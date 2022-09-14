>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheap Auto Insurance in Madison, Alabama (2024)

Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for Madison, with liability-only policies starting as low as $37 per month.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Madison's comparatively low accident and fatality rate, educated population, and location outside of the traffic congestion of Huntsville all play a role in the city's affordable car insurance. Average car insurance costs in Madison are on par with Alabama's state average.

Drivers in Madison see average car insurance rates of $163 per month for full-coverage car insurance, and $65 for liability-only policies. That's close to the Alabama averages of $166 and $63, respectively.

Drivers may be able to save even more by comparing car insurance quotes from top insurers serving the Madison area. Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance in Madison.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm offer the lowest car insurance rates in Madison.

  • The city of Madison is part of Madison County, where law enforcement recorded just 38 fatalities in 2022.[1]

  • Per the contributory negligence laws in Alabama, you can’t recover damages from another party’s car insurance policy if you’re partially responsible for a car accident.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Madison

Consider factors like your budget, driving record, and coverage preferences while shopping for the best car insurance company in Madison. This can help you find the right auto insurance policy for your needs.

To make your search a bit easier, Insurify did some research and found a few of the best auto insurers in Madison based on AM Best ratings, customer satisfaction, average quotes, and more.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$69$37Liability-only coverage
Travelers4.3$94$50Discounts
COUNTRY Financial4.2$76$41Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

Auto-Owners car insurance made its debut in 1916. It offers highly customizable, affordable coverage and a long list of discounts. Its unique coverage options include a purchase price guarantee and at-fault accident forgiveness. The auto insurer also earned an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Variety of discounts and coverage options advertised

  • Purchase price guarantee

Contras

  • No online quotes

  • Won’t file an SR-22 on your behalf

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for discounts: Travelers

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo

Travelers is one of the largest car insurers in the U.S. It’s been around for more than 165 years and offers plenty of add-on coverages and discounts to help policyholders save money on premiums. Travelers has discounts for owning a home, driving an eco-friendly vehicle, insuring a new car, paying premiums up front and in full, and more.

Ventajas

  • Numerous discounts

  • Accident forgiveness and minor violation forgiveness

Contras

  • Smaller bundling discount than some competitors

  • Rideshare insurance isn’t available in Alabama

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for full coverage: COUNTRY Financial

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

COUNTRY Financial was founded by a group of farmers in 1925. It’s an independent insurance agency with a lineup of financial services and car insurance products that include standard coverages as well as optional coverages, like safety glass coverage, personal effects coverage, new car replacement coverage, and vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage.

Ventajas

  • Free online quotes

  • Unique add-on coverages available

Contras

  • No accident forgiveness

  • No gap insurance

Margaret - April 2, 2024
Verified

Poor

They constantly raise your rates.
Margaret - March 26, 2024
Verified

Fair

Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison

You’ll need to shop around to lock in the most affordable car insurance and right coverage for your unique budget and needs. Here are some tips to help you find the best deal on car insurance in Madison:

  • Do your research. It’s a good idea to get free car insurance quotes from at least three different companies. Then, compare different rates and coverage options to find the best rate and right policy. Independent agents can also help you with your search.

  • Secure discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts that you can learn about through an insurance agent or on the insurer’s website. A few examples include the good student discount, loyalty discount, and multi-car discount for insuring two cars with one policy.

  • Bundle policies. If you also need another type of insurance policy, like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or property insurance, you may want to bundle it to save some money.

  • Explore pay-per-mile insurance. If you only drive on occasion, pay-per-mile insurance may be the way to go. It’s a great value because you’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Madison: Auto-Owners

Alabama requires all drivers to carry at least the state minimum amount of liability car insurance of 25/50/25.[3] This type of policy pays for the other driver’s property damage and medical costs after you cause an accident. Because it’s the least amount of car insurance you can purchase and drive legally, liability-only insurance is often the cheapest car insurance option.

