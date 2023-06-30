Clearsurance promises to help customers compare car insurance quotes. But is the site to be trusted?
If you have a DUI charge, it can stay on your record anywhere from five to 10 years — and sometimes permanently — depending on the state you live in.
The majority of insurance companies don’t offer temporary car insurance. But you have alternative ways to get short-term coverage.
Racing modified vehicles on public roads is a dangerous but growing pastime. Find out which states have the most street racers.
Car insurance doesn’t always cover break-ins. But your home or renters insurance might. Learn how to recover financially from a break-in.
Whether or not your car insurance covers hail damage depends on your coverage type.
Check out AIG Insurance car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See AIG’s coverage options, discounts, and more.
Most states don’t require the name on your insurance policy to match the name on your vehicle’s registration, but difficulties can arise if they differ.
New car replacement insurance covers the cost of buying a new car if you total yours in an accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage can help pay for nonmedical costs when you’re hurt in an accident. Learn how PIP works.
State Farm costs an average of $175 for full-coverage car insurance. See State Farm’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, discounts, and quotes.