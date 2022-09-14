Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Idaho
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Idaho.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Situated along the banks of the Snake River, Idaho Falls is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and the third-largest metropolitan area in the state. However, its car insurance rates are near the state average: Idaho Falls drivers pay an overall average of $101 per month for car insurance. For comparison, the state overall cost of car insurance is an average of $105 per month.
Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable coverage in Idaho Falls.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Idaho Falls is $68 per month for liability coverage and $134 per month for full coverage.
Some Idaho Falls residents can opt out of car insurance via Idaho’s Motor Vehicle Self-Insurance Program.
Car insurance companies in Idaho can use your credit history to determine premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Idaho Falls
The cheapest car insurance company depends on your particular driver profile, budget, and needs. It’s in your best interest to shop around with different companies to find the best rates. Here are a few car insurance companies Insurify identified to start your search for the best car insurance and most affordable option in Idaho Falls.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Nationwide
4.3
$36
N/A
Low-mileage drivers
USAA
4.5
$45
N/A
Military members and veterans
Liberty Mutual
3.8
$106
$52
Students
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$85/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$186/mo
Idaho Falls is home to more than 67,700 residents, 13.5% of whom are seniors who may not drive very often. Senior drivers and other infrequent drivers can land a good deal on car insurance with Nationwide. The insurer offers a pay-per-mile car insurance program for newer vehicles called SmartMiles. The premium is based on how many miles you drive and changes every month based on your driving data.
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
Idaho Falls supports veterans in the area with the East Idaho Vet Center. Veterans and military members can turn to USAA for affordable auto policies. USAA specifically caters to the military community with a number of insurance products and financial services.
Ventajas
Pay-per-mile and usage-based programs available
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo
Many students in Idaho Falls attend colleges in the city, like the University of Idaho, Idaho Falls and the College of Eastern Idaho. Students and other young drivers may work with an independent insurance agent and score cheap car insurance rates with Liberty Mutual. The car insurance company offers a good student discount for students who hold a GPA of B or better, as well as a student-away-at-school discount that can lower rates when you leave your car at home during the school year.
Ventajas
Long list of potential discounts
Customizable coverage available
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Northwest region
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Idaho Falls
With some effort, you can find cheap car insurance in Idaho Falls. These tips can help you focus on getting the right insurance coverage at the right price for your unique driver profile:
Shop around. Don’t go with the first car insurance company you find, because insurers set different rates for individuals and families. Instead, get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies so you can compare premiums, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews.
Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies typically offer various discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria. A few examples of common discounts include a loyalty discount, anti-theft device discount, and multi-car discount. You can find out about discounts from an insurance agent or the company’s website.
Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to secure a discount on both policies.
Consider usage-based insurance. If you don’t drive very often because you’re retired or work remotely, for example, you can save money with a pay-per-mile policy. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.
Drive safely. Incidents like speeding and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance rates.
Find Car Insurance in Idaho Falls
Get personalized quotes from top companies in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Idaho Falls: Safeco
Per Idaho law, you must have liability car insurance to drive in Idaho Falls. This type of policy covers the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses after an accident you cause. And it’s generally the least expensive car insurance you can buy.
Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company for liability-only coverage in Idaho Falls, with a rate of $46 per month.
This table shows car insurance companies with the most affordable liability coverage in Idaho Falls.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
46
Liberty Mutual
50
National General
51
Dairyland
53
Progressive
54
Bristol West
82
Foremost
87
The General
104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Idaho Falls: Safeco
Full-coverage car insurance provides extra protection and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. These extra coverages pay for damage to your vehicle from accidents and non-accident events, like theft, fires, and falling objects.
If you took out a loan or lease for your vehicle, your lender or lessor may require a full-coverage policy, which costs an average of $134 per month in Idaho Falls. The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
77
Progressive
89
National General
93
Liberty Mutual
102
Midvale Home & Auto
111
Dairyland
121
Foremost
146
Bristol West
194
The General
200
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Idaho
Idaho is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the at-fault driver is responsible for any property damage or medical bills the drivers or passengers in another vehicle face after an accident. Make sure to carry your insurance card with you when you drive because if you don’t show proof of insurance, you can expect legal and financial consequences.
Here are Idaho’s car insurance minimum requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Idaho also requires insurers to provide uninsured motorist coverage at the same limits above unless the customer rejects the coverage in writing. While Idaho car insurance laws require bodily injury and property damage liability, you may purchase additional auto insurance coverage for peace of mind. These include:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage offers protection for vehicle damages from non-accident events, such as theft, vandalism, and severe weather events.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage kicks in if your vehicle needs repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, no matter who’s at fault.
Roadside assistance may come in handy in emergency situations with services like fuel delivery and towing.
Idaho’s Motor Vehicle Self-Insurance Program
Self-insurance certificate
People in Idaho Falls who own and register 25 or more vehicles in their name may qualify for a certificate of self-insurance, which is an alternative to standard car insurance. This certificate holds you responsible for covering all damages in the event of an at-fault car accident.
