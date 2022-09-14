Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kentucky
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $65/mes para solo responsabilidad y $101/mes para cobertura total en Kentucky.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Around 320,000 people live in Lexington, the second-largest city in Kentucky. Lexington drivers pay an average of $157 per month for liability car insurance, which is higher than the national average liability insurance rate of $104 but lower than the state average of $176.
Lexington has a lower risk of tornadoes than elsewhere in the state, which helps explain why the city’s average rate is a bit lower than the state average.[1] Northern Kentucky, in particular, faces a higher frequency of tornadoes.[2]
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap auto insurance in Lexington, including comparing quotes, coverage options, and more.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and National General offer the cheapest liability insurance in Lexington.
On average, full-coverage auto insurance costs $238 per month in Lexington.
Drivers can reject the state’s required personal injury protection (PIP) coverage because Kentucky is a “choice” no-fault state.[3]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lexington
Car insurance companies determine rates using different methods, so the cheapest option for you in Lexington depends on your insurance needs and driver profile. Key factors auto insurance companies consider include your vehicle type, age, driving record, and ZIP code.
Shopping around for coverage from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest rates. Check out a few of the top insurance companies in Lexington below to begin your search. The average quotes displayed below reflect statewide costs for Kentucky drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
3.1
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$70/mo
Full Coverage
$109/mo
Owned by Allstate, National General offers auto insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and more. The company has a network of more than 55,000 independent insurance agents in the country.
Ventajas
Works with high-risk drivers
Extensive add-on coverage options
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$80/mo
Full Coverage
$119/mo
USAA provides a variety of financial products, including auto and home insurance, to military members, veterans, and their families. USAA has high customer satisfaction ratings and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
SafePilot program can save good drivers up to 30%
Affordable coverage
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$65/mo
Full Coverage
$96/mo
State Farm offers Lexington drivers some of the cheapest car insurance options. The company offers plenty of opportunities for families to save through bundling, good student discounts, and more.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lexington
You can’t avoid paying for car insurance, but you can likely earn a lower car insurance premium. Consider the following ways to save:
Shop around. Every car insurance company takes a slightly different approach when determining rates. To find the lowest rates available for your situation, take the time to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Find discounts. Most insurance companies offer some discounts. Find out if you qualify for any. Common discounts for drivers include those for having a clean record, bundling coverage, installing safety features, and more.
Increase your deductible. Drivers with a higher deductible typically pay lower car insurance rates. If you can comfortably cover a higher deductible, consider changing your policy.[4]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lexington
Liability insurance quotes start at $62 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lexington: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance includes coverage for property damage and bodily injury you cause others during a car accident. After an accident, the insurance policy can help you pay to repair the other driver’s vehicle or cover their medical bills.
This coverage type is typically the cheapest car insurance option, but it doesn’t cover your vehicle at all after an accident.[5]
The average cost of liability insurance in Lexington is $157 per month. You can find the cheapest options for liability coverage in Lexington below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
62
State Farm
65
National General
70
GEICO
73
Safeco
74
USAA
80
Allstate
93
Clearcover
95
State Auto
95
Travelers
104
Progressive
105
Liberty Mutual
106
Midvale Home & Auto
110
Nationwide
137
CSAA
153
Bristol West
160
Shelter
167
The General
234
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lexington: Auto-Owners
In addition to liability coverage, a full-coverage policy includes comprehensive and collision coverage. After an accident, collision coverage can help you pay to repair or replace your vehicle. Comprehensive coverage kicks in to pay for repairs caused by a non-collision incident, like a natural disaster or fallen tree.
Most auto lenders require drivers to carry this coverage, so you may need to purchase it if you lease or finance your vehicle. It provides drivers with more financial protection in the event of an accident. Drivers with new or expensive vehicles should consider purchasing it.
