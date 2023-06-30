Latest Articles

Clearsurance Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Clearsurance promises to help customers compare car insurance quotes. But is the site to be trusted?

5 min. readJuly 11, 2023
DMV.org Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

DMV.org promises to help users compare car insurance quotes. But is the site to be trusted?

5 min. readJuly 11, 2023
netQuote Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Not sure if netQuote is legit? Check out Insurify's review of netQuote's car insurance tool before trying it out! With Insurify, you can find and compare free car insurance quotes from up to 20 different companies all in one place.

4 min. readJuly 11, 2023
Savvy Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Savvy is an insurance comparison site that claims to show quotes from hundreds of insurance providers without requiring any paperwork. But can the site's claims be believed?

5 min. readJuly 11, 2023
Way.com Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Thinking of using Way.com to compare car insurance? Make sure to check out Insurify's review first! Compare car insurance quotes from up to 20 different providers all in one place using Insurify, today!

4 min. readJuly 11, 2023
How Long Does a DUI Stay On Your Record?

If you have a DUI charge, it can stay on your record anywhere from five to 10 years — and sometimes permanently — depending on the state you live in.

6 min. readJuly 10, 2023
How to Buy Temporary Car Insurance

The majority of insurance companies don’t offer temporary car insurance. But you have alternative ways to get short-term coverage.

7 min. readJuly 10, 2023
Speeding Toward Trouble: States with the Most Street Racers

Racing modified vehicles on public roads is a dangerous but growing pastime. Find out which states have the most street racers.

10 min. readJuly 10, 2023
What to Do If Your Car Is Broken Into

Car insurance doesn’t always cover break-ins. But your home or renters insurance might. Learn how to recover financially from a break-in.

5 min. readJuly 7, 2023
Does Car Insurance Cover Hail Damage? (@CurrentYear)

Whether or not your car insurance covers hail damage depends on your coverage type.

6 min. readJuly 6, 2023
AIG Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, @CurrentYear)

Check out AIG Insurance car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See AIG’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readJuly 6, 2023
Do the Names on Your Registration and Insurance Have to Match?

Most states don’t require the name on your insurance policy to match the name on your vehicle’s registration, but difficulties can arise if they differ.

5 min. readJuly 5, 2023
New Car Replacement Insurance: What to Know

New car replacement insurance covers the cost of buying a new car if you total yours in an accident.

5 min. readJuly 5, 2023
Personal Injury Protection: What Is It, and Do You Need It?

Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage can help pay for nonmedical costs when you’re hurt in an accident. Learn how PIP works.

8 min. readJuly 5, 2023
State Farm Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

State Farm costs an average of $175 for full-coverage car insurance. See State Farm’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, discounts, and quotes.

14 min. readJune 30, 2023
