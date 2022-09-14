Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Various driving-related occurrences that can affect your insurance rates include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Having these incidents on your record can indicate to insurers a greater likelihood of filing a claim.[5]

In Springdale, drivers with moving violations on their records face higher average monthly insurance rates of $328 for full coverage and $147 for liability-only policies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Though typically a less significant charge than a DUI or at-fault accident, speeding tickets can have a notable influence on your car insurance costs. Insurance companies view speeding violations as indicators of risky driving behavior, which often leads to higher premiums. Springdale saw 141 speed-related accidents in 2022, resulting in three fatalities.

Springdale drivers with speeding tickets face average car insurance rates of $351 per month for full coverage and $157 for liability only. The following table shows the impact a speeding ticket has on liability-only car insurance quotes from top insurers in Springdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket State Farm 28 36 USAA 34 44 GEICO 44 57 Auto-Owners 49 66 Safeco 57 81 National General 58 76 Shelter 63 91 Allstate 64 83 Farmers 65 85 Nationwide 65 86 Progressive 68 92 Travelers 68 90 Liberty Mutual 83 116 GAINSCO 96 122 Dairyland 103 139 Direct Auto 107 144 The General 126 171 Bristol West 151 201

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies consider accidents as indicators of higher risk and potential future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, expect your insurance premiums to increase.

The average cost of car insurance for Springdale drivers who've caused an accident is $360 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability. Here's how an at-fault accident affects car insurance quotes in Springdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident State Farm 28 38 USAA 34 47 GEICO 44 60 Auto-Owners 49 68 Safeco 57 85 National General 58 81 Shelter 63 94 Allstate 64 88 Farmers 65 89 Nationwide 65 90 Progressive 68 97 Travelers 68 94 Liberty Mutual 83 122 GAINSCO 96 129 Dairyland 103 144 Direct Auto 107 151 The General 126 178 Bristol West 151 207

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

When it comes to car insurance costs, DUIs can result in a dramatic increase in premiums. Due to the severity of the charge, insurance companies view DUIs as a strong indicator of high-risk behavior, which leads to higher rates. Some insurers may refuse to cover drivers with DUIs.

Springdale had relatively few DUI-related accidents in 2022. Still, average car insurance costs for city drivers with DUIs are much higher than averages for those with clean records. Full coverage averages $407 per month in Springdale for drivers with DUIs and $182 for minimum coverage. Here are liability-only quotes for top Springdale insurers.