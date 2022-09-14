>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Spring Hill, Florida (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest liability rates in Spring Hill, starting at $71 per month.

Jess Ullrich
Escrito porJess Ullrich
Jess Ullrich
Jess UllrichInsurance Writer

  • Más de 10 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Ex editora asociada de finanzas de Investopedia

Jess es experta en seguros, banca y otros temas de finanzas personales. Sus artículos han aparecido en numerosos medios de comunicación web, como Investopedia.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Spring Hill drivers pay overall average car insurance rates similar to the Florida state average. Overall, the average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $264 per month versus $257 per month statewide. The city’s location on Florida’s Gulf coast makes it vulnerable to storms that can damage vehicles and homes, which likely contributes to drivers’ higher-than-average insurance costs.

Here’s what you should know if you’re comparing auto insurance companies in Spring Hill.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $226 per month for liability coverage and $303 per month for full coverage.

  • Florida requires drivers to purchase only property damage liability and personal injury protection coverages.

  • State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Spring Hill, with rates starting at $83 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Spring Hill

Though cost is an important factor to consider when choosing an auto insurance company, other factors also play a role. You should select an insurer based on your coverage needs, available discounts, driving record, and more. The best auto insurance company for you isn’t necessarily the cheapest option available.

The cheapest car insurance companies in Spring Hill include State Farm, Hugo, and GEICO. Here’s what you should know about what the companies offer and who the coverage works best for.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Cheap rates
Hugo3.3$103$77Usage-based insurance
GEICO4.2$83$72Senior drivers
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo

State Farm is a long-standing, financially sound insurance company offering multiple discounts for customers. Its auto coverage is relatively affordable compared to other insurers in the city. Customer reviews for the company vary online. Some customers are happy with their coverage, while others report issues with rising rates and unexpected policy cancellations.

Overall, this company works well for people seeking cheap full-coverage auto insurance and multiple discounts in Spring Hill.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • At least 10 advertised discounts

Contras

  • Mixed customer reviews online

  • Teenagers can find cheaper rates elsewhere

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for usage-based insurance: Hugo

The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo

A newer insurer offering affordable on-demand coverage, Hugo only offers car insurance. This means you can’t bundle your homeowners or renters insurance to get a discount.

Hugo can be a great choice for drivers seeking flexible coverage. Drivers can purchase coverage for short periods of three days to six months.

Ventajas

  • Affordable policies

  • Flexible coverage options

Contras

  • No option to bundle coverage

  • Fairly low IQ Score

Read our Hugo review
Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$73/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo

An established insurer, GEICO offers multiple insurance products, including auto insurance coverages. The company receives high ratings for financial strength and offers multiple insurance discounts. But GEICO receives mixed reviews from customers, with some mentioning issues with policy cancellation and high premiums. Still, others indicate satisfaction with their coverage.

Overall, GEICO provides quality insurance for an affordable price and an opportunity to bundle coverages.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • At least 16 advertised discounts

Contras

  • Mixed customer reviews online

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Spring Hill

If you’re looking for coverage in Spring Hill, several different companies offer affordable policies. But the cost of your policy will depend on several factors, including your driving record, age, credit history, and the type of vehicle you drive.

To increase your chances of securing cheap car insurance coverage in Spring Hill, follow these tips:

  • Maintain a clean record. Do your best to maintain a clean driving record by following posted speed limits, paying close attention on the road, and limiting driving during inclement weather.

  • Compare quotes. It often doesn’t make sense to choose the first insurer you come across. Instead, compare coverage options across insurance companies, because auto premiums vary.

  • Look for discounts. Ask about what coverage discounts you may qualify for with the insurers you’re considering. You can save money with safe driving, bundling with homeowners insurance, and low-mileage discounts.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Spring Hill: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance typically costs less than full-coverage policies. With liability-only insurance, your insurance covers you if you cause vehicle damages or injuries to another driver or their passengers.[1] But it won’t pay for your injuries or vehicle repairs.

