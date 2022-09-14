>Seguros de Autos>Maryland

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Glen Burnie, Maryland (2024)

USAA has the cheapest liability insurance rate in Glen Burnie, starting at $101 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Glen Burnie is $167 per month for minimum coverage and $282 per month for full coverage. These costs are much higher than the U.S. national average of $104 per month for liability and $213 for full coverage.

Car insurance may cost more in Glen Burnie because the city is at greater risk of damage during hurricane season. Tropical storms can result in high winds, flooding, tornadoes, and storm surge.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Glen Burnie.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Safeco, and GEICO have the cheapest liability insurance rates in Glen Burnie.

  • Auto insurers in Maryland can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining premiums.[2]

  • Maryland is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting injuries and property damage.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Glen Burnie

Maryland drivers have many options when it comes to cheap car insurance in Glen Burnie. However, every insurer differs in terms of cost, coverage options, discounts, third-party ratings, and more.

The best car insurance company for you will depend on your budget and needs, but the following three insurers offer quality coverage at an affordable price. The average quotes reflect statewide costs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Safeco3.8$162$105Endorsements
USAA4.5$154$105Military families
Clearcover3.2$${AUTO_CARRIER_CLEARCOVER_FULL_STATE_MD_PRICE}N/ADigital policy management
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for endorsements: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$102/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$157/mo

Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, is an excellent insurer to consider if you want to customize your policy with endorsements. Safeco offers a wide selection of optional coverages, including new-car replacement, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness, as well as unique extras like a diminishing deductible.

The company also has the cheapest average liability insurance premiums in Glen Burnie. However, it doesn’t offer many discounts.

Ventajas

  • Good selection of endorsements

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than many other companies

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$146/mo

USAA offers some of the best auto insurance for Glen Burnie families with an active-duty, reserve, or retired military service member. The company stands out for its excellent third-party ratings. The company has the highest score for overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction by J.D. Power. It also has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, demonstrating a healthy overall financial status.

USAA has cheap rates in Glen Burnie, and it also offers a variety of discounts for additional savings. However, USAA has only a few endorsements available for members.

Ventajas

  • Superior third-party ratings

  • Good variety of discounts

Contras

  • Coverage only for military members and their families

  • Few endorsements available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

If you prefer to manage your car insurance policy without help from an independent agent, Clearcover might be a good option. This insurance business operates digitally through a mobile app, so you can make payments, file claims, get roadside assistance, and view your ID cards anytime from your smartphone.

Additionally, Clearcover has fast claim handling. The company states that it pays out most claims in less than one week. Clearcover can even settle simple claims in as little as one day.

Ventajas

  • Digital policy management and claim handling

  • Cheapest full-coverage insurance in Glen Burnie

Contras

  • No in-person insurance agency

  • No policy bundling

Read our Clearcover review
Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Glen Burnie

The cost of car insurance will vary by driver. A variety of factors can affect car insurance rates, including your ZIP code, age, claim history, driving record, vehicle type, and credit. However, you have many ways to lower your rate and find the cheapest car insurance in Glen Burnie.

Here are some tips for saving money:

  • Choose a high deductible. If you purchase a full-coverage policy, selecting higher deductibles for collision and comprehensive insurance can lower your monthly premium so you get the best deal.

  • Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts that can help you save money. You can also ask an insurance agent or licensed representative about what discounts are available.

  • Bundle your policies. You can typically qualify for savings if you purchase multiple insurance products together, such as car insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.

  • Pay in full. Paying your annual car insurance premium up front and in full often makes you eligible for a small discount.

  • Compare quotes. Car insurance companies charge different rates for the same coverage types and policy limits. To find the cheapest car insurance for your situation, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from several insurance companies before implementing any policy changes.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Glen Burnie: USAA

Liability-only car insurance covers your financial responsibilities if you cause a car accident that results in another party’s bodily injury or property damage. It pays for the other person’s losses up to your policy limit. Liability-only insurance doesn’t pay for your vehicle repairs after a crash.

USAA offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Glen Burnie, at $101 per month.

Below, you can see which car insurance companies in Glen Burnie have the cheapest liability-only car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA101
Safeco102
GEICO121
Midvale Home & Auto127
Liberty Mutual128
State Farm130
Erie148
Elephant157
Progressive157
Travelers177
CSAA180
Direct Auto187
Nationwide220
Allstate234
State Auto293
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Glen Burnie: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance provides more financial protection than a minimum-coverage policy. In Maryland, full-coverage policies include liability insurance, collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, uninsured motorist coverage, and personal injury protection.

