Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Birmingham is a thriving city with a small-town feel. It’s home to state parks, nature trails, and an abundance of attractions like the Birmingham Zoo, Alabama Theatre, and the Birmingham Museum of Art. It’s located in Jefferson County, the most populous county in Alabama, which could be why its liability-only car insurance rates are higher than the state average.
On average, Birmingham residents pay $71 per month for liability-only insurance and $192 per month for full coverage. The state averages, by comparison, are $63 and $166, respectively.
Your car insurance rates may be more or less than the averages, depending on factors like your driving history, age, gender, and more. Here’s what you need to know about finding an affordable auto policy in Birmingham.
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Birmingham.
Birmingham car insurance rates may be higher than average because of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which has more than 22,000 students, which can increase traffic congestion and accident rates.
The contributory negligence laws in Alabama can prevent you from recovering damages from another party’s car insurance policy if you’re partially responsible for a car accident.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Birmingham
Finding the best car insurance company for you depends on different factors, such as your budget, coverage preferences, and driving record. To help you start your search, Insurify analyzed and identified the best auto insurers in Birmingham, based on customer satisfaction, AM Best financial strength ratings, average quotes, and more.
Insurance Company
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Auto-Owners
4.0
$69
$37
Liability-only coverage
USAA
4.5
$69
$37
Military members
AssuranceAmerica
2.2
$128
$71
High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
Auto-Owners started in 1916 and stands out for its highly customizable, affordable coverage and numerous discounts. Some of its notable insurance options include coverage for additional expenses, diminished value, purchase price guarantee, and at-fault accident forgiveness. The car insurance company also earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo
USAA provides a variety of insurance products to the military community, such as car insurance, home insurance, and boat insurance. To purchase a policy, you must be an active-duty, retired, or reserve military member (or an immediate family member of one) and join USAA. Once you’re a member, you can enjoy award-winning customer service and military-specific benefits.
Ventajas
SafePilot usage-based insurance program
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$143/mo
AssuranceAmerica is a regional car insurance company that offers auto insurance to high-risk drivers who may have trouble securing a policy elsewhere. It partners with independent insurance agents across the U.S. to help high-risk drivers find the right coverage.
Ventajas
Cheap car insurance rates for high-risk drivers
Mobile app allows for policy payment and management
Contras
Higher than expected number of complaints for a company of its size in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index
Fewer customizable coverage options than competitors
It started off great, the low price made it affordable for someone on a fixed income. However, the price keeps climbing and nothing has changed. I am not happy.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Birmingham
It will take some time and effort to find the cheapest car insurance for your unique situation. To land the best deal on an auto policy in Birmingham, follow these tips:
Shop around. It may be tempting to choose a policy from the first car insurance company you find. But if you’d like to save as much money as possible, it’s a good idea to get quotes from several companies and compare your insurance options.
Consider pay-per-mile insurance. If you’re an infrequent driver, pay-per-mile insurance might be a smart choice. You’ll only pay for the number of miles you drive.
Ask about discounts. It’s common for car insurance companies to offer a variety of discounts. A few examples include the anti-theft device discount and loyalty discount.
Bundle policies. You likely need more than one type of insurance policy. If this is the case, you can usually get a discount for bundling an auto policy with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Birmingham: Auto-Owners
The state of Alabama requires liability-only car insurance. All drivers must carry minimum limits of 25/50/25.[2] This type of policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury expenses after an at-fault accident, not your own. It’s bare-bones car insurance and typically cheaper than full-coverage policies.
