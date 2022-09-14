Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance rates in Springdale are on par with Arkansas' average costs, which means they're higher than national averages. Springdale drivers pay, on average, $239 per month for full coverage and $107, according to Insurify data. Arkansas' averages are similar, but national average costs are significantly lower – $213 and $104, respectively.
Arkansas' higher-than-average fatality rate contributes to higher insurance costs in the state. Fortunately, Springdale has a comparatively low rate of fatal crashes,[1] which likely helps keep its car insurance costs more in line with the state's. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers could help Springdale residents find below-average rates.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers for Springdale drivers.
Springdale had 2,658 crashes in 2022, 13 of which were fatal. In most accidents, drivers weren't injured at all.
With nearly 1,800 residents per square mile,[2] Springdale is densely populated, which could lead to traffic congestion and accidents.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Springdale
Researching the most affordable car insurance coverage options in Springdale is important — especially if you have a tight budget. You don’t need to find the cheapest coverage, but you should aim for the right amount of coverage for your needs at a price point that works for you.
Here’s a breakdown of some affordable car insurance companies in Springdale.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$59
$29
Cheap coverage
USAA
4.5
$72
$35
Seniors
GEICO
4.2
$89
$44
Teenagers
4.5
JD Power
843
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$59/mo
State farm consistently offers some of the lowest minimum-coverage rates for drivers of every type and age group in Springdale. On top of its low rates, the insurer offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Ventajas
Higher-than-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
4.5
JD Power
879
Liability Only
$34/mo
Full Coverage
$72/mo
About 10% of Springfield's population is older than 65, and the city is home to more than 3,000 veterans. Senior drivers who are veterans will find affordable coverage and superior customer service with USAA. The insurer, which only provides coverage to active-duty members of the military, veterans, or their qualifying family members, consistently scores the highest of any insurer in J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies.
Ventajas
Low rates
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
GEICO's rates for teen drivers in Springdale are competitive, but it's the insurer's discounts that make it a good choice for families with teenagers on their policies. GEICO offers numerous discounts that can help drivers mitigate the cost of having a teen driver in the household, including ones for vehicle safety equipment, having multiple vehicles on one policy, and a teen who gets good grades. Teens' parents can also qualify for additional discounts if they're a federal employee, in the military, or affiliated with certain groups.
Ventajas
Good rates for most drivers, including teens
Accident forgiveness coverage available
Contras
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with moving violations
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springdale
Finding cheap car insurance in Springdale involves considering various factors. Insurance companies assess your driving history, the type of vehicle you own, your age, and your credit rating.
To secure affordable rates, follow these tips:
Keep a clean record. Maintain a clean driving record by avoiding accidents and traffic violations. Safe drivers earn the lowest rates when accounting for driving record.
Bundle policies. Bundle your car insurance with other policies to receive multi-policy discounts.
Ask about discounts. Ask potential insurance companies about discounts for safety features in your vehicle, like anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes. Other common discounts reward drivers for good driving.
Shop around. Compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the most affordable coverage.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springdale: State Farm
Liability-only auto insurance covers expenses for injuries and damages you cause others in an accident but excludes coverage for your own vehicle repairs or medical bills. It typically includes bodily injury liability, which pays for medical costs and legal fees for others’ injuries, and property damage liability, which covers repairs or replacement of damaged property.[3]
The following table shows minimum-coverage quotes from top insurers in Springdale.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
28
USAA
34
GEICO
44
Auto-Owners
49
Safeco
57
National General
58
Shelter
63
Allstate
64
Farmers
65
Nationwide
65
Progressive
68
Travelers
68
State Auto
77
Liberty Mutual
83
Hallmark
88
Midvale Home & Auto
94
GAINSCO
96
Dairyland
103
Direct Auto
107
The General
126
Bristol West
151
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springdale: State Farm
Liability-only insurance covers damages and injuries you cause to others, while full-coverage insurance provides coverage for your vehicle and any medical costs. With collision and comprehensive coverage, full-coverage insurance provides coverage for collision and non-collision incidents.