The average cost of liability insurance in Spring Hill, Florida, is $226 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in the area to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm71
GEICO73
Hugo79
Allstate124
Safeco136
Mile Auto138
Travelers147
Mercury154
Liberty Mutual162
Direct Auto165
Midvale Home & Auto184
Progressive187
Infinity209
Foremost220
Dairyland223
AssuranceAmerica243
Bristol West288
National General321
The General329
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Spring Hill: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance offers a broader range of protection than liability-only insurance. In addition to liability coverage, it typically includes comprehensive and collision coverage. This protects you if you face vehicle damage in a covered weather event, fire, theft, or a collision with another vehicle or object. If you have an auto loan, your lender will typically require this coverage.

You should consider full-coverage insurance if you have a new or high-value car, or if you drive frequently. If your total annual premiums for full coverage exceed the value of your car, you may only need liability coverage.

The average cost of full-coverage in Spring Hill is $303 per month. The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm83
GEICO85
Hugo90
Allstate143
Travelers172
Mercury180
Safeco186
Mile Auto192
GAINSCO226
Infinity244
Liberty Mutual248
Midvale Home & Auto264
Direct Auto265
Progressive265
National General323
Foremost324
AssuranceAmerica332
Dairyland396
Bristol West411
The General467
Estimate your Spring Hill car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida is a no-fault state, which means you’ll always need to file a claim with your own insurance company after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

Minimum coverage requirements in Florida only include personal injury protection and property damage liability.[2] PIP covers your medical expenses, and property damage liability kicks in for damage you cause to another person’s vehicle or property. Many states require more coverage. You can also elect to purchase higher coverage limits than the minimum requirements.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)$10,000
Property damage liability$10,000

Beyond the required insurance, you may want to purchase additional coverage for more protection. You should consider these common optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    This provides protection if you injure another driver or their passengers in a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your car if an accident or other collision incident causes damage to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident — including a weather event, theft, or fire — damages your vehicle, Comprehensive insurance kicks in.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurers generally understand the rarity of a perfect driving history and should issue you a policy even if you have an incident on your record. Driving incidents could include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations.

You may not have trouble getting a policy, but a spotty driving history could increase your insurance costs.

If you’re classified as a high-risk driver, you may pay significantly higher premiums than someone with a clean driving record,” says John Espenschied, owner of Insurance Brokers Group. “In fact, some drivers may see their rates double or triple compared to what they were paying before. However, it’s worth noting that not all insurers treat high-risk drivers the same way, so it’s important to shop around for the best rates.”

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

You’ll generally pay more for auto coverage if you have a speeding ticket. Fortunately, some Spring Hill insurers still offer affordable policies.

On average, Spring Hill drivers pay $268 per month for liability car insurance if they have a speeding ticket on their record. You can compare quotes from cheapest insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm7181
GEICO7385
Hugo79103
Allstate124144
Safeco136173
Mile Auto138180
Travelers147174
Mercury154209
Liberty Mutual162205
Direct Auto165199
Progressive187228
Infinity209251
Dairyland223269
AssuranceAmerica243304
Bristol West288342
National General321376
The General329399
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents will also increase your insurance costs — typically affecting costs more than a single speeding ticket. You’ll likely have more expensive coverage from every insurer with this type of incident on your record.

The average cost of liability insurance is $289 per month for Spring Hill drivers with an at-fault accident on their record. Compare insurance quotes from the cheapest insurers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm7188
GEICO7392
Hugo7999
Allstate124155
Safeco136187
Mile Auto138195
Travelers147187
Mercury154223
Liberty Mutual162219
Direct Auto165214
Progressive187244
Infinity209251
Dairyland223286
AssuranceAmerica243319
Bristol West288361
National General321411
The General329428
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Due to the severity of the infraction, a DUI will cause your premiums to increase even more than a speeding ticket or at-fault accident. Many top insurance companies offer coverage to high-risk drivers with a DUI. 

The average cost of liability insurance is $334 per month for Spring Hill drivers with a DUI on their record. Find the cheapest coverage options below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm71107
GEICO73111
Hugo79110
Allstate124188
Safeco136206
Mile Auto138217
Travelers147223
Mercury154240
Liberty Mutual162245
Direct Auto165250
Progressive187283
Infinity209316
Foremost220333
Dairyland223338
AssuranceAmerica243368
Bristol West288436
National General321486
The General329498
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Your car insurance costs can also vary by age. Drivers around age 35 start to benefit from decreased rates, thanks to their years of experience on the road. This trend of decreasing rates typically continues until drivers reach age 70.