To get one, you’ll need to provide a list of the vehicles you have registered and titled in Idaho, as well as a statement signed by a certified public accountant (CPA) that states your net worth is no less than $500,000. You can renew your certificate every year for $70.[2]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If your driving record contains traffic violations like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, your car insurance will likely cost more than someone with a clean driving record. Car insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim if you have a history of incidents. Insurers save the lowest rates for Idaho Falls drivers with clean records.
Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Idaho Falls based on driving history.
Compare Car Insurance in Idaho Falls
Get quick, customized quotes from auto insurers
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco
Speeding makes it difficult for drivers to react and avoid accidents. And drivers in Idaho Falls typically pay a ticket of $90 (for 1–15 miles per hour over the speed limit) to $155 (for 16+ miles per hour over the speed limit).[3] They also pay more expensive car insurance rates — an average of $156 per month.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Idaho Falls with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
46
67
Liberty Mutual
50
72
National General
51
69
Dairyland
53
73
Progressive
54
75
Bristol West
82
112
The General
104
145
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco
Idaho reported more than 27,500 car accidents in 2021.[4] If you cause an accident in Idaho Falls, your car insurance premiums will likely increase, as insurers believe you’re at risk for filing more car insurance claims in the future. Your car insurance rate increase depends on the severity of the accident, but the average rate in Idaho Falls is $152 per month after an at-fault accident.
The table below shows the insurers with the lowest average car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Idaho Falls.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
46
68
Liberty Mutual
50
73
National General
51
71
Dairyland
53
74
Progressive
54
77
Bristol West
82
112
The General
104
147
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
Idaho reported 1,729 impaired driving crashes in 2021.[4] A DUI is a serious offense in the state and results in fines, jail time, and higher car insurance costs. The state might require you to file SR-22 insurance as well, which can keep your rates elevated for years. After a DUI conviction, Idaho Falls drivers pay an average of $172 per month for car insurance.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Idaho Falls.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
46
75
Liberty Mutual
50
81
National General
51
83
Dairyland
53
86
Progressive
54
88
Bristol West
82
133
Foremost
87
141
The General
104
169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Progressive
Senior drivers have higher car accident mortality rates than younger drivers due to physical and mental limitations.[5] In general, car insurance premiums decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 70. However, seniors usually have much lower average premiums than teens and young drivers. They pay an average of $69 per month for car insurance in Idaho Falls.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers for senior drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Progressive
35
58
Safeco
36
60
Liberty Mutual
38
77
National General
38
69
Dairyland
39
89
Bristol West
60
142
The General
78
150
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
Teenagers have less driving experience than older drivers. This is why they typically pay more for a car insurance policy — an average of $178 per month in Idaho Falls. Fortunately, they can save money and enjoy better rates if they stay on their parents’ policies or secure a good student discount.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young adults in Idaho Falls.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
82
137
Liberty Mutual
84
171
Dairyland
86
196
National General
97
176
Progressive
97
159
Bristol West
136
321
Foremost
155
260
The General
166
319
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Car Insurance in Idaho Falls
Get quotes from top companies in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Idaho Falls car insurance quotes by credit tier
Idaho allows car insurance companies to factor in your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium, but it can’t be the only factor companies use.[6]
Here’s an overview of average premiums for Idaho Falls drivers with different credit scores.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Idaho Falls?
No, car insurance isn’t more expensive in Idaho Falls compared to the rest of the country. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 per month for full coverage. However, Idaho Falls residents enjoy cheaper average rates than the national average.
Keep in mind that a variety of factors — like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers — cause auto insurance rates to vary by city and ZIP code in Idaho.
More cities in Idaho
Here’s a look at the average quotes for car insurance in Idaho Falls compared to other cities in Idaho.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Idaho Falls car insurance FAQs
Learn how to shop for car insurance quotes with Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Idaho Falls below.
How much is car insurance in Idaho Falls?
The average cost of car insurance in Idaho Falls is $68 per month for liability coverage and $134 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Idaho Falls?
Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and National General are the cheapest car insurance companies in Idaho Falls, with rates of $46, $50, and $51 per month, respectively. However, the best way to find the cheapest insurance for your situation is to compare quotes. Get quotes from at least three or four different companies at the same coverage level to see which one offers the best price for your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Idaho Falls?
A few of the best car insurance companies in Idaho Falls are Nationwide, USAA, and Liberty Mutual. These companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, solid customer satisfaction ratings, and strong AM Best financial strength scores.
How much is car insurance per month in Idaho?
The average cost of car insurance in Idaho is $69 per month for liability coverage and $141 per month for full coverage.
Do you legally have to have car insurance in Idaho?
Yes. Idaho requires 25/50/15 car insurance coverage limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[1]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.