Though Maryland doesn’t require drivers to buy full-coverage insurance, lenders usually require drivers who lease or finance their vehicles to buy this type of policy. Most Glen Burnie drivers can benefit from full coverage, including people with a new vehicle or who can’t afford car repairs out of pocket.

With a rate of $146 per month, USAA has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Glen Burnie.

In the table below, you can see other companies that offer cheap full-coverage car insurance in Glen Burnie.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA146
Safeco157
GEICO173
State Farm187
Erie212
Liberty Mutual216
Midvale Home & Auto216
Progressive226
CSAA238
Elephant245
Travelers253
Direct Auto263
Nationwide293
Allstate335
State Auto436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Glen Burnie car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Maryland

Car insurance is a legal requirement for all drivers in Maryland. To meet the state’s car insurance laws, you must carry liability insurance with coverage limits of at least 30/60/15, as well as uninsured motorist coverage and personal injury protection.

Maryland is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver must compensate other drivers for their losses after a crash. The 30/60/15 coverage limits represent the maximum amount of money your insurer will pay if an at-fault accident results in another driver’s injuries or property damage.

Here are the specific car insurance requirements for Maryland drivers:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$2,500

In addition to the required coverages, you can benefit from adding car insurance endorsements to fill gaps in your standard policy and provide additional protection.

Here are some of the endorsements that many car insurance companies offer:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident with another vehicle or collide with an object, collision insurance pays for your resulting vehicle repair costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Following damage from a non-collision incident — like severe weather, theft, or vandalism — comprehensive insurance can cover the costs of vehicle repair or replacement.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    This endorsement waives your first at-fault accident so it doesn’t affect your premium. Some insurance companies only offer accident forgiveness to drivers who have a clean driving record and no previous claims.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you lease or finance your vehicle, adding gap insurance is a good idea. If you total your car or someone steals it, gap insurance will cover the difference between your car’s diminished value and what you still owe the lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    Rental car reimbursement will pay for a rental vehicle while your car is in the shop after a collision or comprehensive claim. This policy usually pays up to a certain amount per day for a specific length of time.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents on their record — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations — often pay higher insurance rates than drivers with a clean record. More serious violations, like driving under the influence or driving with a suspended license, often have the biggest effect on rates.

Insurers view drivers with several incidents on their record as riskier to insure and charge higher rates as a result. Below, you can find the average cost of liability coverage by driving record from auto insurers in Glen Burnie.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA101124130156
Safeco102136144158
GEICO121148156187
Liberty Mutual128170177198
State Farm130157165201
Erie148200205209
Elephant157194205243
Progressive157201210243
Travelers177221231274
CSAA180229245278
Direct Auto187237249289
Nationwide220272286340
Allstate234286301362
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is one of various factors that affect car insurance premiums. In general, teenage drivers pay the highest insurance rates because they lack driving experience and have a higher likelihood of accidents than more experienced drivers. For most drivers, rates decrease with age between the ages of 35 and 70. Rates increase a bit for senior drivers older than 70 due to aging-related risk factors.

Here’s the average cost of car insurance in Glen Burnie for drivers of various age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$432
20s$535
30s$499
40s$423
50s$316
60s$222
70s$166
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Glen Burnie car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Maryland, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores to calculate premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit typically pay lower rates than people with poor credit. Insurance companies view credit history as a way to predict how likely drivers are to file insurance claims.

You can see the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Glen Burnie based on credit tier in the table below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Glen Burnie car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the best coverage plan and amount for you. The following information should help you navigate your remaining questions about finding the best rates for car insurance in Glen Burnie.

  • How much is car insurance in Glen Burnie?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Glen Burnie is $225 per month. On average, Glen Burnie drivers pay $167 per month for liability coverage and $282 for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Glen Burnie?

    With a monthly rate of $101 for liability insurance, USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Glen Burnie. However, USAA offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance premium, at $146 per month. Safeco and GEICO also have affordable liability coverage, with monthly rates of $102 and $121, respectively. The best way to find the lowest price for coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Glen Burnie?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, low average rates, and impressive third-party rankings, USAA is the best car insurance company in Glen Burnie. Maryland drivers pay $105 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full coverage from USAA, on average. Other top insurers available to non-military members include State Farm, GEICO, and Clearcover.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Maryland Department of the Enviornment. "Hurricane and Tropical Storm Preparedness."
  2. Maryland Insurance Administration. "Use of Your Credit History for Auto Insurance."
  3. NOLO. "Maryland Car Insurance Requirements and Laws."
  4. Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance."
