Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a clean driving record, it’s likely you’ll qualify for some of the best car insurance rates. However, if you have a driving incident on your driving record, you’ll typically have to pay more because insurance companies consider you a riskier driver.

Some examples of driving incidents include getting speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or being in at-fault accidents.

In Missouri, drivers with a DUI pay substantially more on average than those with a clean driving record. They also pay more per month on average than those with speeding tickets and at-fault accidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

In Missouri, getting a speeding ticket while driving typically means an increase in auto premiums. Insurance companies consider you a riskier driver and, thus, more of a liability. So, it costs more for them to insure you. Here are the companies with the lowest average monthly liability rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with a speeding ticket is $123 per month for minimum coverage and $293 for full coverage.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket USAA 25 32 State Farm 30 38 Allstate 40 52 GEICO 44 57 Safeco 48 68 American Family 51 67 Clearcover 57 80 Progressive 61 82 Shelter 67 96 Nationwide 71 93 Auto-Owners 73 97 Travelers 74 98 Liberty Mutual 78 109 Direct Auto 83 111 GAINSCO 83 105 AssuranceAmerica 92 127 The General 93 125 Dairyland 96 129 Bristol West 115 152

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

If you have an at-fault accident while driving in Missouri, your car insurance premiums will likely go up. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies offering minimum coverage for drivers with accidents on their records.

The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with an at-fault accident on record is $126 per month for minimum coverage.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident USAA 25 34 State Farm 30 40 Allstate 40 54 GEICO 44 60 Safeco 48 71 American Family 51 70 Clearcover 57 92 Progressive 61 86 Shelter 67 99 Nationwide 71 97 Auto-Owners 73 100 Travelers 74 102 Liberty Mutual 78 114 Direct Auto 83 116 GAINSCO 83 111 AssuranceAmerica 92 130 The General 93 131 Dairyland 96 133 Bristol West 115 156

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is a serious offense. Drivers can get a DUI for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, recreational drugs, or prescription drugs.

Each state has different legal blood alcohol level (BAC) limits. Missouri uses the term “DWI,” meaning driving while intoxicated/impaired. In Missouri, the BAC limit is 0.08 for drivers older than 21 and 0.02 for drivers younger than 21.

Here are the cheapest liability-only quotes for Columbia, Missouri drivers with DUIs. The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with a DUI on record is $143 per month for liability only and $340 for full coverage.