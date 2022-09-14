Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Minnesota
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Minnesota.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Minneapolis is the most heavily populated city in Minnesota, resulting in higher car insurance rates than most other cities in the state. With an average monthly rate of $123 for liability coverage, insurance in the City of Lakes is more expensive than the national liability average of $104. Liability insurance in Minneapolis also costs more than the Minnesota state average of $100 per month, likely due to high population density and crime rates.
Here’s how to find the best cheap auto insurance in Minneapolis, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Datos Breves
Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and State Auto have the cheapest liability insurance in Minneapolis.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance is $240 per month in Minneapolis, $204 in Minnesota, and $213 in the U.S.
Minnesota is a no-fault state that requires personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Minneapolis
The best car insurance companies in Minneapolis won’t be the same for every driver since each insurer has different criteria for determining rates. Factors that insurance companies use to set your rates include your age, gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and even your credit score.
Not only will these factors vary from one driver to another, but each company weighs each factor differently. This is why it’s so important for consumers to shop around for the best car insurance for their needs. State Farm, Auto-Owners, and USAA each offer distinct benefits, and all have lower average monthly rates than the Minneapolis average. The average quotes included below reflect average U.S. insurance costs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$116
$54
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$82
$38
Optional coverage
USAA
4.5
$100
$46
Military members
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$116/mo
State Farm is one of the oldest auto insurance companies in America and one of the largest auto insurers by market share. It offers a variety of discounts and coverages, along with the cheapest rates in Minneapolis.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for its insurance-shopping process
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$38/mo
Full Coverage
$82/mo
Auto-Owners has offered affordable car insurance and a robust list of discounts since its founding in 1916.
Ventajas
Offers many discounts
At-fault accident forgiveness available
Contras
Can’t get a quote online — must work with an agent
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$46/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
Since 1922, USAA has been committed to offering affordable car insurance to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.
Ventajas
Highest overall customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Offers usage-based auto insurance
Contras
Only military members, veterans, and their families are eligible
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis
The cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will vary from one driver to the next. Each insurance company uses its own underwriting formula for determining your rates, and you’ll often receive different rates from companies for the same coverage. This is one reason why shopping around to find the cheapest rate is so important.
Here are some other strategies you can use to get the cheapest rates for the coverage you need:
Adjust your coverage amount. Increasing your deductible, dropping comprehensive or collision coverage, or lowering your liability amounts will all reduce your premium rates. Just make sure you maintain enough coverage to protect yourself in the event of an accident.
Consider telematics. Many insurers offer drivers the chance to lower their rates in exchange for installing a telematics device that tracks their driving behavior. Safe drivers may be able to save big with these programs.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Minneapolis: Safeco
If you’re found at fault in an accident, liability-only car insurance will cover the cost of repairing or replacing the other party’s property and medical bills.
But Minnesota is a no-fault state, so drivers in Minneapolis have to carry more than liability-only insurance. State law requires all Minnesota drivers to carry minimum levels of personal injury protection (PIP) insurance, which pays for the policyholder’s medical expenses after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.
Drivers also must carry uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance, which pays for your property damage if you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver without adequate insurance.
Liability insurance in Minneapolis costs an average of $123 per month. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Minneapolis:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
69
Liberty Mutual
92
State Auto
93
Midvale Home & Auto
101
Direct Auto
109
Progressive
109
Bristol West
150
The General
192
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Minneapolis: Nationwide
Full-coverage car insurance generally refers to insurance that includes collision and comprehensive coverage on top of liability coverage.
Collision coverage will pay for physical damage to your car if you cause an accident, while comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your car after damage from something other than an accident.
“Comprehensive and collision are common types of car insurance coverage, though no state requires them,” says Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute. “However, if you have a loan, your lender would require it.”
Minneapolis drivers pay a monthly average of $240 for full coverage. The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Minneapolis:
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide
119
Safeco
134
Travelers
135
Midvale Home & Auto
154
Progressive
182
Liberty Mutual
186
State Auto
209
Direct Auto
218
Bristol West
317
The General
493
Car insurance requirements in Minnesota
Minnesota is a no-fault state, meaning each insurance company pays out for the medical costs of its own policyholder, regardless of who caused an accident.[1] But if a driver is at fault in an accident, their insurance will pay for the other party’s property damage.
Because the North Star State follows no-fault rules, all drivers must carry personal injury protection, bodily injury liability, property damage liability, uninsured motorist coverage, and underinsured motorist coverage.[2]
The minimum requirements for each of these coverages are:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$40,000 per person per accident
$20,000 for hospital or medical expenses
$20,000 for non-medical expenses such as lost wages, replacement services, etc.
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Underinsured motorist
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Drivers may purchase more insurance than the Minnesota requirements. That may mean increasing the dollar amount of coverage they carry for each type of required insurance or adding other coverages to their policy. The most common additional coverages are:
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your car if it’s damaged due to something other than an accident.
Medical payments coverage
Also known as MedPay, this covers medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for Minneapolis drivers with an incident
Whether you’ve received a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another moving violation, you can expect any negative traffic incident to affect your premiums. Insurance companies treat drivers with a history of such incidents as higher risk than drivers with clean records — even if the history is only a single instance.
Minneapolis drivers with a past incident on their record pay $159 per month for liability coverage and $311 for full-coverage insurance.
