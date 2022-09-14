Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Some mistakes on the road can lead to traffic violations on your driving record. Common incidents — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and at-fault accidents — often lead to higher insurance premiums.[8] Lexington drivers with clean records tend to pay the most affordable insurance premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you get caught speeding, your speeding ticket typically comes with a fine. Most insurance companies also charge higher premiums to drivers with one or more speeding tickets on their record. A single speeding ticket shouldn’t affect your premium as much as more serious violations, like at-fault accidents and DUIs.

On average, Lexington drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay $215 per month for liability insurance and $326 for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 62 80 State Farm 65 80 National General 70 89 GEICO 73 92 Safeco 74 101 USAA 80 100 Allstate 93 117 Clearcover 95 129 Travelers 104 133 Progressive 105 138 Liberty Mutual 106 144 Nationwide 137 174 CSAA 153 199 Bristol West 160 205 Shelter 167 232 The General 234 306 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you cause an accident, your auto insurer will typically increase your auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies view you as a higher-risk driver if you have one or more previous accidents on your record. The severity and resulting damage of your accident can also influence how much your premium increases.

The average cost of car insurance in Lexington for drivers with a past accident is $216 per month for liability insurance and $327 for full-coverage insurance. Here are the average monthly liability rates for Lexington drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 62 82 State Farm 65 84 National General 70 93 GEICO 73 95 Safeco 74 105 USAA 80 104 Allstate 93 121 Clearcover 95 148 Travelers 104 137 Progressive 105 142 Liberty Mutual 106 149 Nationwide 137 180 CSAA 153 211 Bristol West 160 209 Shelter 167 238 The General 234 316 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

A driving under the influence (DUI) charge is possibly the most serious incident you can have on your driving record. If you have a past DUI, you’ll likely pay significantly higher insurance premiums.

While average rates tend to increase across all insurance companies, shopping around can help you save on car insurance costs after a DUI. Lexington drivers with a DUI pay an average of $247 per month for liability coverage and $375 for full coverage.

