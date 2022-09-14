Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Spring Hill drivers pay overall average car insurance rates similar to the Florida state average. Overall, the average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $264 per month versus $257 per month statewide. The city’s location on Florida’s Gulf coast makes it vulnerable to storms that can damage vehicles and homes, which likely contributes to drivers’ higher-than-average insurance costs.
The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $226 per month for liability coverage and $303 per month for full coverage.
Florida requires drivers to purchase only property damage liability and personal injury protection coverages.
State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Spring Hill, with rates starting at $83 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Spring Hill
Though cost is an important factor to consider when choosing an auto insurance company, other factors also play a role. You should select an insurer based on your coverage needs, available discounts, driving record, and more. The best auto insurance company for you isn’t necessarily the cheapest option available.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Spring Hill include State Farm, Hugo, and GEICO. Here’s what you should know about what the companies offer and who the coverage works best for.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Cheap rates
Hugo
3.3
$103
$77
Usage-based insurance
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Senior drivers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
State Farm is a long-standing, financially sound insurance company offering multiple discounts for customers. Its auto coverage is relatively affordable compared to other insurers in the city. Customer reviews for the company vary online. Some customers are happy with their coverage, while others report issues with rising rates and unexpected policy cancellations.
Overall, this company works well for people seeking cheap full-coverage auto insurance and multiple discounts in Spring Hill.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
Anewer insurer offering affordable on-demand coverage, Hugo only offers car insurance. This means you can’t bundle your homeowners or renters insurance to get a discount.
Hugo can be a great choice for drivers seeking flexible coverage. Drivers can purchase coverage for short periods of three days to six months.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
An established insurer, GEICO offers multiple insurance products, including auto insurance coverages. The company receives high ratings for financial strength and offers multiple insurance discounts. But GEICO receives mixed reviews from customers, with some mentioning issues with policy cancellation and high premiums. Still, others indicate satisfaction with their coverage.
Overall, GEICO provides quality insurance for an affordable price and an opportunity to bundle coverages.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Spring Hill
If you’re looking for coverage in Spring Hill, several different companies offer affordable policies. But the cost of your policy will depend on several factors, including your driving record, age, credit history, and the type of vehicle you drive.
To increase your chances of securing cheap car insurance coverage in Spring Hill, follow these tips:
Maintain a clean record. Do your best to maintain a clean driving record by following posted speed limits, paying close attention on the road, and limiting driving during inclement weather.
Compare quotes. It often doesn’t make sense to choose the first insurer you come across. Instead, compare coverage options across insurance companies, because auto premiums vary.
Look for discounts. Ask about what coverage discounts you may qualify for with the insurers you’re considering. You can save money with safe driving, bundling with homeowners insurance, and low-mileage discounts.
Get Cheap Insurance in Spring Hill, FL
Minimum-coverage rates start at $71/mo.
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Spring Hill: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance typically costs less than full-coverage policies. With liability-only insurance, your insurance covers you if you cause vehicle damages or injuries to another driver or their passengers.[1] But it won’t pay for your injuries or vehicle repairs.
The average cost of liability insurance in Spring Hill, Florida, is $226 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in the area to start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
71
GEICO
73
Hugo
79
Allstate
124
Safeco
136
Mile Auto
138
Travelers
147
Mercury
154
Liberty Mutual
162
Direct Auto
165
Midvale Home & Auto
184
Progressive
187
Infinity
209
Foremost
220
Dairyland
223
AssuranceAmerica
243
Bristol West
288
National General
321
The General
329
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Spring Hill: State Farm
Full-coverage insurance offers a broader range of protection than liability-only insurance. In addition to liability coverage, it typically includes comprehensive and collision coverage. This protects you if you face vehicle damage in a covered weather event, fire, theft, or a collision with another vehicle or object. If you have an auto loan, your lender will typically require this coverage.
You should consider full-coverage insurance if you have a new or high-value car, or if you drive frequently. If your total annual premiums for full coverage exceed the value of your car, you may only need liability coverage.
The average cost of full-coverage in Spring Hill is $303 per month. The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
83
GEICO
85
Hugo
90
Allstate
143
Travelers
172
Mercury
180
Safeco
186
Mile Auto
192
GAINSCO
226
Infinity
244
Liberty Mutual
248
Midvale Home & Auto
264
Direct Auto
265
Progressive
265
National General
323
Foremost
324
AssuranceAmerica
332
Dairyland
396
Bristol West
411
The General
467
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida is a no-fault state, which means you’ll always need to file a claim with your own insurance company after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
Minimum coverage requirements in Florida only include personal injury protection and property damage liability.[2] PIP covers your medical expenses, and property damage liability kicks in for damage you cause to another person’s vehicle or property. Many states require more coverage. You can also elect to purchase higher coverage limits than the minimum requirements.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000
Property damage liability
$10,000
Beyond the required insurance, you may want to purchase additional coverage for more protection. You should consider these common optional coverages:
Bodily injury liability coverage
This provides protection if you injure another driver or their passengers in a car accident.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your car if an accident or other collision incident causes damage to your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident — including a weather event, theft, or fire — damages your vehicle, Comprehensive insurance kicks in.[3]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
You may not have trouble getting a policy, but a spotty driving history could increase your insurance costs.
“If you’re classified as a high-risk driver, you may pay significantly higher premiums than someone with a clean driving record,” says John Espenschied, owner of Insurance Brokers Group. “In fact, some drivers may see their rates double or triple compared to what they were paying before. However, it’s worth noting that not all insurers treat high-risk drivers the same way, so it’s important to shop around for the best rates.”
Compare Car Insurance Rates in Spring Hill
See custom quotes from top auto insurers in minutes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
You’ll generally pay more for auto coverage if you have a speeding ticket. Fortunately, some Spring Hill insurers still offer affordable policies.
