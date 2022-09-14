Cheapest car insurance for Minneapolis drivers with an incident

Whether you’ve received a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another moving violation, you can expect any negative traffic incident to affect your premiums. Insurance companies treat drivers with a history of such incidents as higher risk than drivers with clean records — even if the history is only a single instance.

Minneapolis drivers with a past incident on their record pay $159 per month for liability coverage and $311 for full-coverage insurance.

Even if you don’t have a spotless driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance in Minneapolis.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Speeding may be common, even among drivers who consider themselves to be safety conscious, but that doesn’t change how dangerous it is. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found 31% of traffic deaths in 2020 in Minnesota were related to speeding.[3]

This helps explain why insurers are so likely to raise your rates after a speeding ticket. On average, Minneapolis drivers with a speeding ticket pay $176 per month for liability coverage. You can find the cheapest liability car insurance options from one of these insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 69 96 Liberty Mutual 92 128 Direct Auto 109 145 Progressive 109 146 Bristol West 150 197 The General 192 257

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

Accidents aren’t just stressful — they can also increase your car insurance rates. Insurance companies generally treat a driver with an at-fault accident as a greater insurance risk, which means the insurer will increase their rates or even drop their coverage, depending on the severity of the accident and the driver’s history.

On average, Minneapolis drivers with a past accident pay $177 per month for liability insurance. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Minneapolis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 69 101 Liberty Mutual 92 132 Direct Auto 109 151 Progressive 109 151 Bristol West 150 201 The General 192 266

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

Drivers who have been cited for driving under the influence may struggle to find affordable auto insurance. The average cost of liability coverage for Minneapolis drivers with a DUI is $202 per month.

“If you have a DUI violation, your rate will go up,” Worters says. “Insurance companies may consider DUI drivers as riskier to insure or even refuse coverage.”

But many insurers specialize in insuring drivers who can’t get standard insurance because of their driving history. If you have a DUI, you may need to turn to such an insurance company to get the coverage you need — and unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot you can do to reduce your rates post-DUI.

“It takes time before you can see any rate reductions,” Worters explains. “Keep a clean record and take a driver education course.”

The following companies offer the cheapest liability car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Minneapolis: