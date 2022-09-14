>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheap Auto Insurance in Birmingham, Alabama (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Birmingham, with liability-only rates starting at $42 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Birmingham is a thriving city with a small-town feel. It’s home to state parks, nature trails, and an abundance of attractions like the Birmingham Zoo, Alabama Theatre, and the Birmingham Museum of Art. It’s located in Jefferson County, the most populous county in Alabama, which could be why its liability-only car insurance rates are higher than the state average.

On average, Birmingham residents pay $71 per month for liability-only insurance and $192 per month for full coverage. The state averages, by comparison, are $63 and $166, respectively.

Your car insurance rates may be more or less than the averages, depending on factors like your driving history, age, gender, and more. Here’s what you need to know about finding an affordable auto policy in Birmingham.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Birmingham.

  • Birmingham car insurance rates may be higher than average because of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which has more than 22,000 students, which can increase traffic congestion and accident rates.

  • The contributory negligence laws in Alabama can prevent you from recovering damages from another party’s car insurance policy if you’re partially responsible for a car accident.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Birmingham 

Finding the best car insurance company for you depends on different factors, such as your budget, coverage preferences, and driving record. To help you start your search, Insurify analyzed and identified the best auto insurers in Birmingham, based on customer satisfaction, AM Best financial strength ratings, average quotes, and more.

Insurance CompanyInsurify Quality (IQ) ScoreFull CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$69$37Liability-only coverage
USAA4.5$69$37Military members
AssuranceAmerica2.2$128$71High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

Auto-Owners started in 1916 and stands out for its highly customizable, affordable coverage and numerous discounts. Some of its notable insurance options include coverage for additional expenses, diminished value, purchase price guarantee, and at-fault accident forgiveness. The car insurance company also earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Ventajas

  • Many discounts and coverage options

  • Purchase price guarantee

Contras

  • Won’t file an SR-22 on your behalf

  • Online quotes not available

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$81/mo

USAA provides a variety of insurance products to the military community, such as car insurance, home insurance, and boat insurance. To purchase a policy, you must be an active-duty, retired, or reserve military member (or an immediate family member of one) and join USAA. Once you’re a member, you can enjoy award-winning customer service and military-specific benefits.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot usage-based insurance program

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Contras

  • Lower bundling discount than other insurers

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: AssuranceAmerica

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$143/mo

AssuranceAmerica is a regional car insurance company that offers auto insurance to high-risk drivers who may have trouble securing a policy elsewhere. It partners with independent insurance agents across the U.S. to help high-risk drivers find the right coverage.

Ventajas

  • Cheap car insurance rates for high-risk drivers

  • Mobile app allows for policy payment and management

Contras

  • Higher than expected number of complaints for a company of its size in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index

  • Fewer customizable coverage options than competitors

Read our AssuranceAmerica review
Julie - February 1, 2024
Verified

I Don't Feel Assured with Assurance America

It started off great, the low price made it affordable for someone on a fixed income. However, the price keeps climbing and nothing has changed. I am not happy.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Birmingham

It will take some time and effort to find the cheapest car insurance for your unique situation. To land the best deal on an auto policy in Birmingham, follow these tips:

  • Shop around. It may be tempting to choose a policy from the first car insurance company you find. But if you’d like to save as much money as possible, it’s a good idea to get quotes from several companies and compare your insurance options.

  • Consider pay-per-mile insurance. If you’re an infrequent driver, pay-per-mile insurance might be a smart choice. You’ll only pay for the number of miles you drive.

  • Ask about discounts. It’s common for car insurance companies to offer a variety of discounts. A few examples include the anti-theft device discount and loyalty discount.

  • Bundle policies. You likely need more than one type of insurance policy. If this is the case, you can usually get a discount for bundling an auto policy with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Birmingham: Auto-Owners

The state of Alabama requires liability-only car insurance. All drivers must carry minimum limits of 25/50/25.[2] This type of policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury expenses after an at-fault accident, not your own. It’s bare-bones car insurance and typically cheaper than full-coverage policies.

Drivers can find the cheapest minimum-coverage policies from Auto-Owners, with rates as low as $42 per month. Here average monthly quotes from other top insurers offering cheap liability-only car insurance in Birmingham.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners42
USAA42
State Farm44
Allstate47
COUNTRY Financial47
Travelers59
National General63
GEICO64
Direct Auto69
State Auto72
Nationwide73
Progressive78
AssuranceAmerica79
Farmers79
Safeco81
Clearcover84
Foremost88
Midvale Home & Auto103
Liberty Mutual111
Bristol West141
GAINSCO160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Birmingham: Auto-Owners

If you’d like extra protection on the road, full-coverage car insurance may be worth it. It usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Your lender or lessor may require you to purchase a full-coverage policy if you have a lease or loan on your vehicle.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest full-coverage policies in Birmingham. Its rates start at $81 per month. Here’s a look at other affordable full-coverage car insurers in Birmingham.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners81
USAA81
State Farm83
Allstate88
COUNTRY Financial91
Travelers112
GEICO122
Clearcover137
Nationwide139
Safeco141
AssuranceAmerica143
National General143
Progressive149
Farmers152
Direct Auto158
Midvale Home & Auto179
State Auto179
Liberty Mutual207
Foremost231
GAINSCO262
Bristol West327
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Birmingham car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Alabama

Like many states, Alabama is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means that after a car accident, the at-fault driver must cover the medical expenses and property damage costs of the other parties.

Alabama is unique in that it follows the contributory negligence rule. Per the contributory negligence rule, if you’re partly at fault for an accident, you may not be able to recover damages. Drivers must also show proof of insurance while driving to avoid consequences.

Alabama requires 25/50/25 minimum liability insurance, which translates to the following coverages:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

While purchasing liability-only insurance is a cost-effective option, it may not be enough to fully protect your vehicle or cover any medical expenses after an accident. If you’re looking for additional protection as a driver in Birmingham, you may want to consider these optional car insurance policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects you against damage from non-collision-related events, like fire, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers the cost to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can save you from hefty out-of-pocket costs if a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance is a lot like personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, and it pays for medical expenses and funeral costs, no matter who is at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If you can’t drive your vehicle because it needs repairs after a car accident, rental car reimbursement can help cover the cost of a rental car.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are a few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates. Birmingham drivers with clean records typically lock in the lowest prices. Fortunately, you can still find affordable car insurance with incidents on your driving record. Here are the cheapest insurers in Birmingham for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

In Alabama, speeding was a top contributor to fatal crashes in 2022.[3] Speeding can make it difficult to take proper action in dangerous situations and often leads to car accidents. This is why drivers who get speeding tickets can expect higher car insurance costs, even if they don’t cause an accident.[4]

On average, Birmingham drivers with speeding tickets pay $299 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability-only coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance for Birmingham drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners4258
USAA4257
State Farm4459
Allstate4763
COUNTRY Financial4765
Travelers5981
National General6386
GEICO6486
Direct Auto6996
Nationwide7399
Progressive78109
AssuranceAmerica79113
Farmers79107
Safeco81118
Clearcover84122
Liberty Mutual111161
Bristol West141194
GAINSCO160211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

In 2022, law enforcement recorded 144,263 accidents in Alabama.[5] Most of those occurred in urban areas, but the number of fatalities was higher in rural areas. If you cause an accident, your car insurance premiums will likely increase due to your higher risk of another accident.

An at-fault accident pushes average car insurance rates in Birmingham to $309 per month for full coverage and $114 for liability only. The insurers in the table below offer the cheapest car insurance quotes for Birmingham drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners4260
USAA4260
State Farm4462
Allstate4767
COUNTRY Financial4769
Travelers5985
National General6391
GEICO6491
Direct Auto69101
Nationwide73105
Progressive78115
AssuranceAmerica79117
Farmers79112
Safeco81125
Clearcover84140
Liberty Mutual111169
Bristol West141200
GAINSCO160224
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

In 2022, 6,751 Alabama drivers received DUI citations and 197 people died in drug- or alcohol-related crashes.[5] Not only can a DUI lead to hefty fines and jail time, but it may also result in more expensive car insurance coverage. This is particularly true if you have to file an SR-22, per Alabama law.