Older drivers may begin to face slightly increased rates again — on average, Spring Hill’s senior drivers pay $189 per month for liability coverage and $253 per month for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm5565
GEICO5868
Allstate101116
Mile Auto107148
Safeco117159
Travelers117137
Mercury127148
Direct Auto129207
Liberty Mutual134205
Progressive136193
AssuranceAmerica182249
Dairyland182323
Bristol West233333
National General262264
The General271385
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Insurers generally view teenagers as high-risk drivers to insure because of their lack of experience on the road. That higher risk equates to higher costs, so teenagers receive some of the highest car insurance premiums. Costs tend to decrease for young drivers in their mid-20s.

Fortunately, some insurers may offer good student, safe vehicle, or away-at-school discounts. You can also pay less as a teen by staying on your parents’ insurance auto policy rather than seeking a policy on your own.

Teen drivers in Spring Hill pay averages of $346 per month for liability coverage and $464 per month for full coverage. Find the best coverage options for Spring Hill teenagers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO106124
State Farm113132
Hugo133152
Allstate203234
Safeco227310
Travelers247289
Mile Auto249347
Liberty Mutual254389
Mercury264309
Direct Auto281451
Progressive313444
Infinity326381
Dairyland335595
Foremost366540
AssuranceAmerica438598
Bristol West444634
The General487691
National General571575
Spring Hill car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit history will also affect your car insurance costs in Florida. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores are likely to pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit scores. Insurers may view drivers with poor credit as more of a financial risk due to their past credit history.

Here’s how your credit tier can affect your overall insurance costs in Spring Hill.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Spring Hill?

Car insurance in Florida is relatively expensive compared to other states — partially due to the hurricanes and tropical storms that occur in the state. A resulting flood can cause vehicle damage or loss. Floridians pay an overall average of $257 per month for coverage, while U.S. drivers pay an overall average of $158 per month.

Car insurance costs can also vary widely depending on where you live in Florida, but costs skew high in Spring Hill.

More cities in Florida

The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $226 per month for liability coverage and $303 per month for full coverage. Here’s what drivers pay for insurance in different Florida cities, on average.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cape Coral$264$203
Clearwater$298$234
Daytona Beach$277$202
Fort Lauderdale$340$256
Fort Myers$266$190
Gainesville$243$158
Jacksonville$301$202
Jupiter$292$221
Miami$363$272
Orlando$312$221
Spring Hill car insurance FAQs

If you need help finding cheap coverage in Spring Hill, the information below provides helpful insights into car insurance in the city.

  • How much is car insurance in Spring Hill?

    The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $226 per month for liability coverage and $303 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Spring Hill?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest minimum-coverage insurers in Spring Hill, with rates starting at $71, $73, and $79 per month, respectively. You should compare insurance quotes from multiple Florida car insurance companies to find the best option for you.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Spring Hill?

    Based on IQ Scores, the best car insurance companies in Spring Hill include State Farm, GEICO, and Travelers. State Farm has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, affordable monthly coverage in Spring Hill, and customizable coverage. The best insurer for infrequent drivers is Hugo.

  • What factors affect the costs of car insurance in Spring Hill?

    Factors related to Spring Hill that affect costs include weather, crime and accident rates, population density, and traffic congestion. Depending on where you live in Spring Hill, you could potentially face vehicle damage from weather events like hurricanes and tropical storms. Insurers factor in an area’s risk factors when determining rates for policyholders who live there.

    Drivers with additional policies for life insurance or home insurance can typically earn a bundling discount. You can call your local agent or your insurance agency’s customer service phone number with questions.

  • Is Florida a no-fault state?

    Yes. Florida is a no-fault state. This means both involved parties in an accident must file claims with their respective insurers to cover costs, regardless of who caused the collision. Drivers in the state must purchase a minimum of personal injury protection coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

