Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Georgia drivers pay $146 per month for a minimum-coverage policy and $240 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Drivers in the state typically pay more than the national average of $158 per month.
But your monthly rates may vary depending on multiple factors, including your driving record, age, year, vehicle make and model, and ZIP code.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance costs in Georgia.
Datos Breves
Georgia’s high average auto premiums may stem from unpredictable severe weather in the state and the fact that 12.4% of Georgia drivers are uninsured.[1]
Georgia ranks in the top 20 most expensive states for car insurance in the U.S.
Drivers in major cities like Atlanta and Macon pay much higher rates than less populated cities like Valdosta and Albany.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Georgia?
The average price for car insurance in Georgia is $146 per month for liability-only coverage and $240 for full-coverage auto insurance. The best way to find cheap coverage in Georgia is to compare quotes from multiple auto insurers.
Drivers who purchase liability-only coverage, which fulfills the minimum requirements for Georgia auto insurance, typically pay much lower rates than policyholders who select full-coverage insurance. But the higher insurance rates provide drivers with more vehicle protection.
Here are average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance policies in Georgia from top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Hugo
56
69
Auto-Owners
66
95
State Farm
70
102
COUNTRY Financial
71
104
Allstate
77
112
Mile Auto
77
123
USAA
82
120
Progressive
95
153
Safeco
98
164
Mercury
109
177
State Auto
109
208
GEICO
114
165
Clearcover
117
213
National General
132
273
Liberty Mutual
134
234
AssuranceAmerica
137
234
Elephant
138
192
Direct Auto
142
256
GAINSCO
152
310
Midvale Home & Auto
160
231
Nationwide
170
244
Infinity
196
348
The General
210
354
Bristol West
235
452
Foremost
250
299
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by city
Car insurance companies consider location-based factors when determining your premium. The number of claims filed in your city and ZIP code, crime rates, population density, and accident rates can affect your premium. Drivers in areas with a lot of filed claims will likely pay higher premiums for auto coverage.
See how much residents of different Georgia cities pay for car insurance each month below.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by age
Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance for several reasons. All drivers can have an accident, but the inexperience of teenage drivers presents a higher level of accident risk.[2] Inexperienced drivers may demonstrate risky driving behavior or fail to react successfully to avoid an accident. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 25 typically pay much higher rates than older drivers.
Older drivers between 35 and 70 have enough experience that they tend to benefit from steadily decreasing average rates. But senior drivers older than 70 may have slower reflexes or diminishing eyesight that makes reacting in hazardous situations harder. Insurers may increase rates again due to aging-related risk factors.
See what Georgia drivers in different age groups pay on average for car insurance below.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Georgia
Young male drivers tend to be more reckless and impulsive than young female drivers. For example, male drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a higher vehicle crash death rate than female drivers of the same age.[3]
It typically costs more to insure a teenage boy than a teenage girl for the same coverage level. As you age, however, average rates tend to even out a bit between men and women. Here are average monthly quotes for Georgia drivers by age and gender.
Age
Male
Female
16
$501
$410
35
$239
$225
50
$189
$185
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Georgia
Your driving record is a major factor insurers look at when determining your premium. Insurance companies try to predict the likelihood that they’ll have to pay out after a claim for policyholders.
Having incidents on your driving record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI — demonstrates that you pose a higher risk than drivers with a clean record. The severity and frequency of traffic violations on your record play a role in how much you’ll pay for auto coverage. For example, having a DUI may even make you ineligible for coverage through some insurance companies.
On average, Georgia drivers with an incident on their record pay $269 per month for car insurance. Find the average quotes for coverage by driving record in the state below. Good drivers without incidents tend to pay the cheapest rates.
Average Georgia car insurance rates by marital status
Marriage doesn’t automatically make you a better driver. However, insurance companies tend to assume that married drivers are safer on the road and have more financial stability than single policyholders.
The difference in cost by marital status is typically minimal but noticeable, as seen below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$137
$251
Married
$124
$227
Average Georgia car insurance rates by credit tier
Some states don’t allow insurance companies to view credit scores. However, Georgia allows insurance companies to consider insurance-based credit scores when deciding premiums. Companies typically assume that drivers with good and excellent credit have more financial stability and are less likely to file a claim than people with poor credit.
See average rates for car insurance by credit tier below. Drivers with excellent and good credit typically pay less than people with average and poor credit.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Poor
$211
$386
Average
$136
$249
Good
$124
$227
Excellent
$105
$192
Georgia car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for an insurance policy, you should decide on the amount of coverage you need. The following information should help answer any of your remaining questions about car insurance costs in Georgia.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Georgia?
The overall state average cost for an auto insurance policy in Georgia is $193 per month. Drivers in the state pay $146 per month for liability coverage and $240 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Georgia?
Hugo is the cheapest car insurance company in Georgia, with a monthly rate of $56 for liability insurance. Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer cheap coverage, with respective liability insurance rates of $66 and $70. The cheapest insurance company in Georgia for you will depend on your driving record, specific insurance needs, and more. You can find the lowest rates for you by comparing car insurance quotes from different companies.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Georgia?
Yes. Rates can vary by city, county, and ZIP code, depending on the area’s crime rates, population density, accident rates, traffic congestion, and more.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Georgia?
State Farm and Auto-Owners are two of the best car insurance companies for standard coverage options in the state. But the best auto insurance company for you will vary based on your insurance needs and driver profile.
What are the car insurance requirements in Georgia?
By law, Georgia drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. Most drivers should consider carrying more than a minimum-coverage policy for additional financial protection.
Common optional auto insurance products include collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage. Purchasing more than the minimum amount of coverage will increase your premium costs.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.