Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers generally understand the rarity of a perfect driving history and should issue you a policy even if you have an incident on your record. Driving incidents could include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations.

You may not have trouble getting a policy, but a spotty driving history could increase your insurance costs.

“ If you’re classified as a high-risk driver, you may pay significantly higher premiums than someone with a clean driving record,” says John Espenschied, owner of Insurance Brokers Group. “In fact, some drivers may see their rates double or triple compared to what they were paying before. However, it’s worth noting that not all insurers treat high-risk drivers the same way, so it’s important to shop around for the best rates.”

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

You’ll generally pay more for auto coverage if you have a speeding ticket. Fortunately, some Spring Hill insurers still offer affordable policies.

On average, Spring Hill drivers pay $268 per month for liability car insurance if they have a speeding ticket on their record. You can compare quotes from cheapest insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 71 81 GEICO 73 85 Hugo 79 103 Allstate 124 144 Safeco 136 173 Mile Auto 138 180 Travelers 147 174 Mercury 154 209 Liberty Mutual 162 205 Direct Auto 165 199 Progressive 187 228 Infinity 209 251 Dairyland 223 269 AssuranceAmerica 243 304 Bristol West 288 342 National General 321 376 The General 329 399 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents will also increase your insurance costs — typically affecting costs more than a single speeding ticket. You’ll likely have more expensive coverage from every insurer with this type of incident on your record.

The average cost of liability insurance is $289 per month for Spring Hill drivers with an at-fault accident on their record. Compare insurance quotes from the cheapest insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 71 88 GEICO 73 92 Hugo 79 99 Allstate 124 155 Safeco 136 187 Mile Auto 138 195 Travelers 147 187 Mercury 154 223 Liberty Mutual 162 219 Direct Auto 165 214 Progressive 187 244 Infinity 209 251 Dairyland 223 286 AssuranceAmerica 243 319 Bristol West 288 361 National General 321 411 The General 329 428 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Due to the severity of the infraction, a DUI will cause your premiums to increase even more than a speeding ticket or at-fault accident. Many top insurance companies offer coverage to high-risk drivers with a DUI.

The average cost of liability insurance is $334 per month for Spring Hill drivers with a DUI on their record. Find the cheapest coverage options below.