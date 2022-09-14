>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheap Auto Insurance in Springdale, Arkansas (2024)

Springdale drivers can find the lowest car insurance rates through State Farm. The insurer's minimum-coverage policies start at $28 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado porKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersEscritora de seguros

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Car insurance rates in Springdale are on par with Arkansas' average costs, which means they're higher than national averages. Springdale drivers pay, on average, $239 per month for full coverage and $107, according to Insurify data. Arkansas' averages are similar, but national average costs are significantly lower – $213 and $104, respectively.

Arkansas' higher-than-average fatality rate contributes to higher insurance costs in the state. Fortunately, Springdale has a comparatively low rate of fatal crashes,[1] which likely helps keep its car insurance costs more in line with the state's. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers could help Springdale residents find below-average rates.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest insurers for Springdale drivers.

  • Springdale had 2,658 crashes in 2022, 13 of which were fatal. In most accidents, drivers weren't injured at all.

  • With nearly 1,800 residents per square mile,[2] Springdale is densely populated, which could lead to traffic congestion and accidents.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Springdale

Researching the most affordable car insurance coverage options in Springdale is important — especially if you have a tight budget. You don’t need to find the cheapest coverage, but you should aim for the right amount of coverage for your needs at a price point that works for you.

Here’s a breakdown of some affordable car insurance companies in Springdale.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$59$29Cheap coverage
USAA4.5$72$35Seniors
GEICO4.2$89$44Teenagers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best car insurance for a DUI: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

State farm consistently offers some of the lowest minimum-coverage rates for drivers of every type and age group in Springdale. On top of its low rates, the insurer offers multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Ventajas

  • Higher-than-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Contras

  • No gap insurance offering

  • Can't buy a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best car insurance for seniors: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

About 10% of Springfield's population is older than 65, and the city is home to more than 3,000 veterans. Senior drivers who are veterans will find affordable coverage and superior customer service with USAA. The insurer, which only provides coverage to active-duty members of the military, veterans, or their qualifying family members, consistently scores the highest of any insurer in J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies.

Ventajas

  • Low rates

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Contras

  • Limited to members of the military community

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best car insurance for teenagers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo

GEICO's rates for teen drivers in Springdale are competitive, but it's the insurer's discounts that make it a good choice for families with teenagers on their policies. GEICO offers numerous discounts that can help drivers mitigate the cost of having a teen driver in the household, including ones for vehicle safety equipment, having multiple vehicles on one policy, and a teen who gets good grades. Teens' parents can also qualify for additional discounts if they're a federal employee, in the military, or affiliated with certain groups.

Ventajas

  • Good rates for most drivers, including teens

  • Accident forgiveness coverage available

Contras

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with moving violations

  • Doesn't offer new car replacement coverage

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springdale

Finding cheap car insurance in Springdale involves considering various factors. Insurance companies assess your driving history, the type of vehicle you own, your age, and your credit rating.

To secure affordable rates, follow these tips:

  • Keep a clean record. Maintain a clean driving record by avoiding accidents and traffic violations. Safe drivers earn the lowest rates when accounting for driving record.

  • Choose a high deductible. Increasing your deductible amount can lower your premium.

  • Bundle policies. Bundle your car insurance with other policies to receive multi-policy discounts.

  • Ask about discounts. Ask potential insurance companies about discounts for safety features in your vehicle, like anti-theft devices and anti-lock brakes. Other common discounts reward drivers for good driving.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from different insurance companies to find the most affordable coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springdale: State Farm

Liability-only auto insurance covers expenses for injuries and damages you cause others in an accident but excludes coverage for your own vehicle repairs or medical bills. It typically includes bodily injury liability, which pays for medical costs and legal fees for others’ injuries, and property damage liability, which covers repairs or replacement of damaged property.[3]

The following table shows minimum-coverage quotes from top insurers in Springdale.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm28
USAA34
GEICO44
Auto-Owners49
Safeco57
National General58
Shelter63
Allstate64
Farmers65
Nationwide65
Progressive68
Travelers68
State Auto77
Liberty Mutual83
Hallmark88
Midvale Home & Auto94
GAINSCO96
Dairyland103
Direct Auto107
The General126
Bristol West151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springdale: State Farm

Liability-only insurance covers damages and injuries you cause to others, while full-coverage insurance provides coverage for your vehicle and any medical costs. With collision and comprehensive coverage, full-coverage insurance provides coverage for collision and non-collision incidents.

