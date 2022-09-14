>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in St. Petersburg, Florida (2024)

With St. Petersburg’s higher-than-average car insurance premiums, it becomes crucial to compare quotes and seek discounts.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

At the edge of Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg is home to plenty of cultural and beachfront experiences, plus slightly higher-than-average car insurance premiums. The average cost of car insurance in St. Petersburg is $385 a month for liability-only coverage and $453 for full-coverage insurance, far exceeding the national averages of $106 and $172 for respective coverages. 

The city’s high rates of tourism and 11% annual chance of hurricanes contribute to its comparatively expensive car insurance premiums.[1] Here’s how you can find affordable car insurance in St. Pete despite its higher-than-average rates.

Datos Breves

  • Full-coverage car insurance in St. Petersburg costs 163% more than the national average, but it’s only 3% higher than the Florida state average.

  • St. Petersburg drivers with poor credit pay 101% more, on average, than drivers with excellent credit.

  • Florida car insurance requirements include personal injury protection instead of bodily injury liability.[2]

Best car insurance companies in St. Petersburg

Selecting the right car insurance company in St. Petersburg requires careful consideration of your individual needs and circumstances. The best car insurance company for you varies based on factors such as your driving history, vehicle make, and preferred coverage options.[3]

Get insights into a few of the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg and what makes them stand out from their competitors.

Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

State Farm presents a diverse selection of coverages for drivers in St. Petersburg, like comprehensive, collision, medical payments, and rideshare insurance. State Farm also offers supplementary coverages, like rental car insurance and roadside assistance. Notably, gap insurance is missing from its offerings, so drivers concerned about total losses should pick a different insurer.

Ventajas

  • No. 1 spot in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction study in Florida

  • Plenty of available coverage options

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Online quotes not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo

GEICO offers car insurance with relatively low average rates and a highly rated digital experience, drawing on 85 years of industry expertise. It offers plenty of discounts for drivers to save, including discounts for affiliations and organizations, owning a new vehicle, being a federal employee, and more. Plus, its mobile app lets policyholders file claims and manage their policies on the go.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating in Florida

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Rideshare insurance not available

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for safe drivers: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$128/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$149/mo

If you prioritize safe driving, Allstate offers a chance to save more on your car insurance. Not only does it offer a discount for drivers who are accident- and claims-free, but it also offers a usage-based insurance app, Drivewise, which rewards safe drivers. Policyholders can get a discount just for signing up for the app and additional discounts on their premiums when their policy renews every six months.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of discounts

  • Coverage for hybrids and classic cars

Contras

  • Higher average rates than competitors

  • Below-average J.D. Power insurance-shopping satisfaction rating

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in St. Petersburg

Liability coverage is often the cheapest car insurance you can purchase while still maintaining Florida car insurance requirements. However, liability coverage in Florida doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle after an accident.

If you’re in St. Petersburg, take a look at the most affordable liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm74
GEICO76
Hugo82
Allstate128
Safeco141
Mile Auto143
Travelers153
Mercury159
Liberty Mutual168
Direct Auto171
Midvale Home & Auto191
Progressive194
Infinity217
Foremost228
Dairyland231
AssuranceAmerica253
Bristol West299
National General333
The General341
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in St. Petersburg

While liability insurance meets Florida’s minimum requirements, it might not be enough coverage for your needs. For more protection against financial losses, consider full-coverage car insurance, which includes comprehensive and collision insurance. This type of auto insurance coverage is particularly beneficial for drivers with high-value vehicles, people in areas with high rates of accidents or car thefts, or anyone who wants more coverage than what liability insurance provides.

If you live in St. Petersburg, Florida, check out the cheapest car insurance companies in the city below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm86
GEICO88
Hugo93
Allstate149
Travelers179
Mercury187
Safeco193
Mile Auto199
GAINSCO234
Infinity254
Liberty Mutual257
Midvale Home & Auto274
Direct Auto275
Progressive275
National General335
Foremost336
AssuranceAmerica345
Dairyland411
Bristol West427
The General485
Estimate your St. Petersburg car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

All drivers must meet Florida’s car insurance requirements, which means having both personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP insurance covers 80% of medical expenses for covered injuries, up to $10,000, regardless of fault. Property damage liability insurance, on the other hand, takes care of the costs of property damage you cause in an accident.