Drivers can find the cheapest minimum-coverage policies from Auto-Owners, with rates as low as $42 per month. Here average monthly quotes from other top insurers offering cheap liability-only car insurance in Birmingham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
42
USAA
42
State Farm
44
Allstate
47
COUNTRY Financial
47
Travelers
59
National General
63
GEICO
64
Direct Auto
69
State Auto
72
Nationwide
73
Progressive
78
AssuranceAmerica
79
Farmers
79
Safeco
81
Clearcover
84
Foremost
88
Midvale Home & Auto
103
Liberty Mutual
111
Bristol West
141
GAINSCO
160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Birmingham: Auto-Owners
If you’d like extra protection on the road, full-coverage car insurance may be worth it. It usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Your lender or lessor may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy if you have a lease or loan on your vehicle.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage policies in Birmingham. Its rates start at $81 per month. Here’s a look at other affordable full-coverage car insurers in Birmingham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
81
USAA
81
State Farm
83
Allstate
88
COUNTRY Financial
91
Travelers
112
GEICO
122
Clearcover
137
Nationwide
139
Safeco
141
AssuranceAmerica
143
National General
143
Progressive
149
Farmers
152
Direct Auto
158
Midvale Home & Auto
179
State Auto
179
Liberty Mutual
207
Foremost
231
GAINSCO
262
Bristol West
327
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Alabama
Like many states, Alabama is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that after a car accident, the at-fault driver must cover the medical expenses and property damage costs of the other parties.
Alabama is unique in that it follows the contributory negligence rule. Per the contributory negligence rule, if you’re partly at fault for an accident, you may not be able to recover damages. Drivers must also show proof of insurance while driving to avoid consequences.
Alabama requires 25/50/25 minimum liability insurance, which translates to the following coverages:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
While purchasing liability-only insurance is a cost-effective option, it may not be enough to fully protect your vehicle or cover any medical expenses after an accident. If you’re looking for additional protection as a driver in Birmingham, you may want to consider these optional car insurance policies:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage protects you against damage from non-collision-related events, like fire, theft, and vandalism.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers the cost to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of who’s at fault.
If you can’t drive your vehicle because it needs repairs after a car accident, rental car reimbursement can help cover the cost of a rental car.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are a few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates. Birmingham drivers with clean records typically lock in the lowest prices. Fortunately, you can still find affordable car insurance with incidents on your driving record. Here are the cheapest insurers in Birmingham for drivers with incidents on their records.
Shop for Auto Insurance in Birmingham
Minimum coverage starts as low as $102 for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
In Alabama, speeding was a top contributor to fatal crashes in 2022.[3] Speeding can make it difficult to take proper action in dangerous situations and often leads to car accidents. This is why drivers who get speeding tickets can expect higher car insurance costs, even if they don’t cause an accident.[4]
On average, Birmingham drivers with speeding tickets pay $299 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability-only coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance for Birmingham drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
42
58
USAA
42
57
State Farm
44
59
Allstate
47
63
COUNTRY Financial
47
65
Travelers
59
81
National General
63
86
GEICO
64
86
Direct Auto
69
96
Nationwide
73
99
Progressive
78
109
AssuranceAmerica
79
113
Farmers
79
107
Safeco
81
118
Clearcover
84
122
Liberty Mutual
111
161
Bristol West
141
194
GAINSCO
160
211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
In 2022, law enforcement recorded 144,263 accidents in Alabama.[5] Most of those occurred in urban areas, but the number of fatalities was higher in rural areas. If you cause an accident, your car insurance premiums will likely increase due to your higher risk of another accident.
An at-fault accident pushes average car insurance rates in Birmingham to $309 per month for full coverage and $114 for liability only. The insurers in the table below offer the cheapest car insurance quotes for Birmingham drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
42
60
USAA
42
60
State Farm
44
62
Allstate
47
67
COUNTRY Financial
47
69
Travelers
59
85
National General
63
91
GEICO
64
91
Direct Auto
69
101
Nationwide
73
105
Progressive
78
115
AssuranceAmerica
79
117
Farmers
79
112
Safeco
81
125
Clearcover
84
140
Liberty Mutual
111
169
Bristol West
141
200
GAINSCO
160
224
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
In 2022, 6,751 Alabama drivers received DUI citations and 197 people died in drug- or alcohol-related crashes.[5] Not only can a DUI lead to hefty fines and jail time, but it may also result in more expensive car insurance coverage. This is particularly true if you have to file an SR-22, per Alabama law.
