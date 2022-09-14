Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are a few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates. Birmingham drivers with clean records typically lock in the lowest prices. Fortunately, you can still find affordable car insurance with incidents on your driving record. Here are the cheapest insurers in Birmingham for drivers with incidents on their records.

Minimum coverage starts as low as $102 for drivers with incidents on their records

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

In Alabama, speeding was a top contributor to fatal crashes in 2022.[3] Speeding can make it difficult to take proper action in dangerous situations and often leads to car accidents. This is why drivers who get speeding tickets can expect higher car insurance costs, even if they don’t cause an accident.[4]

On average, Birmingham drivers with speeding tickets pay $299 per month for full coverage and $110 for liability-only coverage. The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance for Birmingham drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 42 58 USAA 42 57 State Farm 44 59 Allstate 47 63 COUNTRY Financial 47 65 Travelers 59 81 National General 63 86 GEICO 64 86 Direct Auto 69 96 Nationwide 73 99 Progressive 78 109 AssuranceAmerica 79 113 Farmers 79 107 Safeco 81 118 Clearcover 84 122 Liberty Mutual 111 161 Bristol West 141 194 GAINSCO 160 211

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

In 2022, law enforcement recorded 144,263 accidents in Alabama.[5] Most of those occurred in urban areas, but the number of fatalities was higher in rural areas. If you cause an accident, your car insurance premiums will likely increase due to your higher risk of another accident.

An at-fault accident pushes average car insurance rates in Birmingham to $309 per month for full coverage and $114 for liability only. The insurers in the table below offer the cheapest car insurance quotes for Birmingham drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 42 60 USAA 42 60 State Farm 44 62 Allstate 47 67 COUNTRY Financial 47 69 Travelers 59 85 National General 63 91 GEICO 64 91 Direct Auto 69 101 Nationwide 73 105 Progressive 78 115 AssuranceAmerica 79 117 Farmers 79 112 Safeco 81 125 Clearcover 84 140 Liberty Mutual 111 169 Bristol West 141 200 GAINSCO 160 224

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

In 2022, 6,751 Alabama drivers received DUI citations and 197 people died in drug- or alcohol-related crashes.[5] Not only can a DUI lead to hefty fines and jail time, but it may also result in more expensive car insurance coverage. This is particularly true if you have to file an SR-22, per Alabama law.

Birmingham drivers with DUIs pay the most for car insurance. Their average monthly rates are $347 for full coverage and $128 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the average monthly liability car insurance quotes for Birmingham drivers with a DUI on their records.