If you have a new or high-value vehicle, you should opt for full-coverage insurance. And if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will require you to buy full coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
USAA72
GEICO89
Auto-Owners100
Safeco127
Shelter129
Allstate132
Travelers132
Farmers133
Nationwide133
Progressive141
National General151
Midvale Home & Auto167
State Auto186
GAINSCO203
Liberty Mutual204
Direct Auto219
Hallmark234
Dairyland237
The General259
Bristol West349
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Springdale car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Arkansas drivers must carry liability insurance. The minimum liability limits mandated by law include bodily injury and property damage liability.[4] Insurers typically offer higher coverage limits if you want additional coverage.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Beyond liability coverage, you can also purchase the following optional types of standard coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision

    If you cause a collision, this coverage pays for car damage, excluding mechanical issues and wear and tear.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    This provides protection against theft and damages from non-collision incidents such as fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    With this insurance you can get no-deductible coverage for windshields, side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs. Additional glass coverage options are also available.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Various driving-related occurrences that can affect your insurance rates include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations. Having these incidents on your record can indicate to insurers a greater likelihood of filing a claim.[5]

In Springdale, drivers with moving violations on their records face higher average monthly insurance rates of $328 for full coverage and $147 for liability-only policies.

Find Car Insurance in Springdale

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Though typically a less significant charge than a DUI or at-fault accident, speeding tickets can have a notable influence on your car insurance costs. Insurance companies view speeding violations as indicators of risky driving behavior, which often leads to higher premiums. Springdale saw 141 speed-related accidents in 2022, resulting in three fatalities.

Springdale drivers with speeding tickets face average car insurance rates of $351 per month for full coverage and $157 for liability only. The following table shows the impact a speeding ticket has on liability-only car insurance quotes from top insurers in Springdale.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm2836
USAA3444
GEICO4457
Auto-Owners4966
Safeco5781
National General5876
Shelter6391
Allstate6483
Farmers6585
Nationwide6586
Progressive6892
Travelers6890
Liberty Mutual83116
GAINSCO96122
Dairyland103139
Direct Auto107144
The General126171
Bristol West151201
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents can significantly affect your car insurance costs. Insurance companies consider accidents as indicators of higher risk and potential future claims. If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, expect your insurance premiums to increase.

The average cost of car insurance for Springdale drivers who've caused an accident is $360 per month for full coverage and $161 for liability. Here's how an at-fault accident affects car insurance quotes in Springdale.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm2838
USAA3447
GEICO4460
Auto-Owners4968
Safeco5785
National General5881
Shelter6394
Allstate6488
Farmers6589
Nationwide6590
Progressive6897
Travelers6894
Liberty Mutual83122
GAINSCO96129
Dairyland103144
Direct Auto107151
The General126178
Bristol West151207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

When it comes to car insurance costs, DUIs can result in a dramatic increase in premiums. Due to the severity of the charge, insurance companies view DUIs as a strong indicator of high-risk behavior, which leads to higher rates. Some insurers may refuse to cover drivers with DUIs.

Springdale had relatively few DUI-related accidents in 2022. Still, average car insurance costs for city drivers with DUIs are much higher than averages for those with clean records. Full coverage averages $407 per month in Springdale for drivers with DUIs and $182 for minimum coverage. Here are liability-only quotes for top Springdale insurers.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm2846
USAA3455
GEICO4472
Auto-Owners4980
Safeco5793
National General5894
Shelter6396
Allstate64104
Farmers65106
Nationwide65106
Progressive68111
Travelers68111
Liberty Mutual83135
GAINSCO96156
Dairyland103168
Direct Auto107174
The General126205
Bristol West151246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Age plays a crucial role in determining car insurance rates. Around age 35, insurance premiums often decrease as drivers gain experience and demonstrate responsible behavior. However, as drivers approach age 70, insurance costs tend to increase slightly due to changes to vision, mobility, reflexes, and cognitive abilities that can increase the risk of an accident.