Here are the most affordable liability-only auto insurance quotes in Madison.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners37
USAA37
State Farm38
Allstate41
COUNTRY Financial41
Travelers51
National General55
GEICO56
Direct Auto59
State Auto62
Nationwide63
Progressive67
AssuranceAmerica68
Farmers68
Safeco70
Clearcover72
Foremost76
Midvale Home & Auto89
Liberty Mutual96
Bristol West122
GAINSCO138
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance can provide you with some extra protection for vehicle damage. It’s typically made up of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. If you have a lease or loan on your vehicle, your lienholder may require this type of auto insurance policy.

Full-coverage car insurance may also include medical payments or personal injury protection coverages, which pay for your and your passengers’ medical costs from an accident, regardless of fault.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Madison.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners70
USAA70
State Farm71
Allstate76
COUNTRY Financial78
Travelers97
GEICO105
Clearcover118
Nationwide120
Safeco122
AssuranceAmerica124
National General124
Progressive129
Farmers131
Direct Auto137
Midvale Home & Auto155
State Auto155
Liberty Mutual178
Foremost199
GAINSCO226
Bristol West283
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Madison car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Alabama

Because Alabama is a tort state — also called an at-fault state — the liable driver is responsible for property damage and injury expenses after an accident. It’s also important to note that the state follows the contributory negligence rule, so if you’re even partly at fault for an accident, you might not be able to recover damages. Also, drivers must provide proof of auto insurance after an accident or when pulled over to avoid consequences.

Here are Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $25,000 per accident

Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements might not be enough coverage for drivers in various situations. If you want more protection on Madison roads, consider these optional car insurance coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event, like fire, flood, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit another driver or a stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can pay for your expenses if a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage is similar to personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and pays for medical expenses and funeral costs, no matter who’s responsible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    If your car is in the shop for repairs after an accident and you’re unable to drive it, rental car reimbursement can help cover the cost of a rental car.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are all examples of incidents that may raise your car insurance rates. Madison drivers with clean records usually land the lowest premiums. The good news is you can still find cheap auto insurance if you have an incident on your driving record.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison for drivers with incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding was a factor in 2% of fatal crashes in Alabama in 2022.[1] Driving faster than the speed limit can make it challenging to react properly in dangerous situations and often results in car accidents. For this reason, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay higher car insurance costs.

Madison drivers cited for speeding see average car insurance rates of $254 per month for full coverage and $101 for liability only. Here’s a look at average monthly minimum-coverage rates in Madison for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners3751
USAA3750
State Farm3851
Allstate4155
COUNTRY Financial4156
Travelers5170
National General5575
GEICO5676
Direct Auto5982
Nationwide6386
Progressive6794
AssuranceAmerica6898
Farmers6892
Safeco70102
Clearcover72104
Liberty Mutual96139
Bristol West122168
GAINSCO138182
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

In 2022, nearly 12,000 car accidents happened in Madison County.[1] If you’re responsible for an accident, you can expect your car insurance premiums to increase since insurance companies view you as a high-risk driver likely to file more claims.

If you get into an at-fault accident in Madison, you'll likely face average monthly car insurance rates of $262 for full coverage and $105 for minimum coverage. The table below highlights average monthly quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies for Madison drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners3753
USAA3753
State Farm3853
Allstate4158
COUNTRY Financial4160
Travelers5173
National General5580
GEICO5680
Direct Auto5986
Nationwide6390
Progressive6799
AssuranceAmerica68100
Farmers6897
Safeco70108
Clearcover72120
Liberty Mutual96146
Bristol West122173
GAINSCO138193
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Alabama law enforcement cited 6,751 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2022.[1] A DUI can lead to serious consequences, such as costly fines, jail time, and higher auto insurance coverage, especially if you have to file an SR-22.

A DUI significantly increases average car insurance rates in Madison to $295 per month for full coverage and $118 for liability-only coverage. Here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes from different insurers for Madison drivers with a DUI on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners3762
USAA3762
State Farm3864
Allstate4169
COUNTRY Financial4169
Travelers5186
National General5592
GEICO5694
Direct Auto5999
Nationwide63106
Progressive67112
AssuranceAmerica68114
Farmers68114
Safeco70118
Clearcover72121
Foremost76128
Liberty Mutual96161
Bristol West122205
GAINSCO138232
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age-related impairments, like poor vision and slow reflexes, make seniors a greater risk on the road. Average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and then increase a bit around age 70. Despite senior drivers’ general risk increase, they often pay cheaper premiums than other age groups.