Even if you don’t have a spotless driving record, you can still find affordable car insurance in Minneapolis.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco
Speeding may be common, even among drivers who consider themselves to be safety conscious, but that doesn’t change how dangerous it is. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found 31% of traffic deaths in 2020 in Minnesota were related to speeding.[3]
This helps explain why insurers are so likely to raise your rates after a speeding ticket. On average, Minneapolis drivers with a speeding ticket pay $176 per month for liability coverage. You can find the cheapest liability car insurance options from one of these insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
69
96
Liberty Mutual
92
128
Direct Auto
109
145
Progressive
109
146
Bristol West
150
197
The General
192
257
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco
Accidents aren’t just stressful — they can also increase your car insurance rates. Insurance companies generally treat a driver with an at-fault accident as a greater insurance risk, which means the insurer will increase their rates or even drop their coverage, depending on the severity of the accident and the driver’s history.
On average, Minneapolis drivers with a past accident pay $177 per month for liability insurance. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Minneapolis.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
69
101
Liberty Mutual
92
132
Direct Auto
109
151
Progressive
109
151
Bristol West
150
201
The General
192
266
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
Drivers who have been cited for driving under the influence may struggle to find affordable auto insurance. The average cost of liability coverage for Minneapolis drivers with a DUI is $202 per month.
“If you have a DUI violation, your rate will go up,” Worters says. “Insurance companies may consider DUI drivers as riskier to insure or even refuse coverage.”
But many insurers specialize in insuring drivers who can’t get standard insurance because of their driving history. If you have a DUI, you may need to turn to such an insurance company to get the coverage you need — and unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot you can do to reduce your rates post-DUI.
“It takes time before you can see any rate reductions,” Worters explains. “Keep a clean record and take a driver education course.”
The following companies offer the cheapest liability car insurance for drivers with a DUI in Minneapolis:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
69
110
Liberty Mutual
92
147
Direct Auto
109
174
Progressive
109
174
Bristol West
150
239
The General
192
306
Cheapest car insurance for Minneapolis seniors: Safeco
Car insurance rates are highest for young drivers, but premiums tend to decrease for drivers around age 35. But costs go up again about four decades later. Around age 70, many drivers begin to have slower reflexes and reaction times and often experience other physical declines that affect their driving. Insurers increase rates for older drivers to reflect this risk.
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Minneapolis is $79 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full-coverage insurance. The following insurers have the cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Minneapolis.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
52
102
Liberty Mutual
67
136
Progressive
69
115
Direct Auto
74
149
Bristol West
107
226
The General
139
358
Cheapest car insurance for Minneapolis teens: Safeco
Teenagers don’t have much driving experience, which can translate into riskier behavior behind the wheel. As a result, insurance companies charge the highest rates to teen drivers. Minneapolis teens pay $224 per month for liability coverage and $438 for full-coverage insurance.
That doesn’t mean teens (and their parents) are stuck with unaffordable premiums, though.
Here are several ways teenage drivers can help lower their insurance costs:
Stay on their parents’ insurance policy. Though teens can technically get an insurance policy for themselves, it’s generally much cheaper to stay on a parent’s policy.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teen drivers in Minneapolis:
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
125
243
Liberty Mutual
158
319
Progressive
199
332
Direct Auto
202
403
Bristol West
253
536
The General
312
802
Minneapolis car insurance quotes by credit tier
Minnesota allows car insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score to help determine your premium.[4] While your credit history isn’t the only factor used in underwriting to determine your insurance costs, insurers tend to give lower premiums to drivers with good credit and higher premiums to drivers with poor credit.
The good news is that Minneapolis drivers can lower their car insurance costs by improving their credit. Here are the average costs by credit tier in Minneapolis:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Minneapolis?
Full-coverage car insurance in Minneapolis costs an average of $240per month, while liability-only coverage costs an average of $123 per month. In contrast, the national average is $213 monthly for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.
Several factors help explain the difference in cost, including geographic location, population density, and crime statistics. For example, the high average annual snowfall in Minneapolis can affect driving risks and behavior, which can increase insurance rates.[5] Michigan drivers generally pay higher rates than the national average as well, likely due to the state’s no-fault insurance laws.
More cities in Minnesota
Of the largest cities in Minnesota, Minneapolis has the highest average cost of auto insurance. Compare how much drivers in a few Minnesota cities pay for coverage in the table below.
City
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Duluth
$86
$163
Minneapolis
$123
$240
Rochester
$87
$193
Minneapolis car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine how much auto coverage you need. The following information should help answer your remaining questions about finding the cheapest auto insurance in Minnesota.
How much is car insurance in Minneapolis?
Minneapolis drivers pay an average of $240 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $123 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Minneapolis?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Minneapolis. The average cost of car insurance from State Farm in the U.S. is $116 per month for full-coverage insurance and $54 for liability coverage. Other top insurers in Minneapolis include Auto-Owners and USAA.
What companies have the cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis?
Safeco is the cheapest auto insurer in Minneapolis, with policyholders paying $69 per month for liability insurance. Liberty Mutual and State Auto also offer affordable car insurance, with respective rates of $92 and $93 per month for liability coverage. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.
Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Minnesota?
Yes. It’s illegal to drive in Minnesota without car insurance. Drivers in the state must carry minimum amounts of personal injury protection, bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, and underinsured motorist coverage.
Is Minnesota a no-fault state?
Yes. Minnesota is a no-fault state. After an accident, each driver must turn to their own insurance company for help with paying for damages, regardless of fault.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.
