¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Oakland’s overall average cost of car insurance is $178 per month, compared to the national overall average of $158 per month. The city’s proximity to San Francisco, combined with the higher risk of natural disasters in the state, could contribute to its higher car insurance costs. The risk of accidents is greater in larger cities, so insurers raise rates to account for the increased likelihood of drivers filing a claim.
If you want to find the best price for your situation, here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and how different factors affect your premiums.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in Oakland.
Oakland drivers pay an average of $138 per month for liability coverage and $218 per month for full coverage.
Full-coverage car insurance costs drivers in Oakland an average of $2,613 per year.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Oakland
When searching for the ideal car insurance company in Oakland, it’s crucial to assess your unique requirements and specific needs. The right policy for you may differ based on factors like your driving record, vehicle type, and desired coverage. One way to find better prices is to compare the best car insurance companies in Oakland.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Teens and young drivers
Sun Coast
2.3
$181
$73
Drivers with a DUI
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Drivers with a speeding ticket
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for teens and young drivers: Mile Auto
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$63/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
Mile Auto is an excellent choice for teen drivers who spend limited time on the road. With its pay-per-mile insurance model, low-mileage drivers may save between 30% and 40% on their current premiums. You only pay for the miles you drive, making it a simple and cost-effective option.
Not rated
$70/mo
$163/mo
For drivers with a DUI, Sun Coast offers affordable car insurance. It caters to customers with various driving records, including clean records, accidents, tickets, suspended licenses, and foreign driver’s licenses. Sun Coast also provides discounts for good drivers, prior insurance holders, multiple cars, and homeowners.
Ventajas
Flexible billing options
Low down payments possible
Contras
No home or life policies
No mobile app
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover
3.2
NR
$88/mo
$144/mo
Clearcover stands out as one of the most affordable options for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record. Its streamlined process allows customers to get a custom quote quickly, and filing a claim takes an average of just seven minutes.
They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified
No
The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified
Excellent
No problems.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Oakland
Getting affordable car insurance isn’t possible without a little work. When searching for cheap car insurance in Oakland, keep these tips in mind:
Ask for discounts. Inquire about available discounts, such as for having features like antilock brakes and passive restraint systems in your vehicle.
Research insurance companies. Get free quotes from different companies for the same coverage levels and compare them. Once you find a better price with an insurer, research its customer service and financial strength ratings.
Consider a higher deductible. Selecting a higher deductible can lower your premium. But make sure you have sufficient savings to cover it in case of a claim.
Bundle your policies. Ask about multi-policy discounts when bundling your car insurance with other policies, like renters or homeowners insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Oakland: Mile Auto
Liability-only coverage provides financial security for damages or injuries to other parties in an accident you cause. It doesn’t include repairs for your own vehicle. This insurance type pays for the medical expenses and property damage of the other party, up to the policy limits. Liability-only insurance is usually the most affordable auto insurance policy type because it only covers other parties’ expenses, not your own.
Oakland drivers pay an average of $138 per month for liability coverage.
Here are the average quotes for liability-only insurance from the cheapest insurers in Oakland, California.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
63
Sun Coast
70
Mercury
85
Anchor
90
Safeco
92
USAA
100
Dairyland
112
National General
123
GEICO
134
Allstate
138
Farmers
142
Direct Auto
146
State Farm
153
Travelers
161
Bristol West
175
21st Century
176
Nationwide
216
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Oakland: Mile Auto
Liability-only doesn’t provide coverage for your vehicle. For more protection, consider full-coverage car insurance. It typically includes liability insurance, plus comprehensive and collision coverages, which cover damages to your car. Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for drivers with valuable vehicles, people living in areas prone to accidents or theft, or anyone seeking extensive coverage for personal and third-party damages.
Full-coverage policies in Oakland cost an average of $218 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Oakland, California.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
117
Mercury
157
Sun Coast
163
Safeco
166
Anchor
194
USAA
215
Dairyland
260
National General
262
GEICO
287
Allstate
297
Farmers
306
State Farm
331
Travelers
348
Direct Auto
352
21st Century
379
Bristol West
390
Nationwide
466
Car insurance requirements in California
The state of California imposes a mandatory minimum car insurance requirement known as 15/30/5. This translates to the following requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Because minimum liability insurance is the most basic auto policy, you may want more protection for yourself and your vehicle. Consider enhancing your insurance coverage with these optional add-ons:
Collision coverage
Collision insurancecovers damages to your vehicle from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance offers protection against theft and damages resulting from non-collision incidents, like fire, vandalism, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damage, with some policies providing no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Ideal for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance payout in case of a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
California may even require high-risk drivers to file SR-22 insurance, which can increase rates for at least three years. Here are the most affordable car insurance companies for drivers with incidents on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Oakland reported 251 fatalities and injuries in speeding-related crashes in 2020.[4] If you receive a speeding ticket, you can anticipate higher auto insurance premiums because of the increased risk of loss. But it’s still possible to find comparatively cheap car insurance coverage, even with a speeding ticket.
