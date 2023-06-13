Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

Best Cheap Car Insurance for Seniors: Compare Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Best Cheap Car Insurance for Seniors: Compare Quotes (2023)

Plymouth Rock, Auto-Owners, and Erie offer the best car insurance rates for senior drivers. Check out available discount options.

26 min. readJune 16, 2023
Best Car Insurance with a $500 Deductible (@CurrentYear)

Best Car Insurance with a $500 Deductible (2023)

Nationwide has the cheapest full-coverage car insurance with a $500 deductible, at $273 per month. Your deductible is what you pay when you file a claim.

13 min. readJune 16, 2023
Best Car Insurance with a $1,000 Deductible (@CurrentYear)

Best Car Insurance with a $1,000 Deductible (2023)

Certainly has the cheapest full-coverage car insurance with a $1,000 deductible, at $135 per month. Your deductible is what you pay when you file a claim.

12 min. readJune 16, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance for Graduate Students (@CurrentYear)

Cheapest Car Insurance for Graduate Students (2023)

Looking to save on your car insurance as a graduate student? Learn strategies to reduce your car insurance costs.

26 min. readJune 16, 2023
How Can You Return a Car You Can’t Afford?

How Can You Return a Car You Can’t Afford?

If you’re wondering how to return a car you can’t afford, you have options. Decide what makes the most sense for your financial situation.

7 min. readJune 16, 2023
The Best Car Insurance for Bad Drivers (@CurrentYear)

The Best Car Insurance for Bad Drivers (2023)

Drivers with bad driving records get the best car insurance rates from companies like GEICO, State Farm, and Travelers.

20 min. readJune 16, 2023
Car Insurance for Mexico: Everything You Need to Know

Car Insurance for Mexico: Everything You Need to Know

Your U.S. car insurance will likely not cover you if you drive in Mexico. Learn more in our guide to Mexican auto insurance.

21 min. readJune 16, 2023
Best Car Insurance for Good Drivers in @CurrentYear

Best Car Insurance for Good Drivers in 2023

Good drivers generally get the cheapest car insurance rates. But it’s still worth comparison shopping for the best policies and customer service.

25 min. readJune 16, 2023
Best Car Insurance for International Drivers (@CurrentYear)

Best Car Insurance for International Drivers (2023)

If you're visiting the U.S. or moving to the U.S., you may need car insurance. Learn which car insurance companies are the best for international drivers.

20 min. readJune 16, 2023
The @CurrentYear Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

One way to reduce your car insurance costs is to look for applicable discounts. Learn about car insurance discounts here.

31 min. readJune 16, 2023
How to Cancel Your Car Insurance Policy with State Farm in 5 Easy Steps (@CurrentYear)

How to Cancel Your Car Insurance Policy with State Farm in 5 Easy Steps (2023)

Follow these five steps to cancel your State Farm car insurance policy.

5 min. readJune 15, 2023
How to Cancel Your AAA Auto Insurance Policy in 5 Easy Steps (@CurrentYear)

How to Cancel Your AAA Auto Insurance Policy in 5 Easy Steps (2023)

To cancel your AAA policy, you can either call the customer support number at 1 (800) 387-8378 or cancel in person at your local AAA office.

6 min. readJune 14, 2023
Car Insurance for First Responders (@CurrentYear)

Car Insurance for First Responders (2023)

Firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders can qualify for a 5%–10% discount per month with the right car insurance company.

4 min. readJune 14, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers Under 21 (@CurrentYear)

Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers Under 21 (2023)

Drivers under 21 have many options for cheap car insurance. Learn more about finding the best car insurance for you.

9 min. readJune 13, 2023
DWI vs. DUI: What's the Difference?

DWI vs. DUI: What's the Difference?

DUIs and DWIs differ only slightly, with each carrying different penalties and consequences in each state.

4 min. readJune 13, 2023
Previous
110111240
Next