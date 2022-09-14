Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Madison's comparatively low accident and fatality rate, educated population, and location outside of the traffic congestion of Huntsville all play a role in the city's affordable car insurance. Average car insurance costs in Madison are on par with Alabama's state average.
Drivers in Madison see average car insurance rates of $163 per month for full-coverage car insurance, and $65 for liability-only policies. That's close to the Alabama averages of $166 and $63, respectively.
Drivers may be able to save even more by comparing car insurance quotes from top insurers serving the Madison area. Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance in Madison.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm offer the lowest car insurance rates in Madison.
The city of Madison is part of Madison County, where law enforcement recorded just 38 fatalities in 2022.[1]
Per the contributory negligence laws in Alabama, you can’t recover damages from another party’s car insurance policy if you’re partially responsible for a car accident.[2]
Best car insurance companies in Madison
Consider factors like your budget, driving record, and coverage preferences while shopping for the best car insurance company in Madison. This can help you find the right auto insurance policy for your needs.
To make your search a bit easier, Insurify did some research and found a few of the best auto insurers in Madison based on AM Best ratings, customer satisfaction, average quotes, and more.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$69
$37
Liability-only coverage
Travelers
4.3
$94
$50
Discounts
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$76
$41
Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
Auto-Owners car insurance made its debut in 1916. It offers highly customizable, affordable coverage and a long list of discounts. Its unique coverage options include a purchase price guarantee and at-fault accident forgiveness. The auto insurer also earned an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts and coverage options advertised
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
Travelers is one of the largest car insurers in the U.S. It’s been around for more than 165 years and offers plenty of add-on coverages and discounts to help policyholders save money on premiums. Travelers has discounts for owning a home, driving an eco-friendly vehicle, insuring a new car, paying premiums up front and in full, and more.
Ventajas
Numerous discounts
Accident forgiveness and minor violation forgiveness
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo
COUNTRY Financial was founded by a group of farmers in 1925. It’s an independent insurance agency with a lineup of financial services and car insurance products that include standard coverages as well as optional coverages, like safety glass coverage, personal effects coverage, new car replacement coverage, and vehicle rental and trip interruption coverage.
Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison
You’ll need to shop around to lock in the most affordable car insurance and right coverage for your unique budget and needs. Here are some tips to help you find the best deal on car insurance in Madison:
Do your research. It’s a good idea to get free car insurance quotes from at least three different companies. Then, compare different rates and coverage options to find the best rate and right policy. Independent agents can also help you with your search.
Secure discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts that you can learn about through an insurance agent or on the insurer’s website. A few examples include the good student discount, loyalty discount, and multi-car discount for insuring two cars with one policy.
Bundle policies. If you also need another type of insurance policy, like homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or property insurance, you may want to bundle it to save some money.
Explore pay-per-mile insurance. If you only drive on occasion, pay-per-mile insurance may be the way to go. It’s a great value because you’ll only pay for the miles you drive.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Madison: Auto-Owners
Alabama requires all drivers to carry at least the state minimum amount of liability car insurance of 25/50/25.[3] This type of policy pays for the other driver’s property damage and medical costs after you cause an accident. Because it’s the least amount of car insurance you can purchase and drive legally, liability-only insurance is often the cheapest car insurance option.
Here are the most affordable liability-only auto insurance quotes in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
37
USAA
37
State Farm
38
Allstate
41
COUNTRY Financial
41
Travelers
51
National General
55
GEICO
56
Direct Auto
59
State Auto
62
Nationwide
63
Progressive
67
AssuranceAmerica
68
Farmers
68
Safeco
70
Clearcover
72
Foremost
76
Midvale Home & Auto
89
Liberty Mutual
96
Bristol West
122
GAINSCO
138
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance can provide you with some extra protection for vehicle damage. It’s typically made up of liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. If you have a lease or loan on your vehicle, your lienholder may require this type of auto insurance policy.
Full-coverage car insurance may also include medical payments or personal injury protection coverages, which pay for your and your passengers’ medical costs from an accident, regardless of fault.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
70
USAA
70
State Farm
71
Allstate
76
COUNTRY Financial
78
Travelers
97
GEICO
105
Clearcover
118
Nationwide
120
Safeco
122
AssuranceAmerica
124
National General
124
Progressive
129
Farmers
131
Direct Auto
137
Midvale Home & Auto
155
State Auto
155
Liberty Mutual
178
Foremost
199
GAINSCO
226
Bristol West
283
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Alabama
Because Alabama is a tort state — also called an at-fault state — the liable driver is responsible for property damage and injury expenses after an accident. It’s also important to note that the state follows the contributory negligence rule, so if you’re even partly at fault for an accident, you might not be able to recover damages. Also, drivers must provide proof of auto insurance after an accident or when pulled over to avoid consequences.
Here are Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements might not be enough coverage for drivers in various situations. If you want more protection on Madison roads, consider these optional car insurance coverages:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage can pay to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event, like fire, flood, theft, and vandalism.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit another driver or a stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison for drivers with incidents.
Shop for Car Insurance in Madison
Minimum coverage starts at $47/mo. for Madison drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Speeding was a factor in 2% of fatal crashes in Alabama in 2022.[1] Driving faster than the speed limit can make it challenging to react properly in dangerous situations and often results in car accidents. For this reason, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay higher car insurance costs.
