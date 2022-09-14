>Seguros de Autos>North Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in High Point, North Carolina (2024)

With monthly liability rates as low as $34, Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in High Point.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

The average cost of car insurance in High Point is only $79 per month, similar to the statewide average of $82 per month and much lower than the national monthly average of $158.

This may be due to the city’s significant distance from the ocean and its elevation — it’s one of the highest cities in North Carolina. Cities closer to the water face a higher risk of flooding and typically have higher average car insurance rates. 

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in High Point, North Carolina.

Datos Breves

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in High Point.

  • Liability insurance in High Point costs an average of $61 per month, and full coverage costs $97 per month.

  • High Point’s auto insurance costs are among the lowest of the seven largest cities in the state.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in High Point

The best car insurance companies in High Point, North Carolina, won’t be the same for every driver. Since the cost of auto insurance coverage depends on factors unique to each driver — such as age, gender, marital status, home location, and driving history — it’s not possible to say that one insurance company has the best rates for every driver.

To find the best car insurance company for your needs, comparing quotes from multiple insurers is important. That’s the best way to find the actual coverage you need at a price you can afford. Drivers in High Point may want to start their search for affordable coverage with Travelers, Erie, and GEICO. Each of these companies offers distinct benefits.

Best insurer for coverage options: Travelers

4.3
Travelers is the oldest auto insurance company in the U.S. and issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897. The company has a long history of offering affordable rates and robust coverage options.

Ventajas

  • Optional coverages like gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage

  • Number of discounts, including multi-policy, good driver, pay-in-full, and hybrid/electric car

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Rideshare insurance not available

Read our Travelers review
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
After nearly 100 years, Erie still offers excellent customer service, as shown by J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which ranks the insurer among the best for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region.

Ventajas

  • Allows you to lock in your premium with Erie Rate Lock

  • Accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles available

Contras

  • Several complaints about Erie on the Better Business Bureau website

  • Usage-based insurance not available

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
GEICO offers a variety of discounts and coverages. Each discount could save upward of 25%, according to GEICO’s website, and drivers can utilize multiple discounts, such as bundling auto and home insurance.

Ventajas

  • Wide array of discounts 

  • Award-winning mobile app and website

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Few local insurance agents, meaning most clients must use the app rather than an insurance agency for questions

Read our GEICO review
How to get the cheapest car insurance in High Point

Insurance companies use several different factors during the underwriting process to calculate your premium. Some specific factors include your driving record, what kind of car you drive, how many miles you drive per year, the level of coverage you choose for your policy, and even your ZIP code.

That means finding the cheapest car insurance in High Point will depend on your particular situation since no two drivers are exactly alike. But you can do several things to lower your auto insurance costs:

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Being a safe driver who avoids traffic citations and dangerous situations is the most effective way to keep your auto insurance costs low.

  • Shop around. Just as no two drivers are exactly alike, no two auto insurers use the same calculations to determine premium rates. Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies can help ensure you find the best price.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies commonly offer a number of different discounts to reduce costs for their customers. For example, many insurance companies offer a loyalty discount if you bundle homeowners insurance or renters insurance with your auto insurance.

  • Increase your deductible. You can lower your rates by increasing your deductible. Just make sure you can afford to pay the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in High Point: Midvale Home & Auto

Liability-only car insurance pays out when a driver causes an accident. The at-fault driver’s liability-only coverage will pay to repair or replace the other person’s damaged vehicle and their associated medical costs — it won’t pay for the at-fault driver’s property damage or medical care.

Since this kind of insurance doesn’t cover an at-fault driver’s property or medical needs, it’s less expensive than full-coverage car insurance. Liability insurance in High Point costs an average of $61 per month.

Drivers in High Point can reduce their insurance costs by choosing a liability-only insurance policy — just be sure you can handle out-of-pocket costs for your damages if you cause an accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto34
Erie39
Nationwide39
GEICO44
Liberty Mutual44
State Auto47
Safeco48
Direct Auto49
Travelers49
Dairyland50
Allstate52
Progressive54
National General64
State Farm64
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in High Point: Erie

Drivers who want more financial protection than liability-only insurance can provide them can choose a full-coverage car insurance policy. Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage along with collision and comprehensive coverage.

Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from anything other than an accident, such as vandalism, theft, weather, or flood.

High Point drivers pay a monthly average of $97 for full coverage.

You may want full-coverage car insurance in High Point if you don’t have the financial reserves to pay out of pocket to repair or replace your car if you cause an accident. This may be especially true if you drive a newer car and often park it on the street.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie59
Nationwide63
Midvale Home & Auto66
GEICO68
Travelers71
Allstate80
Progressive82
Safeco84
State Auto89
State Farm96
Direct Auto97
Liberty Mutual113
National General120
Dairyland297
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

The Tar Heel State follows at-fault laws when it comes to auto accidents. This means the driver who caused the accident is the one whose insurance pays out for damages. But North Carolina isn’t just an at-fault state — it’s one of only five states with a pure contributory negligence rule as part of its at-fault law.

Pure contributory negligence states that any person found even 1% at fault in causing an accident can’t sue the person who carries higher blame for the accident. If something you did or didn’t do contributed to the accident happening, even if the other person more directly caused the accident, you can’t sue.

North Carolina has an additional minimum insurance requirement on top of the minimum liability coverage listed below: uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Since this is required, any insurance policy you purchase in North Carolina must include this coverage to meet the minimum state requirements.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability​​$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You may also choose to purchase additional coverages on top of your liability coverage. Some common coverage options include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance will pay to repair or replace an at-fault driver’s vehicle. This may be especially important in North Carolina since it’s an at-fault state following the pure contributory negligence rule.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged because of something other than an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for towing expenses if your car breaks down and you need to tow it to a garage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with a spottier driving history may worry that it’s not possible to find cheap car insurance with an incident on their record. But whether you have a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or even a DUI on your driving record, it’s still possible to find affordable rates for your auto insurance.