Below are Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

Florida’s minimum requirements are notably low compared to other state requirements. If you cause an accident with more than $10,000 in damages, you’re on the hook for the excess amounts. So, it’s a good idea to raise policy limits and add more coverage to your auto insurance policy. Consider adding these types of coverages to your auto insurance policy for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages when you collide with a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from events other than collisions, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    For people financing or leasing their vehicles, gap coverage pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If someone driving without insurance — or with policy limits too low to cover damages and injuries — causes an accident, this insurance kicks in to cover your costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Glass coverage

    This covers windshield and glass damage, and some policies even offer no-deductible protection for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg drivers with an incident

Incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on your driving record can lead to higher insurance premiums for St. Petersburg residents. Marks like these on your record signal to insurers that you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, so companies raise rates to offset the risk.

However, for people with an imperfect driving record, it’s essential to find affordable car insurance that meets your needs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding tickets can influence your car insurance rates, even if you didn’t cause an accident while speeding. St. Petersburg car insurance companies consider them indicators of risky driving behavior, heightening the likelihood of future accidents and claims.

If you’re searching for the most affordable car insurance companies in St. Petersburg and have a speeding ticket on your record, consult the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm9885
GEICO10288
Hugo121106
Allstate173149
Travelers212181
Safeco246180
Mercury254216
Mile Auto259186
Infinity305261
Liberty Mutual324212
Direct Auto331206
Progressive335236
National General393391
AssuranceAmerica431316
Dairyland497279
Bristol West508355
The General588414
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Causing an accident can result in a notable spike in your car insurance rates, as insurance companies view at-fault accidents as indicators of heightened risk for future claims. Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, reported more than 16,000 car crashes in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.[4] Prioritizing safe driving and avoiding accidents not only protects you and others on the road but also helps you get lower insurance premiums.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10792
GEICO11196
Hugo117103
Allstate187160
Travelers228195
Safeco266194
Mercury270230
Mile Auto281202
Infinity305260
Liberty Mutual348227
Direct Auto357222
Progressive359253
National General429426
AssuranceAmerica453332
Dairyland528297
Bristol West536375
The General631444
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Having a DUI conviction can lead to much higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies consider DUIs a significant risk factor, pointing to a higher likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to rise significantly after a DUI. Additionally, Florida may require you to purchase FR-44 insurance and keep it on file with the state for three years. Florida FR-44 insurance requires higher insurance limits, which will also increase rates.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in St. Petersburg.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Hugo129114
State Farm130112
GEICO133115
Allstate226194
Travelers271232
Mercury291247
Safeco292213
Mile Auto313225
Infinity384328
Liberty Mutual389254
Direct Auto416259
Progressive416294
National General507504
Foremost509345
AssuranceAmerica522383
Dairyland622350
Bristol West646453
The General734516
Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg seniors

Auto insurers consider your age when determining your car insurance premiums. As you gain driving experience and reach your mid-30s, rates usually decrease. However, around the age of 75, premiums may increase slightly due to factors such as potential health issues and higher accident risks.[5] 

Despite these new driving risks, seniors, who make up more than 19% of St. Petersburg’s population, still tend to pay lower average car insurance rates than other age groups.[6]

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for seniors in St. Petersburg.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm5144
GEICO5749
Allstate9884
Travelers11699
Mile Auto13094
Mercury135115
Progressive145102
Safeco149109
Liberty Mutual174114
Direct Auto178111
AssuranceAmerica210154
National General247245
Dairyland287161
Bristol West290203
The General353249
Cheapest car insurance for St. Petersburg teens

Teenagers and young adults typically pay higher rates compared to older drivers, mainly due to their limited experience and higher risk profiles. For instance, drivers ages 15 to 19 accounted for more than 1,600 crashes in Pinellas County in 2021.[4] Finding affordable car insurance as a teen driver is important, but you can stay on your parents’ policy and take advantage of student-centric discounts to get lower rates.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Petersburg for teens and young drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
GEICO128111
State Farm137118
Hugo157138
Allstate244210
Travelers301257
Mercury321273
Safeco322235
Mile Auto360258
Infinity396339
Liberty Mutual403263
Progressive461325
Direct Auto468291
Foremost560380
National General596592
Dairyland618347
AssuranceAmerica621456
Bristol West659461
The General718505
How to get the cheapest car insurance in St. Petersburg

When you’re in search of affordable car insurance coverage in St. Petersburg, remember to follow these helpful tips:

  • Ask about discounts. When looking for the best rate, one of the best questions you can ask an insurance agent is if their company offers available discounts, such as those for good driving habits, vehicle safety features, or insuring multiple cars.