Birmingham drivers with DUIs pay the most for car insurance. Their average monthly rates are $347 for full coverage and $128 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the average monthly liability car insurance quotes for Birmingham drivers with a DUI on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners4271
USAA4271
State Farm4474
Allstate4779
COUNTRY Financial4779
Travelers5999
National General63106
GEICO64107
Direct Auto69116
Nationwide73123
Progressive78131
AssuranceAmerica79133
Farmers79133
Safeco81136
Clearcover84141
Foremost88148
Liberty Mutual111186
Bristol West141237
GAINSCO160269
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Seniors pose a greater risk on the road due to physical and mental limitations, such as slow reflexes and poor vision. Average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and then increase a bit around age 70, but senior drivers still tend to have lower-than-average rates.

Senior drivers see average monthly insurance rates of $136 for full coverage, and $50 for liability-only. Here’s a look at the lowest auto insurance quotes for seniors in Birmingham.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm4222
Auto-Owners4322
USAA4724
COUNTRY Financial4926
Allstate5027
Travelers6333
Progressive6735
GEICO6836
Nationwide6836
AssuranceAmerica7541
Farmers8242
Direct Auto8839
National General9240
Safeco9655
Clearcover11168
Liberty Mutual12265
GAINSCO176108
Bristol West19383
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Teenagers and young adults have less experience behind the wheel than older drivers and face higher car insurance premiums as a result. To save money on auto insurance, teens can stay on their parents’ policy, lock in a good student discount, and enroll in a defensive driving course.

Teen drivers in Birmingham have average car insurance costs of $354 per month for full coverage, and $131 for liability-only policies. For teens and young adults in search of cheap car insurance in Birmingham, start with the insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial13268
USAA13771
Auto-Owners13871
State Farm14577
Allstate15884
GEICO197103
Travelers206108
Nationwide243128
Clearcover250153
Safeco257148
Farmers270140
Progressive273143
National General277122
AssuranceAmerica280155
Direct Auto294128
Liberty Mutual357191
Foremost421160
GAINSCO478292
Bristol West555239
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Birmingham car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurers believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than drivers with poor credit. As a result, some car insurance companies look at credit histories of prospective policyholders to determine rates. While a handful of states prohibit insurers from considering credit history, Alabama allows it.

The chart below shows that Birmingham drivers with excellent credit pay $196 per month for car insurance, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $394 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Birmingham?

The average cost of a liability-only auto policy in the U.S. is $104 per month, according to Insurify data. For full coverage, the average monthly cost is $213. At $71 and $192, respectively, Birmingham’s car insurance rates are lower than the national average. But Birmingham's averages are higher than the Alabama state averages of $63 for liability-only coverage and $166 for full coverage.

Note that car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code within Alabama due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers. For example, full-coverage quotes for Birmingham are cheaper than they are in Bessemer, Mobile, and Montgomery.

More cities in Alabama

Here’s a look at average monthly car insurance quotes for other cities in Alabama compared to Birmingham’s rates.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Auburn$155$62
Enterprise$118$60
Huntsville$156$66
Mobile$200$72
Montgomery$195$70
Tuscaloosa$181$67
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Birmingham car insurance FAQs

Learn more about the factors that affect your car insurance before you shop quotes and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about auto coverage in Birmingham.

  • How much is car insurance in Birmingham?

    The average cost of car insurance in Birmingham is $71 per month for liability-only insurance and $192 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Birmingham?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer in Birmingham. Its minimum-coverage policies start at $42 per month.

    Birmingham drivers can also find affordable coverage through the city's second- and third-cheapest companies, USAA and State Farm, which have liability-only rates of $42 and $44, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Birmingham?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Birmingham are Auto-Owners and USAA. These companies have solid AM Best financial strength ratings and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. However, if you’re a high-risk driver, you might consider AssuranceAmerica for its digital policy management and coverage for people with spotty driving histories.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in Alabama?

    Alabama requires 25/5025 minimum liability coverage. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.

  • What types of car insurance coverage are available in Birmingham?

    Birmingham drivers can find almost any type of insurance coverage available in the city. Many of the best auto insurers offer comprehensive, collision, rental reimbursement, uninsured/underinsured motorist, medical payments, personal injury protection, and gap coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Findlaw. "Alabama Negligence Laws."
  2. Alabama Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance FAQs."
  3. Alabama Department of Transportation. "2022 Crash Facts."
  4. National Safety Council. "Motor Vehicle Safety Issues: Speeding."
  5. Alabama Department of Transportation. "2022 Crash Facts."