Senior drivers in Springdale face average monthly car insurance costs of $168 for full coverage and $75 for liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2042
USAA2553
GEICO3265
Auto-Owners3673
Shelter4286
National General43113
Nationwide4592
Progressive4593
Safeco45100
Farmers4796
Allstate4898
Travelers4996
Liberty Mutual63155
GAINSCO73155
Direct Auto76156
Dairyland77177
The General95196
Bristol West112259
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

“Teen drivers typically pay the highest rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel and very high accident frequency rate,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. “Rates begin to drop when a driver is in their mid-20s.”

Luckily, teenagers can utilize strategies to obtain cheaper car insurance. Staying on your parents’ insurance policy and taking advantage of a good student discount can result in more cost-effective rates. Opting for a safe car with good safety ratings can also lead to lower insurance premiums.

The average cost of car insurance for Springdale teens is $428 per month for full coverage and $191 for liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm48102
USAA56120
GEICO70141
Auto-Owners82167
Safeco102228
Shelter109223
National General111288
Nationwide112229
Allstate113233
Farmers114233
Progressive123254
Travelers123239
Liberty Mutual141346
Dairyland168387
GAINSCO173365
Direct Auto196401
The General203417
Bristol West252583
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Springdale

Springdale car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Springdale, Arkansas, car insurance companies may take your credit history into account when calculating premiums. Maintaining an excellent or good credit score can help secure lower rates, while a poor credit score may result in higher premiums. Check out the table below to see how your credit score can affect average monthly insurance quotes in Springdale.

Quotes by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Springdale?

Springdale drivers have higher car insurance rates than the national average, but their costs are on par with Arkansas' state averages. Location is a significant rating factor for car insurance due to vehicle theft, vandalism, crash rates, and traffic congestion in an area.

More cities in Arkansas

The following table illustrates average car insurance rates in other Arkansas cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Conway$233$109
Fayetteville$241$100
Fort Smith$223$96
Jonesboro$254$112
Little Rock$296$139
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Springdale car insurance FAQs

Finding the best auto coverage for your needs can feel stressful. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Springdale.

  • How much is car insurance in Springdale?

    In Springdale, car insurance averages $239 per month for full coverage and $107 for minimum coverage. These rates are in line with the Arkansas state averages of $247 and $103, respectively, but higher than the national averages of $213 and $104.

    Your actual car insurance rates may be higher or lower than the averages for your city or state, based on individual factors like your age, gender, and driving history.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Springdale?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates for Springdale drivers, with liability-only policies starting as low as $28 per month. USAA and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest auto insurance companies in Springdale, with liability-only rates from $34 and $44, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Springdale?

    Also the cheapest insurers, State Farm, USAA, and GEICO provide the best car insurance options for Springdale drivers. State Farm earned an IQ Score of 4.5, while USAA and GEICO have IQ Scores of 4.5 and 4.2. All three insurers offer competitive rates and ample discounts to help Springdale drivers save on car insurance.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Arkansas?

    The minimum car insurance requirements in Arkansas include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per person for property damage liability. You should consider purchasing additional coverage if you want more financial protection.

  • Is Arkansas a no-fault state?

    Arkansas isn’t technically a no-fault state, but drivers can purchase optional personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP insurance can pay for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault. If you aren’t at fault, you can sue an at-fault driver for damages without needing to meet a specific monetary or verbal threshold because Arkansas isn’t a no-fault state.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Arkansas Department of Transportation. "Arkansas Crash Analytics Tool."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts Springdale city, Arkansas."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ: Private Passenger Automobile Insurance."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

