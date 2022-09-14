Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If your driving record contains traffic violations like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, your car insurance will likely cost more than someone with a clean driving record. Car insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim if you have a history of incidents. Insurers save the lowest rates for Idaho Falls drivers with clean records.

Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Idaho Falls based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Speeding makes it difficult for drivers to react and avoid accidents. And drivers in Idaho Falls typically pay a ticket of $90 (for 1–15 miles per hour over the speed limit) to $155 (for 16+ miles per hour over the speed limit).[3] They also pay more expensive car insurance rates — an average of $156 per month.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Idaho Falls with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 46 67 Liberty Mutual 50 72 National General 51 69 Dairyland 53 73 Progressive 54 75 Bristol West 82 112 The General 104 145

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

Idaho reported more than 27,500 car accidents in 2021.[4] If you cause an accident in Idaho Falls, your car insurance premiums will likely increase, as insurers believe you’re at risk for filing more car insurance claims in the future. Your car insurance rate increase depends on the severity of the accident, but the average rate in Idaho Falls is $152 per month after an at-fault accident.

The table below shows the insurers with the lowest average car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Idaho Falls.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 46 68 Liberty Mutual 50 73 National General 51 71 Dairyland 53 74 Progressive 54 77 Bristol West 82 112 The General 104 147

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

Idaho reported 1,729 impaired driving crashes in 2021.[4] A DUI is a serious offense in the state and results in fines, jail time, and higher car insurance costs. The state might require you to file SR-22 insurance as well, which can keep your rates elevated for years. After a DUI conviction, Idaho Falls drivers pay an average of $172 per month for car insurance.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Idaho Falls.