Birmingham drivers with DUIs pay the most for car insurance. Their average monthly rates are $347 for full coverage and $128 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the average monthly liability car insurance quotes for Birmingham drivers with a DUI on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
42
71
USAA
42
71
State Farm
44
74
Allstate
47
79
COUNTRY Financial
47
79
Travelers
59
99
National General
63
106
GEICO
64
107
Direct Auto
69
116
Nationwide
73
123
Progressive
78
131
AssuranceAmerica
79
133
Farmers
79
133
Safeco
81
136
Clearcover
84
141
Foremost
88
148
Liberty Mutual
111
186
Bristol West
141
237
GAINSCO
160
269
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Seniors pose a greater risk on the road due to physical and mental limitations, such as slow reflexes and poor vision. Average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and then increase a bit around age 70, but senior drivers still tend to have lower-than-average rates.
Senior drivers see average monthly insurance rates of $136 for full coverage, and $50 for liability-only. Here’s a look at the lowest auto insurance quotes for seniors in Birmingham.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
42
22
Auto-Owners
43
22
USAA
47
24
COUNTRY Financial
49
26
Allstate
50
27
Travelers
63
33
Progressive
67
35
GEICO
68
36
Nationwide
68
36
AssuranceAmerica
75
41
Farmers
82
42
Direct Auto
88
39
National General
92
40
Safeco
96
55
Clearcover
111
68
Liberty Mutual
122
65
GAINSCO
176
108
Bristol West
193
83
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Teenagers and young adults have less experience behind the wheel than older drivers and face higher car insurance premiums as a result. To save money on auto insurance, teens can stay on their parents’ policy, lock in a good student discount, and enroll in a defensive driving course.
Teen drivers in Birmingham have average car insurance costs of $354 per month for full coverage, and $131 for liability-only policies. For teens and young adults in search of cheap car insurance in Birmingham, start with the insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
132
68
USAA
137
71
Auto-Owners
138
71
State Farm
145
77
Allstate
158
84
GEICO
197
103
Travelers
206
108
Nationwide
243
128
Clearcover
250
153
Safeco
257
148
Farmers
270
140
Progressive
273
143
National General
277
122
AssuranceAmerica
280
155
Direct Auto
294
128
Liberty Mutual
357
191
Foremost
421
160
GAINSCO
478
292
Bristol West
555
239
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Shop for Cheap Auto Coverage in Birmingham
Insurify partners with 100+ insurance companies to generate real-time quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Birmingham car insurance quotes by credit tier
Car insurers believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit. As a result, some car insurance companies look at credit histories of prospective policyholders to determine rates. While a handful of states prohibit insurers from considering credit history, Alabama allows it.
The chart below shows that Birmingham drivers with excellent credit pay $196 per month for car insurance, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $394 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Birmingham?
The average cost of a liability-only auto policy in the U.S. is $104 per month, according to Insurify data. For full coverage, the average monthly cost is $213. At $71 and $192, respectively, Birmingham’s car insurance rates are lower than the national average. But Birmingham's averages are higher than the Alabama state averages of $63 for liability-only coverage and $166 for full coverage.
Note that car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code within Alabama due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers. For example, full-coverage quotes for Birmingham are cheaper than they are in Bessemer, Mobile, and Montgomery.
More cities in Alabama
Here’s a look at average monthly car insurance quotes for other cities in Alabama compared to Birmingham’s rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Birmingham is $71 per month for liability-only insurance and $192 per month for full coverage.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Birmingham?
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer in Birmingham. Its minimum-coverage policies start at $42 per month.
Birmingham drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city's second- and third-cheapest companies, USAA and State Farm, which have liability-only rates of $42 and $44, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Birmingham?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Birmingham are Auto-Owners and USAA. These companies have solid AM Best financial strength ratings and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. However, if you’re a high-risk driver, you might consider AssuranceAmerica for its digital policy management and coverage for people with spotty driving histories.
What is the minimum car insurance in Alabama?
Alabama requires 25/5025 minimum liability coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.
What types of car insurance coverage are available in Birmingham?
Birmingham drivers can find almost any type of insurance coverage available in the city. Many of the best auto insurers offer comprehensive, collision, rental reimbursement, uninsured/underinsured motorist, medical payments, personal injury protection, and gap coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.