Drivers in Oakland with a speeding ticket pay monthly averages of $193 for liability coverage and $304 for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Oakland, California.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
63
89
Mercury
85
125
Safeco
92
127
USAA
100
127
Dairyland
112
147
National General
123
157
GEICO
134
170
Allstate
138
175
Farmers
142
181
Direct Auto
146
191
State Farm
153
191
Travelers
161
208
Bristol West
175
227
21st Century
176
233
Nationwide
216
277
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
An at-fault accident on your driving record often leads to an increase in your auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies adjust prices to minimize potential financial liabilities from future accidents.
Liability policies for Oakland drivers with an accident cost an average of $180 per month, and full-coverage policies cost $284 per month.
For Oakland residents with an at-fault accident history, the table below highlights the cheapest insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
63
90
Mercury
85
124
Anchor
90
118
Safeco
92
128
USAA
100
127
Dairyland
112
145
National General
123
159
GEICO
134
170
Allstate
138
175
Farmers
142
180
Direct Auto
146
192
State Farm
153
192
Travelers
161
207
Bristol West
175
222
21st Century
176
231
Nationwide
216
277
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
DUIs are serious driving offenses, leading to significant hikes in car insurance premiums. Insurance companies deem a history of DUIs as a substantial financial liability, resulting in increased premiums. Oakland reported 232 DUI arrests in 2020 and 306 in 2019.[4] If you have a DUI conviction, California may even require you to purchase SR-22 insurance, which is typically more expensive.
Oakland drivers with a DUI pay a monthly average of $185 for liability coverage. Full-coverage policies increase to an average of $293 per month.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Oakland for drivers with a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
63
95
Mercury
85
127
Anchor
90
130
Safeco
92
133
USAA
100
145
Dairyland
112
162
National General
123
178
GEICO
134
194
Allstate
138
200
Farmers
142
205
Direct Auto
146
211
State Farm
153
221
Travelers
161
233
Bristol West
175
253
21st Century
176
255
Nationwide
216
313
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age significantly influences car insurance costs. As drivers gain experience, premiums typically decrease, especially around age 35, provided they maintain clean driving records. But as older drivers approach their 70s, premiums may increase slightly due to factors like impaired vision and hearing.[5]
Senior drivers in Oakland pay $179 per month, on average, for a full-coverage policy.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Oakland.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
48
90
Mercury
69
128
Safeco
78
141
USAA
80
172
Dairyland
90
210
National General
99
212
GEICO
106
227
Allstate
111
239
Farmers
111
240
Direct Auto
113
272
State Farm
118
256
Travelers
127
274
21st Century
133
286
Bristol West
140
313
Nationwide
163
351
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Teens generally pay higher premiums than older drivers.
“Teens pay more for car insurance because there is a lack of experience behind the wheel, as well as a tendency to have poor decision-making skills,” says Steve Rivera, partner at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers.
Oakland teens pay $214 per month for liability coverage and $337 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
If you’re a young adult or teen, here are some tips for finding lower prices:
Look for student-away-at-school, defensive driving courses, and good student discounts.
Choose a car with highly rated safety features.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young drivers in Oakland.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
114
212
Mercury
146
270
Anchor
151
325
Safeco
154
278
USAA
154
331
Dairyland
169
393
GEICO
196
420
National General
220
468
Allstate
227
489
Farmers
231
499
State Farm
245
530
Direct Auto
250
602
Bristol West
271
605
Travelers
272
588
21st Century
274
591
Nationwide
346
746
Is car insurance more expensive in Oakland?
The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance across the U.S. is $213 per month. Oakland drivers pay similar rates, with an average monthly premium of $218 for full coverage.
Insurance prices can fluctuate substantially depending on the ZIP code, as each city’s weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic patterns come into play.[6]
More cities in California
Compared to several California cities, Oakland’s average full-coverage car insurance quotes are higher. But big cities like Los Angeles, which reported more traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Oakland, often have greater expenses for car insurance.
Here’s a breakdown of average car insurance quotes in other major cities in California.
Oakland car insurance FAQs
Compare car insurance rates by state to see how California stacks up against other states’ average premiums, and learn more about Oakland car insurance with the answers to these common questions.
How much is car insurance in Oakland?
The average cost of car insurance in Oakland is $138 per month for liability only and $218 per month for full coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance company in Oakland?
Mile Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Oakland, with monthly liability rates as low as $63. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $70 and $85.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Oakland?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Oakland include Mile Auto, USAA, and Safeco. These companies have strong customer satisfaction ratings, comparatively affordable premiums, and strong Insurify Quality Scores.
But the best insurer will depend on your specific needs and budget, so it’s important to always compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best rates for you.
Can credit history affect your car insurance prices in California?
No. Your credit history doesn’t affect your car insurance premiums in California. This means that insurers can’t charge you higher premiums if you have fair or poor credit.[7]
How much car insurance do you need in Oakland?
California law requires Oakland drivers to purchase at least 15/30/5 car insurance limits. This translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.