving history — it’s not possible to say that one insurance company has the best rates for every driver.
To find the best car insurance company for your needs, comparing quotes from multiple insurers is important. That’s the best way to find the actual coverage you need at a price you can afford. Drivers in High Point may want to start their search for affordable coverage with Travelers, Erie, and GEICO. Each of these companies offers distinct benefits.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Travelers
4.3
$79
$51
Coverage options
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Customer satisfaction
GEICO
4.2
$72
$46
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$71/mo
Travelers is the oldest auto insurance company in the U.S. and issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897. The company has a long history of offering affordable rates and robust coverage options.
Ventajas
Optional coverages like gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage
Number of discounts, including multi-policy, good driver, pay-in-full, and hybrid/electric car
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$59/mo
After nearly 100 years, Erie still offers excellent customer service, as shown by J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which ranks the insurer among the best for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region.
Ventajas
Allows you to lock in your premium with Erie Rate Lock
Accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles available
Contras
Several complaints about Erie on the Better Business Bureau website
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$68/mo
GEICO offers a variety of discounts and coverages. Each discount could save upward of 25%, according to GEICO’s website, and drivers can utilize multiple discounts, such as bundling auto and home insurance.
Ventajas
Wide array of discounts
Award-winning mobile app and website
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Few local insurance agents, meaning most clients must use the app rather than an insurance agency for questions
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in High Point
Insurance companies use several different factors during the underwriting process to calculate your premium. Some specific factors include your driving record, what kind of car you drive, how many miles you drive per year, the level of coverage you choose for your policy, and even your ZIP code.
That means finding the cheapest car insurance in High Point will depend on your particular situation since no two drivers are exactly alike. But you can do several things to lower your auto insurance costs:
Maintain a clean driving record. Being a safe driver who avoids traffic citations and dangerous situations is the most effective way to keep your auto insurance costs low.
Shop around. Just as no two drivers are exactly alike, no two auto insurers use the same calculations to determine premium rates. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help ensure you find the best price.
Increase your deductible. You can lower your rates by increasing your deductible. Just make sure you can afford to pay the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in High Point: Midvale Home & Auto
Liability-only car insurance pays out when a driver causes an accident. The at-fault driver’s liability-only coverage will pay to repair or replace the other person’s damaged vehicle and their associated medical costs — it won’t pay for the at-fault driver’s property damage or medical care.
Since this kind of insurance doesn’t cover an at-fault driver’s property or medical needs, it’s less expensive than full-coverage car insurance. Liability insurance in High Point costs an average of $61 per month.
Drivers in High Point can reduce their insurance costs by choosing a liability-only insurance policy — just be sure you can handle out-of-pocket costs for your damages if you cause an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
34
Erie
39
Nationwide
39
GEICO
44
Liberty Mutual
44
State Auto
47
Safeco
48
Direct Auto
49
Travelers
49
Dairyland
50
Allstate
52
Progressive
54
National General
64
State Farm
64
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in High Point: Erie
Drivers who want more financial protection than liability-only insurance can provide them can choose a full-coverage car insurance policy. Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage along with collision and comprehensive coverage.
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from anything other than an accident, such as vandalism, theft, weather, or flood.
High Point drivers pay a monthly average of $97 for full coverage.
You may want full-coverage car insurance in High Point if you don’t have the financial reserves to pay out of pocket to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident. This may be especially true if you drive a newer car and often park it on the street.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
59
Nationwide
63
Midvale Home & Auto
66
GEICO
68
Travelers
71
Allstate
80
Progressive
82
Safeco
84
State Auto
89
State Farm
96
Direct Auto
97
Liberty Mutual
113
National General
120
Dairyland
297
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
The Tar Heel State follows at-fault laws when it comes to auto accidents. This means the driver who caused the accident is the one whose insurance pays out for damages. But North Carolina isn’t just an at-fault state — it’s one of only five states with a pure contributory negligence rule as part of its at-fault law.
Pure contributory negligence states that any person found even 1% at fault in causing an accident can’t sue the person who carries higher blame for the accident. If something you did or didn’t do contributed to the accident happening, even if the other person more directly caused the accident, you can’t sue.
North Carolina has an additional minimum insurance requirement on top of the minimum liability coverage listed below: uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Since this is required, any insurance policy you purchase in North Carolina must include this coverage to meet the minimum state requirements.[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
You may also choose to purchase additional coverages on top of your liability coverage. Some common coverage options include:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance will pay to repair or replace an at-fault driver’s vehicle. This may be especially important in North Carolina since it’s an at-fault state following the pure contributory negligence rule.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged because of something other than an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
People with a spottier driving history may worry that it’s not possible to find cheap car insurance with an incident on their record. But whether you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or even a DUI on your driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable rates for your auto insurance.
Car insurance companies regard drivers with moving violations as riskier to insure, which means such drivers often pay higher premiums. But some insurance companies offer car insurance products geared toward drivers with an incident. Here’s how to find the best rates in High Point after an incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
The link between speeding and accidents — and especially fatal accidents — can partially explain why even a single citation for speeding can lead to higher auto insurance rates.
