Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Columbia, Missouri, is a vibrant college town with a relatively low cost of living. If you live there or are considering moving there, you have many options for finding low-cost car insurance. Some of the cheapest insurers are USAA, State Farm, and Allstate, though others may better suit your needs.
The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Columbia is $85 for liability-only coverage and $202 for full coverage. The costs are generally a little cheaper than the state averages of $95 and $240, respectively.
Your car insurance costs will vary depending on your situation, deductible, coverage levels, and the number of vehicles on your policy. Always compare quotes before buying a policy.
Datos Breves
Columbia drivers will find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance rates from USAA.
Columbia had 15 traffic fatalities in 2023, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety data.[1]
Missouri is prone to natural disasters, such as ice storms, tornadoes, and flooding, which can lead to car insurance claims.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbia
The best car insurance company for you will depend on your insurance needs and driving history, among various other factors.
USAA is a great choice for military members, veterans, and their families. State Farm is well-suited for many drivers, especially drivers looking for specialty coverage like rideshare insurance. Travelers is great for drivers looking to bundle their auto policies with other policies, like pet and home insurance.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$56
$29
Full coverage
State Farm
4.5
$67
$35
Rideshare coverage
Travelers
4.5
$155
$86
Bundling
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.5
880
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$48/mo
USAA is a well-known and respected insurance company that’s been in business for more than 100 years. It has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and is available in all 50 states. USAA has competitive prices for both liability-only and full-coverage car insurance in Missouri.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and very high customer satisfaction scores
Some of the lowest car insurance prices in Missouri
Contras
Only available to military members and their families
4.5
842
Liability Only
$30/mo
Full Coverage
$58/mo
Also very well-known and respected, State Farm offers low car insurance rates in Missouri. State Farm has an innovative app that allows you to turn on rideshare coverage when you’re working as a driver or making deliveries. This is helpful for college towns like Columbia, where many students might want to pick up a side gig.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
App makes getting rideshare coverage easy
Contras
Low ratings from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot
4.3
829
Liability Only
$74/mo
Full Coverage
$123/mo
Travelers Insurance has been in business for more than 165 years, with offices in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. Travelers is unique because it has many insurance offerings, including pet insurance, making it an ideal company for people who want to bundle insurance.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Many different insurance offerings for bundling
Contras
More expensive than other competitors on this list
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbia
If you want to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbia, Missouri, here are a few tips:[2]
Compare prices. Numerous car insurance companies serve Columbia. When shopping for insurance, get quotes from three to five car insurance companies to ensure you get the best rate for your circumstances.
Bundle your insurance policies. If you already have home or renters insurance, ask your insurance company for quotes to add on car insurance. Many insurance companies will discount your car insurance when you purchase more than one type of insurance from them.
Raise your deductible. If you want a lower car insurance rate, a straightforward way to get it is by raising your deductible — the amount you’re responsible for paying after an incident or accident before your insurance kicks in. Of course, make sure you have the amount of your deductible in savings, just in case.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbia
Liability-only car insurance only covers a third party’s property and injuries in the case of an accident. It won’t cover your own property damage or medical needs.[3]
Drivers who want to save on monthly car insurance costs would be a good fit for liability-only insurance, as long as they understand the risks of being underinsured in case of an accident. Generally, however, insurance professionals recommend carrying more than your state’s minimum required amount of liability insurance to protect yourself financially if you cause an accident. Liability-only policies in Columbia, Missouri, cost an average of $85 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
25
State Farm
30
Allstate
40
GEICO
44
Safeco
48
American Family
51
Clearcover
57
Progressive
61
Shelter
67
State Auto
67
Nationwide
71
Auto-Owners
73
Travelers
74
Liberty Mutual
78
Midvale Home & Auto
78
Direct Auto
83
GAINSCO
83
AssuranceAmerica
92
The General
93
Dairyland
96
Bristol West
115
Foremost
126
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbia
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and also pays for your own medical needs and property damages through collision and comprehensive coverage. It’s a good fit if you can’t or don’t want to pay for your own expenses out of pocket in case of an accident, which you’d have to do if you only had liability car insurance. And if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will require you to carry full coverage.