If you have a new or high-value vehicle, you should opt for full-coverage insurance. And if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will require you to buy full coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
59
USAA
72
GEICO
89
Auto-Owners
100
Safeco
127
Shelter
129
Allstate
132
Travelers
132
Farmers
133
Nationwide
133
Progressive
141
National General
151
Midvale Home & Auto
167
State Auto
186
GAINSCO
203
Liberty Mutual
204
Direct Auto
219
Hallmark
234
Dairyland
237
The General
259
Bristol West
349
Car insurance requirements in Arkansas
Arkansas drivers must carry liability insurance. The minimum liability limits mandated by law include bodily injury and property damage liability.[4] Insurers typically offer higher coverage limits if you want additional coverage.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Beyond liability coverage, you can also purchase the following optional types of standard coverage:
Collision
If you cause a collision, this coverage pays for car damage, excluding mechanical issues and wear and tear.
Comprehensive
This provides protection against theft and damages from non-collision incidents such as fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling objects.
Glass coverage
With this insurance you can get no-deductible coverage for windshields, side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs. Additional glass coverage options are also available.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In Springdale, drivers with moving violations on their records face higher average monthly insurance rates of $328 for full coverage and $147 for liability-only policies.
Find Car Insurance in Springdale
Minimum coverage starts at $34/mo. for Springdale drivers with incidents on their records
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Though typically a less significant charge than a DUI or at-fault accident, speeding tickets can have a notable influence on your car insurance costs. Insurance companies view speeding violations as indicators of risky driving behavior, which often leads to higher premiums. Springdale saw 141 speed-related accidents in 2022, resulting in three fatalities.
Springdale drivers with speeding tickets face average car insurance rates of $351 per month for full coverage and $157 for liability only. The following table shows the impact a speeding ticket has on liability-only car insurance quotes from top insurers in Springdale.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
State Farm
28
36
USAA
34
44
GEICO
44
57
Auto-Owners
49
66
Safeco
57
81
National General
58
76
Shelter
63
91
Allstate
64
83
Farmers
65
85
Nationwide
65
86
Progressive
68
92
Travelers
68
90
Liberty Mutual
83
116
GAINSCO
96
122
Dairyland
103
139
Direct Auto
107
144
The General
126
171
Bristol West
151
201
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies consider accidents as indicators of higher risk and potential future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, expect your insurance premiums to increase.
The average cost of car insurance for Springdale drivers who've caused an accident is $360 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability. Here's how an at-fault accident affects car insurance quotes in Springdale.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
28
38
USAA
34
47
GEICO
44
60
Auto-Owners
49
68
Safeco
57
85
National General
58
81
Shelter
63
94
Allstate
64
88
Farmers
65
89
Nationwide
65
90
Progressive
68
97
Travelers
68
94
Liberty Mutual
83
122
GAINSCO
96
129
Dairyland
103
144
Direct Auto
107
151
The General
126
178
Bristol West
151
207
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
When it comes to car insurance costs, DUIs can result in a dramatic increase in premiums. Due to the severity of the charge, insurance companies view DUIs as a strong indicator of high-risk behavior, which leads to higher rates. Some insurers may refuse to cover drivers with DUIs.
Springdale had relatively few DUI-related accidents in 2022. Still, average car insurance costs for city drivers with DUIs are much higher than averages for those with clean records. Full coverage averages $407 per month in Springdale for drivers with DUIs and $182 for minimum coverage. Here are liability-only quotes for top Springdale insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
28
46
USAA
34
55
GEICO
44
72
Auto-Owners
49
80
Safeco
57
93
National General
58
94
Shelter
63
96
Allstate
64
104
Farmers
65
106
Nationwide
65
106
Progressive
68
111
Travelers
68
111
Liberty Mutual
83
135
GAINSCO
96
156
Dairyland
103
168
Direct Auto
107
174
The General
126
205
Bristol West
151
246
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age plays a crucial role in determining car insurance rates. Around age 35, insurance premiums often decrease as drivers gain experience and demonstrate responsible behavior. However, as drivers approach age 70, insurance costs tend to increase slightly due to changes to vision, mobility, reflexes, and cognitive abilities that can increase the risk of an accident.