On average, Lexington drivers pay $238 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance policy options in Lexington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
93
State Farm
96
GEICO
109
National General
109
USAA
119
Safeco
134
Clearcover
136
Allstate
141
Travelers
145
State Auto
155
Progressive
159
Nationwide
179
Midvale Home & Auto
180
Liberty Mutual
197
CSAA
222
Shelter
252
Bristol West
306
The General
395
Car insurance requirements in Kentucky
Lexington drivers must carry a minimum of liability coverage to drive in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky state law operates under a choice no-fault system. Though the state requires a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) for medical costs, drivers can choose to reject the basic coverage — and related benefits — in writing to the Department of Insurance.[6]
Here are the specific minimum car insurance requirements in Kentucky:[7]
Here are some additional optional coverages you might want to consider for more protection:
Collision coverage
When you get in an accident, collision insurance helps you pay for necessary repairs to get back on the road.
Comprehensive coverage
If your vehicle is damaged by a non-collision incident, comprehensive insurance can help you repair or replace the car. This can apply to damage from fires, severe weather, vandalism, and more.
Roadside assistance coverage
Though specifics vary by company, roadside assistance coverage typically includes towing, lockout service, tire change, jump-starts, transportation assistance, gas delivery, and winching.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Some mistakes on the road can lead to traffic violations on your driving record. Common incidents — including speeding tickets, driving under the influence charges, and at-fault accidents — often lead to higher insurance premiums.[8] Lexington drivers with clean records tend to pay the most affordable insurance premiums.
Shop for Car Insurance in Lexington, KY
Monthly rates start at $77 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you get caught speeding, your speeding ticket typically comes with a fine. Most insurance companies also charge higher premiums to drivers with one or more speeding tickets on their record. A single speeding ticket shouldn’t affect your premium as much as more serious violations, like at-fault accidents and DUIs.
On average, Lexington drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay $215 per month for liability insurance and $326 for full coverage.
Explore the average monthly liability insurance quotes for Lexington drivers with a speeding ticket from some of the cheapest insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
62
80
State Farm
65
80
National General
70
89
GEICO
73
92
Safeco
74
101
USAA
80
100
Allstate
93
117
Clearcover
95
129
Travelers
104
133
Progressive
105
138
Liberty Mutual
106
144
Nationwide
137
174
CSAA
153
199
Bristol West
160
205
Shelter
167
232
The General
234
306
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, your auto insurer will typically increase your auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies view you as a higher-risk driver if you have one or more previous accidents on your record. The severity and resulting damage of your accident can also influence how much your premium increases.
The average cost of car insurance in Lexington for drivers with a past accident is $216 per month for liability insurance and $327 for full-coverage insurance. Here are the average monthly liability rates for Lexington drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
62
82
State Farm
65
84
National General
70
93
GEICO
73
95
Safeco
74
105
USAA
80
104
Allstate
93
121
Clearcover
95
148
Travelers
104
137
Progressive
105
142
Liberty Mutual
106
149
Nationwide
137
180
CSAA
153
211
Bristol West
160
209
Shelter
167
238
The General
234
316
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
A driving under the influence (DUI) charge is possibly the most serious incident you can have on your driving record. If you have a past DUI, you’ll likely pay significantly higher insurance premiums.
While average rates tend to increase across all insurance companies, shopping around can help you save on car insurance costs after a DUI. Lexington drivers with a DUI pay an average of $247 per month for liability coverage and $375 for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest rates for Lexington drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
62
97
State Farm
65
102
National General
70
109
GEICO
73
114
Safeco
74
116
USAA
80
125
Allstate
93
145
Clearcover
95
148
Travelers
104
162
Progressive
105
164
Liberty Mutual
106
166
Nationwide
137
214
CSAA
153
239
Bristol West
160
250
Shelter
167
245
The General
234
366
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Insurance companies consider your age when determining insurance costs. Between the ages of around 30 and 70, drivers benefit from a decades-long trend of lower rates. Car insurance costs tend to increase again slightly for drivers 70 and older. Auto insurers may charge higher rates to account for aging-related risk factors.