  • Practice good driving habits. Make safe driving a top priority to maintain a clean record. In addition to adhering to traffic laws, avoid accidents and keep violations to a minimum to pay lower premiums.

  • Bundle your insurance policies. Consider combining your car insurance with other insurance products, such as renters insurance, life insurance, business insurance, or homeowners insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts.

  • Compare your options. It’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes from various insurance companies in St. Petersburg. Insurers offer different rates to drivers, so comparison shopping is the best way to find the most cost-effective prices, based on your driving profile and coverage needs.

St. Petersburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies in Florida can use your credit score when underwriting your auto insurance policy, but they can’t rely solely on it.[7] Insurers believe that a driver’s credit score correlates to their risk of filing a claim; higher credit scores indicate lower claims risk, and lower scores mean higher risk.

For St. Petersburg drivers, maintaining an excellent or good credit score can often lead to lower premiums, and drivers with poor credit scores may pay higher premiums.

Here’s how much St. Petersburg drivers pay for car insurance, on average, based on credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in St. Petersburg?

Car insurance in St. Petersburg is more expensive, on average, compared to the national average and the state average. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $106 a month for liability-only insurance, and full coverage costs $172.

However, St. Petersburg residents face a steep average monthly premium of $453 for full coverage. Keep in mind that car insurance rates can vary widely due to factors like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city and its ZIP codes.[3]

St. Petersburg and neighboring Tampa have an 11% chance of hurricane weather every year, according to AccuWeather.[1] Plus, St. Petersburg attracts millions of tourists every year, contributing to more traffic and higher rates of accidents.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7702052f80/states_florida.svg

Important Information

Florida drivers have the fourth-highest car insurance costs in the U.S., with an average annual premium of $2,412. Damage from Hurricane Ian contributed to record-breaking losses for insurers in 2022. Florida’s no-fault system presents additional challenges for insurance companies. Insurify’s 2023 Mid-Year Auto Report explores the reasons behind rising rates, why major insurers are leaving the state, and how new legislation could affect Florida drivers.

More cities in Florida

While St. Petersburg car insurance rates are higher than the state and national averages, the city still has lower rates than many other Florida areas, including its neighbor, Tampa. Here’s how average car insurance costs in St. Petersburg compare to other cities in the state.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to St. Petersburg
Fort Lauderdale$4765%
Hollywood$4622%
Jacksonville$4571%
Kissimmee$4612%
Lakeland$444-2%
Miami$50812%
Ocala$389-14%
Orlando$4785%
Tampa$56024%
St. Petersburg car insurance FAQs

Below are the answers to common St. Petersburg car insurance questions. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on why your car insurance rates might be so high while you shop for quotes.

  • How much is car insurance in St. Petersburg?

    The average cost of car insurance in St. Petersburg is $385 a month for liability insurance and $453 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in St. Petersburg?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in St. Petersburg include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have low average premiums, high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. But the best car insurance company for you depends on your specific needs and budget. Always compare quotes from different companies to find the best deal for the coverage you need.

  • What factors can affect your auto insurance premiums in St. Petersburg?

    The most important factors out of your control that affect auto insurance rates in St. Petersburg are the city’s weather patterns, traffic accident rates, and theft rates. St. Petersburg is susceptible to hurricanes and other storm damages, which can cause insurance losses in the area and increase rates. Plus, the city’s influx of tourists every year, and thus its higher risk of crashes, can also affect rates.

  • Why is auto insurance so expensive in Florida?

    Florida experiences property damage from storms and hurricanes every year. In September 2022, Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $112 billion in total damages. Furthermore, a recent report from the Insurance Information Institute explains that the insurance industry in Florida experienced more than $1 billion in underwriting losses in 2020 and 2021.[8] To offset these losses, insurance companies increased rates in the state — or stopped offering coverage altogether.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. AccuWeather. "Top 5 US cities most vulnerable to hurricanes."
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Traffic Crash Facts Annual Report 2021."
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  6. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: St. Petersburg city, Florida."
  7. 2011 Florida Statutes. "626.9741 Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers.."
  8. III. "Trends and Insights: Addressing Florida’s Property/Casualty Insurance Crisis."