Senior drivers in Springdale face average monthly car insurance costs of $168 for full coverage and $75 for liability-only policies.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
20
42
USAA
25
53
GEICO
32
65
Auto-Owners
36
73
Shelter
42
86
National General
43
113
Nationwide
45
92
Progressive
45
93
Safeco
45
100
Farmers
47
96
Allstate
48
98
Travelers
49
96
Liberty Mutual
63
155
GAINSCO
73
155
Direct Auto
76
156
Dairyland
77
177
The General
95
196
Bristol West
112
259
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
“Teen drivers typically pay the highest rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel and very high accident frequency rate,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Rates begin to drop when a driver is in their mid-20s.”
Luckily, teenagers can utilize strategies to obtain cheaper car insurance. Staying on your parents’ insurance policy and taking advantage of a good student discount can result in more cost-effective rates. Opting for a safe car with good safety ratings can also lead to lower insurance premiums.
The average cost of car insurance for Springdale teens is $428 per month for full coverage and $191 for liability-only policies.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
48
102
USAA
56
120
GEICO
70
141
Auto-Owners
82
167
Safeco
102
228
Shelter
109
223
National General
111
288
Nationwide
112
229
Allstate
113
233
Farmers
114
233
Progressive
123
254
Travelers
123
239
Liberty Mutual
141
346
Dairyland
168
387
GAINSCO
173
365
Direct Auto
196
401
The General
203
417
Bristol West
252
583
Springdale car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Springdale, Arkansas, car insurance companies may take your credit history into account when calculating premiums. Maintaining an excellent or good credit score can help secure lower rates, while a poor credit score may result in higher premiums. Check out the table below to see how your credit score can affect average monthly insurance quotes in Springdale.
Quotes by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Springdale?
Springdale drivers have higher car insurance rates than the national average, but their costs are on par with Arkansas' state averages. Location is a significant rating factor for car insurance due to vehicle theft, vandalism, crash rates, and traffic congestion in an area.
More cities in Arkansas
The following table illustrates average car insurance rates in other Arkansas cities.
Springdale car insurance FAQs
Finding the best auto coverage for your needs can feel stressful. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Springdale.
How much is car insurance in Springdale?
In Springdale, car insurance averages $239 per month for full coverage and $107 for minimum coverage. These rates are in line with the Arkansas state averages of $247 and $103, respectively, but higher than the national averages of $213 and $104.
Your actual car insurance rates may be higher or lower than the averages for your city or state, based on individual factors like your age, gender, and driving history.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Springdale?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates for Springdale drivers, with liability-only policies starting as low as $28 per month. USAA and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest auto insurance companies in Springdale, with liability-only rates from $34 and $44, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Springdale?
Also the cheapest insurers, State Farm, USAA, and GEICO provide the best car insurance options for Springdale drivers. State Farm earned an IQ Score of 4.5, while USAA and GEICO have IQ Scores of 4.5 and 4.2. All three insurers offer competitive rates and ample discounts to help Springdale drivers save on car insurance.
How much car insurance do you need in Arkansas?
The minimum car insurance requirements in Arkansas include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per person for property damage liability. You should consider purchasing additional coverage if you want more financial protection.
Is Arkansas a no-fault state?
Arkansas isn’t technically a no-fault state, but drivers can purchase optional personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP insurance can pay for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault. If you aren’t at fault, you can sue an at-fault driver for damages without needing to meet a specific monetary or verbal threshold because Arkansas isn’t a no-fault state.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.