Full-coverage policies in Columbia, Missouri, cost an average of $202 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
48
State Farm
58
Allstate
78
GEICO
85
American Family
97
Safeco
105
Clearcover
112
Progressive
118
Travelers
123
Nationwide
127
Shelter
128
Auto-Owners
141
Midvale Home & Auto
146
State Auto
171
Direct Auto
172
Liberty Mutual
178
AssuranceAmerica
186
GAINSCO
198
The General
226
Foremost
265
Dairyland
298
Bristol West
326
Car insurance requirements in Missouri
Missouri law states that all vehicles, whether parked or driven, must have insurance. Drivers also must be able to present their insurance information when a police officer requests it. Like many states, Missouri has specific minimum requirements for car insurance. Drivers will likely need more than the minimum to be fully covered in case of an accident, however.
Here are the minimum coverage requirements in Missouri:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Drivers should also consider getting the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you cause an accident or collide with another object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged because of something other than an accident, such as theft, weather, flood, or vandalism.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage protects you if you’re hit by an uninsured or underinsured motorist who doesn’t have enough or any coverage to pay for damages.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have a clean driving record, it’s likely you’ll qualify for some of the best car insurance rates. However, if you have a driving incident on your driving record, you’ll typically have to pay more because insurance companies consider you a riskier driver.
Some examples of driving incidents include getting speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or being in at-fault accidents.
In Missouri, drivers with a DUI pay substantially more on average than those with a clean driving record. They also pay more per month on average than those with speeding tickets and at-fault accidents on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
In Missouri, getting a speeding ticket while driving typically means an increase in auto premiums. Insurance companies consider you a riskier driver and, thus, more of a liability. So, it costs more for them to insure you. Here are the companies with the lowest average monthly liability rates for drivers with speeding tickets.
The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with a speeding ticket is $123 per month for minimum coverage and $293 for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
USAA
25
32
State Farm
30
38
Allstate
40
52
GEICO
44
57
Safeco
48
68
American Family
51
67
Clearcover
57
80
Progressive
61
82
Shelter
67
96
Nationwide
71
93
Auto-Owners
73
97
Travelers
74
98
Liberty Mutual
78
109
Direct Auto
83
111
GAINSCO
83
105
AssuranceAmerica
92
127
The General
93
125
Dairyland
96
129
Bristol West
115
152
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
If you have an at-fault accident while driving in Missouri, your car insurance premiums will likely go up. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies offering minimum coverage for drivers with accidents on their records.
The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with an at-fault accident on record is $126 per month for minimum coverage.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
USAA
25
34
State Farm
30
40
Allstate
40
54
GEICO
44
60
Safeco
48
71
American Family
51
70
Clearcover
57
92
Progressive
61
86
Shelter
67
99
Nationwide
71
97
Auto-Owners
73
100
Travelers
74
102
Liberty Mutual
78
114
Direct Auto
83
116
GAINSCO
83
111
AssuranceAmerica
92
130
The General
93
131
Dairyland
96
133
Bristol West
115
156
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
A DUI is a serious offense. Drivers can get a DUI for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, recreational drugs, or prescription drugs.
Each state has different legal blood alcohol level (BAC) limits. Missouri uses the term “DWI,” meaning driving while intoxicated/impaired. In Missouri, the BAC limit is 0.08 for drivers older than 21 and 0.02 for drivers younger than 21.
Here are the cheapest liability-only quotes for Columbia, Missouri drivers with DUIs. The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with a DUI on record is $143 per month for liability only and $340 for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
USAA
25
40
State Farm
30
48
Allstate
40
65
GEICO
44
71
Safeco
48
78
American Family
51
82
Clearcover
57
92
Progressive
61
99
Shelter
67
102
Nationwide
71
115
Auto-Owners
73
118
Travelers
74
120
Liberty Mutual
78
126
Direct Auto
83
134
GAINSCO
83
134
AssuranceAmerica
92
149
The General
93
150
Dairyland
96
155
Bristol West
115
186
Foremost
126
204
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Older adults typically have lower car insurance rates because they’re considered experienced drivers. However, rates can go up after drivers reach age 70. Drivers 70 and older have a higher likelihood of death in a crash than drivers age 35 to 54, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here are the companies with the best auto insurance quotes in Columbia for senior drivers.