Senior drivers in Madison see average monthly rates of $46 for minimum-coverage car insurance and $115 for full coverage. This table shows the cheapest monthly auto insurance quotes for seniors in Madison, Alabama.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Auto-Owners5127
State Farm5127
USAA5227
Allstate5731
COUNTRY Financial5931
Travelers7137
GEICO7741
Nationwide8344
AssuranceAmerica8547
Progressive8645
National General9341
Farmers9549
Safeco9755
Direct Auto9842
Clearcover10363
Liberty Mutual13673
GAINSCO173105
Bristol West21191
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Because teenagers and young adults are less experienced drivers, they often pay more expensive car insurance rates. To land a lower rate on an auto policy, teens can secure a good student discount or stay on their parents’ car insurance.

Teen drivers in Madison with their own policies pay, on average, $300 per month for full coverage and $120 for liability only. The insurers below offer the cheapest monthly auto insurance prices for teens and young drivers in Madison.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
COUNTRY Financial11359
USAA11862
Auto-Owners11963
State Farm12466
Allstate13674
GEICO16990
Travelers17894
Nationwide210110
Clearcover215131
Safeco222128
Farmers233121
Progressive236123
National General240106
AssuranceAmerica243133
Direct Auto255110
Liberty Mutual307165
Foremost362138
GAINSCO413252
Bristol West481207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit. This is why some car insurance companies consider credit history when determining premiums. Unlike some states, Alabama allows car insurers to use credit history to determine rates, but it can’t be the only factor they consider.[4]

The chart below illustrates how credit can affect car insurance rates for Madison drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?

The average rate of a liability-only auto policy in the U.S. is $104 per month. For full coverage, the average monthly cost is $213. Madison’s car insurance costs are currently lower than national averages and on par with Alabama's state averages. Car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within Alabama due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[5]

Car insurance may be cheaper in Madison because other areas, like Jefferson County, reported more car accidents in 2022 than Madison County did. Madison’s inland location also may protect it from hurricane and flooding damages, unlike coastal cities, like Mobile. Additionally, Madison has fewer residents than cities like Montgomery and Mobile, further contributing to cheaper average rates.[6]

More cities in Alabama

Here’s a comparison of average monthly quotes for other Alabama cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Auburn$155$62
Birmingham$192$71
Huntsville$156$66
Mobile$200$72
Montgomery$195$70
Tuscaloosa$181$67
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Madison, Alabama, car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on rising car insurance rates and the answers to common questions about Madison car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Madison, Alabama?

    Car insurance in Madison costs, on average, $163 per month for full coverage and $65 for liability-only insurance. Many other factors affect car insurance rates besides location. Your age, gender, driving record, and vehicle also play a role, so your actual rates may be more or less than the averages in your area.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison, Alabama?

    Auto-Owners offers the lowest car insurance rates in Madison, with liability-only policies starting at $37 per month. Madison drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, USAA and State Farm. Their minimum coverage rates start at $37 and $38, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Madison include Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and Travelers. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, or plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.

    But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Compare car insurance quotes from at least three different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • What are the minimum auto insurance requirements in Madison, Alabama?

    Alabama requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

  • How do you find affordable car insurance rates in Madison, Alabama?

    Comparing auto insurance quotes is one of the best ways to find affordable coverage in any city, including Madison. Plus, researching insurers’ discounts and choosing a company that offers the most discounts can get you lower premiums and get cheaper insurance. Using a quote-comparison site can help you find companies that offer the lowest quotes for your driver profile and coverage preferences.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Alabama Department of Transportation. "Crash Facts 2022."
  2. Nolo. "Alabama Car Accident Laws."
  3. Alabama Department of Insurance. "AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE FAQS."
  4. Alabama Department of Insurance. "How Credit-Based Insurance Scores Impact Your Premium."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  6. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Madison city, Alabama."