By taking the time to shop around, you can find the cheapest quote for your situation. Senior drivers pay $127 per month for liability insurance and $192 for full-coverage insurance in Lexington, on average.
Start your search with a look at the cheapest average monthly rates for senior drivers in Lexington below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
73
49
State Farm
74
50
GEICO
86
57
National General
87
56
USAA
94
63
Allstate
113
74
Safeco
113
62
Travelers
113
81
Progressive
114
75
Clearcover
125
88
Nationwide
134
102
Liberty Mutual
160
86
CSAA
169
117
Shelter
182
121
Bristol West
243
127
The General
320
190
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
With less experience on the road, teen drivers face the highest rates by age group. The average cost of car insurance for teenagers in Lexington is $289 per month for liability coverage and $437 for full-coverage insurance. Auto insurers view young drivers as more likely to demonstrate risky or reckless driving behavior and have accidents.
Though young drivers usually pay more, you don’t have to pay more than necessary. You can try receiving lower rates by shopping around for car insurance, signing up with your parents’ insurance company, driving a safe car, earning good grades, and increasing your deductible.[9]
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for young drivers in Lexington.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
158
105
State Farm
168
113
GEICO
175
118
USAA
201
135
National General
211
135
Safeco
244
135
Clearcover
247
173
Allstate
252
167
Travelers
266
191
Progressive
291
192
Nationwide
312
239
Liberty Mutual
339
182
CSAA
381
262
Shelter
442
293
Bristol West
519
271
The General
645
382
Find Car Insurance in Lexington
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for quotes
Here are the average full-coverage rates by credit tier for Lexington drivers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Lexington?
Auto insurance in Lexington is more expensive than the national average. On average, Lexington drivers pay $157 per month for liability insurance and $238 for full coverage. The monthly national average, for comparison, is $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.
Car insurance in Lexington is comparable to the state average cost of insurance in Kentucky, which is $176 per month for liability and $259 for full-coverage insurance.
Residents of Lexington have rates lower than the state average due to a smaller population and less traffic congestion than Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville. Lexington has a population per square mile of around 1,150, while Louisville’s per square mile population is about 4,000, according to 2020 data from the United States Census Bureau. Lexington also has less of a risk of tornadoes than other, more northern, parts of Kentucky.
More cities in Kentucky
Lexington is a growing city in Kentucky. If you live in a different part of the state, you’ll likely find different car insurance costs. On average, Lexington drivers pay $238 per month for full-coverage insurance and $157 for liability coverage. See how average rates compare in other Kentucky cities below.
Lexington car insurance FAQs
Before beginning your search for the right car insurance company, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help answer any remaining questions and navigate the process of buying car insurance in Lexington.
How much is car insurance in Lexington?
Car insurance in Lexington costs $157 per month for liability insurance and $238 for full-coverage insurance. Your rate will depend on your insurer, driver profile, vehicle type, age, and more.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lexington?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability insurance in Lexington, with a rate of $62 per month. State Farm and National General also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability insurance rates of $65 and $70.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lexington?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Lexington because of its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, strong customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). On average, Lexington drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $68 for liability coverage and $105 for full-coverage insurance.
USAA has the best insurance for military members, veterans, and their families, and National General is a great option for high-risk drivers.
Is car insurance more expensive in Kentucky?
Yes. Car insurance in Kentucky is more expensive than the national average. On average, Kentucky drivers pay $176 per month for liability and $259 for full coverage. The overall national average is $104 for liability insurance and $213 for full-coverage insurance. Kentucky drivers may pay more for coverage because of the risk of severe weather in the area, including tornadoes, flooding, and winter storms.
Is Kentucky a no-fault state?
Yes. Kentucky is a choice no-fault state. In most cases, each driver involved in an accident needs to file a claim with their insurer to cover the cost of medical expenses. The state technically requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of PIP coverage, but drivers have the option to reject the coverage in writing to the Kentucky Department of Insurance.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