Madison drivers cited for speeding see average car insurance rates of $254 per month for full coverage and $101 for liability only. Here’s a look at average monthly minimum-coverage rates in Madison for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
37
51
USAA
37
50
State Farm
38
51
Allstate
41
55
COUNTRY Financial
41
56
Travelers
51
70
National General
55
75
GEICO
56
76
Direct Auto
59
82
Nationwide
63
86
Progressive
67
94
AssuranceAmerica
68
98
Farmers
68
92
Safeco
70
102
Clearcover
72
104
Liberty Mutual
96
139
Bristol West
122
168
GAINSCO
138
182
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
In 2022, nearly 12,000 car accidents happened in Madison County.[1] If you’re responsible for an accident, you can expect your car insurance premiums to increase since insurance companies view you as a high-risk driver likely to file more claims.
If you get into an at-fault accident in Madison, you'll likely face average monthly car insurance rates of $262 for full coverage and $105 for minimum coverage. The table below highlights average monthly quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies for Madison drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
37
53
USAA
37
53
State Farm
38
53
Allstate
41
58
COUNTRY Financial
41
60
Travelers
51
73
National General
55
80
GEICO
56
80
Direct Auto
59
86
Nationwide
63
90
Progressive
67
99
AssuranceAmerica
68
100
Farmers
68
97
Safeco
70
108
Clearcover
72
120
Liberty Mutual
96
146
Bristol West
122
173
GAINSCO
138
193
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Alabama law enforcement cited 6,751 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2022.[1] A DUI can lead to serious consequences, such as costly fines, jail time, and higher auto insurance coverage, especially if you have to file an SR-22.
A DUI significantly increases average car insurance rates in Madison to $295 per month for full coverage and $118 for liability-only coverage. Here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes from different insurers for Madison drivers with a DUI on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
37
62
USAA
37
62
State Farm
38
64
Allstate
41
69
COUNTRY Financial
41
69
Travelers
51
86
National General
55
92
GEICO
56
94
Direct Auto
59
99
Nationwide
63
106
Progressive
67
112
AssuranceAmerica
68
114
Farmers
68
114
Safeco
70
118
Clearcover
72
121
Foremost
76
128
Liberty Mutual
96
161
Bristol West
122
205
GAINSCO
138
232
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age-related impairments, like poor vision and slow reflexes, make seniors a greater risk on the road. Average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and then increase a bit around age 70. Despite senior drivers’ general risk increase, they often pay cheaper premiums than other age groups.
Senior drivers in Madison see average monthly rates of $46 for minimum-coverage car insurance and $115 for full coverage. This table shows the cheapest monthly auto insurance quotes for seniors in Madison, Alabama.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
51
27
State Farm
51
27
USAA
52
27
Allstate
57
31
COUNTRY Financial
59
31
Travelers
71
37
GEICO
77
41
Nationwide
83
44
AssuranceAmerica
85
47
Progressive
86
45
National General
93
41
Farmers
95
49
Safeco
97
55
Direct Auto
98
42
Clearcover
103
63
Liberty Mutual
136
73
GAINSCO
173
105
Bristol West
211
91
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Because teenagers and young adults are less experienced drivers, they often pay more expensive car insurance rates. To land a lower rate on an auto policy, teens can secure a good student discount or stay on their parents’ car insurance.
Teen drivers in Madison with their own policies pay, on average, $300 per month for full coverage and $120 for liability only. The insurers below offer the cheapest monthly auto insurance prices for teens and young drivers in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
113
59
USAA
118
62
Auto-Owners
119
63
State Farm
124
66
Allstate
136
74
GEICO
169
90
Travelers
178
94
Nationwide
210
110
Clearcover
215
131
Safeco
222
128
Farmers
233
121
Progressive
236
123
National General
240
106
AssuranceAmerica
243
133
Direct Auto
255
110
Liberty Mutual
307
165
Foremost
362
138
GAINSCO
413
252
Bristol West
481
207
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Madison, Alabama
Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide real-time auto quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit. This is why some car insurance companies consider credit history when determining premiums. Unlike some states, Alabama allows car insurers to use credit history to determine rates, but it can’t be the only factor they consider.[4]
The chart below illustrates how credit can affect car insurance rates for Madison drivers.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?
The average rate of a liability-only auto policy in the U.S. is $104 per month. For full coverage, the average monthly cost is $213. Madison’s car insurance costs are currently lower than national averages and on par with Alabama's state averages. Car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within Alabama due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[5]
Car insurance may be cheaper in Madison because other areas, like Jefferson County, reported more car accidents in 2022 than Madison County did. Madison’s inland location also may protect it from hurricane and flooding damages, unlike coastal cities, like Mobile. Additionally, Madison has fewer residents than cities like Montgomery and Mobile, further contributing to cheaper average rates.[6]
More cities in Alabama
Here’s a comparison of average monthly quotes for other Alabama cities.
Car insurance in Madison costs, on average, $163 per month for full coverage and $65 for liability-only insurance. Many other factors affect car insurance rates besides location. Your age, gender, driving record, and vehicle also play a role, so your actual rates may be more or less than the averages in your area.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Madison, Alabama?
Auto-Owners offers the lowest car insurance rates in Madison, with liability-only policies starting at $37 per month. Madison drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, USAA and State Farm. Their minimum coverage rates start at $37 and $38, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Madison include Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and Travelers. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, or plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from.
But the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Compare car insurance quotes from at least three different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.
What are the minimum auto insurance requirements in Madison, Alabama?
Alabama requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
How do you find affordable car insurance rates in Madison, Alabama?
Comparing auto insurance quotes is one of the best ways to find affordable coverage in any city, including Madison. Plus, researching insurers’ discounts and choosing a company that offers the most discounts can get you lower premiums and get cheaper insurance. Using a quote-comparison site can help you find companies that offer the lowest quotes for your driver profile and coverage preferences.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.