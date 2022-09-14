Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations on their records need to prioritize finding cost-effective auto insurance. Marks on your driving record often result in higher premiums because insurance companies take on an increased risk of potential future claims.[3]

California may even require high-risk drivers to file SR-22 insurance, which can increase rates for at least three years. Here are the most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Oakland reported 251 fatalities and injuries in speeding-related crashes in 2020.[4] If you receive a speeding ticket, you can anticipate higher auto insurance premiums because of the increased risk of loss. But it’s still possible to find comparatively cheap car insurance coverage, even with a speeding ticket.

Drivers in Oakland with a speeding ticket pay monthly averages of $193 for liability coverage and $304 for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Oakland, California.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 63 89 Mercury 85 125 Safeco 92 127 USAA 100 127 Dairyland 112 147 National General 123 157 GEICO 134 170 Allstate 138 175 Farmers 142 181 Direct Auto 146 191 State Farm 153 191 Travelers 161 208 Bristol West 175 227 21st Century 176 233 Nationwide 216 277 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

An at-fault accident on your driving record often leads to an increase in your auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies adjust prices to minimize potential financial liabilities from future accidents.

Liability policies for Oakland drivers with an accident cost an average of $180 per month, and full-coverage policies cost $284 per month.

For Oakland residents with an at-fault accident history, the table below highlights the cheapest insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 63 90 Mercury 85 124 Anchor 90 118 Safeco 92 128 USAA 100 127 Dairyland 112 145 National General 123 159 GEICO 134 170 Allstate 138 175 Farmers 142 180 Direct Auto 146 192 State Farm 153 192 Travelers 161 207 Bristol West 175 222 21st Century 176 231 Nationwide 216 277 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

DUIs are serious driving offenses, leading to significant hikes in car insurance premiums. Insurance companies deem a history of DUIs as a substantial financial liability, resulting in increased premiums. Oakland reported 232 DUI arrests in 2020 and 306 in 2019.[4] If you have a DUI conviction, California may even require you to purchase SR-22 insurance, which is typically more expensive.

Oakland drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $185 for liability coverage. Full-coverage policies increase to an average of $293 per month.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Oakland for drivers with a DUI on their record.