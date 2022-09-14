Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on your driving record can lead to higher insurance premiums for St. Petersburg residents. Marks like these on your record signal to insurers that you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, so companies raise rates to offset the risk.

However, for people with an imperfect driving record, it’s essential to find affordable car insurance that meets your needs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets can influence your car insurance rates, even if you didn’t cause an accident while speeding. St. Petersburg car insurance companies consider them indicators of risky driving behavior, heightening the likelihood of future accidents and claims.

If you’re searching for the most affordable car insurance companies in St. Petersburg and have a speeding ticket on your record, consult the table below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Causing an accident can result in a notable spike in your car insurance rates, as insurance companies view at-fault accidents as indicators of heightened risk for future claims. Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, reported more than 16,000 car crashes in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.[4] Prioritizing safe driving and avoiding accidents not only protects you and others on the road but also helps you get lower insurance premiums.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Having a DUI conviction can lead to much higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider DUIs a significant risk factor, pointing to a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to rise significantly after a DUI. Additionally, Florida may require you to purchase FR-44 insurance and keep it on file with the state for three years. Florida FR-44 insurance requires higher insurance limits, which will also increase rates.

