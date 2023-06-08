Latest Articles

How Does a Clean Driving Record Affect Car Insurance Rates in 2023?

Drivers with a clean driving record get the best car insurance quotes from companies like GEICO, USAA, and State Farm.

5 min. readJune 13, 2023
Crash Course: Car Models With the Most Accidents in 2023

Crash Course: Car Models With the Most Accidents in 2023

Insurify identified 2023’s most accident-prone vehicles. Sports cars like the Audi S4 and Subaru WRX sit atop the list, but some unexpected models made the top 10.

8 min. readJune 13, 2023
Best and Cheapest Car Insurance for New Drivers (2023)

Auto-Owners, Erie, and GEICO offer the best car insurance rates for new drivers. Premiums start at $257 per month.

11 min. readJune 12, 2023
Tickets vs. Citations: What’s the Difference?

Tickets vs. Citations: What’s the Difference?

The formal name for a ticket, a citation is a written statement that details a traffic or parking violation. Learn how tickets affect insurance.

7 min. readJune 12, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance for High School Students (2023)

Finding the best car insurance policy for high school students can be challenging. Make sure to compare quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.

6 min. readJune 12, 2023
Best Cheap Car Insurance for 21-Year-Old Drivers (2023)

Looking for affordable car insurance as a 21-year-old? Learn about the best cheap car insurance for 21-year-old drivers.

14 min. readJune 12, 2023
The Best Car Insurance for College Students (2023)

Elephant, Liberty Mutual, and Mercury offer the best cheap car insurance for college students. Quotes from Elephant start at $249 per month.

12 min. readJune 12, 2023
Best Cheap Car Insurance for 20-Year-Olds (2023)

While 20-year-old drivers generally pay less than teens for car insurance, they may still struggle to find cheap policies. Learn how to get affordable car insurance.

7 min. readJune 12, 2023
Best Delivery Driver Insurance (2023)

You may need extra insurance as a delivery driver, such as commercial car insurance or rideshare insurance.

6 min. readJune 12, 2023
What Is a Defensive Driving Course and How Do You Enroll in One?

What Is a Defensive Driving Course and How Do You Enroll in One?

Defensive driving courses often lead to discounts, point reduction, and safer driver habits. But only some states require course completion.

5 min. readJune 12, 2023
Does Your Insurance Cover Windshield Replacement?

Does Your Insurance Cover Windshield Replacement?

Depending on your insurer, car insurance does cover windshields. Most people have coverage through collision, comprehensive, and full auto glass coverage.

6 min. readJune 12, 2023
Pay-Per-Mile Car Insurance Guide (2023)

Pay-per-mile insurance may be a beneficial option for low-mileage drivers looking for savings. Learn more in our guide.

7 min. readJune 12, 2023
How to Get One-Day Car Insurance

How to Get One-Day Car Insurance

Most insurers don’t sell auto policies for less than six months, but a new company, Hugo, offers short-term insurance. Learn about temporary car insurance.

5 min. readJune 12, 2023
How to Cancel Your Car Insurance Policy with USAA in 5 Easy Steps (2023)

Follow these 5 steps to cancel your car insurance policy with USAA.

5 min. readJune 9, 2023
Can You Get Car Insurance With no Credit Check?

Can You Get Car Insurance With no Credit Check?

Some insurance companies offer car insurance without a credit check. Learn how to purchase a car insurance policy if you have a bad credit history.

6 min. readJune 8, 2023
