Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Reviews: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Liberty Mutual Car Insurance Reviews: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Liberty Mutual car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Liberty Mutual’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

14 min. readJune 30, 2023
USAA Car Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

USAA Car Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (2023)

USAA gets an Insurify Composite Score of 96. See USAA’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, discounts, and quotes.

11 min. readJune 30, 2023
Nationwide Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Nationwide Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Nationwide car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Nationwide coverage options, discounts, and more.

11 min. readJune 30, 2023
Mercury Car Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Mercury Car Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Mercury Insurance earned an Insurify Composite Score of 81. See Mercury’s customer reviews, ratings, discounts, and quotes.

9 min. readJune 30, 2023
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Every State

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Every State

Find the minimum car insurance amounts for your state. Here’s the mandated coverage and how to determine if you need additional protection.

5 min. readJune 29, 2023
How to Participate in the teenSMART Driver Program

How to Participate in the teenSMART Driver Program

Help your teenagers reduce their risk of collision and save money on your insurance policy with the teenSmart driver program.

4 min. readJune 28, 2023
How to Cancel Your Car Insurance Policy with National General in 5 Easy Steps (@CurrentYear)

How to Cancel Your Car Insurance Policy with National General in 5 Easy Steps (2023)

Follow these 5 steps to cancel your car insurance policy with National General.

4 min. readJune 28, 2023
AARP Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

AARP Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out AARP car insurance quotes, ratings, and customer reviews. See AARP’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readJune 27, 2023
Can Your Car Insurance Drop You? What to Know About Cancellation

Can Your Car Insurance Drop You? What to Know About Cancellation

If your insurer cancels or refuses to renew your car insurance policy, going without coverage isn’t an option. Here’s what to do.

6 min. readJune 26, 2023
Can You Get Car Insurance Without a License?

Can You Get Car Insurance Without a License?

You can usually get car insurance without a license, but states and insurers set several conditions. Learn more.

4 min. readJune 21, 2023
Does Car Insurance Cover Vandalism to Your Car?

Does Car Insurance Cover Vandalism to Your Car?

Your auto insurance policy will only cover damages to your car resulting from vandalism if you have comprehensive coverage.

4 min. readJune 21, 2023
Best Digital Car Insurance Companies (@CurrentYear)

Best Digital Car Insurance Companies (2023)

The best digital car insurance tools may depend on your driving habits and mileage.

5 min. readJune 21, 2023
Arrowhead Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Arrowhead Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Arrowhead car insurance quotes, ratings, and customer reviews. See Arrowhead’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

6 min. readJune 21, 2023
Crash Course: Cities with the Rudest Drivers in Each State 2023

Crash Course: Cities with the Rudest Drivers in Each State 2023

How rude are the drivers in your hometown? Here are the cities with the rudest drivers in each state.

16 min. readJune 20, 2023
Auto Insurance Brokers: Should You Use One?

Auto Insurance Brokers: Should You Use One?

A car insurance broker can help you compare various choices for auto insurance to potentially get the best policy for you.

6 min. readJune 20, 2023
Previous
19101140
Next