Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are all examples of incidents that may raise your car insurance rates. Madison drivers with clean records usually land the lowest premiums. The good news is you can still find cheap auto insurance if you have an incident on your driving record.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison for drivers with incidents.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding was a factor in 2% of fatal crashes in Alabama in 2022.[1] Driving faster than the speed limit can make it challenging to react properly in dangerous situations and often results in car accidents. For this reason, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay higher car insurance costs.

Madison drivers cited for speeding see average car insurance rates of $254 per month for full coverage and $101 for liability only. Here’s a look at average monthly minimum-coverage rates in Madison for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 37 51 USAA 37 50 State Farm 38 51 Allstate 41 55 COUNTRY Financial 41 56 Travelers 51 70 National General 55 75 GEICO 56 76 Direct Auto 59 82 Nationwide 63 86 Progressive 67 94 AssuranceAmerica 68 98 Farmers 68 92 Safeco 70 102 Clearcover 72 104 Liberty Mutual 96 139 Bristol West 122 168 GAINSCO 138 182 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

In 2022, nearly 12,000 car accidents happened in Madison County.[1] If you’re responsible for an accident, you can expect your car insurance premiums to increase since insurance companies view you as a high-risk driver likely to file more claims.

If you get into an at-fault accident in Madison, you'll likely face average monthly car insurance rates of $262 for full coverage and $105 for minimum coverage. The table below highlights average monthly quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies for Madison drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 37 53 USAA 37 53 State Farm 38 53 Allstate 41 58 COUNTRY Financial 41 60 Travelers 51 73 National General 55 80 GEICO 56 80 Direct Auto 59 86 Nationwide 63 90 Progressive 67 99 AssuranceAmerica 68 100 Farmers 68 97 Safeco 70 108 Clearcover 72 120 Liberty Mutual 96 146 Bristol West 122 173 GAINSCO 138 193 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Alabama law enforcement cited 6,751 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2022.[1] A DUI can lead to serious consequences, such as costly fines, jail time, and higher auto insurance coverage, especially if you have to file an SR-22.

A DUI significantly increases average car insurance rates in Madison to $295 per month for full coverage and $118 for liability-only coverage. Here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes from different insurers for Madison drivers with a DUI on their records.