On average, Spring Hill drivers pay $268 per month for liability car insurance if they have a speeding ticket on their record. You can compare quotes from cheapest insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
71
81
GEICO
73
85
Hugo
79
103
Allstate
124
144
Safeco
136
173
Mile Auto
138
180
Travelers
147
174
Mercury
154
209
Liberty Mutual
162
205
Direct Auto
165
199
Progressive
187
228
Infinity
209
251
Dairyland
223
269
AssuranceAmerica
243
304
Bristol West
288
342
National General
321
376
The General
329
399
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
At-fault accidents will also increase your insurance costs — typically affecting costs more than a single speeding ticket. You’ll likely have more expensive coverage from every insurer with this type of incident on your record.
The average cost of liability insurance is $289 per month for Spring Hill drivers with an at-fault accident on their record. Compare insurance quotes from the cheapest insurers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
71
88
GEICO
73
92
Hugo
79
99
Allstate
124
155
Safeco
136
187
Mile Auto
138
195
Travelers
147
187
Mercury
154
223
Liberty Mutual
162
219
Direct Auto
165
214
Progressive
187
244
Infinity
209
251
Dairyland
223
286
AssuranceAmerica
243
319
Bristol West
288
361
National General
321
411
The General
329
428
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Due to the severity of the infraction, a DUI will cause your premiums to increase even more than a speeding ticket or at-fault accident. Many top insurance companies offer coverage to high-risk drivers with a DUI.
The average cost of liability insurance is $334 per month for Spring Hill drivers with a DUI on their record. Find the cheapest coverage options below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
71
107
GEICO
73
111
Hugo
79
110
Allstate
124
188
Safeco
136
206
Mile Auto
138
217
Travelers
147
223
Mercury
154
240
Liberty Mutual
162
245
Direct Auto
165
250
Progressive
187
283
Infinity
209
316
Foremost
220
333
Dairyland
223
338
AssuranceAmerica
243
368
Bristol West
288
436
National General
321
486
The General
329
498
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Your car insurance costs can also vary by age. Drivers around age 35 start to benefit from decreased rates, thanks to their years of experience on the road. This trend of decreasing rates typically continues until drivers reach age 70.
Older drivers may begin to face slightly increased rates again — on average, Spring Hill’s senior drivers pay $189 per month for liability coverage and $253 per month for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
55
65
GEICO
58
68
Allstate
101
116
Mile Auto
107
148
Safeco
117
159
Travelers
117
137
Mercury
127
148
Direct Auto
129
207
Liberty Mutual
134
205
Progressive
136
193
AssuranceAmerica
182
249
Dairyland
182
323
Bristol West
233
333
National General
262
264
The General
271
385
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Insurers generally view teenagers as high-risk drivers to insure because of their lack of experience on the road. That higher risk equates to higher costs, so teenagers receive some of the highest car insurance premiums. Costs tend to decrease for young drivers in their mid-20s.
Fortunately, some insurers may offer good student, safe vehicle, or away-at-school discounts. You can also pay less as a teen by staying on your parents’ insurance auto policy rather than seeking a policy on your own.
Teen drivers in Spring Hill pay averages of $346 per month for liability coverage and $464 per month for full coverage. Find the best coverage options for Spring Hill teenagers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
106
124
State Farm
113
132
Hugo
133
152
Allstate
203
234
Safeco
227
310
Travelers
247
289
Mile Auto
249
347
Liberty Mutual
254
389
Mercury
264
309
Direct Auto
281
451
Progressive
313
444
Infinity
326
381
Dairyland
335
595
Foremost
366
540
AssuranceAmerica
438
598
Bristol West
444
634
The General
487
691
National General
571
575
Here’s how your credit tier can affect your overall insurance costs in Spring Hill.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Spring Hill?
Car insurance in Florida is relatively expensive compared to other states — partially due to the hurricanes and tropical storms that occur in the state. A resulting flood can cause vehicle damage or loss. Floridians pay an overall average of $257 per month for coverage, while U.S. drivers pay an overall average of $158 per month.
Car insurance costs can also vary widely depending on where you live in Florida, but costs skew high in Spring Hill.
More cities in Florida
The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $226 per month for liability coverage and $303 per month for full coverage. Here’s what drivers pay for insurance in different Florida cities, on average.
Spring Hill car insurance FAQs
If you need help finding cheap coverage in Spring Hill, the information below provides helpful insights into car insurance in the city.
How much is car insurance in Spring Hill?
The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $226 per month for liability coverage and $303 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Spring Hill?
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest minimum-coverage insurers in Spring Hill, with rates starting at $71, $73, and $79 per month, respectively. You should compare insurance quotes from multiple Florida car insurance companies to find the best option for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Spring Hill?
Based on IQ Scores, the best car insurance companies in Spring Hill include State Farm, GEICO, and Travelers. State Farm has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, affordable monthly coverage in Spring Hill, and customizable coverage. The best insurer for infrequent drivers is Hugo.
What factors affect the costs of car insurance in Spring Hill?
Factors related to Spring Hill that affect costs include weather, crime and accident rates, population density, and traffic congestion. Depending on where you live in Spring Hill, you could potentially face vehicle damage from weather events like hurricanes and tropical storms. Insurers factor in an area’s risk factors when determining rates for policyholders who live there.
Drivers with additional policies for life insurance or home insurance can typically earn a bundling discount. You can call your local agent or your insurance agency’s customer service phone number with questions.
Is Florida a no-fault state?
Yes. Florida is a no-fault state. This means both involved parties in an accident must file claims with their respective insurers to cover costs, regardless of who caused the collision. Drivers in the state must purchase a minimum of personal injury protection coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.