High Point drivers with a speeding ticket pay $92 per month for liability coverage and $146 per month for full coverage, on average.
The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in High Point.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
39
56
Nationwide
39
52
GEICO
44
58
Liberty Mutual
44
62
Safeco
48
69
Direct Auto
49
67
Travelers
49
66
Dairyland
50
68
Allstate
52
69
Progressive
54
74
National General
64
85
State Farm
64
83
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Accidents happen, but being found at fault in an accident can lead to higher car insurance rates. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.
Liability insurance for Greensboro drivers with an accident costs an average of $97 per month.
Several insurers offer cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in High Point. If you’re struggling to find affordable coverage after an at-fault accident, consider one of these insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
39
59
Nationwide
39
55
GEICO
44
62
Liberty Mutual
44
66
Safeco
48
74
Direct Auto
49
71
Travelers
49
70
Dairyland
50
72
Allstate
52
73
Progressive
54
79
National General
64
92
State Farm
64
89
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Drivers with a DUI conviction may have a tough time finding affordable car insurance. DUIs are one of the most dangerous moving violations a driver can commit. A driver with a DUI may face hefty fines, points on their driver’s license, suspension of driving privileges, and rate increases for car insurance — if the driver’s insurer doesn’t drop them altogether.
Greenboro drivers with a DUI pay an average of $111 per month for minimum coverage. That cost jumps to $176 per month for full coverage.
That doesn’t mean finding insurance you can afford after a DUI is impossible. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in High Point.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
39
60
Nationwide
39
66
GEICO
44
74
Liberty Mutual
44
74
Safeco
48
81
Direct Auto
49
82
Travelers
49
82
Dairyland
50
84
Allstate
52
87
Progressive
54
91
National General
64
108
State Farm
64
108
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance rates vary depending on your age. Rates tend to be high for young drivers, but they decrease around age 35. Rates remain similar until drivers reach their 70s. Around age 70, drivers’ slower reflexes and other potential declines make them more likely to get into an accident, which means their premiums tend to increase.
Senior drivers in High Point pay an average of $51 per month for liability insurance. The following insurance companies offer the cheapest car insurance for seniors in High Point.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Erie
30
46
Nationwide
30
48
GEICO
35
55
Liberty Mutual
37
94
Direct Auto
38
76
Travelers
39
57
Progressive
40
60
Dairyland
41
243
Safeco
41
72
Allstate
42
65
State Farm
50
75
National General
52
98
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers’ lack of experience behind the wheel, plus their tendency to take risks, means they have the highest auto insurance rates of any age demographic, which can be tough on the family budget.
Teen drivers in High Point pay monthly averages of $95 for liability coverage and $151 for full coverage.
Young drivers and their parents can still save money on auto insurance premiums in various ways, including:
Stay on your parents’ policy. Teen drivers can get their own car insurance coverage, but it’s generally much cheaper to stay on your parent’s policy.
Drive a safe car. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safetyoffers recommendationsfor safe, practical, and affordable cars suitable for teens.
Enroll in a defensive driving class. This will not only help teens learn safe driving skills and techniques, but insurers may also offer a discount.
Check out the cheapest car insurance for teens in High Point:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Nationwide
63
101
GEICO
65
100
Erie
67
101
Liberty Mutual
70
179
Dairyland
76
450
Safeco
81
141
Travelers
83
120
Direct Auto
84
167
Allstate
86
132
Progressive
91
138
State Farm
103
154
National General
115
215
High Point car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies in North Carolina are allowed to use your credit history to determine your premium costs.[2] That means drivers with good to excellent credit scores often pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Working to improve your credit score may also help lower your insurance costs.
Insurance companies can use credit histories to determine rates, but it can’t be the only factor. For example, if you have excellent credit but a DUI on your record, you’ll probably pay more than a driver with poor credit and a squeaky clean driving record.
The chart below shows the average monthly cost of insurance in High Point by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in High Point?
Car insurance rates in High Point are similar to the North Carolina state average. Across the Tar Heel State, full-coverage insurance costs an average of $108 per month, while the monthly average for a full-coverage policy in High Point is $97. As for liability-only insurance, the state average cost is $56 per month, while High Point residents pay an average of $61 per month for the same level of coverage.
Costs may vary within a state for a number of reasons — and sometimes even within a single city. Things like geographic location, population density, crime statistics, and demographics can all factor into an insurer’s calculation of premium costs.
More cities in North Carolina
See how average car insurance rates compare in some other North Carolina cities in the table below.
High Point car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in High Point.
How much is car insurance in High Point?
Liability insurance in High Point costs $61 per month, on average. Drivers pay $97 per month for full-coverage insurance. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, age, coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in High Point?
Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in High Point, with monthly liability rates as low as $34. Erie and Nationwide also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $39 and $39.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in High Point?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in High Point. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top High Point insurers include Erie and GEICO.
What are the car insurance requirements in North Carolina?
North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. Drivers also must carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
How do points affect insurance in North Carolina?
North Carolina issues points through its Safe Driver Incentive Plan. Points range from one to 12, with more points equalling higher rate increases. The more severe the violation, the more points you’ll get in a given citation. For full details, view the official page.[3]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.