The average cost of car insurance for Columbia seniors is $133 per month for liability only and $133 for full coverage.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
34
18
State Farm
40
21
Allstate
56
29
GEICO
60
31
American Family
68
36
Progressive
76
39
Safeco
81
37
Shelter
83
43
Nationwide
85
48
Travelers
87
52
Clearcover
95
48
Auto-Owners
100
52
Direct Auto
119
57
AssuranceAmerica
123
61
Liberty Mutual
131
58
GAINSCO
147
61
The General
166
68
Dairyland
216
70
Bristol West
235
83
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Buying car insurance for teenagers is typically more expensive than purchasing insurance for adults. Teenage drivers lack driving experience, so insurance companies consider them riskier. The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Columbia is $373 per month for full coverage and $157 for liability only.
You can usually reduce the cost of a teenager’s driver’s insurance by keeping them on the family insurance policy, purchasing them a safe car, teaching them good driving habits, and utilizing discounts, like a good student discount.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
81
42
State Farm
102
53
GEICO
137
71
Allstate
140
72
American Family
169
89
Safeco
191
88
Clearcover
204
104
Progressive
216
112
Nationwide
222
124
Shelter
225
118
Travelers
226
136
Auto-Owners
240
124
Liberty Mutual
307
135
Direct Auto
320
154
GAINSCO
362
152
AssuranceAmerica
364
180
The General
370
152
Foremost
483
230
Dairyland
495
159
Bristol West
554
196
Columbia car insurance quotes by credit tier
Missouri is one of the many states where insurance companies can incorporate your credit history when calculating insurance rates. Insurify data shows drivers with excellent credit pay around $2,000 less per year than drivers with poor credit.
If you want to increase your credit score, you have a few ways to do so. Your payment history — whether or not you pay your bills on time — makes up the largest portion of your credit score (35%). The next largest portion of your score is amounts owed (30%). That reflects the amount of debt you have in relation to the amount of credit you have.[5]
Making payments on time and reducing your debt load are two ways to improve your credit if you want to qualify for cheaper car insurance rates.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbia?
The national average cost of car insurance is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability-only policies. Columbia's average car insurance rates are lower, at $202 and $85, respectively. The city’s averages are also lower than the Missouri state averages.
Car insurance rates vary by location, crime, and personal facts about drivers, such as age and driving history. If you move to another city in Missouri, your insurance rates may increase or decrease.
More cities in Missouri
Several other cities in Missouri have comparable car insurance rates to Columbia. Here is a list of other cities and how their average monthly car insurance rates compare to those in Columbia, Missouri.
Columbia car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Columbia.
How much is car insurance in Columbia, Missouri?
Car insurance in Columbia costs $143 per month, on average. Drivers in the state pay $202 per month for full-coverage insurance and $85 per month for liability coverage.
The exact cost of your premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Columbia, Missouri?
Columbia drivers will find the cheapest car insurance rates with USAA. The insurer's liability policies start at $25 per month.
State Farm and Allstate are the second- and third-cheapest auto insurers for Columbia drivers, with minimum-coverage rates as low as $30 and $40, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbia, Missouri?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Columbia.
Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Columbia choices include USAA and Allstate.
What are the penalties for driving without insurance in Missouri?
Driving without insurance in Missouri is illegal. If you’re caught driving without at least the minimum amount of required coverage, you could receive four points on your driving record, lose your license for up to a year, and pay up to $400 in reinstatement fees.[6]
Should you purchase medical payments coverage in Missouri?
It depends. Medical payments cover your medical costs up to your policy limits. It typically covers you and any passengers in your car, regardless of who was at fault in an accident. While it may increase your premium costs, it can be worth it if you want to fully protect yourself and your passengers.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.