Car insurance companies regard drivers with moving violations as riskier to insure, which means such drivers often pay higher premiums. But some insurance companies offer car insurance products geared toward drivers with an incident. Here’s how to find the best rates in High Point after an incident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The link between speeding and accidents — and especially fatal accidents — can partially explain why even a single citation for speeding can lead to higher auto insurance rates.

High Point drivers with a speeding ticket pay $92 per month for liability coverage and $146 per month for full coverage, on average.

The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in High Point.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Erie3956
Nationwide3952
GEICO4458
Liberty Mutual4462
Safeco4869
Direct Auto4967
Travelers4966
Dairyland5068
Allstate5269
Progressive5474
National General6485
State Farm6483
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Accidents happen, but being found at fault in an accident can lead to higher car insurance rates. Depending on the severity and circumstances of the accident and your driving history, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.

Liability insurance for Greensboro drivers with an accident costs an average of $97 per month.

Several insurers offer cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in High Point. If you’re struggling to find affordable coverage after an at-fault accident, consider one of these insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Erie3959
Nationwide3955
GEICO4462
Liberty Mutual4466
Safeco4874
Direct Auto4971
Travelers4970
Dairyland5072
Allstate5273
Progressive5479
National General6492
State Farm6489
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Drivers with a DUI conviction may have a tough time finding affordable car insurance. DUIs are one of the most dangerous moving violations a driver can commit. A driver with a DUI may face hefty fines, points on their driver’s license, suspension of driving privileges, and rate increases for car insurance — if the driver’s insurer doesn’t drop them altogether.

Greenboro drivers with a DUI pay an average of $111 per month for minimum coverage. That cost jumps to $176 per month for full coverage.

That doesn’t mean finding insurance you can afford after a DUI is impossible. The following insurers offer the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI in High Point.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Erie3960
Nationwide3966
GEICO4474
Liberty Mutual4474
Safeco4881
Direct Auto4982
Travelers4982
Dairyland5084
Allstate5287
Progressive5491
National General64108
State Farm64108
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Car insurance rates vary depending on your age. Rates tend to be high for young drivers, but they decrease around age 35. Rates remain similar until drivers reach their 70s. Around age 70, drivers’ slower reflexes and other potential declines make them more likely to get into an accident, which means their premiums tend to increase.

Senior drivers in High Point pay an average of $51 per month for liability insurance. The following insurance companies offer the cheapest car insurance for seniors in High Point.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Erie3046
Nationwide3048
GEICO3555
Liberty Mutual3794
Direct Auto3876
Travelers3957
Progressive4060
Dairyland41243
Safeco4172
Allstate4265
State Farm5075
National General5298
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers’ lack of experience behind the wheel, plus their tendency to take risks, means they have the highest auto insurance rates of any age demographic, which can be tough on the family budget.

Teen drivers in High Point pay monthly averages of $95 for liability coverage and $151 for full coverage.

Young drivers and their parents can still save money on auto insurance premiums in various ways, including:

  • Stay on your parents’ policy. Teen drivers can get their own car insurance coverage, but it’s generally much cheaper to stay on your parent’s policy.

  • Drive a safe car. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety offers recommendations for safe, practical, and affordable cars suitable for teens.

  • Enroll in a defensive driving class. This will not only help teens learn safe driving skills and techniques, but insurers may also offer a discount.

  • Get good grades. Teen drivers with certain GPAs may be eligible for a good student discount.

Check out the cheapest car insurance for teens in High Point:

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Nationwide63101
GEICO65100
Erie67101
Liberty Mutual70179
Dairyland76450
Safeco81141
Travelers83120
Direct Auto84167
Allstate86132
Progressive91138
State Farm103154
National General115215
High Point car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in North Carolina are allowed to use your credit history to determine your premium costs.[2] That means drivers with good to excellent credit scores often pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Working to improve your credit score may also help lower your insurance costs.

Insurance companies can use credit histories to determine rates, but it can’t be the only factor. For example, if you have excellent credit but a DUI on your record, you’ll probably pay more than a driver with poor credit and a squeaky clean driving record.

The chart below shows the average monthly cost of insurance in High Point by credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in High Point?

Car insurance rates in High Point are similar to the North Carolina state average. Across the Tar Heel State, full-coverage insurance costs an average of $108 per month, while the monthly average for a full-coverage policy in High Point is $97. As for liability-only insurance, the state average cost is $56 per month, while High Point residents pay an average of $61 per month for the same level of coverage.

Costs may vary within a state for a number of reasons — and sometimes even within a single city. Things like geographic location, population density, crime statistics, and demographics can all factor into an insurer’s calculation of premium costs.

More cities in North Carolina

See how average car insurance rates compare in some other North Carolina cities in the table below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charlotte$140$75
Fayetteville$124$68
High Point$97$61
Raleigh$116$61
High Point car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in High Point.

  • How much is car insurance in High Point?

    Liability insurance in High Point costs $61 per month, on average. Drivers pay $97 per month for full-coverage insurance. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, age, coverage level, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in High Point?

    Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in High Point, with monthly liability rates as low as $34. Erie and Nationwide also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $39 and $39.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in High Point?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in High Point. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top High Point insurers include Erie and GEICO.

  • What are the car insurance requirements in North Carolina?

    North Carolina drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. Drivers also must carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

  • How do points affect insurance in North Carolina?

    North Carolina issues points through its Safe Driver Incentive Plan. Points range from one to 12, with more points equalling higher rate increases. The more severe the violation, the more points you’ll get in a given citation. For full details, view the official page.[3]

